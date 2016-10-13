Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Notepad++ V 7.3.3 – Fix CIA Hacking Notepad++ Issue (notepad-plus-plus.org)
203 points by infogulch 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 73 comments | favorite





I know it's annoying to hear this, but I'm going to keep saying it: this stuff is silly. The DLL injection stuff in the CIA leaks should embarrass the CIA. If you're calibrating your defenses based on the idea that application programs on Windows and OS X can defend against malware, you're playing to lose.

Here's the rootkits track from Black Hat 2008 --- keep in mind that this is almost a decade old and that it's public work:

* Deeper Door: Exploiting NIC Chipsets

* A New Breed of Rootkit: The System Management Mode Rootkit

* Insane Detection of Insane Rootkits

* Crafting OS X Kernel Rootkits

* Viral Infections on Cisco IOS

* Detecting And Preventing Xen Hypervisor Subversions

* Bluepilling (implementing a hypervisor rootkit) The Xen Hypervisor

This is just one year's work. If you summed all of it together, you're talking ~2.5 FTEs across 7 different research projects which we will very generously assume took a full year to develop (spoiler: no, none of them did). People who can write hypervisor rootkits command a pretty decent salary, but it's not 2x the prevailing SFBA senior salary. So this is at most mid-single-digit millions worth of work.

I don't know why the CIA has this team of people bumbling around with DLL injectors and AV bypasses. Maybe it's some weird turf thing they're doing against NSA? But the stuff in the CIA leaks is not the standard you need to be protecting yourself against.

reply


The CIA probably isn't stupid. Why would they waste attacks like the ones you listed if the silly stuff simply works for most targets. Also those "silly stuff" things are perfect because anybody could have developed them and not necessarily a nation state actor.

Also just because some information got leaked, doesn't mean that there aren't more units / projects at the CIA where maybe the more skilled people are working and where the "good" attacks don't get leaked.

This looks to be the kind of stuff for the day in, day out operations.

reply


This might be true for things like exploits, where every time you use them you stand a chance of burning them, so you're incentivized to keep using whatever's working. But it's not true of rootkit and implant techniques; in fact, the opposite is true: the dumber your implants, the more likely it is that your target will discover you compromised them.

reply


The more likely it is that your target will discover someone compromised them, yes. But finding a DLL injection exploit only says "hacked by someone", whereas finding a microcode-level rootkit in the CPU pretty much says "hacked by a state actor". Which, sometimes is what you want to say (see e.g. Stuxnet), but often not. If you know the first has a 99% chance of going undetected, and the second a 99.9% chance, do you always want to risk the one that pretty much acts like a calling card?

reply


> the more likely it is that your target will discover you compromised them

fair enough, but the like the person above said, it can be very important to hide/obfuscate the identity of the snooper. Stuxnet would have been more effective if experts could not immediately point to US/Israel.


>I don't know why the CIA has this team of people bumbling around with DLL injectors and AV bypasses.

Got to have something to spend the budget on to ask for more next year?

Maybe they are just trawling and they have more skilled people pick out the wheat from the chaff or combine exploits. It would make sense if there are some bigger picture people directing the contractors. A library of low-level shit might be useful if you're building entire frameworks.

reply


This is just the exploits that contractors were given. There's probably another set of more carefully guarded and important 0 days. Given how easily these were passed around this was most likely a cache of common exploits used every day on regular operations. Huge deal if compromised, but not all the keys in the kingdom.

reply


I'm 1000% sure that's the case (though I'm not sure CIA is the group that has them).

The FBI --- our domestic intelligence agency --- has been doing kernel keyloggers since at least 2003.

reply


Name the groups?

reply


Why would they use more sophisticated tools than required? There are no style points to be had.

reply


It's not about style, it's about ease of detection and circumvention. The marginal cost of using tools that don't have the flaws of a userland DLL injector is zero.

reply


One must not cast a bigger bet but a better one.

reply


It may be silly, but people need to keep hearing that that CIA is doing an end-around the Bill of Rights.

reply


AFAIK, Wikileaks hasn't asserted that the CIA is using these exploits against American citizens, as surveillance of American citizens is not the CIA's mission. Moreover, it is not illegal for the U.S. government to use exploits for surveillance of citizens. The FBI has been tapping phones for a very long time now.

reply


Are they? If so, we may have finally reached the point where the Bill of Rights (as fantastic as it is) no longer can adequately address modern abuses and communication patterns. Remember that the American agencies aren't the only intelligence agencies in the world.

Sticking with the CIA, though, let's say we apply the bill of rights in its most stringent interpretation; then the CIA can't hack into anything that any American might use to communicate to, without an American warrant. That would be totally unrealistic, and the result would be no tech toys for the CIA. They would be at a significant disadvantage compared to other intelligence and manipulation agencies around the world.

Or perhaps another spin on it... does the Bill of Rights apply in the case where an ISIS combatant is firing on a US Marine, where the combatant happens to be an American? The Marine won't know that, and will treat them as a combatant. The Bill of Rights doesn't seem to apply in this case. Given that to be the case, then should the Bill of Rights apply where the CIA is hacking into equipment that a non-American is using and might use to communicate with an American?

reply


Perhaps this really shows the inherent problems in the assumption that human rights are contingent on citizenship.

reply


But that's a social problem, and there are no (purely) technical solutions to social problems. The tree of liberty does not need to be refreshed from time to time with stricter DLL search paths.

If Notepad++ wants to push an update that fixes DLL search paths purely for symbolic reasons, so that all their users are aware of what the CIA is doing by seeing the changelog, that's another thing entirely, and yes, I agree that's useful.

reply


Maybe the higher quality work just hasn't been leaked (yet)?

reply


Or the CIA is intentionally leaking obsolete techniques to deflect attention from the good stuff...

reply


It's government work. It's probably a lot more fun to work in the private sector, which surely results in some skill discrepancy. It takes a lot of effort to get secret clearances, too. So I'm not sure there is higher quality work, at least in the CIA. All the talented hackers with inclinations to become a blackhat probably want to work for the NSA.

reply


There are aspects of information security that I think the government is behind the private sector on, but there are others where they are way ahead. There are whole classes of technology that are fun to work on for which there is basically no private sector market, because very few companies need those sorts of things, but for which there is a thriving government market.

reply


Certainly. I just meant that the CIA seems less likely to have that than the NSA or the FBI. But admittedly it's an uneducated guess.

Could you expand on why you feel the CIA in particular would have high-quality remote exploitation capabilities? Assume a talented hacker wants to join the government. Why would they choose to work for the CIA and not the NSA or the FBI?

I'm not saying the CIA does second-rate work in general, but perhaps their remote access work is second-rate in comparison to the NSA/FBI and to the very talented echelons of the private sector.

reply


That's my point.

reply


Doesn't that suggest that there are other attacks and exploits that the CIA potentially has that weren't leaked?

reply


WikiLeaks claims to have leaked less than 1% of their material.

reply


Yes. That's my point.

reply


Would you say that Black Hat talks are representative of the state-of-the-art of malicious malware? Or is it likely that commercial spyware/malware/rootkit authors know "more" than what's presented at Black Hat (or a similar conference)?

reply


>Here's the rootkits track from Black Hat 2008 --- keep in mind that this is almost a decade old and that it's public work

So, yeah, we're fucked, yes?

reply


It could be disinformation.

reply


We have ot agreed on many a topic... but I just want to say; I love you and keep doing what you're doing (PROVIDED youre not perpetuating the Deep State) - but yeah, youre sound and I will still keep calling you 'Patrick'

reply


> Just like knowing the lock is useless for people who are willing to go into my house, I still shut the door and lock it every morning when I leave home. We are in a fking corrupted world, unfortunately.

He fucking nailed it. This is what all of us are feeling. It's almost like, we are collectively being punished by trying to make shit more secure. It makes me dysphoric with hopelessness.

I can no longer proudly claim the West is free. We are living in a surveillance state. It's going to be hard to point fingers at other authoritative regimes around the world using the same tools.

I sometimes feel as if the West is a giant hypocrisy because of the double standards it upholds but relatively better than it's counterparts. Lesser evils.

reply


I can no longer proudly claim the West is free. We are living in a surveillance state.

That's a little disrespectful to those who actually lived in surveillance states. Is your neighbor watching you, ready to report you to the state for suspected subversive activities?

Even if you were engaged in actual subversive activities, like reading and publishing terrorist propaganda or selling drugs at scale, Tor makes it possible to do this with relatively little risk to yourself. It's still risky, but nothing like it used to be. And even if the government knows that you do these things, how much of a threat do you need to pose before they'll act against you in particular? The governments of old would routinely act against large numbers of their population for far less.

I'm not arguing for complacency, but it's important to keep perspective.

reply


"If you see something, say something" is an actual campaign run during the last administration. It wasn't taken as seriously as what you mention, but the same spirit was/is there.

reply


>"If you see something, say something"

Perhaps a slightly different context but I have heard this almost verbatim a few days ago on buses and trains in Birmingham, UK.

If I'm not mistaken too, I believe that "If you have nothing to hide, you have nothing to fear" is also something the Govt used a few years ago.

reply


This is the slogan of a post-9/11 (and ongoing) MTA campaign that's been borrowed by the Department of Homeland Security and many other agencies around the country and the world since.

I believe the original intent was mostly about reporting unattended bags that could contain bombs, not reporting your neighbor for hosting a socialist book club or whatever. Obviously it's vague and broad enough that it could be bent to more sinister purposes though.

reply


@sillysaurus, it also saddens me when Westerners schrilly dismiss their countries as corrupt or undemocratic when if the just looked around at the rest of the word and see how much they have, which they ought be proud of and protect. But their are two caveats:

First, the west is freer than the rest because it is more able to criticize even the little things.

Second, electronic surveillance is not longer even one of the little things. It happens out of sight, and mostly out of mind, so authorities now act without the kinds of restraint usual in the west. And rich western governments are actually more capable of this sort of thing that most others.

reply


Is Facebook your neighbor?

Are you sure? How long do you spend talking to your neighbor each day?

reply


It's always been true that you have to watch what you say when you're in public. Even still, you're free to criticize the government as much as you want on Facebook. Not so in a surveillance state.

reply


Not true. US citizens may criticize the US government, but it is illegal for work visa holders (such as H1B holders) to protest or criticize the US government.

Thus, an H1B holder in the US may need to remove from Facebook any friends who become protestors in case they are asked to hand over their phone at a border crossing.

This represents a material loss to Americans in the Facebook context.

reply


I feel it's the same fallacy as saying to a child "eat because others elsewhere starves".

Also Don Ho (NPP's author) is from China. (Studied and lived most of his life in France though, so in my books he's French)

reply


The West, or the United States? I feel like many Western nations wouldn't do this crap if the Americans didn't just politically strongarm them.

reply


We don't just live in a surveillance state, it's also an oligarchy.

Don't fret though - the security state has been building for a long time: http://www.huppi.com/kangaroo/CIAtimeline.html

reply


The more people read Culture&Empire (free: https://www.gitbook.com/book/hintjens/culture-empire/) the better! Even though a few parts might (!) be lightly exagerated, overall we should read and fight!

reply


For what its worth I still hold the glimmer of hope in seeing people believe (or try to believe) and fight towards free societies. We still have a spirit that has been smothered in other authoritarian states.

You will know it's really over when everyone simply gives up their liberties in exchange of security, economy or national pride.

reply


> I can no longer proudly claim the West is free. We are living in a surveillance state.

Anarchy is the only true freedom. Any social contract (i.e. government) limits freedom.

Still, saying the west is not free is disingenuous. One can still have many freedoms in a surveillance state. For example, I can criticize Trump without fear of being sent to a labor camp in a surveillance state. I can attempt to spread my religious beliefs without being randomly kidnapped.

reply


You can criticize the devil all you want in medieval europe, too. You can attempt to spread your religious beliefs without being kidnapped so long as your king and your bishop share the same beliefs.

Try copypasting a few lines from 4chan's /pol/ in other mediums and see how far your freedom gets you.

reply


Slightly off-topic maybe, but does anyone know where I can find the best summary/analysis of the CIA leaks? Is there someone I can follow on Twitter that's doing analysis?

I can't wait to pour over every piece of it myself, but I'm busy and impatient.

reply


NPP still starts on my pc -I am kind of insulted that I am not important enough for the NSA to replace my .dll files.

I mean I know I am not that important but it would have boosted my ego. Way to go NSA. Thanks for nothing.

reply


Your password is hunter2, what did you expect?

reply


This only means the CIA hasn't hacked you. The NSA has much more sophisticated methods, they're surely monitoring your every keystroke.

reply


The message stated that after 7.3.3 it will check, you might have an earlier version. Im equally unimportant.

reply


If you follow the links to from the release notes to the relevant wikileaks pages, you will find a list that also include chrome, firefox, vlc, opera, libreoffice as well as Kasparsky and McAfee antivirus and many other commonly used software packages, many of them open source.

It is also the first time I have seen evidence that they also target Linux, since they have a hijacked "CMD prompt" on Linux, whatever that means. They may also have targeted Linux with the other software packages of cause.

This is really scary.

reply


> Kasparsky and McAfee antivirus

if you had high opinions of those programs, you have bigger problems

reply


Antivirus software is likely a net negative for computer security in general. On the other hand they are without doubt used a lot, which makes them attractive targets.

My point was more the length of the list of commonly used software than the quality of each item on the list.

reply


That "fix" is kinda useless. But at least he admits it in the release notes.

reply


Yep.

> This solution only prevents from Notepad++ loading a CIA homemade DLL. It doesn't prevent your original notepad++.exe from being replaced by modified notepad++.exe while the CIA is controlling your PC.

The CIA attack is an application directory attack, and the application directory is a trusted location on Windows. See: https://blogs.msdn.microsoft.com/oldnewthing/20161013-00/?p=...

I guess the attack allowed them to inject code into a Notepad++ process without breaking the signature on notepad++.exe itself. There's probably some value to doing this, or they wouldn't have done it (...right?)

reply


Thinking that the author of a text editor should be concerned about the espionage activities of a superpower "is not how things should be".

Useless, yes. Nobody thinks he should solve the problems of the world, that's just a message.

reply


I suppose this could help anyone that is currently being targeted. Once they update it should be obvious that the dll is compromised. Maybe some will come out of the woodwork and show it.

reply


"I can no longer proudly claim the West is free. We are living in a surveillance state."

This has been the case for a very long time.

Nothing is new under the sun - but now lots of people are seeing things for what they are.

reply


I wonder if they just check that WinVerifyTrust() returns OK or if they bother to also check the cert thumbprint.

Because if it's the former, it's trivial to just sign dll with any key and add it to the local trusted store (if needed).

reply


Looks like they check to see if the cert issuer is a trusted root CA and then they check that the subject name is "Notepad++"

https://github.com/notepad-plus-plus/notepad-plus-plus/commi...

reply


Yeah, that's trivial to bypass on a compromised machine without touching their binaries or hijacking system APIs.

reply


Yep, terrible fix.

reply


Are the permissions necessary to add a key to the local trusted store significantly less powerful than the permissions necessary to modify kernel memory?

For instance, can adding a key to the local trusted store allow someone to forge a windows update?

reply


Are his release notes always this... upbeat?

reply


Notepad++ 6.7.4 Je suis Charlie edition

Notepad++ 666 Friday the 13th edition

Notepad++ 6.6.4 Tiananmen June Fourth Incident Edition

Notepad++ Workers' Day Edition (v6.6)

The last release (v6.2.3) - End of World Edition

Notepad++ 5.7 release (outside the USA)

reply


I don't think he allways gets notification, that the CIA uses his project to spy on people ...

reply


Pretty sure that if I found the CIA subverting my work, I'd be just as pissed off and quite a bit saltier in my release notes.

reply


I was wondering the same thing. Not sure if I've ever seen any other release notes quite that 'vulgar' either.

Then again I've seen a few of Linus' emails... shrugs

reply


Seems fairly restrained, think I'd be livid if the popularity of my project had been leveraged by The Man to screw over my users.

reply


That was fast.

reply


He's using Notepad++.

reply


(¬‿¬) this guy

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: