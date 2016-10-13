Here's the rootkits track from Black Hat 2008 --- keep in mind that this is almost a decade old and that it's public work:
* Deeper Door: Exploiting NIC Chipsets
* A New Breed of Rootkit: The System Management Mode Rootkit
* Insane Detection of Insane Rootkits
* Crafting OS X Kernel Rootkits
* Viral Infections on Cisco IOS
* Detecting And Preventing Xen Hypervisor Subversions
* Bluepilling (implementing a hypervisor rootkit) The Xen Hypervisor
This is just one year's work. If you summed all of it together, you're talking ~2.5 FTEs across 7 different research projects which we will very generously assume took a full year to develop (spoiler: no, none of them did). People who can write hypervisor rootkits command a pretty decent salary, but it's not 2x the prevailing SFBA senior salary. So this is at most mid-single-digit millions worth of work.
I don't know why the CIA has this team of people bumbling around with DLL injectors and AV bypasses. Maybe it's some weird turf thing they're doing against NSA? But the stuff in the CIA leaks is not the standard you need to be protecting yourself against.
Also just because some information got leaked, doesn't mean that there aren't more units / projects at the CIA where maybe the more skilled people are working and where the "good" attacks don't get leaked.
This looks to be the kind of stuff for the day in, day out operations.
fair enough, but the like the person above said, it can be very important to hide/obfuscate the identity of the snooper. Stuxnet would have been more effective if experts could not immediately point to US/Israel.
Got to have something to spend the budget on to ask for more next year?
Maybe they are just trawling and they have more skilled people pick out the wheat from the chaff or combine exploits. It would make sense if there are some bigger picture people directing the contractors. A library of low-level shit might be useful if you're building entire frameworks.
The FBI --- our domestic intelligence agency --- has been doing kernel keyloggers since at least 2003.
Sticking with the CIA, though, let's say we apply the bill of rights in its most stringent interpretation; then the CIA can't hack into anything that any American might use to communicate to, without an American warrant. That would be totally unrealistic, and the result would be no tech toys for the CIA. They would be at a significant disadvantage compared to other intelligence and manipulation agencies around the world.
Or perhaps another spin on it... does the Bill of Rights apply in the case where an ISIS combatant is firing on a US Marine, where the combatant happens to be an American? The Marine won't know that, and will treat them as a combatant. The Bill of Rights doesn't seem to apply in this case. Given that to be the case, then should the Bill of Rights apply where the CIA is hacking into equipment that a non-American is using and might use to communicate with an American?
If Notepad++ wants to push an update that fixes DLL search paths purely for symbolic reasons, so that all their users are aware of what the CIA is doing by seeing the changelog, that's another thing entirely, and yes, I agree that's useful.
Could you expand on why you feel the CIA in particular would have high-quality remote exploitation capabilities? Assume a talented hacker wants to join the government. Why would they choose to work for the CIA and not the NSA or the FBI?
I'm not saying the CIA does second-rate work in general, but perhaps their remote access work is second-rate in comparison to the NSA/FBI and to the very talented echelons of the private sector.
So, yeah, we're fucked, yes?
He fucking nailed it. This is what all of us are feeling. It's almost like, we are collectively being punished by trying to make shit more secure. It makes me dysphoric with hopelessness.
I can no longer proudly claim the West is free. We are living in a surveillance state. It's going to be hard to point fingers at other authoritative regimes around the world using the same tools.
I sometimes feel as if the West is a giant hypocrisy because of the double standards it upholds but relatively better than it's counterparts. Lesser evils.
That's a little disrespectful to those who actually lived in surveillance states. Is your neighbor watching you, ready to report you to the state for suspected subversive activities?
Even if you were engaged in actual subversive activities, like reading and publishing terrorist propaganda or selling drugs at scale, Tor makes it possible to do this with relatively little risk to yourself. It's still risky, but nothing like it used to be. And even if the government knows that you do these things, how much of a threat do you need to pose before they'll act against you in particular? The governments of old would routinely act against large numbers of their population for far less.
I'm not arguing for complacency, but it's important to keep perspective.
Perhaps a slightly different context but I have heard this almost verbatim a few days ago on buses and trains in Birmingham, UK.
If I'm not mistaken too, I believe that "If you have nothing to hide, you have nothing to fear" is also something the Govt used a few years ago.
I believe the original intent was mostly about reporting unattended bags that could contain bombs, not reporting your neighbor for hosting a socialist book club or whatever. Obviously it's vague and broad enough that it could be bent to more sinister purposes though.
First, the west is freer than the rest because it is more able to criticize even the little things.
Second, electronic surveillance is not longer even one of the little things. It happens out of sight, and mostly out of mind, so authorities now act without the kinds of restraint usual in the west. And rich western governments are actually more capable of this sort of thing that most others.
Are you sure? How long do you spend talking to your neighbor each day?
Thus, an H1B holder in the US may need to remove from Facebook any friends who become protestors in case they are asked to hand over their phone at a border crossing.
This represents a material loss to Americans in the Facebook context.
Also Don Ho (NPP's author) is from China. (Studied and lived most of his life in France though, so in my books he's French)
Don't fret though - the security state has been building for a long time: http://www.huppi.com/kangaroo/CIAtimeline.html
You will know it's really over when everyone simply gives up their liberties in exchange of security, economy or national pride.
Anarchy is the only true freedom. Any social contract (i.e. government) limits freedom.
Still, saying the west is not free is disingenuous. One can still have many freedoms in a surveillance state. For example, I can criticize Trump without fear of being sent to a labor camp in a surveillance state. I can attempt to spread my religious beliefs without being randomly kidnapped.
Try copypasting a few lines from 4chan's /pol/ in other mediums and see how far your freedom gets you.
I can't wait to pour over every piece of it myself, but I'm busy and impatient.
I mean I know I am not that important but it would have boosted my ego. Way to go NSA. Thanks for nothing.
It is also the first time I have seen evidence that they also target Linux, since they have a hijacked "CMD prompt" on Linux, whatever that means. They may also have targeted Linux with the other software packages of cause.
This is really scary.
if you had high opinions of those programs, you have bigger problems
My point was more the length of the list of commonly used software than the quality of each item on the list.
> This solution only prevents from Notepad++ loading a CIA homemade DLL. It doesn't prevent your original notepad++.exe from being replaced by modified notepad++.exe while the CIA is controlling your PC.
The CIA attack is an application directory attack, and the application directory is a trusted location on Windows. See: https://blogs.msdn.microsoft.com/oldnewthing/20161013-00/?p=...
I guess the attack allowed them to inject code into a Notepad++ process without breaking the signature on notepad++.exe itself. There's probably some value to doing this, or they wouldn't have done it (...right?)
Useless, yes. Nobody thinks he should solve the problems of the world, that's just a message.
This has been the case for a very long time.
Nothing is new under the sun - but now lots of people are seeing things for what they are.
Because if it's the former, it's trivial to just sign dll with any key and add it to the local trusted store (if needed).
https://github.com/notepad-plus-plus/notepad-plus-plus/commi...
For instance, can adding a key to the local trusted store allow someone to forge a windows update?
Notepad++ 666 Friday the 13th edition
Notepad++ 6.6.4 Tiananmen June Fourth Incident Edition
Notepad++ Workers' Day Edition (v6.6)
The last release (v6.2.3) - End of World Edition
Notepad++ 5.7 release (outside the USA)
Then again I've seen a few of Linus' emails... shrugs
