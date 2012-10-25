Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Why Do Americans Refrigerate Their Eggs? (nytimes.com)
34 points by sidraqasim1 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 29 comments | favorite





I think part of the article that's getting glossed over is:

"A refrigerated egg, no matter the source, will be good for four or five weeks. Unrefrigerated eggs are best used within a week, though they may be fine for two."

So, one would want to refrigerate eggs (washed or unwashed) anyway if they're not all going to be used immediately.

reply


I live in UK and never keep eggs the fridge. They easily keep for a couple of weeks or more. So I think the "use within a week" advice is over-cautious.

Handy tip, if you want to know if an egg's good* or not, without breaking it: pop it in a tall glass of cold water. If it sinks, it's fine. If it floats it's gone off.

[*'good' as in 'still fresh'. Unfortunately it won't tell you if it's full of salmonella, or not!]

reply


I refrigerator eggs and keep them for months.

reply


Or just not buy them if they are not going to be used immediately. Eggs quickly lose their quality (try poaching a week-old or refrigerated egg).

I understand this may be unrealistic for car-dependant US households that have no option but to shop in large batches...

reply


I think it's the non-car dependent folks that (good or bad) have "no option".

I far prefer shopping for two or three weeks at a time, refrigerating fruits, vegetables, and milk.

reply


"may be fine for two" sounds extremely pessimistic. I live in France, and we regularly eat eggs that have been sitting on the shelf for a month and they taste good and nobody gets sick.

reply


Milk used to kill a lot of people yet many would drink it without issue for decades. So, your sample size is a little small in the grand scheme of things.

reply


Eggs fresh out of a chicken will last for ages. Months even. The only reason people keep eggs in the fridge is because of how long they've already been out. Also, egg quality is very poor, you can't eat raw eggs in the US for example.

reply


Italy here and I've always refrigerated eggs. I didn't even think about it: fresh food goes into the fridge bu default.

reply


Not explicitly mentioned, but is linked from the article:

In Europe, the understanding is that this mandate actually encourages good husbandry on farms. It’s in the farmers’ best interests then to produce to cleanest eggs possible, as no one is going to buy their eggs if they’re dirty [1]

So in Europe, you need a clean environment as you're not allowed to wash the eggs. I find this equally compelling than not wanting to wash the protective cuticle off that protects against bacteria.

[1] http://www.forbes.com/sites/nadiaarumugam/2012/10/25/why-ame...

reply


It doesn't seem to be working in the UK. Over half of all the fresh chicken sold is contaminated with campylobacter.

reply


Another important point is that, as the OP mentions briefly, eggs are porous. Potentially, if there's some horrible bacteria, it could have already seeped into the egg and washing won't help so much. So you want the egg clean anyway.

reply


I'm a swede and I had no idea, I've refrigerated eggs as long as I can remember. My parents are from Croatia though so it's kind of weird that I picked up this habit. My relatives in Croatia do not refrigerate eggs.

Most swedes that I can think of refrigerate their eggs straight from the store. The recommendation is printed on the box to refrigerate.

Now that I've read this article it suddenly makes sense why I've sometimes seen dirt (maybe poo?) and feathers on store bought eggs.

reply


Hmm..weird. I'm from Croatia and I would be surprised to see people not refrigerate eggs. We (me and my family) always refrigerated them. Every fridge I've seen has egg holders that we would fill up.

Pretty sure that most people I know refrigerate eggs, but then again, I never really paid attention to that.

reply


The thing is, salmonella is most prevalent on the outside of the shell, and that cleaning does save some lives (and misery). Meanwhile you can let your egg come to room temp if you prefer, before use. Finally, if you really want fresh eggs, you can raise them or hook up with a local farmer. Even in a big city, you can raise chickens for eggs.

reply


The article doesn't mention it, but the majority of egg-laying hens in the UK are vaccinated against salmonella. It's mandatory for eggs sold with the 'Lion' quality mark, and these make up 85% of the market.

reply


Ah ha! I had always wondered why we'd buy a crate of 24 eggs at Carrefour in France when I lived there for two years, just off the grocery floor. I didn't feel bad not refrigerating them there, but of course must do so again now. Satisfying answer.

reply


I live in Italy and most supermarkets only have refrigerated eggs with Carrefour being the notable exception and I found it weird when I first saw eggs outside the refrigerator

reply


While the rules on eggs are the same the culture is not. In Austria most stores sell eggs refrigerated where as in the UK they so not.

reply


There's a similar thread (for a different article) with 78 comments here: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=8029882

reply


Would it be possible to sterilize the eggs without destroying the cuticle? Like with heat, radiation, or ultraviolet light?

reply


Unless after sterilization you would also seal them in plastic or something, they will become "non-sterile" again.

Pasteurized milk is sealed.

reply


you might just want to kill one strain of bacterium that live in the soil and around hens, not actual complete sterilization.

reply


I think it is done with UV light here in Europe.

reply


I love how, once again, the states are clueless, forcing companies to wash the eggs on one continent, and forcing them not to on the other continent. Another useless law, hampering the production of vital goods.

reply


That's not at all what I got from the article. I read it as saying basically that reasonable people can disagree about whether eggs should be washed and refrigerated, and there are good reasons for either position.

reply


What do you base that observation on? The article doesn't address whether washing + refrigeration is safer than leaving the membrane in-tact and not refrigerating. In fact, it hints at the exact opposite, saying Japan adopted the US method after a major salmonella outbreak. Who's right, or more importantly, does this even matter?

reply


Because it gets 100+ degrees in the summer?

reply


Ironically, not in the US because we also love air conditioning.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: