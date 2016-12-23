Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
I've removed all ad network code from my blog (troyhunt.com)
111 points by GordonS 1 hour ago





Ok, you have a sponsorship model that works because you're probably very famous. That doesn't solve anyone's problem, because almost no one is famous.

How can we replace ad networks with something better and saner?

The problem is that the current add model has converged to a local optimum (or, better 'pessimum'). The race to the bottom has lead to extremely obtrusive, performance-destroying, privacy invading, cheap-for-the-advertiser ads (when not actual malware); additionally has lead to a proliferation of content farms on one side and to the watering down of actual content on what were originally proper sources; finally, the availability of free content, even if of low quality, has made it very hard to build a profitable for-pay model.

Actively boycotting the current status quo by making ads no longer viable can be a way to force the system to settle to a different optimum.

It also doesn't solve the issues for most advertisers. I can't imagine that a large e-commerce site would want to make thousands of individual deals with sites that may or may not generate the desired traffic.

His solution doesn't really scale, for the advertisers, which is why the ad networks exists.

My main issue with ad networks is that they simply aren't technically competent enough to run an internet facing business. Most of them seem to be run by good sales people and not so good IT staff. Most of those I've dealt with simply doesn't understand how the internet works.

> It also doesn't solve the issues for most advertisers. I can't imagine that a large e-commerce site would want to make thousands of individual deals with sites that may or may not generate the desired traffic.

Agreed.

Idea: Is it possible to replace ad networks with ad brokers? The broker keeps a ledger of interested parties on both sides. Someone looking to buy ad space specifies relevant market segments (data analysts, single moms, golfers, etc), and the broker connects them to relevant sites.

Metrics could be solved by passing a token when linking back to ad space buyer, or the broker still embedding, but much less intrusively than an ad network, both the blog/site and the ad space buyer tracking independently and reporting back to broker for backwards statistics, etc.

I'm sure there are other issues, but this is just off the top of my head.

This is exactly what an ad network is

"Most of them seem to be run by good sales people and not so good IT staff."

Sounds like a good solution to me.

In terms of profit I'm sure it fine, but if you want a stable and fast ad network, free of malware and viruses then you need the best IT staff money can buy. It may also hurt profits, because you security team would reject some customers.

no, good solution would be having good IT people with good sales, nothing less

I built what I believe to be the most sane way to "advertise" something: Let people buy directly from an image. This solves the problem of people not interested in the content, because of its unobtrusive nature -- if they don't hover over an item within the image, it's as if the "advertisement" isn't there.

Check out my demo (desktop only) at http://www.worldlifestyle.com/testpost

My website which you can sign up for the (free) beta at: http://pleenq.com

>Ok, you have a sponsorship model that works because you're probably very famous.

I was thinking the same thing. He also has a relatively narrow range of content with an audience that is highly likely to be interested in what his sponsors are offering.

What is the solution for sites that have a much broader audience? It seems like the sponsorship model would become something like NPR's where you're generically trying to target "upper- and upper-middle-class" people with an opportunity for virtue signaling by providing a brief blurb about your foundation's activities or a generic description of the services you offer. Not helpful for most sites.

> How can we replace ad networks with something better and saner?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Flattr

Not enough traction? Someone has to start using it, people will adapt...

That use case seems to have been entirely superceded by Patreon. The fact that it isn't quite identical, well, that's part of why it has been superceded by Patreon.

But both Flattr and Patreon miss the relatively involuntary nature of ad networks. Certain things can not count on being supported by eager contributors, and need to more-or-less force themselves in to somehow earn revenue. I'm not all that perturbed by saying "then perhaps they shouldn't exist", but I don't have to take a survey to guess I'm in the very minority view on that.

To give a positive example of that where it's not just "clickbait" but is actually a useful thing: My wife and I get a lot of recipes off the internet. But of the several dozen she's pinned on Pinterest, I'd say I've only seen one or two sites repeated. Mostly we're wandering around hither and yon, not showing any site loyalty. If my use case is the common one, then patronage isn't really a solution. (Including Flattr, which to a first approximation, zero of the people visiting those recipe sites have ever heard of, and low single digits of them would use it if they had.) But ads aren't necessarily working terribly well either; I've seen some recipes so laden down with ads that I got tired of waiting for the recipe to stop jumping around on my phone as it loaded Yet Another Ad into the middle of the text, and went and got my computer, where uMatrix nuked the ads without even trying.

I'm not 100% sure if uMatrix runs on Firefox for Android, but I do know that uBlock Origin does, including in advanced mode.


Patreon seems to be a better model, to be honest. It's about nine million dollars a month in total pledge, which meant over one hundred million in revenue per year if it never grows beyond that.

I had an idea at some point, but I do not know it if would be feasible. For me it seems that sponsorships/native ads are better than the usual banner style intrusive ads.

Would it be possible to still have a syndicated ad network, but that it would feed you articles in some structured format, that you would get on your backend, and then insert as articles into your blog/website? This way you could format them any way you want.

Of course the payment model would have to shift from displays to something like overall performance of the ads (by scanning outbound clicks and associating them with purchases) and pay by month. And some policing in order to avoid stuff like getting the ad from the network and never actually displaying it.

I had an idea some time ago that would work somewhat like this: whenever you mention some kind of service or product in your articles, you would link those words to something like "https://myadnetwork.com/<kind-of-service>", then the ad network would redirect the user to some paying advertiser.

Fallback URLs, location (for local businesses) and other customization options could be used to make it work better.

Some _optional_ Javascript could also enhance this, but not change it fundamentally.

What you describe sounds similar to affiliate marketing [1]: Post a link to external services and get commission for clicks (maybe depending on conversion).

[1]: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Affiliate_marketing

Awesome. I never thought of affiliate marketing as a model for all kinds of ads, but perhaps it can work that way. Is there any affiliate-marketing-hub or something like that?

The problem with affiliate marketing is that you must trust the advertiser in reporting conversions and paying. You can trust Amazon and some other businesses that way, but not a small business.

But in the case of affiliate marketing you get the links and as content creator you create the ad copy. What I was thinking was kind of an automation of these kind of posts: http://daringfireball.net/linked/2016/12/23/storyworth

Or some other way to deliver ads with copy and images, but through the backend. (that way the website author has complete power on what an ad actually can do on their website)

Almost no one makes money off ads either. Sure, a lot of the people you can think of with websites make their money off ads, but that works because they're probably very famous.

I guess by supporting the "good" ad networks, if there's any that don't spam your service with 50 iframes and divs and just return simple ads no strings attached. That or if you're hosting a blog, use a known free host. I see Tumblr is working on allowing users to monetize their blogs and get a cut from the profits.

I think charging money (paywall, donations) is the only acceptable way for sites that can't do "big player" ads such as finding sponsors or having native advertising.

Patreon has proven itself to be a good model for a lot of bloggers out there with the right kind of following.

The main issue is that to replace all advertising revenue across the board, everybody would need to pitch in something like $150/month. I like paying for things to get rid of ads, and I'm not even sure I'd make that commitment.

Kudos for removing all 3rd party scripts, not only ad networks.

As builders of web systems, we need to be conscious of which 3rd parties are gaining access to private user data. There's no reason in hell any Google or Facebook widget should be embedded in my health care providers website, yet somehow that's a thing. Any other website is usually even worse.

I personally use NoScript with whitelisted scripts when I know I need them, else I am protected by default. This shouldn't be required, especially for users who have no idea about these scripts and what they actually do.

Fuck that.

He hasn't removed all third party scripts.

A quick check shows Google Analytics and Disqus (which uses an iframe), there is also some webfont stuff going on.

reply


facebook as well...

> we need to be conscious of which 3rd parties are gaining access to private user data.

Many big websites are hosted on IaaS services, such as AWS. The IaaS providers know most of your activities, without your awareness.

Here is another argument for curated ads or ads that are matching the page content, not the viewer:

Seeing ads that are for something very different than the page content give me a high mental overhead, such as ads for games when I search for programming, or ads for food when I look for games. They are highjacking my though processes and I have to extend effort to manage all these things in my head.

On the other hand, if the ads match what I'm trying to do, such as programming ressources for programming, games for games etc, I even find them helpful sometimes, and there is very little mental overhead.

Not all ads are the same level of annoying. I wish we could go back to tracking-free advertisement, not just because tracking is bad in itself.

You'll be surprised how much faster pages feel without ad scripts - I noticed significant improvements after implementing a no-ads premium option on our website. Even with an ad blocker, things just feel snappier if the scripts simply aren't there in the first place.

I decided to go one step further with my personal site and eliminate all JS completely. I don't get enough traffic to make any kind of analytics or ad code worthwhile.

Me too, I used to spend a fair amount of time looking at the tiny amount of traffic I got in GA. But just like you I decided the extra JS wasn't worth it and I'd rather have my website be completely void of JS even if that meant I'd loose visibility from not having GA. Cloudflare's analytics is good enough for me.

As a result of being strict about JS and keeping the CSS down my website is super snappy and tiny.

Same for me. I make money when people hire me as a consultant or buy my books. I started recently rewriting my sites as simple static content (and wrote about how I do this http://blog.markwatson.com/2016/12/benefits-of-static-web-si...)

I still have JS from bootstrap, and I am looking at bootstrap alternatives that are CSS only.

> I don't get enough traffic to make any kind of analytics or ad code worthwhile.

On a related note, does anyone else see GA being wildly inaccurate? My blog was on the HN front page a while ago, and CloudFront got ~600k hits, which should translate to about ~100k uniques (I cache), yet GA only showed 8k uniques.

I'm guessing the HN crowd runs uBlock or some other blocker in its vast majority, so JS-based analytics are completely untrustworthy.

In your case, what does GA do, that something reading Cloudfront logs couldn't do?

reply


reply


Except that he is still using Disqus, which is free to use because they have moved to ad supported model (for the most part).

Even if he isn't running the ads, they are using the script to track users across sites and then feeding that into ad networks.

I noticed the use of Discus also. Handling comments is a pain. I converted my entire blog to Jekyll as static content a few years ago and used Jekyll with Discus, but after a few months decided to just keep using blogger.com for my blog since Discus itself was a little intrusive. I thought about doing without comments, but that seems like a bad idea.

An alternative to Disqus.

* Discourse || https://www.discourse.org/

* Embedding Discourse Comments via Javascript - howto - Discourse Meta || https://meta.discourse.org/t/embedding-discourse-comments-vi...

Yes! 100 times yes! Great move.

I am not against ads. But I am against trackers. Wanna show an ad on your mysite.com ? then host the freaking file on mysite.com/assets/banner.{png,jpg,gif,whatever). but don't host it on ad networks. Those are blocked by my browser and I will not unblock.

Its for the ad networks to figure out a way to fix the way they see the numbers.

specially since the numbers are all wrong anyway. lets face it. you have no idea who visits your website nowadays. g analytics is a mess.

This is a very honest and upfront article about analytics: https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20160915/18183535533/traff...

reply


So as long as you've got a huge enough following, that is willing to pay for anything you give them, it should be no problem. Not realistic for majority of sites.

Reminds me of big musicians, giving their new album away for free. After thirty years of making millions. Very poetic.

It's worth clicking through to the article linked near the bottom, "Ad blockers are part of the problem".[0] What he explains there is why I don't use any of the curated lists such as EasyList, but instead maintain my own personal whitelist. It's more hassle,[1] but fairer.

[0] https://www.troyhunt.com/ad-blockers-are-part-of-the-problem...

[1] Also, it defeats the privacy-protecting aspect of using a generic whitelist to the extent that if the FBI finds the whitelist on my computer, they will have some extra info on my browsing habits. But I also don't delete my browsing history, so that doesn't really matter.

The advertisement he refers to was a plain text bar at the top of the page with no tracking nor any distracting visuals. And when you scroll down into the article it disappears.

I dont see any problem with this kind of innocent unobtrusive level of advertising and frankly wish he kept it for his own financial gain and others used it as a model.

Daring Fireball has similar curated, unobtrusive ads. This is the ideal ad-sponsored content, but it seems like it takes a very large audience to be viable and worth the time.

He still has this sponsorship message (which I am also totally fine with), but it seems to be blocked by uBlock Origin, if you are using that?

With uBlock Origin I was able to see the sponsorship message by clicking the "Toggle cosmetic filtering for this site" button.

Presumably an ad network helps get you to the position where you can negotiate sponsorship. I am most aware of the sponsorship journey that Grey and Brady discuss on their podcast Hello Internet [0] (I can't remember which episode), where they discuss the difficulty of using an ad network for a podcast and their eventual preference of sponsors. Notably they came to the negotiating table with successful youtube channels and their established audiences.

The typical sponsorship model requires a track record, for one-off sites and gambles (whattimeisitinflorida.com ?) it doesn't really work. Maybe there is room for the equivalent of a recruiter but for sponsors?

[0] - http://www.hellointernet.fm/

I never told you that, but now I feel that I have too, I never had any ads on my website and I removed the google fonts thing to make my page load faster. That was around 5 years ago.

I don't like the total irrelevancy of much of the ad content. It could be tailored to my browsing habits, but then I'm not overly fond of the tracking.

Not "overly fond of the tracking", but you're using Disqus for commenting.

I've got news for you. Disqus tracks you everywhere you go.

And those ads are not particularly irrelevant, because most are contextual, which means they are generated based on the page content.

What I've done for my site is stopped running AdSense (Google) ads.

And I myself bought a bottle of juice today and drank it all. Do I need to write an article about that?

This is about equivalent to saying, "I've stopped beating my wife." only almost everyone beats their wife in the scenario. It's not that you've done good. You've just stopped being bad.

Why does your personal website need sponsorship at all? Why should people pay you for it? This commercial mindset is very weird to me.

reply


Troy puts in a LOT of time writing his blog posts, and they are extremely useful. I learned a lot from his posts, especially about Azure, deployments and security related stuff.

>Why does your personal website need sponsorship at all? Why should people pay you for it? This commercial mindset is very weird to me.

Because personal blogging can also be a business for some?

It's not like every personal blog does it -- the huge majority are their for free, with no ads or anything. But if you devote the time and effort, and have an audience, why not?

It's like saying pro dancers shouldn't exist, because tons of people also dance for free.

I completely missed that the sponsor's message was even there until I scrolled back to look at it.

How about removing that giant self-advertisement at the top of the blog? :)

This is a perfect example of how online advertising should work. Get a sponsor, show their unobtrusive message. Done.

Can't find a sponsor? Can't have them trust you, or accept advertising that doesn't track user or show targeted ads? Can't afford the time to chase sponsors and manage the advertising?

Then try a paywall. What, no one subscribes? Then take the content off the internet. You have an unsustainable business model.

reply


> You have an unsustainable business model.

You have an unsustainable business model given current available technical solutions that meet your ethical criteria. That's quite different.

reply


Well, yes, it's unsustainable in the current about-to-die system of online advertising. I'm pretty sure that the death of online advertising as we know it will take a ton of small time sites down with it. That's sad in many cases, but unavoidable. Once advertising is back to a sustainable model, e.g. one where advertisers will pay reasonable money for displaying non-targeted non-tracking image ads - the possibility to have ad-sponsored content will return. Another future possibiliyt is some kind of successful micropayment network.

But until we have that, there is just no saving a small ad-network funded site.

