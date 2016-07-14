Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Cloudflare Reverse Proxies Are Dumping Uninitialized Memory (chromium.org)
225 points by tptacek 54 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 50 comments | favorite





Oh, my god.

Read the whole event log.

If you were behind Cloudflare and it was proxying sensitive data (the contents of HTTP POSTs, &c), they've potentially been spraying it into caches all across the Internet; it was so bad that Tavis found it by accident just looking through Google search results.

The crazy thing here is that the Project Zero people were joking last night about a disclosure that was going to keep everyone at work late today. And, this morning, Google announced the SHA-1 collision, which everyone (including the insiders who leaked that the SHA-1 collision was coming) thought was the big announcement.

Nope. A SHA-1 collision, it turns out, is the minor security news of the day.

This is approximately as bad as it ever gets. A significant number of companies probably need to compose customer notifications; it's, at this point, very difficult to rule out unauthorized disclosure of anything that traversed Cloudflare.

reply


I remember Tavis tweeted Friday night asking for a cloudflare engineer to contact him, and everyone joked that the last thing you want on a Friday evening is an urgent message from tavis ormandy.

reply


That was my tweet believe it or not. I had to turn notifications off on my phone because out of nowhere it was getting bombarded with shares/likes...

reply


I would say the crazy thing is a mere t-shirt as their "bug bounty" top tier award given how they've pitched themselves as an extremely secure service.

https://hackerone.com/cloudflare

I'm sorry but when the reward for breaking into you is basically a massive pinata of personal information...that simply is a bad joke. Security flaws are going to happen and if you aren't going to even offer a reasonable financial reward to report them to you, well, that is just begging to be exploited with a pinata that size.

reply


Step 1) MITM the entire Internet, undermining its SSL infrastructure, build a business around it

Step 2) leak cleartext from said MITM'd connections to the entire Internet

I recently noted that in some ways Cloudflare are probably the only entity to have ever managed to cause more damage to popular cryptography since the 2008 Debian OpenSSL bug (thanks to their "flexible" ""SSL"" """feature"""), but now I'm certain of it.

"Trust us" doesn't fly any more, this simply isn't good enough. Sorry, you lost my vote. Not even once

edit: why the revulsion? This bug would have been caught with valgrind, and by the sounds of it, using nothing more complex than feeding their httpd a random sampling of live inputs for an hour or two

reply


Step "What does secure mean anyway") SSL terminate even sites that are not sending data to Cloudflare securely

reply


Yup, this made it crystal clear, years ago, that Cloudflare's business incentives were and are at odds with a secure web.

reply


I don't buy this argument.

A site using Flexible SSL is no less secure than one using http://, and in fact is more secure, because nobody can MitM the connection between CloudFlare and the end user. The only thing vulnerable is the connection between the website and CloudFlare (and only to MitM, not to passive sniffing), but that's a much smaller and much better-protected surface area.

Now it's quite obvious that the alternative SSL options are much better because they secure the data properly the whole way. But claiming that Flexible SSL is somehow undermining the security of the web is extremely hyperbolic.

reply


To my sibling: the issue is that people can and do consider Flexible SSL "good enough", when it really isn't. It gets you the green lock and the warm fuzzies, but the page just isn't secure. A false sense of security is worse than no security, because no security at least is glaringly obvious.

reply


Phase 3 is Profit!

reply


With valuations in the billions and funding rounds in the hundreds of millions... profit indeed.

reply


Are you saying cloudflare is not profitable?

reply


My first thought was relief, thank god I'm not using Cloudflare.

Where would you even start to address this? Everything you've been serving is potentially compromised, API keys, sessions, personal information, user passwords, the works.

You've got no idea what has been leaked. Should you reset all your user passwords, cycle all or your keys, notify all your customers that there data may have been stolen?

My second thought after relief was the realization that even as a consumer I'm affected by this, my password manager has > 100 entries what percentage of them are using CloudFlare? Should I change all my passwords?

What an epic mess. This is the problem with centralization, the system is broken.

reply


> My second thought after relief was the realization that even as a consumer I'm affected by this, my password manager has > 100 entries what percentage of them are using CloudFlare? Should I change all my passwords?

Yes. Right now. Don't wait for the vendor to notify you.

> What an epic mess. This is the problem with centralization, the system is broken.

Yep.

reply


> One of the advantages of being a service is that bugs can go from reported to fixed in minutes to hours instead of months. The industry standard time allowed to deploy a fix for a bug like this is usually three months; we were completely finished globally in under 7 hours with an initial mitigation in 47 minutes.

Great, that makes me feel so much better! I'm sorry, don't try to put a cherry on the top when you've just leaked PII and encrypted communications.

Additionally, most vendors in the industry aren't deployed in front of quite as much traffic as CloudFlare is. It's a miracle that ProjectZero managed to find the issue.

reply


Cloudflare's announcement, as it is currently worded, deserves the understatement-of-the-centry award.

reply


Yep, even Tavis said it "severely downplays the risk".

reply


>Cloudflare pointed out their bug bounty program, but I noticed it has a top-tier reward of a t-shirt.

Considering the amount and sensitivity of the data they handle, I'm not sure a t-shirt is an appropriate top-tier reward.

reply


I never really got this argument. Is it not much better than the majority of companies that have no bug bounty and where the reporter needs to worry they will be met with legal threats instead of a t-shirt?

reply


Not only that, but the "reward" in the program is laughable and frankly insulting to any serious researcher considering the scope of CF. Bug bounty platforms are already becoming the fiverr of ITSEC (that's not a good thing), CF just made an extra effort do diminish the value for researchers.

Management: "Why do we offer $5k for a small bug again? Look at CF, they don't offer any money!"

reply


Neither this thread nor the Cloudflare blog post include concise steps for customers who were exposed.

There's an argument for changing secrets (user passwords, API keys, etc.) for potentially affected sites, plus of course investigating logs for any anomalous activity. It would be nice if there were a guide for affected users, maybe a supplemental blog post.

(and yet again: thank you Google for Project Zero!)

reply


What can they even say? "Change everything" doesn't really work. Any potentially secret data to or from a server could have been exposed.

reply


Yes, but in general keys provide ongoing access; sensitive data itself is more limited in scope. Keys, auth tokens, etc. would be what I'd focus on.

reply


Full details from Cloudflare: https://blog.cloudflare.com/incident-report-on-memory-leak-c...

reply


> Incident report on memory leak caused by Cloudflare parser bug

This title sounds like Cloudflare doesn't know what a memory leak is or are intentionally trying to downplay information disclosure. Neither option is comforting.

reply


... and the HN link (submitted by jgrahamc): https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13718720

reply


"enable AMP, and more" is a certainly nicer than ""ScrapeShield" feature which parses and obfuscates html".

reply


I think this bug is kind of an indictment of Ragel. It has some great ideas, but since the generated code is so low level - and allows arbitrary blocks of code to be executed in the guts of the parser, bugs like these can result in this horrible memory issues - particularly since the generated code is often used to parse untrusted user input.

reply


I don't blame Ragel.

reply


Ragel shares part of the blame. Why did it use a strict equality check when it could have trivially done a >=?

reply


How does such a simple bug not get picked by auto tests, ci or end to end tests? I am baffled. Since we are behind cloudflare, I am not sure what I should tell my manager now. I lack the technical know how to parse that extremely technical article. Are we supposed to just assume all our traffic that passed via cloudflare is possibly compromised?

It's also a bit sad that travis has to contact cloudflare by twitter. Seriousy?

Edit: https://twitter.com/taviso/status/832744397800214528 is the tweet in question

reply


I don't think he had to, but he got an answer in minutes. I don't think that's the part to be worried about.

As for what you should do: it sounds like the impact is relatively low. I'd personally change easily-changed secrets which go over the session, and potentially externally facing customer passwords (yes in enterprise, maybe not in consumer).

(I don't have any insider info on this breach, though, but I read both posts and know how the system works.)

reply


Sounds bad to me...

"We've discovered (and purged) cached pages that contain private messages from well-known services, PII from major sites that use cloudflare, and even plaintext API requests from a popular password manager that were sent over https (!!)."

The trouble is you have no way to know if someone discovered this earlier, and harvested info for a long time.

Or, how much harvested info from your site might be in a Google cache for someone else's site.

reply


Does 1Password really send anything meaningful in their API queries, or is it encrypted separately and then just sent over HTTPS?

reply


This is probably a good moment to recall the article I published a while ago about how CloudFlare is actively putting the web at risk: http://cryto.net/~joepie91/blog/2016/07/14/cloudflare-we-hav...

This is precisely why. The only thing that surprises me about this, is that it was an accidental disclosure rather than a breach. Other than that, this was completely to be expected.

reply


Anyone know which password manager uses Cloudflare? Just trying to figure out if I'm affected.

reply


Never been so relieved my company uses a different CDN...

reply


Do they have a t-shirt awards in their bug bounty programs?

reply


Is there a list of sites potentially affected?

reply


Wow apparently they never fuzzed their input and looked at the output. A malformed html input should be about the easiest possible thing to try... yeouch...

reply


Well, my day tomorrow is going to be busy. So's my evening tonight, I guess.

reply


> Many of the logged urls contained query strings from https requests that I don't think they intended to share.

I guess this confirms a few things.

- The complete query strings are logged,

- They don't appear to be too concerned with who accesses the logs internally or have a process that limits the access, and

- They're willing to send those logs out to a random person.

reply


This has nothing to do with logging.

reply


The quoted part that specifically mentions logged urls containing query strings has nothing to do with logging?

reply


That's Google logging stuff

reply


During debugging, that seems fine. The previous sentence makes it clear that they added specific logging to track down the problem. I'd rather have a process that allows engineers debugging memory corruption to see the data that's in the process they're debugging, than a process that prohibits them from seeing it.

reply


Some important parts:

    The examples we're finding are so bad, I cancelled some
    weekend plans to go into the office on Sunday to help
    build some tools to cleanup. I've informed cloudflare
    what I'm working on. I'm finding private messages from
    major dating sites, full messages from a well-known
    chat service, online password manager data, frames from
    adult video sites, hotel bookings. We're talking full
    https requests, client IP addresses, full responses,
    cookies, passwords, keys, data, everything.

    Cloudflare pointed out their bug bounty program, but I
    noticed it has a top-tier reward of a t-shirt.

    Cloudflare did finally send me a draft. It contains an  
    excellent postmortem, but severely downplays the risk
    to customers.

reply


Our www CNAME on improve.ai pointing to github pages was down on Cloudflare today with a 1014 error. I'm guessing they broke some other stuff while scrambling to fix this privacy issue? Not a good day for them.

reply


Oh that happened to my site as well. Was fun trying to figure out what was going on in the middle of the day.

Nothing on their status page about it though :|

reply


Unrelated.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: