Welcome, ACLU (ycombinator.com)
Although I think the American Civil Liberties Union is incredibly valuable and I'm glad they have a lot more money now to fight for the American people, I'm questioning all of this.

Where was the outpouring of funding when black people were being gunned down by cops from West Coast organizations? Where has YCombinator been as our own impoverished African-Americans are getting slaughtered in the streets of Chicago? Why weren't we funding the ACLU to help these people? I haven't seen Google talk about this, or AirBnB offer support to widows of veterans whose spouse commits suicide and has left them with nothing.

I feel for immigrants from war-torn countries, especially having been there myself. Maybe I'm too cynical and look at these moves (AirBnB, Uber, Google, etc...) as marketing moves. I wish we cared more about homeless people, people in West Virginia and Kentucky who have lost their jobs and got drenched in opiates without any protests from anybody, or veterans who can't pay their VA bills. Idk.

I know this comment will be unpopular, and that's ok. I tend to care more about those who I feel (whether true or not) are being left behind because that's who I am.

The ACLU has been fighting the good fight for impoverished black people as well. They happen to be in the spotlight at the moment due to the Trump immigration executive order, but it's not as though 100% of the funds raised by YC will go towards fighting the immigration ban. It will support their countless other ongoing legal battles as well.

They are an unqualified, categorically "good" organization that is deserving of your donations. I'm personally of the opinion that a charitable act should not be diminished or castigated because one picked this time to donate and not other times.

Put another way, if a guy shows up to volunteer at a soup kitchen, I'm going to thank him for his time, not shout at him, "Where were you when we had the flood of Katrina refugees to feed!"

You can be cynical about us bringing in the ACLU, but in the words of Maya Angelou: “Do the best you can until you know better. Then when you know better, do better.”

That's a great quote.

Also, don't let the perfect be the enemy of the good.

The best time to plant a tree was yesterday. I can personally forgive them, but we need to hold these players accountable in the future. If marketing moves is what incentives them, we need to make it impossible to move us without extended action.

The best time to plant a tree was yesterday, the second best time to plant a tree is today. Being proactive is better than being reactive, but we shouldn't poohoo the value of being at least reactive now and maybe proactive in the future.

I am disappointed by these kind of comments. Being contrarian just for the sake of it doesn't get us anywhere. We cannot anytime someone does something good ask why something we consider better wasn't previously done.

You don't even have to go that far; half the people on these boards step over a homeless person to get to work every morning.

>Why weren't we funding the ACLU to help these people?

Well, I think that's easy to answer. People care more about causes when it affects them personally.

For better or for worse, few of us are strict utilitarian maximizers. I haven't quite settled how I think about it, myself.

> You don't even have to go that far; half the people on these boards step over a homeless person to get to work every morning.

This is a spot on comment.

I think it's pretty easy to see the answer to your question. Black people and cops violence don't hurt their interests. If black people will be killed then the effect on Google/AirBnB/Ycombinator will be low. However seeing that the ban on foreign countries visa (I expect a lot more countries to be added). It would be harder for tech companies that rely basically on technical talent from outside US.

This logic (people should do nothing today because they did nothing yesterday) doesn't make any sense, and I don't get why it keeps coming up every time something related to Trump's policy comes up.

Not trolling, but I don't think those required the same magnitude of capital. Your examples didn't involve going up against the federal government. The ACLU got something like 24 million dollars in the last week, but the Koch brothers pledged to spend $300-400 million in the run-up to the 2018 elections. https://lasvegassun.com/news/2017/jan/28/koch-political-netw... (Worth noting the Koch network actually disagrees with Trump over the immigration ban https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/post-politics/wp/2017/01...)

While I think white bias is still an issue - seems like this is what you're pointing at exclusively, right? - I think a possibly bigger issue here - and the answer you're looking for - is that Obama was a classy face for progressives to look at when these government encroachments (and - in many cases - outright killings) came up.

Now that Trump is the face of this disease, there is no pretense. The face lines up with the actions. This allows everyone to freely mobilize on their issues without feeling like they are stepping on toes. Classy, wingtip toes, that is.

Now, I'm not a Trump hater - I don't think he's Hitler. In fact, I do thank him - he did drop the pretense on his own. But I also am enjoying seeing America radicalized in a way that I hoped would happen with the Snowden disclosures fell.

You will always be able to come up with another problem to use in a "where were you all when..." scenario, because any given organization's resources are finite and cannot address all problems.

Further, the ACLU is a civil liberties advocacy organization and is not well-equipped to handle complex socioeconomic issues such as gun violence or homelessness or health care. It is outside the stated mission.

Although I agree that there's been a frustrating lack of response to those issues, I think at least part of that muted response was a sense that these incidents were an aberration from a general trend of progress.

The reality that many people are waking up to is that social progress is not guaranteed and a passive approach is not enough.

I share your cynicism regarding many of the marketing moves by the companies you mentioned. At the same time, the fact that doing the right thing builds goodwill with a hopefully-majority highlights the importance of making our views and voices heard.

I might wish for a more high-minded motive form these companies. I also wish that it hadn't taken shock events to make the loss of rights feel real for most of America (though to be honest, I'm guilty of this too.)

But I'm excited to see people mobilizing, and will take the good outcomes where I can find them these days. Progress here could require an uneasy coalition.

Because it's virtue signalling. Nevermind that Chicago had more murders in 2016 than New York and Los Angeles combined, or that there's a rampant opiate epidemic across wide swaths of the country - this is a cause with visibility among the well heeled coastal elites. Where were these same people when we undermined and bombed the governments of the countries these immigrants are fleeing from?

Accusing someone of "virtue signalling" instantly ends any possibility for reasonable discussion, because it's a stark violation of the Principle of Charity. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Principle_of_charity

On a meta-level, invoking "virtue signalling" is itself a signal that you want to ad-hominem the human subject rather than discuss and resolve the issues.

It is the opposite of rationality, and it's a bit weird that so many People Who Think They Are Rational are into the idea.

I thought "virtue signaling" meant loudly expressing sentiments to enhance your perceived moral standing. If you actually put your money where you mouth is, a) is it still virtue signaling, and b) what's wrong with it?

https://www.aclu.org/blog/speakeasy/ferguson-everytown-usa

https://www.aclu.org/feature/aclu-response-ferguson

Ferguson and related issues are important and the ACLU did respond in important ways I referenced above.

However, we're now seeing an umbrella of issues targeting an even larger number of groups of people.

I agree with you that we should all cast a wider net WRT the charities we pick, but I'll play devils advocate because that's what I do.

There are too many worthy issues. An organization like ycombinator or like its investments (Airbnb, Uber, etc) aren't altruistic by design, but can choose to be when they see fit. That's not bad. Right now it fits because there's either some PR to be gained (like Lyft) or some looming threat to fight (H1B visas and immigration). A tactical move like this is still good for everyone even if its motivation isn't philanthropic. It's a win-win. We should look at it more as a strategic investment for the common good.

By your reckoning everybody that was standing by the sidelines should forever do so. Better to turn late than not at all, and YC and immigration policies are quite strongly linked, YC and people being gunned down in the streets less so.

> Maybe I'm too cynical and look at these moves (AirBnB, Uber, Google, etc...) as marketing moves.

I strongly disagree that this is purely for marketing. As someone working for one of the aforementioned companies, we are all aghast at how quickly this administration has jumped to eroding everything we believe in. These companies' moves are motivated by very real horror at the US going down a dark path.

The worst you could say about these actions is that they are self-interested, as the Muslim ban affects a lot of my coworkers in a very negative way that, say, inner city violence in Chicago does not. But it's definitely not so cynical as to be mere marketing moves.

"This temporary hold on people entering the country from one of 7 countries for 90 days affects a lot of my coworkers"

And then "I don't care about the dozens of black people gunned down every day"

Seems a little selfish no? This is exactly the same mentality that Trump supporters had, just exchange Americans with coworkers and refugees with black people.

Maybe they aren't purely marketing moves, but I just have a hard time with it. Why can't Sergey show solidarity with our black community, who make up a large percentage of Americans, but can show up to protest in person for a temporary restriction on new people entering the US on top of the 120 day restriction that already exists?

> "eroding everything we believe in."

> "the Muslim ban"

This sort of exaggeration probably doesn't help anyone.

My take on this: I'm glad that the "right thing" to do is the popular thing to do. In the past, there have been trends of conspicuous consumption, bigger as better, etc., to convey social status and desirability. Mainstream culture has been moving in a direction where inconspicuous consumption, environmental sustainability, and social responsibility, and companies have been following.

Whether we do things because it looks good or is right is an interesting question. But to me, it is similar to the question of "are we kind because it makes us feel better? or because its right?".

I'm not 100% sure what all the ACLU does so correct me if I'm wrong, but I thought they were a bunch of lawyers? What can they do for Chicago or people shot by police? Who could they sue and for what to fix those problems?

Isn't this like complaining about Habitat for Humanity not doing enough to prevent forest fires?

So your argument is that if you didn't do what was right before, you shouldn't do what's right now?

reply


reply


Before November 2016 it was easy to be complacent- there was a sense that people with more power than us were doing the right thing to fix any given problem, so our own contribution felt less urgent. We don't have that now.

Of course you know the answer: The ACLU is a political organization.

As far as I have observed, the only thing people consistently respond to is pain. This can be done through the introduction / removal / or threat of pain. It'd be nice if we all empathized more with other people's pain, but that doesn't appear to be the culture that we live in. Maybe there are cultures that do elsewhere, but I am unaware of them.

But I do have a question for you, when the interests of those with influence align with the ignored, why would your initial reaction be a negative one?

Just because ACLU is late along with most of the communities and people in realizing things they could have done better that does not mean we need to question their every future step for the betterment of the society. Along with your positive critique, you can donate to them or any other org. of your choice and make sure your voice is heard. Oh btw ACLU was always active with whatever limited funds they had. . Please try researching on them.

It's good to be skeptical and this may very well be a good marketing strategy. But at the moment, we're facing an fast-moving onslaught of authoritarianism, and the ACLU is one of the only legal defenses we have against it. If YCombinator, right now, wants to help stop it, I support them in doing so. We can cross other bridges of criticism when we come to them.

...and this, in a nutshell, is why a lot of people voted for Trump.

> Where was the outpouring of funding when black people were being gunned down by cops.. You can't compare apples to oranges.

I'm with you 100%.

By coincidence I made a site to direct people to various charities on HN when this post came up - it went nowhere of course.

If you're looking for an option to support other charities w/o feeling like you're actually just buttressing a corporation's branding --> https://helpsavetheusa.com/

Also shameless shill for upvotes --> https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13531669

100%

I also wonder where they were when the Snowdon revelations of of the massive NSA spying campaign under Obama were released.

I share your sentiment. It seems to me (I'm European) that bashing Trump is just a fancy, hipster thing to do.

I find this sort of thing chilling when Steve Bannon talks about the alt-right being in power for 50 years and has been (pre election) doing 3 small town speeches per week telling people (by my guess including border control, the police, the Sarah Palin supporters of this world) that they are the thin blue line as society falls apart.

Watch: https://youtu.be/7nTd2ZAX_tc

Maybe the ACLU wants to support innocent people in warn-torn countries more than black gangsters and anti-police anarchists/terrorists?

I don't know exactly what this means, as the implementation details are hazy, but if this entails substantial support to the ACLU (in terms of lawyers, money, or both), then that is awesome. I donated to the ACLU yesterday and I'm encouraging everyone I know to do the same.

For people outside the US, I believe it is perfectly fine to donate to ACLU, but do check if there is an equivalent organization in your country. For example in the UK there is Liberty (https://www.liberty-human-rights.org.uk/). Threats to human rights are a global problem after all.

reply


reply


Does YC have a page of their particular positions on various political matters which guides their decisions on which non-profits to support and which ones not to? I'm genuinely interested in reading a "platform" as it were on what YC believes and is willing to support.

Yes this is somewhat dangerous for YC. I would like to see that this was planned before November and their support was not determined by who the president turned out to be. Combined with the outspoken politics of Paul Graham, I get the feeling conservatives may not feel welcome at YC.

http://twitter.com/paulg

The unfortunate thing is that the ACLU should be non-partisan and only fighting for those who are having their rights threatened. It just so happens that in the last week or so, it was Conservatives doing the threatening. There aren't a lot of incidents in recent memory of liberals taking away rights from folks, so you get a slant of ACLU vs Conservatives. The irony of wanting a small government I guess.

reply


Authoritarians are very possibly not welcome. Non-authoritarian members of the religious right, cultural conservatives, etc. are very likely welcome. (And of course any variety of libertarian.)

"The test of a first-rate intelligence is the ability to hold two opposed ideas in the mind at the same time, and still retain the ability to function." - F. Scott Fitzgerald

So between Peter Thiel and the ACLU, I think we have some 1st rate minds at YC.

Peter Thiel insists that the immigration EO is does not constitute a religious ban [1], but Rudy Giuliani says this is exactly what the President asked for [2] (Also, we heard him say as much many, many times).

[1] http://www.forbes.com/sites/ryanmac/2017/01/28/peter-thiel-s...

[2] http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/316726-giuliani-t...

It's not just Peter Thiel but anyone of sound mind -- the top 5 countries by Muslim-majority population are not included.

* Indonesia 204,847,000 (87.2%)

* Pakistan 178,097,000 (96.4%)

* India 172,245,158 (14.2%)

* Bangladesh 145,312,000 (90%)

* Nigeria 75,728,000 (47.9%)

If Indonesia suddenly became plagued by radical Islamic terrorism then it would be on the list too.

The seven countries targeted by the immigration ban have been either failed states or antagonistic to the US for the past 30 years, it is quite plain to say that it makes sense for Trump's companies -- and various other companies across a wide swath of industries -- to refrain from conducting business there. To say that other Muslim-majority countries aren't on the list due to conflict of interest is to deny this simple logic.

Plenty of other Muslim-majority countries have kept a lid on their populace by maintaining adequate internal security within their borders and providing valuable counter-terrorism intelligence to to the US, meanwhile the seven "countries of concern" have not.

You think Indonesia doesn't have problems with terrorism? (Edit: also, Pakistan?). The idea that this is a reasonable counterterrorism measure by any means is a farce that doesn't stand up to the lightest of scrutiny. It's a test of executive power, perhaps for something more sinister [1].

[1] https://medium.com/@yonatanzunger/trial-balloon-for-a-coup-e...

It's a list inherited from the Obama administration. The best time to argue about whether this list stands up to scrutiny or not was years ago.

Not terrorism problems affecting the US - only Indonesia and Australia.

The countries that were banned also do not have terrorism problems affecting the US.

So explain Pakistan and Saudi Arabia being left out?

reply


reply


Why were Saudi Arabia and Egypt left off the list? That's where most of the 9/11 hijackers and planners hailed from.

I think you're hearing echoes in your "sound mind."

Because Saudi Arabia and Egypt have kept a lid on their populace by maintaining adequate internal security within their borders and providing valuable counter-terrorism intelligence to to the US, meanwhile the seven "countries of concern" have not.

Six of the seven countries are failed states and the other openly calls for the US' destruction.

reply


Yes, adequate internal security like with Metrojet Flight 9268, right? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Metrojet_Flight_9268

reply


the rational is that the ban is for places where its hard to do background checks

so its places where there are currently insurgent wars going on

or places that are considered state sponsors of terrorism

------

both situations complicate the ability to do background checks,

neither situation applies to most of the countries brought up when wondering why those places were left off the list

You might want to ask Obama why he left them out in 2011.

But considering the existing bullshit rollercoaster, you ask why MORE countries weren't banned ?

This video presents all points of hypocrisy : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JNu4xU9qOEM

I don't know, but the list of countries was inherited from the previous administration.

Maybe somebody should ask Obama's DHS head?

One theory: the curiously missing countries have Trump properties.

It's entirely possible for a leader to be simultaneously corrupt and motivated by hate.

The seven countries have been either failed states or antagonistic to the US for the past 30 years, it is quite plain to say that it makes sense for Trump's companies -- and various other companies across a wide swath of industries -- to refrain from conducting business.

the countries chosen were done so by the Obama Administration and already had travel restrictions in place since 2015. Trump's EO merely put a 90 day ban on such travel.

If Trump had found a way to ban muslims from those countries, he would have.

Trump tried to find a way to institute this ban such that it wasn't blatantly a muslim ban. He decided that if he used a country list from the Obama administration, he could use that as a defense. This is generally how people try to create racist laws in modern times. The Voting Rights Act wasn't created because states created laws saying "minorities should be discouraged from voting". It was created because politicians came up with laws that targeted minorities without explicitly naming them.

Thiel went to Stanford Law, he knows this, he is just trying to recover because he still doesn't know what to do about the fact that Trump was talking literally, despite Thiel's insistence repeatedly that Trump was talking symbolically. If this isn't a muslim ban, Thiel can continue to insist that Trump's promise of such a ban was not literal.

Consider:

(1) this could be just a trial balloon

(2) there are no other war torn countries on the list (and there are many)

(3) many of the stated reasons for this ban appear to be total nonsense, so people will start looking for alternative explanations.

> Pakistan

They were the homes for Osama bin Laden(s), weren't they?

reply


reply


reply


Honest question: are you sure you mean sycophant? He strikes me as a kind of abrasive character, not what I would associate with a sycophant.

Does the ACLU have any new product/entrepreneurial goals for the future? Without, it would seem this is a somewhat unusual association.

reply


reply


I have been using mine for decades and they're truly excellent. 10/10, would recommend. I really hope they continue to kick out more good products.

I was lucky enough to inherit some so I try and help the ACLU spread the love to others who might not.

I think this makes sense strategically for multiple reasons:

- YC would undoubtedly like to ensure there are no barriers to immigrant founded startups that they would like to invest in

- ensuring that there are fewer barriers to employment by immigrants in invested startups

- generally trying to build a better more open world (which is in line with the UBI initiative [0] as well as the stated interest in investigating new concepts for city design [1])

[0] - https://techcrunch.com/2016/05/31/y-combinator-announces-bas...

[1] - https://www.wired.com/2016/07/y-combinators-plan-build-new-c...

Except diversity-based hiring is no more than farcical politicking, building a better and more open world is a empty slogan, and barriers to employing immigrants are important to prevent the same violent demographic change we have seen in Europe.

reply


reply


There are quite a few comments by presumably more right wing people marked as dead here. Excluding these people from debate this way makes hacker news less useful IMO. Why not make constructive criticism instead of downvoting, I realise it's easier...

reply


None of the flagged comments (at the moment) are constructive. There's one other dead comment that hit another filter, it hasn't been flagged.

Thank you, YC! Hopefully your contribution outweighs the money Peter Thiel has made from his investments at YC so that there's a net gain for human rights and civil liberties.

http://archive.is/8Liu7 for anyone having trouble loading the page

I remember when HN did not have a political agenda. Right or wrong, this used to be mainly about startups. Now its become a highly political message board

No, it hasn't. The rule has been the same for years: most politics are off topic. Check it out: https://news.ycombinator.com/newsguidelines.html. The difference between "most" and "all" is significant. HN can't be immune to what's going on in the outside world and we've learned from years of experience that it doesn't make sense to try. At the same time, we're not going to let politics overwhelm the site, since that would kill it.

The concern about HN becoming too political or not political enough is as old as HN. There are at least as many users complaining that we're suppressing all the political stories and what not. I wrote more about this at https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13516969 and https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13522433 if anyone's interested.

reply


I'm a hn user since at least 9.8 years ago (my first HN handle was different than current, which is 7 years old).

To my impression as a relatively apolitical person, the site has become MUCH more political in the past year. I may be wrong in that though.

reply


I was very happy to see YC do their part in what will be a 4-8 year (at least) battle of attrition and will. The ACLU is one of the best advocates for the people, in a country where corporate and religious lobbying trumps most.

reply


Discussing politics is not the same as having an agenda.

> Right or wrong, this used to be mainly about startups.

I don't recall such a time and I've been here quite long.

> Now its become a highly political message board

This is most likely a reaction to real world developments involving a large number of HN participants.

Just like HN isn't a San Francisco local affair and yet when BART has issues you can expect it to be upvoted.

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=7774764

The travel ban disproportionally impacts the tech community, including "startups."

From the hundreds of Big 4 employees who now can't return home or travel overseas, to the 110,000 answers submitted to StackOverflow from the now banned countries, this affects the industry.

reply


reply


reply


My view would be more that it was unclear _how necessary_ this was before January. I think a lot of people, pundits and politicians included, expected a certain amount of moderation, which hasn't really happened. I'd put this move as an ounce of prevention, personally. And what's the alternative, not to do this? I don't see how that could be counterproductive.

reply


reply


reply


reply


reply


reply


People who want to use their tech and coding skills to enable and enact progressive change should consider getting involved in the ProgressiveCodersNetwork (Progcode)[0]. They are a dedicated organization that is all about facilitating and organizing efforts, not dictating projects.

[0] http://progcode.co

Happy to hear this! I just became an ACLU member yesterday and I'm grateful to have an organization like them around in our current frightening times. The amount of support they've been getting is pretty awesome! :)

Signed up to help. If you are serious about helping, I urge you to do so as well.

Sam - I'm very proud of you and your team.

Is this the first time ycombinator.com has funded a group involved in politics?

The ACLU is involved in protecting civil liberties, not politics.

reply


In fairness, they are an advocacy group whose activities include political lobbying.

No idea how accurate these figures are, but: https://www.opensecrets.org/lobby/clientsum.php?id=D00003147...

reply


reply


And another man's "funding startups" is another man's politics.

How do you classify, say, reddit?

reply


The ACLU isn't, and I think the parent's question is whether YC has funded any other companies of the same type.

reply


reply


No, they asked about funding organizations involved in politics. I wondered if they believed reddit to be apolitical, not whether they believed it fit some definition of some other concept.

I think the ACLU is going to experience a lot of growth over the next four years.

reddit has political post on their website but I wouldn't say reddit itself is involved in politics.

reply


reply


From http://blog.samaltman.com/the-2016-election

"Peter is a part-time partner at YC, meaning he spends a small fraction of his time advising YC companies, does not have a vote in how YC is run, and in his case waives the equity part-time partners normally get."

reply


reply


reply


reply


reply


The ACLU sometimes supports a worthy cause, but it's basically just a left-leaning political organization. I understand that's particularly trendy right now, and anyone who supports Trump is a pariah in Silicon Valley... but come on.

Would YC be donating directly to the Democratic party if that got the same favorable tax treatment?

How are your rights 'trendy'?

I tend to stay out of politics, and don't really label people as such, but Trump is a bad guy. I'm happy to donate engineering time to the ACLU.

reply


reply


That's not how most "just a left-leaning political organization"s behave.

reply


Supporting the Constitution is left-leaning? Sign me up!

And yes they don't defend the 2nd amendment because there are already two large organizations focused on that.

reply


> And yes they don't defend the 2nd amendment because there are already two large organizations focused on that.

I think it's accurate to say that the lawyers at ACLU have a position on the interpretation of the 2nd Amendment (viewable on their website) which is not consistent with the views commonly offered by the NRA. The ACLU would only go to court to help fight a 2nd Amendment violation where they believed one existed, so that's part of the difference.

reply


reply


The ACLU tends to not pick political sides.

This has been decreasingly true in recent years, in fairness. They've still been standing up for the principles of a liberal society consistently, but it's gotten polarized like everything else.

reply


[1] https://techcrunch.com/2014/04/20/president-obama-will-headl...

reply


reply


This is great news. The ACLU has always been important, and is even more important right now as the disregard for civil liberties continues to erode in our government (at all levels including federal, state and local.)

I set up a monthly donation to the ACLU last year, and encourage everyone who can afford to do so to join in.

reply


reply


Site's intermittent. Here's a copy:

We are delighted to be funding the ACLU as a non-profit[0] in our Winter 2017 batch.

The ACLU has always been important, but has a particularly important role[1] right now. We are honored to be able to help, and we will send some of our team to New York for the rest of the batch to assist.

The ACLU will have full access to the Y Combinator network and community, and they will present at Demo Day in March.

We are hopeful that the YC community will join us in supporting this important work. In particular, if you’re an engineer and want to spend some time helping them out, let us know.[2] We’ll keep you updated on opportunities.

Also, please consider donating to the ACLU.[3]

[0] http://www.ycombinator.com/nonprofits/

[1] https://www.aclu.org/blog/speak-freely/president-trumps-firs...

[2] https://ycombinatorevents.wufoo.com/forms/q42uszl19i1mu6/

[3] https://action.aclu.org/secure/donate-to-aclu

reply


That's insane.

Also I'm happy that this is happening and did not realize such a thing was possible. Does ACLU count as an early stage startup?

PS: no need to downvote, jeez, I'm just pointing out a curious observation

reply


reply


I see an error message. But it's actually interesting enough: "Apache/2.2.24 (Unix) mod_hive/5.5 mod_ssl/2.2.24 OpenSSL/1.0.0-fips mod_auth_passthrough/2.1 mod_bwlimited/1.4 FrontPage/5.0.2.2635 mod_fastcgi/2.4.6 mod_fcgid/2.3.6 Server at blog.ycombinator.com Port 443"

This is all widely outdated. OpenSSL 1.0.0 support has ended in 2014. Running mod_fcgid and mod_fastcgi in the same server process doesn't seem to make any sense (as they are basically competitioners for the same functionality).

Defaults on old boxen, that is still running, wow! Frontpage!

reply


Y'all are spot on with the moderation. Good job.

They defend the KKK's rights to free speech, not their abhorrent views. Protecting freedom of speech and the press is increasingly necessary in today's world, given how vocal Trump and his staffers are about shutting down dissenting views.

Also, I see that you are a new account. You should read up on the standards for discussion here on Hackernews.

reply


reply


LOL at all the liberals giving money to a group that defends the constitution, how silly is that amirite?

They defend every part of the Constitution except the Second Amendment. That hypocrisy is why the ACLU will never see a penny from me.

reply


ACLU position: Given the reference to "a well regulated Militia" and "the security of a free State," the ACLU has long taken the position that the Second Amendment protects a collective right rather than an individual right.

reply


reply


reply


I thought the "A" in ACLU stood for American.

reply


reply


I believe they may be making an oblique reference to the ACLU acting on behalf of immigrants this past weekend.

reply


reply


reply




