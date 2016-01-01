Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Fasting Reduces IGF-1/PKA to Promote Hematopoietic-Stem-Cell-Based Regeneration (nih.gov)
Does anyone know why fasting seems to make chemotherapy apparently less harmful to your immune system?

"Multiple cycles of fasting abated the immunosuppression and mortality caused by chemotherapy and reversed age-dependent myeloid-bias in mice, in agreement with preliminary data on the protection of lymphocytes from chemotoxicity in fasting patients."

My theory would be that when in a fasting state the body is less likely to utilise the chemotherapeutic compounds in fasting tissues while the cancer instead steadily grows and consumes these drugs? I'm entirely guessing of course; maybe this could be triggered without fasting somehow.

I once read that fasting promotes something like "cell reuse" and the body starts breaking down old/damaged cells faster. I'll try to find the source (and this is not my field by any means)

The catch-22 is that chemotherapy and cancer itself can reduce appetite and cause weight loss, so doctors demur when their more self-informed patients stumble across research on (temporary) fasting's protective effect (throw "cellular autophagy and health" into Google and you can immerse yourself for hours).

Malnutrition can in turn harm the immune system. Where's the sweet spot? Who knows, and the fear of malpractice suits slows down progress.

The effects on mood and brain function is pretty much an established benefit. "... studies have built on decades-old research establishing a connection between caloric intake and brain function."

http://www.johnshopkinshealthreview.com/issues/spring-summer...

As someone that USE TO (Why is it you have more self-discipline in your 20s then your older years???) Fast about once a week for 24 hours (supper to supper). There are many positive benefits as a person when you go past 3 days also. There are plenty of studies out there about fasting and its benefits and risk. People who have never done more then 3 days nor have read scientific research seem to see this as a negative. The human body can go for more then 40 days without food so a few days actually has very little negative "malnutrition" issues.

The stomach takes about 3 days to shrink after that has finished you actually don't really feel hungry and surprisingly you would be shocked at the spike in energy and focus you get for the days 4-10. Longest I have ever done was 10 days but man food explodes with flavor. One of my favorite things is after coming back to food everything taste better and is more enjoyable.

I would say that another huge impediment to some research is the pharmaceutical industry's incredible lobbying power.

you bet they want to make gosh darn sure that if something is going to help cancer they want to be able to charge thousands of dollars/dose for it

I don't disagree, but academia and government (which I realize are not always separate from corporate R&D) are enormous drivers of scientific progress. There's a lot of quackery out there which I think erroneously magnifies the conspiratorial suppressive power of the pharmaceutical industry.

My argument is simply this: doctors need more leverage to use cutting edge research in their practice. I am not in the medical field, and I don't know exactly how to accomplish this, but must surely lose a lot of organic ground-level experimentation at individual doctor-patient mutual consent, which would generate a wealth of epidemiological data with which to move medicine forward. It deprives patients of certain medical alternatives, and doctors of part of their scientific capacity as experimentalists.

The entire field of vaccinations began from an observation of smallpox immunity in the Turkish country side where folk wisdom was to rub scabs into superficial wounds of healthy children. When western doctors observed a stark decrease in the infection rate, this began experimentation that became the foundation of the modern practice. I don't think that this could be done today.

The extreme counterexample is the Tuskegee experiment, but the key element missing there was patient awareness of their own participation as an experimental control.

Yep. Another great one to throw into google is Iodine and apoptosis:

https://www.google.com/#q=iodine+apoptosis

The first two results are NIH papers on the topic.

>you bet they want to make gosh darn sure that if something is going to help cancer they want to be able to charge thousands of dollars/dose for it

Special $500 fasting pills which contain only water.

According to the study it was fasting for 24 to 120 hours or 2 to 5 days. Yikes. Is that without food and water or just without food?

Drinking only water for only 24 hours or even 36 hours is not that difficult if you have decent self-control and no medical problems.

Personally, I stop being hungry after about 18 hours and it only returns after about 36, which is as far as I've ever gone.

I start being hungry after 24 hours :)

But I'm convinced it's only ghrelin. I've numerous times changed my eating schedule, and my hunger adapts after at most two weeks, usually much faster.

Yeah that self control bit is the hardest part. Kudos for being able to go 36 hours.

There seems to be a barrier you cross when you start getting hungry after N hours after your last meal (when it would be your next one), but suddenly you're not hungry anymore

without water would be extremely dangerous/fatal

Right. It just wasn't clear from the article. But I'm assuming it's without food.

Most of the studies I've come across regarding fasting are done with mice. I wanna see someone test this in production by using human test subjects!

About studies over 20 years with human patients: http://apache2.pum.edu.pl/~fasting/bur_ab.doc

There are a few small-scale case studies done on human subjects, but they're fairly recent. I was just reading one late last year on ~10 subjects. The experimental group (5-6 patients) had equal or better response to chemo and experienced fewer side effects than the control.

For obvious ethical reasons, though, I think they can only do this with patients with a terminal prognosis. Nevertheless, in my experience, you'd get a lot of volunteers from anybody undergoing chemo.

Results will be available in ~90 years.

