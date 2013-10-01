Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
One in three tech workers is underpaid (wsj.com)
27 points by pramodbiligiri 1 hour ago





In other news, "half of children are achieving below average at school". Unacceptable.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/reality-check-with-poll...

https://leftfootforward.org/2013/10/michael-gove-doesnt-unde...

This reads like an advertisement for Paysa. They compare resumes and find that 1/3 of tech workers are underpaid. This assumes that:

- All information about an employee is in a resume

- There is no difference between employers besides salary

- Working for less than maximum achievable salary means one is "underpaid"

There is a "web" link for paywalled articles.

But here: https://www.google.co.il/amp/www.wsj.com/amp/articles/one-in...

That trick doesn't seem to work for me anymore.

Judging by the upvotes, a lot of people in tech apparently feel like they're underpaid.

Not paid enough to pay for a WSJ sub either...

As the article is paywalled I want to say:

maybe one in three is overpaid, and one in three is in the mean. But that wouldn't fit a gauss distribution. Just rambling the thoughts those 8 lines triggered.

Yeah, because of the paywall, I have to assume most of the upvotes have not read the article :-(

100% of tech workers are underpaid if we had any sort of legitimate market for labor rather than a collusion by managers to drive the price of labor by justifying it against living costs. The value generated by services by IT workers at times is order of magnitude greater than they are paid. And there is always a shortage of them if accounts from industry are believed, which would lead market forces to push up the price to hire them significantly greater than living cost value making them all wealthy. Not so in the managerial economy, where shareholders capture that value because they have money. And this sort of collusion goes back to the very early days of Silicon Valley.

What's this collusion you speak of? Not saying it doesn't exist (and true, prosecutable collusion has happened in the tech industry), just wondering exctly what you're referring to.

There is implicit collusion that is taught in management schools and generally accepted as a norm to value labor against living cost, rather than the value that labor generates in the market. Therefore companies are not willing to pay much more than living cost for workers, other than some superstar sociopath who has been able to get the company by the throat and justify say 1/2 million for his position because he's irreplaceable.

All you need to pay is the lowest salary that one person currently in the labor market will accept. This is closely related to living expenses for obvious reasons. No collusion required.


or, paid just enough not to leave.

Do 1/3 of engineers produce more value for their company than than their pay?

That seems high from the minority of engineers that produce the majority of the value at large companies. I'd argue a small minority is vastly underpaid, and most engineers are overpaid.

