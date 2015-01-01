reply
Also, the actual video press release had to be rescheduled due to their video stream being attacked.[0]
"NOTICE: As Mr. Assange's Perscipe+Facebook video stream links are under attack his video press conference will be rescheduled."
[0]: https://twitter.com/wikileaks/status/839104886625157120
What exactly in the admittedly shortened list am I supposed to be upset about? It makes no distinction between US citizens and overseas parties. If these actions are being done domestically against US citizens, with no just cause sure I will get upset, but that has yet to be seen.
As usual it seems Wikileaks publishes a sensationalist story around one of their leaks, claiming dozens of zero-day releases where most were already patched. Hell, they included the i0nic jailbreak as one of the 0-day exploits (https://wikileaks.org/ciav7p1/cms/page_13205587.html).
I'll let journalists parse through the full report before coming to any conclusion as of yet. I just find it hard to get excited about any Wikileaks release that has yet to be vetted.
"Recently, the CIA lost control of the majority of its hacking arsenal...and associated documentation. This extraordinary collection...gives its possessor the entire hacking capacity of the CIA."
So, now, you get to worry about anybody else that might have this toolset. (Not withstanding your note that some of it might have already been available)
0: https://wikileaks.org/ciav7p1/#FAQ
Some are just better at hiding it.
No emacs?
- Intercepting audio/texts before encryption by Signal, Whisper, WhatsApp etc.
- Dozens of O-day attacks again Andriod and iPhone.
Pretty powerful stuff.
"...the asset will have 'downloaded' the portable version of VLC player (2.1.5)..."
This does not sound like a copy of the public version and that it's "compromised". You could check for yourself if you like: https://github.com/videolan/vlc :)
Sounds like it just patches a local copy of VLC by running an installer. I don't know if I would consider that compromised.
