In particular, it needs to be normal enough that a significant fraction of all travelers do it. The feature can't be marketed as a protection for at-risk travelers, but as a common-sense safety mechanism useful to all travelers.
I think it's crazy that people walk around with phones that have access to years of email communications, and that even in the happiest timeline we could have ended up on after 2016, features like this are long overdue.
One feature I'd like with this travel mode is having a log of every bit of data that was accessed during the trip. At least then I would know how much was copied. Some kind of rate limiting would be good too, so they cannot just copy everything.
Yes, exactly.
Border agents are trained to look for anything out of the ordinary. Currently, using a feature like this would immediately raise a huge red flag and encourage more questioning, detention and possibly even deportation based on the person's country of origin and the mood of the border agent.
Incidentally, that's why I think there is virtually zero chance for these types of features to take off: the system strongly discourages early adopters from trying them.
That can be addressed by how it is marketed. Instead of calling it "Travel mode," it could be called "Work mode" or something like that. Commercials could target college students going home to visit parents and not wanting parents to see all their crap or that sort of thing.
Google and/or Apple could add this as a new menu toggle similar to Airplane mode. Once switched on, while in an airport, prevents the device from being unlocked. Then by utilizing geofencing, once the device leaves the airport it unlocks and can be used again.
Basically, you can turn over the phone to border guards in a way which gives them access to what is on the phone, but which logs actions, and allows you to easily revert/revoke any changes they make. (This would also be a mode you'd turn over to an employer demanding access).
Potentially this mode might also block access to certain things (secret FB groups, archives over a certain age, some chat logs), but would otherwise be fully functional.
The benefit would mainly be that all actions taken would be logged and reportable, as a way to try to keep authorities from poking in places they shouldn't. It seems they are NOT mostly using forensic imaging tools, but logging in directly on the devices, at least right now, so there would be some value.
Firstly, social media's only incentive is to make your data as widely available as possible (in the interests of ad revenue), and maintain a good relationship with the government in their jurisdiction. Every other existing "privacy" setting on Facebook, LinkedIn, etc is already obfuscated to the point of unusability, for this reason, and "travel mode" would be no different.
Secondly, lets imagine that FB did implement a watertight "travel mode" that hid your embarrassing data effectively while you were travelling. Third parties would just start capturing and storing posts while you have "travel mode" off, and sell that to CBP, or whoever else wants to pay for it.
Not that it'd do much. If the border agents really want to see one's social media accounts, I have zero doubt they can get that data from other government agencies. In fact, they probably already have it. It sounds to me like they're just trying to assert their power and dominance over the people whose accounts they are demanding access to as a way to get off on intimidating others. Pretty typical behavior by law enforcement officers the world over.
If we stipulate that your second paragraph is true, then travel mode is in fact a complete countermeasure to that behavior. (I don't think it's true).
If the only goal is to refuse them access to your account, you can do that already. Your devices will be confiscated, non-citizens will be refused entry, but you can do it if your device encryption is strong enough.
The goal here seems to be to give you the ability to get through the border without giving up your information. If it looks like "trip mode", it's failed at that goal, and I'm not sure it's possible to make it both mainstream and stealthy enough to work.
Surely, if this became popular, CBP would simply start asking aliens seeking entry whether their accounts were travel locked. And the standard advice would be, "never lie to CBP".
But I'm still curious about why you think this would be so obvious.
In contrast, suspending 4th amendment at border has been made lawful by the courts.
Warrantless search of gadgets / accounts should be prohibited for citizens. For non-citizens, it should require a significant justification.
Finally, NONE of the data examined at the border should be stored for longer than necessary to reach a go/no-go determination.
In fact, this is already happening: http://www.dailyxtra.com/canada/news-and-ideas/news/us-custo...
> “They said, ‘Next time you come through, don’t have a cleared phone,’ and that was it. I wasn’t let through.
Technological countermeasures don't seem to work. Sure, they work in the sense that they protect your data, but if the border guy doesn't like you, technology won't save you. You will be sent on your way.
The real solution is a political one where we speak up and legeislate and litigate that the 4th amendment applies a the border.
Considering the tiny percentage of Americans that travel overseas or even hold passports, I'm not sure a political solution is realistic. I think we might be outnumbered by the people who don't care about such privacy issues because it will never affect them.
Which is, I think, the same problem Maciel's solution faces. Border patrol can possibly just see that you've enabled "trip mode" (by the anemic presence) and put you back on a plane. You're welcome to try again after your trip mode expires, but if they want to see your account, there is, as sure as mathematical logic, no possible "out". Anything you do to deny them that access can be grounds to refuse you entry (if you're a non-citizen).
You're right that the only real solution is a political one. Unfortunately, there are no political solutions to any problem anymore. Not in the US at least. The days when government was even interested in solving problems are gone and I doubt they're ever coming back.
The thing I think I see a lot of people missing here is that travel-lock doesn't wipe or disable your accounts; it just restricts history and breadth. For a lot of people, I think these services will get easier and more pleasant to use while travel-locked, so it's relatively painless to give yourself a generous margin before departing and after arriving.
No, that's not how it works. Border agents are entitled to "search" your laptop. They can't force you to retrieve arbitrary data from a remote server.
All this with the caveat that they can, of course, refuse non-citizens for basically any reason.
> To work effectively, a trip mode feature would need to be easy to turn on, configurable (so you can choose how long you want the protection turned on for) and irrevocable for an amount of time chosen by the user once it’s set. There’s no sense in having a ‘trip mode’ if the person demanding your password can simply switch it off, or coerce you into switching it off.
My parents and my partner are in the US. They lived there most of their lives, but I am not a US citizen. Are you telling me that I should just give up on my family?
Technology cannot solve the problem we currently face with erosion of privacy at the border! These clever tricks trying to get around the issue only kicks the problem downfield, and likely won't effectively work. If they found out you have travel mode enabled - you may be denied entry or worse (note the comment from @mholt) - they would just detain you until the time lock runs out.
The first mistake is trusting these networks with your personal life in the first place. Nothing can erase that except your ability and willpower to keep your secrets to yourself.
As for your second point, there's no going back for an awful lot of people. And holding that aside, it's a sad world where using a computer to communicate is somehow a mistake.
> To work effectively, a trip mode feature would need to be... irrevocable for an amount of time chosen by the user once it’s set. There’s no sense in having a ‘trip mode’ if the person demanding your password can simply switch it off, or coerce you into switching it off.
The only way this is going to change is with a change in the law.
The point of the travel-lock proposal is that it's actually common sense. Everyone should want this feature. It is actually weird that we walk around all the time with unfettered access to decades of personal correspondence and a detailed log of every person we've ever meet even fleetingly online. The default should be different: getting access to years-old emails or a photographic memory of every acquaintance you have should be extraordinary.
Why?
- We first had PIN numbers. Easyily cracked/defeated.
- We then had passwords. Provide them or go back home where you came from.
- We might have travel mode. Defeated or made illegal. Go back home.
I think the only resolution to this is political. Make these searches go away - worldwide - as we near a very bad precedent.
Border security officer: I see you have trip mode on. Turn it off, and give us the phone, or you're not getting into the country.
Reminds me a little of this: https://xkcd.com/538/
