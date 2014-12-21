Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
You May Want to Marry My Husband (nytimes.com)
This is the sort of thing that reminds me there is life outside work, and that we should spend a lot more time enjoying the people we are supposed to be spending it with.

(Commuting home, so the time spent online and tapping this out is not misplaced.)

At the same time, it is a remarkably poignant and romantic way for her to both affirm her love and reinstate my faith in mankind.

My heart goes out to her and her family.

ALWAYS put life/family/friends/experiences before work. The old adage that no one on their death bed ever wishes they worked more, is 100% true.

> The old adage that no one on their death bed ever wishes they worked more, is 100% true.

https://books.google.com/books?id=e7OYYKACSiIC&pg=PA43&lpg=P...

But a lot of people in their 40's say they should've spent more time building a stronger career when they realize they're fucked because they're stuck in a job they hate for the next 30 years.

I'm well past 40, and not poor, but not rich. My time and attention has increasingly shifted from work to family since my late 30's. We've downsized our lifestyle to solve things more often than we've tried to find more income.

Would you have been able to say the same if that focus started shifting in your late teens?

The advice to work hard is aimed at 20 somethings. As you age, your focus should shift. That's the part we often seem to forget.

My mum always said kids were her priority and that she focused on us and so on. As a result 3 of us lived in a tiny 2-bedroom apartment, she missed many promotions and was basically trapped in a just-above-foodstamps situation until I moved out.

Her dream of publishing poetry and art in general never even had a chance to get started. 2 jobs, no time. Now she's in her 50's and has both more time and disposable income with me and my sister out of the picture. But the spark for poetry and art is gone, she didn't nurture it.

Me, I don't want to repeat that.

Yes...That's correct. I chased money up to a point and did well enough that I could let off the throttle after the kids were on their way out the door.

I do see many of my peers, though, sort of trapped in trying to maintain the same lifestyle. I traded down to a modest house, drive old cars, etc.

Not saying I'm somehow smarter. I did struggle a bit with my pride at first...giving up the nice house, cars, job titles and so forth.


And yet people are still asking "why is this on HN?"

They're so focused on work that they can't take the time to realize they have tunnel vision.

True, though no one with life ahead wishes for less financial security.

But what is that financial security for if you might not be around to enjoy it?

It just hammers home for the that being ultra-frugal now so that you can live it up when you retire misses the fact that, well, you might just die one day and never have those experiences you put off in the name of saving money. You should live life as you go, not by putting it all off and saving it up

I'm curious as to why this submission was flagkilled. Yes, it's not related to tech, but it's good writing.

Okay, my day is over and I'm going home. I'm done.

I was going home and instead after reading this I'll keep studying Japanese (a hobby I love).

Why do I have Steve Jobs's like magical thinking? I'm in my mid-40s, work out a lot, and feel that nothing can touch me like a 15 year old?

Nothing wrong on surface, but doing a comprehensive blood workup on Monday. Still not scared at all

But why do I think I am immunine (sic) to Cancer. I think I can lift, run my way out of anything. "I am a man among men".

That's obviously BS. When the inevitable "something" comes down how do I deal with it? e.g. Supermen die of old age! not!

...Why is this flagged?

Heartbreaking. Not sure what else there is to say.

Who is cutting onions in here!?!

>> She suggested the word “more.”

That did it for me :(

I can't believe there were enough stone-hearted jerks to flag this story off the front page on a Friday afternoon. I guess "hackers" don't like being reminded that other people have emotions.

Well, fuck.

Too many feels for all these manly men I guess.

You've already overposted about this (once would have been plenty) and now you're just being rude. Please stop.

Modern Love is a column in the NYTimes that has been running since 2004 (and one I personally enjoy reading).

https://www.nytimes.com/2014/12/21/style/the-10-best-modern-...

It has a podcast counterpart too. Here it is, for those who like listening podcasts: http://www.npr.org/podcasts/469516571/modern-love

(I just recently listened to the very first episode of this podcast and I liked it/decided to continue listening.)

How in god's name could this be anything like a high school essay. Are you made of stone?

There's lots of talented writers doing high school essays - all the best writers that you have read wrote high school essays too.

It's not exactly like HN is flooded with this kind of story, the last similar one I can think of was about Mohammed Bzeek and that was a couple weeks ago. It's a friday, some of us (me!) are probably counting the hours at work and appreciate a heartfelt story. I can appreciate the occasional step outside the norm.

Did you read the whole thing? Or, like, the title?

I mean, if you are really too hard-hearted to understand that life can end suddenly, and that you should cherish your connections with others, then I pity you.

And if you don't see how a reminder to lift your head up from your work once in a while is relevant on HN, then this story is precisely for people like you.

If you believe the content inappropriate for hacker news, you can flag it.

Newspapers have never strictly published cold hard news, ever. Unless you're talking about ap wire reports or meeting notes from your local town council. Editorials and op-eds have existed since the dawn of newspapers. Not to mention birth announcements, wedding announcements, and of course many people's favorite obituaries.

It's from the weekly "Modern Love" column of the Style/Fashion section. It doesn't seem very out of place in that context.

It does not belong on the front page is my contention.

It got to the front page because everyone else clearly disagrees with you.

I'm not sure how you think HN works, but it's not editorialized.

We appreciate your concern for the quality of HN, but you've also made it worse by injecting ill-spirited offtopicness into the thread and then perpetuating a spat. Please don't do those things.

If you think a story shouldn't be on HN, flag it and move on. If you think it's serious, email us at hn@ycombinator.com to make sure we know about it.

It's also a poignant reminder to live for what's important... tomorrow isn't promised.

Breaking News: Love, Gratitude, and Hope are More Important Than Anything Else Today

This is entirely appropriate coming from a newspaper. What you missed never existed in the first place; there was never a time when newspapers solely delivered the latest news.

Newspapers once took the space and time cat pictures do now.

So of course it belongs.

It's a sad story but I love the way in which she welcomes the potential lover that will one day replace her. Makes me think of what the polyamorous call compersion.

