Ask HN: What are you working on? (April 2017)
I thought it would be interesting to see what are other people working on. Those projects of course might not be ready to be shown you can only describe them and the main problem though.

Project: I am building a neural network which should be able to generate few frames of the video given the preceding and following frames. Currently I am feeding the network with simple videos I have created where is only a single moving pixel. Since I do not have much experience with neural networks I thought this could be good start.

Problem: Up until now I have not realised how hard is to find simple video datasets.






Problem: The process of getting thoughts from your head into an organized, written draft form isn't as fast or accessible as it could be.

Project: I'm building a conversational UI / bot (https://writing.ai) that helps people write faster. The basic idea is that it asks you a series of questions about a topic, asks follow-up questions for more detail as needed, and when it's done outputs a completed draft. You're still providing the content, but the system understands the structure of completed documents and knows what questions to ask to get the actual writing done more easily.

I just quit my job and started working on this full time last week, so no public version yet, but signups are very welcome.

I am building a search engine for a mind map I am working on.

(https://github.com/nikitavoloboev/knowledge-map)

I want to make a collaborative mind map where one can see all the knowledge of the world at a glance and be provided with the resources on learning any of the topics there.

I really dislike the black box nature of Google/DuckDuckGo where you first have to know the question before getting an answer. It would be amazing to actually visualise everything and let users explore rather than search and wander around.

At the moment I am working on the next iteration of the secapps market with the intention to make information security testing simpler and more accessible for developers of all kinds.

The last iteration, an appstore-style application, failed to achieve the grand vision, hence why the remodel.

You can find the new work here:

https://market.secapps.com

All tools are free to use with the caveat that in the future there will be some sort of licensing model while still allowing to take advantage of all tools for free as long as not for commercial use.

I hope that helps.

Yesterday, I published a library for automatically generating 3D models. Input is a simple list of unordered, undirected vertices and edges (soup). Output is a triangulated mesh (as vertex, normal, and index arrays), with consistent winding order, and per-edge weighted normals. When it's done the graph analysis once, then you can give it any set of vertices with the same topology, and it will instantly give you back adjusted normals. Or, you can pass a deforming function or lambda, and it will apply it to the vertices, and give you that mesh instead.

https://github.com/andy-wood/AutoMesh

A cross-platform dual-pane file manager [1]. It made the front page and top 10 on Product Hunt last month. I'm busy implementing feature requests and figuring out a way to grow it sustainably.

[1]: https://fman.io

I'm building a quick feedback/correction web app for stuff you write. I'm also building a nap/meditation app that tracks your heart rate.

Both projects are built with React, with a side goal of staying up to date on the latest developments there.

Project: Monitoring cheap weekend and midweek flights from the UK to Europe and sending e-mail alerts to subscribers. You can check it out at https://citybreakflights.com

While working with clients and partners at Alaris Prime, my co-founder and I realized a big under-served market. These are projects that are too large for UpWorks, Freelancer, Gigster, Guru, Project4Hire but too low for IDEO, Leo Burnett, Razorfish, and other digital agencies of the world.

When we work with our customers we make sure that their projects get done. Even with the involvement of other partners, we make sure that we take the responsibility of our customers’ project. Sometimes, our customers go on a vacation while we execute the projects with highly qualified professionals that has been vetted by our team.

http://WorkSigma.com is an evolution of that pattern, and we want to formalize it, make it big, and be able to help more customers. We want to be a trusted place to get projects built - be it for the web or connected mobile devices.

P.S. Minimum 20% discount for all HackerNews users for the year 2017. Use code "HackerNews2017".

i am a student and i recently started an organisations that provides short bootcamps (1 to 3 days), tech-talks and hackathons for other students at our university[1]. While i think my university provides a very challenging education, it's short on teaching practical skills (like python, react etc.). This is ok, the university should focus on what they are good at and not "waste their time" with teaching frameworks etc. We don't have any experiences with these bootcamp-style formats yet, maybe one can chime in and give us advice how to best approach it. We want to provide it for free and rely on other students who want to share their knowledge.

[1] beware, german! also we are reworking the website: https://hackundsoehne.de

I maintain a Debian packager for nodejs [0] & two Rust libs for CSRF protection [1] [2], and contribute to SecureDrop [3].

[0] - https://github.com/heartsucker/node-deb

[1] - https://github.com/heartsucker/rust-csrf

[2] - https://github.com/heartsucker/iron-csrf

[3] - https://github.com/freedomofpress/securedrop

At the moment I'm working on EmailOctopus, a cheaper alternative to MailChimp:

https://emailoctopus.com

Interesting. I am using MailChimp for my https://citybreakflights.com project but will keep an eye on this.

https://docstub.com/ - Document/Presentation sharing portal where people can share their content and earn money.

Kind of youtube for documents.

Project: I am creating a database of all Finnish Instagram users. It's been a long and hard task to do, but it's currently looking pretty good, I have over 250k accounts that are considered Finnish and their posts data. Now to actually think what I will do with this data...

More info: I am currently building a website to showcase the data, but in the mean time I have a Instagram account where I for example once a weekly update what are the most popular hashtags in the Finnish Instagram community. https://www.instagram.com/iigeesuomi/

I'm attempting to take e-commerce UX design to the next level with my cheap e-liquid brand: https://www.suchvape.com

I'm working a platform that gives athletes advanced stats and analysis on their activities by using their GPS data. Think Strava but aimed at the more serious athlete.

http://www.scinder.io

I'm now learning React Native to launch a mobile app and working on segments and routes functionality which is quite touch.

Interesting project

I think the focus on analysis is more important that the statistics - i mean there is so much training data out their, and hardly any of its used. Ideally I would want the application to highlight the area of the quickest gain - and factor in training sessions off the back of this?

I'm also learning RN - are you (planning on) sharing code with the web version (regular react)?

I'm building software for floating wave and tidal platforms - both to run on the industrial computers on the device (PLC C89 with no prints or malloc) and also Python logging/DB/analysis code. Currently I'm also speccing long range wifi antennas and industrial networking gear - got to be a jack of all trades in this job :)

I´m currently working in a website that shows most relevant political tweets attending to favorites, rts and when were written. Currently I support 10 countries and I`m adding new people to monitor quite frequently.

http://www.overt.news

Project: A website containing programming projects accompanied by explanations, unit tests and etc.. (a la tutorials) to help beginners to get off the ground quickly.

Audience: It is aimed at learners who already know the syntax of a language, but are unsure/unable to start a project of their own.

More info: I have written more about it on Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/learnprogramming/comments/62r1wr/i_...

I'm currently working on a webpage that describes central topics in digital communications, via short python programs and their generated plots, rather than stuffing one equation after the other. I'd like to extend it to more more simulations of wireless systems and in general write more content. Eventually, if people like it I can imagine creating an eBook out of it.

http://dspillustrations.com

I am working on an Open Source Online Learning Platform. Think of it as Ed-x or Moodle alternative but technically more modern with focus on UI and UX. The idea is that it should be able to cater to multiple audiences including more traditional style LMS or simple entrepreneurs who want to setup courses and sell them online. The core will always be simple and light while there will be provisions for extensions if this thing becomes successful.

Problem: My SaaS trialers either convert or expire without me really knowing why.

Solution: Collect data on every action that anybody does during a trial, Bucket finished trialers by "Converted" and "Expired". Visualize that data to find out what motivates trialers to convert. Run crazy ML magic on it to predict outcomes for individual trialers. Act on that information.

About half a day into building, it occurred to me that this is not in any way specific to the one product I was building it for, so I moved the API endpoint out to its own domain. There's a general purpose product there in beta now:

https://unwaffle.com

Im currently trying to decide whether to scrap my gps heatmap website and move on, or redesign it with better features -

http://www.gpsheatmap.com

I'm building myself a publishing platform which I'd like to make available to others for $12/yr. It'd be a GUI for static-code generators, where you can write markdown in a browser, hit "publish", and Jekyll/Middleman will generate content for you + push the newly generated article to the GitHub repo. I'm spitting out tools, as a side-effect of that:

https://github.com/wkoszek/lastpass-ansible

https://github.com/wkoszek/ruby_packages

I am basically taking "notes" in the form of an iOS application from language-learning material.

E.g. I needed a chart of some rules in the language, so I added it in the app. Needed a way to search substrings in a wordlist, added it to the app. Flashcards etc.

Defining, detecting and ultimately stopping fake news.

Project: An easy-to-use, all-in-one tool to help small service business owners run and grow their businesses. Want to ultimately teach people how to run a healthy business as a byproduct of using tools that help them do just that. MVP was just launched 3 weeks ago.

https://workweek.com

