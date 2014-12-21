(Commuting home, so the time spent online and tapping this out is not misplaced.)
At the same time, it is a remarkably poignant and romantic way for her to both affirm her love and reinstate my faith in mankind.
My heart goes out to her and her family.
The advice to work hard is aimed at 20 somethings. As you age, your focus should shift. That's the part we often seem to forget.
My mum always said kids were her priority and that she focused on us and so on. As a result 3 of us lived in a tiny 2-bedroom apartment, she missed many promotions and was basically trapped in a just-above-foodstamps situation until I moved out.
Her dream of publishing poetry and art in general never even had a chance to get started. 2 jobs, no time. Now she's in her 50's and has both more time and disposable income with me and my sister out of the picture. But the spark for poetry and art is gone, she didn't nurture it.
Me, I don't want to repeat that.
I do see many of my peers, though, sort of trapped in trying to maintain the same lifestyle. I traded down to a modest house, drive old cars, etc.
Not saying I'm somehow smarter. I did struggle a bit with my pride at first...giving up the nice house, cars, job titles and so forth.
They're so focused on work that they can't take the time to realize they have tunnel vision.
It just hammers home for the that being ultra-frugal now so that you can live it up when you retire misses the fact that, well, you might just die one day and never have those experiences you put off in the name of saving money. You should live life as you go, not by putting it all off and saving it up
Nothing wrong on surface, but doing a comprehensive blood workup on Monday. Still not scared at all
But why do I think I am immunine (sic) to Cancer. I think I can lift, run my way out of anything. "I am a man among men".
That's obviously BS. When the inevitable "something" comes down how do I deal with it? e.g. Supermen die of old age! not!
That did it for me :(
(I just recently listened to the very first episode of this podcast and I liked it/decided to continue listening.)
I mean, if you are really too hard-hearted to understand that life can end suddenly, and that you should cherish your connections with others, then I pity you.
And if you don't see how a reminder to lift your head up from your work once in a while is relevant on HN, then this story is precisely for people like you.
I'm not sure how you think HN works, but it's not editorialized.
If you think a story shouldn't be on HN, flag it and move on. If you think it's serious, email us at hn@ycombinator.com to make sure we know about it.
So of course it belongs.
