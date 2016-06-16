Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Who is hiring? (April 2017)
Please lead with the location of the position and include the keywords REMOTE, INTERNS and/or VISA when the corresponding sort of candidate is welcome. When remote work is not an option, please include ONSITE. A one-sentence summary of your interview process would also be helpful.

Submitters: please only post if you personally are part of the hiring company—no recruiting firms or job boards.

Readers: please only email submitters if you personally are interested in the job—no recruiters or sales calls.

You can also use kristopolous' console script to search the thread: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=10313519.






Latchel | Senior Web Developer | Seattle, WA (South Lake Union) | Full-time, Onsite, Relocation, http://latchel.com/ Latchel tracks and coordinates maintenance for property management companies. We use their existing vendors if they have them and find vendors if they do not. We see this marketplace differently than other companies in this field -- most companies focus on software-only solutions or purely manual coordination, which does not scale. At Latchel we use technology to make our internal operations much more efficient, but develop to the level our customers' users are comfortable with. After only a two months of operation, we're more than 3x more efficient than the industry standard for maintenance coordination. Join our small and growing team and bring technology to the technologically challenged property management space. Our interview process has a small code review exercise followed by behavioral and culture fit interview and lunch or dinner. You can view the code review exercise here: https://github.com/latchel/code-challenge/pull/6 Languages: Angular.js (1.x), PHP (Laravel 5), PostgreSQL Notes: We offer equity and medical, dental, vision and relocation to Seattle. If you'd like to learn more about the opportunity, problem space, and the team, email me: will@latchel.com Alternatively, you can complete the code review exercise to apply.

EDITED | Engineering Positions | London, UK | Onsite | Full-Time

We’re currently hiring for front-end, back-end, and DevOps Engineers. Our stack is primarily Python & JavaScript, with frameworks like Django/Flask and react.js/d3. We aren’t afraid to integrate new tech and like to keep exploring what’s out there.

We're an established startup, focused on doing important things for retail, the fourth biggest industry in the world, helping them reduce waste and be more efficient. We have a beautiful web app, used everyday by hundreds of people at Topshop, Saks Fifth Avenue, GAP and more.

Our engineering team is a group of smart people from really varied backgrounds. We’re solving diverse and interesting problems on a daily basis, like image analysis, big data visualisation and a load of other fun things that come with having a rapidly growing data set. We love good practices like extensive testing and continuous integration, and enjoy giving back to the community, so open source contributions are highly encouraged.

Our office is large and sociable; people eat lunch together every day and we have drinks and snacks in the office every Friday, as well as team days out and all expenses paid trips abroad. There’s a video on our jobs page of our most recent one: http://edited.com/jobs/

Half of the team has actually found and joined us through “Who’s hiring”, so don't hesitate to get in touch, we're always happy to meet new people!

See here for more details about current vacancies and to apply directly online: https://edited.com/jobs/engineering/

Uken Games| Toronto | Full-time on-site| http://www.uken.com

Uken is looking for talented developers to help us build amazing mobile games. In particular, we have positions available for:

Backend Developers

Help us scale our backend to enable a million concurrent players by creating the infrastructure and services (SOA) that underly all of our games.

Software Developers

Join one of our game teams to build something that millions of people will play and love. Primary tech is Unity.

About Uken

We are one of the largest independent game studios in Canada, with hundreds of thousands of players a day across mobile and Facebook.

More info including full job postings at http://uken.com

CRITEO (http://labs.criteo.com/) | Paris, France | Full-time ONSITE | Escalation Engineer (VISA sponsorship)

Be the guardian of systems that make the best decision in 50ms, half a million times per second. Across three continents and seven datacenters, 24/7.

• Assess the importance of technical issues, coordinate action within a team of 5+ people, resolve or escalate issues to the right level

• Investigate complex problems and find innovative answers to blocking issues

• Coordinate 400+ people and the operational teams to ensure that the most critical issues are taken care of fast and efficiently

• Help influence the R&D in improving the platform’s weak spots, develop tools to get an accurate map of the biggest issues, diagnose the platform automatically

• Be part of the level 2 on-duty team and help maintain a good level of service with some on call responsibilities

• You will implement measures to ensure an incident only happens once, and never again

http://labs.criteo.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/04/Escalation....

Feel free to drop us a line at rndrecruitment[@]criteo.com =)

Tiz | Full stack (Rails) Developer | Chicago | ONSITE | http://www.tiz.com

Tiz is a technology platform connecting restaurants, distributors, and suppliers in the beverage alcohol industry. We are a well funded, hungry team changing a huge industry that is ripe for innovation. We are looking for a well-rounded developer to help us bring modern technology to an archaic market.

Our core app is built on Ruby on Rails and Angular, so strong skills and experience with Rails is a must. We also need someone with versatile chops who can help us integrate with various backends that often times take some creative thinking to connect and maintain. Our goal is to deliver a delightful user experience, so having some design / ux sensibilities is important.

We are looking for someone to work full-time in our office in Chicago.

Background: - 4+ years experience with Rails - Strong knowledge of HTML, CSS, and Javascript (and frameworks like Angular and React) - Pragmatic critical thinking in order to deliver practical solutions - Ability to communicate effectively in our remote environment - Top performer while being a humble team player

Send resumes to info (at) tiz.com

Relayr | Berlin/Munich, Germany | ONSITE | Full time | https://relayr.io/

Who we are? relayr is a well-funded and rapidly expanding start-up based in Berlin and Munich. We have an extremely international and very friendly team, who build and maintain a full IoT technology stack. We are shaping the IoT world and building the future! Let’s do it together!

We are actively hiring for the following positions: NodeJS Developer, Scala Developer, Full Stack Developer, JavaScript Engineer, Security Specialist, DevOps...and many more :)

Check out our career page for more details. You can also apply there directly, if any position sparks your interest! https://relayr.io/jobs/ Any questions? Don’t hesitate to get in touch! julia.rovnik@relayr.io

Minodes (http://www.minodes.com/) | Berlin, Germany (ONSITE) | full-time & interns | Visa | Software/Data Engineers, Data Scientists

Minodes is a startup in the retail analytics space. Based in the heart of Berlin, we provide (offline) retailers innovative solutions to understand their business better, enhance their customers' in-store shopping experience, and bridge the gap between online and offline using machine learning approaches.

We are an international team of ~35 highly motivated people from various backgrounds. From a technology perspective, we have thousands of our devices installed in our customers' retail stores around the world and a server infrastructure to manage these devices and to process the terabytes of data that they are producing via machine learning algorithms.

Our tech stack consists of Python (and Golang) for data processing and analysis, and Cassandra and Postgres for data storage. We offer a great opportunity for personal and professional growth in a multicultural environment. We work, learn and develop while having lots of fun on the way. The usual perks (drinks, breakfast, nice office, …) are included. We're also happy to help with visa and relocation where necessary.

We are looking for a wide range of people to join our team, including:

Software Engineers (Backend/Python/Go, Frontend/JS/React/Redux and others): https://minodes-jobs.personio.de/?language=en#category-1735

Data Scientists: https://minodes-jobs.personio.de/?language=en#category-1733

Business Intelligence specialists: https://minodes-jobs.personio.de/?language=en#category-1731

You can find even more jobs, including internships, here: https:/www.minodes.com/jobs

No recruiters please.

Starrett-Bytewise | Software Engineer | Columbus, GA | Onsite, Full Time

Starrett-Bytewise is seeking a qualified candidate with expertise in Software Engineering for the creation and maintenance of software for industrial measurement systems. The candidate will be working as part of small team of developers responsible for creation and maintenance of state of the art C++/C# applications for our industry leading inspection systems. The ideal candidate will have fundamental knowledge of signal processing, a strong grasp of multithreading, proficiency in linear algebra, a general passion for programming, and a willingness to relocate to Columbus, GA.

Candidates should have one to five years’ experience in C++/C#, the desire to learn and apply new technologies, and enthusiasm for solving technical challenges. Qualified candidates will have strong problem solving, multi-tasking, inter-personal, organization, time management, and communication skills. Candidates for this position must be legally authorized to work in the United States and will be required to provide proof of employment eligibility at the time of hire. Visa sponsorship for this position is not available at this time.

For full job description, please email resumes.bytewise@starrett.com.

Atlas | Full Stack Developer | PHX, MSP, DC, NYC, SF | $90-130k + benefits | Full-time, REMOTE or ONSITE | http://atlas-x.com/careers

Small businesses have come to expect intuitive, fast, and beautiful software in their personal lives yet deal with old, slow, and clunky software in their business lives. We are changing that.

We need talented full stack developers who have empathy for users and love making thoughtful and simple solutions to complex problems; developers who want to see their software used daily and witness a visible improvement in the daily lives of employees, families, and businesses. We need developers to help us transition and build our experiences and codebase into scalable products.

Our favorite tools include Node, C#, Angular, Kendo, and React. If you have at least 2 years of professional experience building all parts of modern webapps, value autonomy over routine, and are interested in helping us develop the next generation of software for small and medium businesses, we’d love to hear from you.

108% TTM Growth. Profitable. Cash Positive. Currently Five Developers. Last Hire From HN!

5% Matching 401(k) after 90 days through Vanguard. Immediate vesting. Health, dental, and vision benefits. Unlimited vacation. Remote and flexible work.

Process: culture screen - tech screen - tech interview - offer.

To get in touch: careers@atlas-x.com

1aim | Berlin, Germany | Onsite, Full Time, Visa https://1aim.com

At 1aim, we develop and produce access control systems, which allow to open doors with mobile phones. We create all hardware, software and IT-Infrastructure to run our systems on our own. Beside access systems we are already putting a lot of R&D effort in creating further new smart home/building automation products. We see ourselves as an engineering-driven technology company, that influences how a future with connected devices will look.

We enable engineers to focus on what they can to best, letting them work on new products in small, highly interdisciplinary teams. We try to get rid of as much management overhead as possible (no daily standup meetings!).

Right now, we are hiring new engineers for the following areas: - RUST Backend Developer - (Frontend) Web Developer - Electrical Engineer

We do not care about your academic degrees or where you are from, but about the stuff you did and what you could create in the future given the right opportunities. If you are interested in working at 1aim, write us an email at work.hn<?>1aim.com and tell us about the projects you worked on that you are the most proud of and which technological feats of the past inspire you. We provide visa assistance, relocation support and free housing until you find your own place to live last month.

Interview process: 1st phone interview (screening) -> 2nd phone interview (technical) -> home assignment/technical challenge (depending on application) -> 3rd interview (mixed, via phone or onsite)

YOUgroup | Full Stack Ruby on Rails Developer | London, UK | ONSITE, Full Time

Due to expansion, we're looking for someone with a couple of years worth of web development under their belt. We have hired non-Ruby devs in the past and given them the support and time to train up, so if you're looking at getting into Rails development then we might be of interest to you.

We're an estate agency that is trying to improve things for both buyers and vendors. We're doing this by putting more data into the public domain to help all parties make better informed decisions.

As part of this, we've recently launched a new product, allowing vendors to see exactly how their listing is performing, what their direct competition is and giving them control over viewings and offers.

Most of our work is either internal-only or behind a login, but the public website is here: https://www.youhome.co.uk

Rails, Ruby, Mysql, Redis, jQuery, SASS, React, AWS

£40-£45K in Central London (Green Park)

No recruiters please. The full job spec can be seen here: https://www.youhome.co.uk/artifacts/software_developer_2017....

Rheidiant | Houston | Senior Firmware Engineer | ONSITE

Rheidiant is a funded IIoT startup making devices and systems for monitoring pipelines and other industrial assets. Our sensors locate otherwise undetectable leaks of hazardous liquids to avoid environmental disasters.

Join our dynamic design team to make highly reliable embedded systems. We are currently hiring for a Senior Firmware Engineer position with extensive experience in ARM Cortex-M, FreeRTOS, low power methods. Further experience in digital hardware design, prototyping, embedded Linux, networking protocols, AI/ML algorithms, and back end JavaScript frameworks is a plus. Contact us at careers<>rheidiant<>com

Software Developer - Dependable Systems Lab (EPFL) | Lausanne, Switzerland | ONSITE

If you’re a hardcore programmer, are passionate about security and want to embark on a journey to fundamentally change the computer security landscape, this job is for you. You’d be joining a close collaboration between a small research team at EPFL and Cyberhaven, an advanced software security startup located at the EPFL Innovation Park, on the shore of Lake Geneva. The project is sponsored by the Swiss Commission for Technology and Innovation (CTI). Cyberhaven is a stealth-mode cyber security company on a mission to bring radical simplicity to enterprise security, and make it a lot stronger. Our technology is based on 7 years of lab research in deep application analysis, and is protected by 4 patents. The technology has been validated both in the field as well as through open-source projects like S2E, CPI, and SafeStack.

Profile:

- Exceptionally strong in computer systems, and love hacking both inside and outside an OS kernel - Comfortable coding at any layer in the software stack - Can learn new technologies quickly and are eager to do so - Have a strong collaborative spirit and a contagious enthusiasm - Experience with low-level systems languages like Rust/C/C++ etc.

If you have some of the following qualities, that’s even better:

- Python has no secrets to you - Track record of releasing production-grade security products - Experience working on security software, sandboxes, virtualization, malware scanners, endpoint protection platforms

Interested?

Please send mail to George.Candea@epfl.ch with the following materials:

- Resume or Curriculum Vitae. Please include descriptions of previous projects you have worked on - Contact information (email + phone) for two references who have agreed to speak about you, your work, and your potential. Please do not send us open letters of recommendation; we will directly contact your reference providers and solicit confidential feedback on you

We evaluate candidates on an ongoing basis, so please submit the materials as soon as they are available.

FreeAgent, Edinburgh and REMOTE (UK-only)

https://www.freeagent.com

At FreeAgent we help freelancers and micro-businesses be more successful by putting them in control of their company finances.

We have built an award-winning online accounting product that offers full end-to-end compliance, from time tracking to tax return filing. We're based in beautiful Edinburgh and we're growing from strength to strength with over 52,000 paying customers and strong YoY growth. Our NPS is off the charts (72!) - customers love what we do!

We're a growing team of over 130 people, and recently became a public company listed on AIM ($FREE.L). The majority of our team are based in Edinburgh but we have staff distributed across the UK. If you want to help us make small businesses awesome at doing their finances, we're have dozens of new opportunities in our product and engineering team. Our stack is currently Ruby/Rails, JavaScript, React.js, MySQL, RabbitMQ, Elasticsearch.

Here's a condensed list of current vacancies in our engineering organisation:

* Team Leads

* Full-stack engineers

* Senior Front-end engineer

You can apply directly via the website – https://www.freeagent.com/company/careers – or feel free to get in touch with our VP Engineering directly: maria [at] freeagent [dot] com.

(We are looking for UK-based full-time staff only right now)

MORSE Corp | Software Engineer | Boston,Cambridge, MA | ONSITE | www.morse-corp.com/jobs

MORSE develops algorithms and software for operational systems, implementing leading edge technologies for robotics, autonomous air and undersea vehicles, and coordination of human teams.

We are hiring for a number of positions including:

DevOps IT specialist -- Take the lead on designing and implementing our in-house infrastructure as well as supporting the continuous integration and deployment for the projects we deliver to customers.

Senior Full Stack Web Developer -- Focus on designing and developing web-based software to support various autonomous systems and human teams. You will both lead a team and directly develop software.

Software Project Manager – Lead teams of engineers to develop embedded software for autonomous vehicle systems and their supporting tools. Teams are generally 5-10 people in size and last from 6 months to multiple years.

If any of these sound interesting, email us at info@morse-corp.com. Please include your resume. Note that we can only hire US citizens.

Visit us at http://morse-corp.com/jobs to learn more and to see our other available positions.

Step.com | New York, NY | ONSITE | http://www.step.com

Step.com is a salary discovery platform that lets software engineers and product managers find out what companies and experts would pay them. Feedback and compensation estimates are predicted based on anonymized profile data and company criteria.

We're looking for an experienced software engineer to help us with the architecture of our systems, coding the frontend and backend, working on our algorithms, and more. Ideal candidates have a computer science degree from a top school and/or have worked as an engineer at a startup at scale. We use Java, Javascript, Bootstrap, Zrender, MySQL and Elastic Search, but we're open to all languages and skills.

Read about our analysis on tech salaries across engineering levels at some the major tech companies: https://blog.step.com/2016/06/16/more-salaries-twitter-linke...

To get in touch, email jennifer@step.com.

Keywords: Ruby, Rails, Python, Node.js, React, Spring, PostgreSQL, Frontend, Backend, Fullstack, NYC, Developer

Tulip | https://tulip.co/careers | Boston, MA | Full time | Onsite

Do you want to help realize the next industrial revolution?

Tulip is transforming manufacturing processes by bringing the latest technological advances from the lab to the shop floor. We have multiple Fortune 500 customers and are already enabling production lines building the things you interact with everyday.

Whereas most factories are still using state of the art technology from the mid 19th century, we come from the future to bring them a rich, realtime web app, modern tablets, IoT systems, in-depth analytics, and more. Our products are already (measurably!) helping our customers, so we're rapidly expanding our number of customers and size of deployments.

We’re looking for people to join our core team who are excited about working across our software stack: web development with Meteor+React+Redux, IoT/embedded software, computer vision, data engineering, technical operations / DevOps, web-based UI design, and anything else we need to make the best product possible. Apply at https://tulip.co/careers or email us at jobs@tulip.co.

Appboy-New York-Full Time-ONSITE

Appboy is currently looking for full time software engineers to join their team! Appboy is a NYC based start-up specializing in smart marketing automation. Our powerful SDK and dashboard have enabled companies like Urban Outfitters, Samsung, EPIX and iHeartMedia to create targeted marketing campaigns to their users. Check out our open positions and feel free to apply!

(full stack) Software Engineer: http://grnh.se/nyija71

Mobile Engineer: http://grnh.se/rb1c2v

Senior iOS Engineer: http://grnh.se/kai1ny

DevOps Engineer: http://grnh.se/4n2o1s1

Engineering Lead-Internal Tools: http://grnh.se/wlc8vr1

Sr. Product Engineer: http://grnh.se/sniw421

Sr. Software Engineer: http://grnh.se/6plc1d1

Sr. Software Engineer- Data Infra: http://grnh.se/j4ac5t1

Software Engineer- Support: http://grnh.se/x17dik1

Security Engineer: http://grnh.se/xfl8wo1

Takt | Data Engineer | San Francisco, CA | Full-time, ONSITE preferred, but REMOTE is an option for senior candidates. Takt also has open positions for Haskell Engineer, Data Scientist, Systems and Infrastructure Engineer, Product Managers/Designers, and more. Check them out at http://takt.com/careers. Here is the Data Engineer job description:

Takt is seeking data engineers to help develop our flagship product. Our platform learns and adapts to people's preferences, habits, and feedback—orchestrating highly relevant experiences that are truly unique to each person. Our vision will change the way people engage across multiple industries, be it retail, finance, or healthcare.

We share your passion for using data to solve complex problems. You understand that legacy code is the work you did yesterday. You'll work in small, self-sufficient teams with a common goal: deliver excellent software anchored in an agile culture of quality, delivery, and innovation. Contact mightybyte at the google mail service for more information.

Polly | Software Developers, DevOps, Growth PM | Seattle, SF | FULL-TIME, INTERNS https://www.polly.ai

At Polly we’re building interactive polls and surveys delivered through the medium of enterprise messaging (Slack, Microsoft Teams). We’ve got great traction and are growing fast (double-digit MoM growth for the past 2 years). We’re a team that values empathy and respect over technical chops (but you’ll need to have that too!). Here are the roles we’re hiring for:

  - Growth Product Manager: ideal candidate can execute on her/his own ideas (some coding required). Our most exciting role.
  - Slack Front-end Web Developer: building out interactive experiences in Slack
  - Full Stack Web Developer: Node, Javascript
  - DevOps Engineer: good knowledge of distributed systems & AWS needed for this role.
  - Marketing Intern: SEO, content and community engagement
Our stack: Node, Javascript, AWS, Postgres, Mongo

We also offer medical/dental/vision. Apply at jobs@polly.ai and reference HN.

Thinknum | New York | Backend Engineer | On-site - Full-time | $90k-$140k + equity

=== Who We Are ===

Thinknum is a Fintech company that organizes the Internet’s commercial activity into data models. Thinknum provides real time granular data (e.g., the average discount for Michael Kors handbags vs Coach handbags across retailers). We have hundreds of clients across major financial institutions and corporations. We're a profitable company that is growing quickly.

=== Who We Are Looking For ===

We're looking for back-end engineers that can streamline our data collection process. You will design and implement systems that collect data from websites and make it available to our customers on our platform. Looking for engineers with experience in Python and familiarity with the DOM and tools for parsing the DOM like Selenium and BeautifulSoup.

=== Interested? ===

Interested? Drop me a note at jzhen@thinknum.com

Learn more about us: https://www.thinknum.com/

Thanks, Justin

PlanGrid (YCW12) | San Francisco | Full-time, On-Site | Visa

  We’re building software that is changing the construction industry (think GitHub for construction, but our ambitions are bigger). Our users love our app because it helps them build real things more efficiently.
  By joining our team you can influence product decisions and work on interesting technical challenges (our client apps work with GBs of data). Our engineering teams are small; whatever team you work on, your impact will be huge!
  We’re looking for new team members on our client teams: Android, Web, iOS, Windows.

  We’re also looking for QA Automation engineers, data scientists and engineering managers. You can see our job postings and apply here: http://grnh.se/8fcutd

PromptWorks | Senior UI/UX Designer, Communications Specialist | Philadelphia PA | ONSITE | https://promptworks.com/jobs

We are a development shop that focuses on software craftsmanship. Our calling is to help companies create amazing, intuitive web & mobile applications, APIs, products, and services.

Pair programming, continuous integration & delivery, kaizen, and TDD/BDD are core practices of our day-to-day work.

We love polyglots. We use lots of Ruby, Python and JavaScript (mostly React and React-Native), some Elixir and Go.

https://www.promptworks.com/jobs/

Elastic | Senior JavaScript Engineer | Anywhere | REMOTE (or ONSITE, if you want to)

Elastic is the company behind the open source projects Elasticsearch, Kibana, Logstash and Beats. We're a truly distributed company with many teams that span the globe (the engineering organization is spread across 30+ countries). We're actively looking for people _anywhere_ (so this is not a position limited to just US time zones).

(If you prefer working in an office, you can work out of any of our offices around the world. If you prefer nomading, you can do that too. I've travelled the world for >7 months in this position.)

We're looking for experienced JavaScript developers to work on several of our UIs, for example on Kibana and on our Cloud product.

Many know Kibana as a visualization platform on top of Elasticsearch, but it has now grown into our application platform that hosts all our open source apps in addition to our X-Pack commercial apps (and plugins that users write). Some of the things our apps cover are visualizations, time series analysis, machine learning, graph exploration, alerting, developer tools, security UI, data ingestion UIs, PDF reporting and so on. Kibana is today "the Window into the Elastic Stack".

Because of our distributed nature we're currently only looking for senior engineers with a strong self-drive. We're looking for someone with extensive knowledge of JavaScript and one or more reasonably popular frameworks. You should also have at least 5 to 7 years of web application development experience.

We're especially interested in people that also have a deep passion for a JS related topic, e.g. visualizations, security, performance, architecture or something entirely different, but this is definitely not a requirement.

Some SEO for the ctrl+f people: Angular, React, Redux, Jest, Webpack, Node.js, D3.js, RxJS

If you have any questions, don't hesitate to contact me at kim@elastic.co

All our job descriptions: https://www.elastic.co/about/careers/

Pivotal | Engineers, Designers, Product Managers, Pre/Post-Sales Engineers, Ops, Sales, Admin | Locations worldwide | ONSITE

Pivotal's goal is to transform the way the world builds software. We mean it.

We value aptitude over alma mater, empathy over a list of APIs. It doesn't matter whether your resumé says PHP or PhD: if you're smart, empathetic and know some stuff, we want to work with you.

We have many offices worldwide including SF, NYC, Toronto, London, Palo Alto (pivotal.io/locations) and more coming. We're broken into three main divisions: Pivotal Labs (that Pivotal Labs), Cloud R&D and Big Data.

-- Pivotal Labs helps clients to become better at product development. For engineering we are religiously lean and agile. We pair program and TDD every line of code from the outside. Our product managers are fantastic at keeping products sharply focused, our designers are masters from users to pixels.

-- Cloud R&D is where we build the best cloud platform available: We're the majority contributors to the Cloud Foundry project. Our distribution has the fastest-growing sales of any opensource product ever and it's still zooming up and to the right.

Except for upstream code, every line is pair programmed and TDD'd. We dogfood the cutting edge of the technology on our own commercial cloud (Pivotal Web Services).

Cloud R&D is also responsible for Pivotal Tracker and Spring.

-- Big Data is our suite of battled-hardened products, now open sourced. Greenplum tackles massive datasets with the comfort of PostgreSQL. Apache HAWQ (incubating) brings Greenplum's distributed query planner to Hadoop. Gemfire, donated as Apache Geode, is an in-memory distributed grid with years of high performance in high-stakes systems.

-- Generally

At our offices we have free breakfast, weekly tech talks, excellent benefits and competitive pay. Ping pong isn't mandatory, but it's popular. I think west-coast ping pong is harder to beat, but east-coast style is more entertaining to watch. The NYC beer fridge has more IPAs than I prefer but I guess that's life in paradise.

-- Applying

To see open jobs and apply, see: http://grnh.se/xiy346

You can also email me at jchester+hn-apr17@pivotal.io if you have questions. I won't reply to copypasta. I may not be able to reply immediately, as I am just an engineer here. These help me earn a referral bonuses, which I appreciate. I can give the non-referral link upon request.

