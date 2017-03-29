It is difficult to understate the importance of bringing only wanted children into this world, and that both parents agree on it. The cultural importance of this invention will be revealed in time, I hope.
reply
https://www.parsemusfoundation.org/projects/vasalgel/
Not that this product is a bad thing, very useful for people in monogamous relationships.
Parsemus apparently got started by licensing the technology from Guha, then developed its own solution inspired by that technology.
Contraline: http://contraline.com
Men don't generally get vasectomies until they (think they) are done having children. This would be a reasonable procedure to have when you are young, have it reversed when you are settled and want to have kids, then have re-done (or get a vasectomy) when you're done.
Today, most reversible contraceptive methods (pill, rhythm, IUD, abortion) rely on the woman owning responsibility (one which they may be unwilling or unable to carry out). Male contraception relieves women of that burden.
This method seems to have no side effect and would reduce the chance with another contraceptive method with 98% success of prevention would make the odds of pregnancy within 1 year negligible (and they only go down over time)
The article claims that since the executives of pharma companies are rich, white men they would not be inclined to threaten their manhood by using this contraceptive and therefore don't see a market to bring it to.
"The fact that the big companies are run by white, middle-aged males who have the same feeling—that they would never do it—plays a major role"
I think it's far more likely that these companies don't want to fund trials as it won't be nearly as profitable to them as current contraceptive options. If this was a pill instead, I have no doubt that the companies would champ at the bit for it. I think it's not coincidence that they could only find a non-profit to fund the trials for this specific product/procedure.
This seems like a very good thing, and I'm excited for it to be available in the US.
- "The pill" is a bit more than just a contraceptive. A variety of issues, ranging from skin problems to hormonal imabalances are regulated through the pill, which quite efficiently normalizes outliers in female hormone levels alongside acting as a contraceptive.
The pill is rarely "just" a contraceptive. It reduces menstrual pain significantly and allows women to forego the pleasure of planning for a week of unnecessary discomfort every month.
Every woman I've been sufficiently intimate with to have such conversations describes the daily pill as a small price to pay for all the benefits it comes with.
A male vasectomy is 800 bucks and certainly reversible.
It is difficult to understate the importance of bringing only wanted children into this world, and that both parents agree on it. The cultural importance of this invention will be revealed in time, I hope.
reply