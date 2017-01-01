Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The most mentioned books on Stack Overflow (dev-books.com)
37 points by vladwetzel 59 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 11 comments | favorite





Ah, the good old Design Patterns book, responsible for more atrocious over-abstracted, unreadable, hard to maintain Java code than anything else before or since.

Careful there - lest you throw the baby with the water.

As with all things - there are some good ideas there and some bad. And as I understand it, the book simply presented patterns - programmers were already using at that time. So the book's existence in itself wouldn't cause bad code IMO.

Now if someone were to write a "modern design patterns" book, people will probably write about:

1. Actor pattern and concurrency using message passing.

2. Immutability and - designing types with no shared mutable state.

3. Dependency injection

4. Pattern matching

5. MVC

6. mocks and stubs and fake objects?

7. ...

And same as before - some of these ideas when applied to certain cases could be bad.

> "if someone were to write a "modern design patterns" book"

Based on my recollection of the original Design Patterns book, all of the patterns you list are included in the original book. Caveat: I haven't opened the book in over 5 years, but I'd be surprised to learn that any of the 6 patterns you list are not in the original DP.

Not only Java...

But I guess the Problem is how OOP is teached.

Before I learned about design patterns I only saw car or animal examples. Design patterns were the first real world OOP stuff I saw at university.

Out of curiosity how long ago were you at university?

I wonder how many (0?) users cite the same book over and over again and if that's accounted for.

Furthermore I wonder if peddling one's own book on SO leads to more sales.

I got a problem with this code. I know, I'll use design patterns.

Great! I now have an AbstractProblemFactory to generate problems on demand.

Nice Amazon affiliate hack.

Would be great if the OP would tell us how many sales he made through this post (once he got the stats from the Amazon affiliate dashboard).

https://blog.codinghorror.com/programmers-dont-read-books-bu...

I posted yesterday on reddit, 5 books sold

This is pretty cool. Would also be neat if you could filter by date ... like what were the top JS books mentioned so far in 2017.

