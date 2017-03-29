Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
New male contraceptive may be submitted for Indian approval this year (bloomberg.com)
Should I have children, I see myself walking my teenage son to the clinic to get this done. A rite of passage of sorts.

It is difficult to understate the importance of bringing only wanted children into this world, and that both parents agree on it. The cultural importance of this invention will be revealed in time, I hope.

I remember reading about this maybe 6 years ago. What was memorable was that the gel was even cheaper than the syringe. It's sad how slow these things move and that we're not going to have that in North-America for a good time.

They just finished animal trials in the US and are hoping to start human trials soon.

https://www.parsemusfoundation.org/projects/vasalgel/

I wonder how this would effect STD rates in areas with bad sex ed? I could see a lot of people thinking 'don't need a condom because I can't make someone pregnant now'.

Not that this product is a bad thing, very useful for people in monogamous relationships.

I wonder if fewer unwanted children can lead to a reduction in STDs via economic effects, e.g. reduced poverty.

I can't see how it would have a positive effect. HIV infection rates in the gay community have shot up in recent years unfortunately as people have become complacent with condoms. Without the risk of pregnancy one can only assume the same thing will happen in the straight community.

To be fair, the straight and gay communities are really just opposite sides of the same fish tank, not two fish tanks, as a metaphor for compartmentalizing the sharing of diseases.

There's Parmesus Vasalgel that is going through trials in the US, based on this tech. Also, a startup whose name I forget is developing the same kind of tech. They were part of YC Fellowship Batch 3.

The article mentions this, although it's not quite clear to me how they differ (and by how much).

Parsemus apparently got started by licensing the technology from Guha, then developed its own solution inspired by that technology.

>Also, a startup whose name I forget is developing the same kind of tech. They were part of YC Fellowship Batch 3.

Contraline: http://contraline.com

I thought it was going to be a pill, we already have vasectomies.

But this is an easily reversible vasectomy, with an even less invasive initial procedure (a couple of injections rather than a keyhole surgery).

Men don't generally get vasectomies until they (think they) are done having children. This would be a reasonable procedure to have when you are young, have it reversed when you are settled and want to have kids, then have re-done (or get a vasectomy) when you're done.

This isn't a vasectomy...it's a gel injected into the vas deferens which does not block the flow of sperm, but reacts with the negative charge of the sperm to render them infertile. The gel may also removed with another quick injection to flush.

but you might forget about it for 10years and it might flush itself.

If one forgets that a doctor injected something into their vas deferenes, they've got other problems.

You might, but I doubt many women just forget to get their IUD renewed. It's a surgery and can be treated as such.

It's expensive to reverse vasectomies and it often doesn't work though, so this is great.

at first it doesn't seem as convenient as a pill but I don't think any man would want to "oops i forgot my pill", or say they took it but didn't and if they did that it's not fair on the woman isn't it.

It's definitely too popular to blame everything on middle-aged white guys. It's sad that even bloomberg is jumping on the bandwagon.

It doesn't even make sense. Women have the possibility to abort a pregnancy while men have no say whatsoever (in regions where the big pharma companies are coming from). So the argument that women would do more for male birth control is somewhat strange considering they have all the power in their hands right now.

reply


That's adversarial thinking. If the man and woman are in a trusting relationship, the question changes from one of "power" to responsibility.

Today, most reversible contraceptive methods (pill, rhythm, IUD, abortion) rely on the woman owning responsibility (one which they may be unwilling or unable to carry out). Male contraception relieves women of that burden.

Most women would like to avoid getting pregnant by accident, even if they have the option to abort an unwanted pregnancy.

This method seems to have no side effect and would reduce the chance with another contraceptive method with 98% success of prevention would make the odds of pregnancy within 1 year negligible (and they only go down over time)

The article claims that since the executives of pharma companies are rich, white men they would not be inclined to threaten their manhood by using this contraceptive and therefore don't see a market to bring it to.

I can understand how executives being male may impact decisions to pursue male contraceptives but the white part is really irrelevant and unnecessary

It is a money issue - it is cheap and effective but needs clinical trials and potentially cuts recurring revenue from women's birth control options.

After reading the article, I agree. The shaming is just how they're trying to get Big Pharma to take it up, but you cannot convince someone to reduce their salary willingly.

Are you sure you are commenting on the correct article?

Yes - from the article:

"The fact that the big companies are run by white, middle-aged males who have the same feeling—that they would never do it—plays a major role"

this seems like yet another bash at the white male, but if you think of it there's already vasectomies and if you're rich you'll have a few children followed by a vasectomy. this is for the poorer individual that doesn't want the burden but might want to reverse it, which is more appealing to the non-rich-guy. and maybe in india* you can still be seen a virile as it's reversible. *i don't know about indian culture.

I don't know, the assertion in the article makes little sense. The white part shouldn't play any role at all in this; easily reversible male contraception has been a dream of many for a long time. These companies want to maximize profits, and it's obvious that they aren't limiting their products and procedures to what they as middle-aged men would want. If they were, there'd be no products or procedures for women.

I think it's far more likely that these companies don't want to fund trials as it won't be nearly as profitable to them as current contraceptive options. If this was a pill instead, I have no doubt that the companies would champ at the bit for it. I think it's not coincidence that they could only find a non-profit to fund the trials for this specific product/procedure.

yes, i think whiteness is purely incidental. it's just another not-all-statement.

Shut up and take my money/sperm!

Not a lot of Futurama fans here I guess.

This seems like a very good thing, and I'm excited for it to be available in the US.

No, it's that this isn't the place for memes

I can imagine the early adopters: male actors, athletes and other men of high social value as a way to enjoy sex without the chance of unwanted offspring.

Promiscuous people should be using condoms at all times, first of all.

reply


Pretty sure the early adopters are going to be any one who wants to have sex ...

This would be extremely good marketing in our celebraty​-obsessed culture.

- I'm not paying money to have needle injecting chemicals with unexplored potential (longterm) side effects into my private parts when the potential success rate is that of a condom. Condoms kind of work.

- "The pill" is a bit more than just a contraceptive. A variety of issues, ranging from skin problems to hormonal imabalances are regulated through the pill, which quite efficiently normalizes outliers in female hormone levels alongside acting as a contraceptive.

The pill is rarely "just" a contraceptive. It reduces menstrual pain significantly and allows women to forego the pleasure of planning for a week of unnecessary discomfort every month.

Every woman I've been sufficiently intimate with to have such conversations describes the daily pill as a small price to pay for all the benefits it comes with.

A male vasectomy is 800 bucks and certainly reversible.

On the other hand every girl I've been sufficiently intimate with has told me they don't use the pill because it causes the exact issues you describe it helping. The pill is not for everyone.

Many women also have problems with hormonal birth control. It essentially changes their character every day which many are not comfortable with. There are numerous cases of women no longer finding their partners attractive after stopping the pill. On top of that it's really bad for the environment. While some women might take it for the side effects, many don't, and they would be better off not taking it.

The previous "male pill" side effects included inability to maintain an erection. Which makes coitus somewhat difficult.

