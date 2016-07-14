Read the whole event log.
If you were behind Cloudflare and it was proxying sensitive data (the contents of HTTP POSTs, &c), they've potentially been spraying it into caches all across the Internet; it was so bad that Tavis found it by accident just looking through Google search results.
The crazy thing here is that the Project Zero people were joking last night about a disclosure that was going to keep everyone at work late today. And, this morning, Google announced the SHA-1 collision, which everyone (including the insiders who leaked that the SHA-1 collision was coming) thought was the big announcement.
Nope. A SHA-1 collision, it turns out, is the minor security news of the day.
This is approximately as bad as it ever gets. A significant number of companies probably need to compose customer notifications; it's, at this point, very difficult to rule out unauthorized disclosure of anything that traversed Cloudflare.
https://hackerone.com/cloudflare
I'm sorry but when the reward for breaking into you is basically a massive pinata of personal information...that simply is a bad joke. Security flaws are going to happen and if you aren't going to even offer a reasonable financial reward to report them to you, well, that is just begging to be exploited with a pinata that size.
Step 2) leak cleartext from said MITM'd connections to the entire Internet
I recently noted that in some ways Cloudflare are probably the only entity to have ever managed to cause more damage to popular cryptography since the 2008 Debian OpenSSL bug (thanks to their "flexible" ""SSL"" """feature"""), but now I'm certain of it.
"Trust us" doesn't fly any more, this simply isn't good enough. Sorry, you lost my vote. Not even once
edit: why the revulsion? This bug would have been caught with valgrind, and by the sounds of it, using nothing more complex than feeding their httpd a random sampling of live inputs for an hour or two
A site using Flexible SSL is no less secure than one using http://, and in fact is more secure, because nobody can MitM the connection between CloudFlare and the end user. The only thing vulnerable is the connection between the website and CloudFlare (and only to MitM, not to passive sniffing), but that's a much smaller and much better-protected surface area.
Now it's quite obvious that the alternative SSL options are much better because they secure the data properly the whole way. But claiming that Flexible SSL is somehow undermining the security of the web is extremely hyperbolic.
Where would you even start to address this? Everything you've been serving is potentially compromised, API keys, sessions, personal information, user passwords, the works.
You've got no idea what has been leaked. Should you reset all your user passwords, cycle all or your keys, notify all your customers that there data may have been stolen?
My second thought after relief was the realization that even as a consumer I'm affected by this, my password manager has > 100 entries what percentage of them are using CloudFlare? Should I change all my passwords?
What an epic mess. This is the problem with centralization, the system is broken.
Yes. Right now. Don't wait for the vendor to notify you.
> What an epic mess. This is the problem with centralization, the system is broken.
Yep.
Great, that makes me feel so much better! I'm sorry, don't try to put a cherry on the top when you've just leaked PII and encrypted communications.
Additionally, most vendors in the industry aren't deployed in front of quite as much traffic as CloudFlare is. It's a miracle that ProjectZero managed to find the issue.
Considering the amount and sensitivity of the data they handle, I'm not sure a t-shirt is an appropriate top-tier reward.
Management: "Why do we offer $5k for a small bug again? Look at CF, they don't offer any money!"
There's an argument for changing secrets (user passwords, API keys, etc.) for potentially affected sites, plus of course investigating logs for any anomalous activity. It would be nice if there were a guide for affected users, maybe a supplemental blog post.
(and yet again: thank you Google for Project Zero!)
This title sounds like Cloudflare doesn't know what a memory leak is or are intentionally trying to downplay information disclosure. Neither option is comforting.
It's also a bit sad that travis has to contact cloudflare by twitter. Seriousy?
Edit: https://twitter.com/taviso/status/832744397800214528 is the tweet in question
As for what you should do: it sounds like the impact is relatively low. I'd personally change easily-changed secrets which go over the session, and potentially externally facing customer passwords (yes in enterprise, maybe not in consumer).
(I don't have any insider info on this breach, though, but I read both posts and know how the system works.)
"We've discovered (and purged) cached pages that contain private messages from well-known services, PII from major sites that use cloudflare, and even plaintext API requests from a popular password manager that were sent over https (!!)."
The trouble is you have no way to know if someone discovered this earlier, and harvested info for a long time.
Or, how much harvested info from your site might be in a Google cache for someone else's site.
This is precisely why. The only thing that surprises me about this, is that it was an accidental disclosure rather than a breach. Other than that, this was completely to be expected.
I guess this confirms a few things.
- The complete query strings are logged,
- They don't appear to be too concerned with who accesses the logs internally or have a process that limits the access, and
- They're willing to send those logs out to a random person.
The examples we're finding are so bad, I cancelled some
weekend plans to go into the office on Sunday to help
build some tools to cleanup. I've informed cloudflare
what I'm working on. I'm finding private messages from
major dating sites, full messages from a well-known
chat service, online password manager data, frames from
adult video sites, hotel bookings. We're talking full
https requests, client IP addresses, full responses,
cookies, passwords, keys, data, everything.
Cloudflare pointed out their bug bounty program, but I
noticed it has a top-tier reward of a t-shirt.
Cloudflare did finally send me a draft. It contains an
excellent postmortem, but severely downplays the risk
to customers.
Nothing on their status page about it though :|
