but, strictly speaking as a consumer, I must say their paywall is completely out of touch with the way I want to pay for news consumption. I don't mind paying 5c or even 10c per article, but I'm certainly not going to sign up to pay 120$ for 6 months, if I'm only going to read 1 or 2 articles here and there. but since they've done it this way, I can only conclude that most consumers prefer it that way.
Unfortunately I live in Australia so most stuff in WSJ I don't care about. (And we have the ABC)
A paywall wouldn't work out well for many others.
I'm not sure I would subscribe, but I want to live in a world where it's possible.
I want a good source of news, ad-free, and I'm willing to pay for it. Unfortunately it seems like I'm in the extreme minority.
Hopefully subscriptions will encourage better quality ads, headlines, and stories. Subscriptions do allow for less click bait.
>It's ok to post stories from sites with paywalls that have workarounds.
If this loophole is closed, will there be any workarounds? If that's the case, then I wonder if it'll still be OK to post WSJ links to HN.
