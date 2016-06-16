|
|Ask HN: Who is hiring? (April 2017)
|
8 points by whoishiring 9 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 25 comments | favorite
|Please lead with the location of the position and include the keywords
REMOTE, INTERNS and/or VISA when the corresponding sort of candidate is welcome.
When remote work is not an option, please include ONSITE. A one-sentence summary of
your interview process would also be helpful.
Submitters: please only post if you personally are part of the hiring company—no
recruiting firms or job boards.
Readers: please only email submitters if you personally are interested in the
job—no recruiters or sales calls.
You can also use kristopolous' console script to search the thread:
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=10313519.
|
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| DMCA
| Apply to YC
| Contact
reply