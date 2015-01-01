Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Vault 7: CIA Hacking Tools Revealed (wikileaks.org)
66 points by randomname2 39 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 28 comments | favorite





This idea that the government should somehow be exempt from proper cybersecurity ethics is disgusting. When the CIA or the NSA find zero day attacks in software, they should report them immediately to be fixed, not build tools specifically to exploit them. It's only a matter of time before these attacks either leak or are rediscovered by other malicious parties. The government is effectively turning their own people into cannon fodder for their ridiculous "cyberwar."

I wonder how many of the exploits/tools released are still usable today.

Also, the actual video press release had to be rescheduled due to their video stream being attacked.[0]

"NOTICE: As Mr. Assange's Perscipe+Facebook video stream links are under attack his video press conference will be rescheduled."

[0]: https://twitter.com/wikileaks/status/839104886625157120

Streisand effect; didn't know they're holding a press conference.

Based on the overview alone (of course I can't read the entire report that fast!), this is exactly what I expect a spy agency would be doing -- if they were not then I would be disappointed.

What exactly in the admittedly shortened list am I supposed to be upset about? It makes no distinction between US citizens and overseas parties. If these actions are being done domestically against US citizens, with no just cause sure I will get upset, but that has yet to be seen.

As usual it seems Wikileaks publishes a sensationalist story around one of their leaks, claiming dozens of zero-day releases where most were already patched. Hell, they included the i0nic jailbreak as one of the 0-day exploits (https://wikileaks.org/ciav7p1/cms/page_13205587.html).

I'll let journalists parse through the full report before coming to any conclusion as of yet. I just find it hard to get excited about any Wikileaks release that has yet to be vetted.

One cause for concern is that the CIA appears to not only have lost control of the documentation, but of the tools themselves:

"Recently, the CIA lost control of the majority of its hacking arsenal...and associated documentation. This extraordinary collection...gives its possessor the entire hacking capacity of the CIA."

So, now, you get to worry about anybody else that might have this toolset. (Not withstanding your note that some of it might have already been available)

The "with no just cause" part of the argument is what scares me because the government's idea of a just cause for domestic spying and my own, are often very, very different.

Wow this is really big. There are tons of documents about the various tools they use, but it seems the majority of the actual source code is still being reviewed and the links just show a link to the file list. I hope they eventually release the source code, as a lot of these tools seem very interesting. I can imagine that many at the CIA are running around on fire, as this seems like a big problem for them.

According to Wikileaks [0], they were explicitly redacted until their safety could be assessed. They didn't want to be responsible for accidentally releasing malware in to the wild.

0: https://wikileaks.org/ciav7p1/#FAQ

One very interesting thing is that the exploits, rootkits, etc are all unclassified and the CIA has no copyright on them either. The logic is supposedly that an agent putting a classified rootkit/trojan/whatever on a machine is mishandling classified information and thus it would be illegal.

Does that mean that someone who leaked them could not be prosecuted? Or simply that they would be prosecuted under some other law?

Indeed, that's what the doc implies. They say they reckon the CIA has no recourse. Probably sue-able for breaking their employment contract where they presumably agree to never disclose anything, regardless of classification level. But doubtful that'd be a federal crime.

I hope Europe and Germany especially finally wake up and start kicking out these pests. The US/CIA is conducting crimes against humanity on foreign soil. Like the drone war. The US may not be part of the international court but Germany is.

Don't get a false impression, everyone is hacking everybody.

Some are just better at hiding it.

Germany knows they're there, are you kidding?

This had the potential of being a positive development brought by Trump's election: many behaviors by the US three letter agencies that were glossed over for the past 8 years (due to the party in power being "on the right side of history") are again reprehensible and deemed a threat to be fought by the tech community.

They have vim editing tips https://wikileaks.org/ciav7p1/cms/page_3375350.html

No emacs?

They have secret unit testing tips too! https://wikileaks.org/ciav7p1/cms/page_11629048.html

- Smart TV turned into listening devices with fake off mode?

- Intercepting audio/texts before encryption by Signal, Whisper, WhatsApp etc.

- Dozens of O-day attacks again Andriod and iPhone.

Pretty powerful stuff.

Unbelievable the depth and scope. Absolutely frightening that most of these tools are out in the wild.

I guess some responsible disclosure to the affected vendors would be nice. If the tools are being actively exploiting bugs, which they are, there's not much else to do in order to stop the exploitation. Give it a few weeks and then publish them in the wild.

Maybe it is just my lack of knowledge but why were all the recently leaked hacking tools made by US and none by Russia or China?

Russia and China have not got their stuff leaked, yet. Punishments in those countries are far more severe, too.

Maybe in Russia and China such leaks would be punishable with death penalty effectively.

VLC 2.1.5 compromised https://wikileaks.org/ciav7p1/cms/page_15729066.html

edit: please see response below from remlov

edit: this post was premature, see below posts

Please don't spread disinformation.

"...the asset will have 'downloaded' the portable version of VLC player (2.1.5)..."

This does not sound like a copy of the public version and that it's "compromised". You could check for yourself if you like: https://github.com/videolan/vlc :)

It's a version of VLC that, in addition to the things it normally does, collects information. The operator, who knowingly runs the software, can then collect the information and turn it over to someone else.

2.2.0 was released in early 2015. No need to freak out.

> The asset has the ability to plug in a personal thumbdrive to the network.

Sounds like it just patches a local copy of VLC by running an installer. I don't know if I would consider that compromised.

