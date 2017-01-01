|
|Ask HN: What are you working on? (April 2017)
|
30 points by mlejva 3 hours ago
|I thought it would be interesting to see what are other people working on. Those projects of course might not be ready to be shown you can only describe them and the main problem though.
Project: I am building a neural network which should be able to generate few frames of the video given the preceding and following frames. Currently I am feeding the network with simple videos I have created where is only a single moving pixel. Since I do not have much experience with neural networks I thought this could be good start.
Problem: Up until now I have not realised how hard is to find simple video datasets.
|
Project: I'm building a conversational UI / bot (https://writing.ai) that helps people write faster. The basic idea is that it asks you a series of questions about a topic, asks follow-up questions for more detail as needed, and when it's done outputs a completed draft. You're still providing the content, but the system understands the structure of completed documents and knows what questions to ask to get the actual writing done more easily.
I just quit my job and started working on this full time last week, so no public version yet, but signups are very welcome.
