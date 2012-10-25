"A refrigerated egg, no matter the source, will be good for four or five weeks. Unrefrigerated eggs are best used within a week, though they may be fine for two."
So, one would want to refrigerate eggs (washed or unwashed) anyway if they're not all going to be used immediately.
Handy tip, if you want to know if an egg's good* or not, without breaking it: pop it in a tall glass of cold water. If it sinks, it's fine. If it floats it's gone off.
[*'good' as in 'still fresh'. Unfortunately it won't tell you if it's full of salmonella, or not!]
I understand this may be unrealistic for car-dependant US households that have no option but to shop in large batches...
I far prefer shopping for two or three weeks at a time, refrigerating fruits, vegetables, and milk.
In Europe, the understanding is that this mandate actually encourages good husbandry on farms. It’s in the farmers’ best interests then to produce to cleanest eggs possible, as no one is going to buy their eggs if they’re dirty [1]
So in Europe, you need a clean environment as you're not allowed to wash the eggs. I find this equally compelling than not wanting to wash the protective cuticle off that protects against bacteria.
Most swedes that I can think of refrigerate their eggs straight from the store. The recommendation is printed on the box to refrigerate.
Now that I've read this article it suddenly makes sense why I've sometimes seen dirt (maybe poo?) and feathers on store bought eggs.
Pretty sure that most people I know refrigerate eggs, but then again, I never really paid attention to that.
Pasteurized milk is sealed.
