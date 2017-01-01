reply
As with all things - there are some good ideas there and some bad. And as I understand it, the book simply presented patterns - programmers were already using at that time. So the book's existence in itself wouldn't cause bad code IMO.
Now if someone were to write a "modern design patterns" book, people will probably write about:
1. Actor pattern and concurrency using message passing.
2. Immutability and - designing types with no shared mutable state.
3. Dependency injection
4. Pattern matching
5. MVC
6. mocks and stubs and fake objects?
7. ...
And same as before - some of these ideas when applied to certain cases could be bad.
Based on my recollection of the original Design Patterns book, all of the patterns you list are included in the original book. Caveat: I haven't opened the book in over 5 years, but I'd be surprised to learn that any of the 6 patterns you list are not in the original DP.
But I guess the Problem is how OOP is teached.
Before I learned about design patterns I only saw car or animal examples. Design patterns were the first real world OOP stuff I saw at university.
Furthermore I wonder if peddling one's own book on SO leads to more sales.
Great! I now have an AbstractProblemFactory to generate problems on demand.
Would be great if the OP would tell us how many sales he made through this post (once he got the stats from the Amazon affiliate dashboard).
