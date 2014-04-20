Where was the outpouring of funding when black people were being gunned down by cops from West Coast organizations? Where has YCombinator been as our own impoverished African-Americans are getting slaughtered in the streets of Chicago? Why weren't we funding the ACLU to help these people? I haven't seen Google talk about this, or AirBnB offer support to widows of veterans whose spouse commits suicide and has left them with nothing.
I feel for immigrants from war-torn countries, especially having been there myself. Maybe I'm too cynical and look at these moves (AirBnB, Uber, Google, etc...) as marketing moves. I wish we cared more about homeless people, people in West Virginia and Kentucky who have lost their jobs and got drenched in opiates without any protests from anybody, or veterans who can't pay their VA bills. Idk.
I know this comment will be unpopular, and that's ok. I tend to care more about those who I feel (whether true or not) are being left behind because that's who I am.
They are an unqualified, categorically "good" organization that is deserving of your donations. I'm personally of the opinion that a charitable act should not be diminished or castigated because one picked this time to donate and not other times.
Put another way, if a guy shows up to volunteer at a soup kitchen, I'm going to thank him for his time, not shout at him, "Where were you when we had the flood of Katrina refugees to feed!"
Also, don't let the perfect be the enemy of the good.
>Why weren't we funding the ACLU to help these people?
Well, I think that's easy to answer. People care more about causes when it affects them personally.
For better or for worse, few of us are strict utilitarian maximizers. I haven't quite settled how I think about it, myself.
This is a spot on comment.
Now that Trump is the face of this disease, there is no pretense. The face lines up with the actions. This allows everyone to freely mobilize on their issues without feeling like they are stepping on toes. Classy, wingtip toes, that is.
Now, I'm not a Trump hater - I don't think he's Hitler. In fact, I do thank him - he did drop the pretense on his own. But I also am enjoying seeing America radicalized in a way that I hoped would happen with the Snowden disclosures fell.
Further, the ACLU is a civil liberties advocacy organization and is not well-equipped to handle complex socioeconomic issues such as gun violence or homelessness or health care. It is outside the stated mission.
The reality that many people are waking up to is that social progress is not guaranteed and a passive approach is not enough.
I share your cynicism regarding many of the marketing moves by the companies you mentioned. At the same time, the fact that doing the right thing builds goodwill with a hopefully-majority highlights the importance of making our views and voices heard.
I might wish for a more high-minded motive form these companies. I also wish that it hadn't taken shock events to make the loss of rights feel real for most of America (though to be honest, I'm guilty of this too.)
But I'm excited to see people mobilizing, and will take the good outcomes where I can find them these days. Progress here could require an uneasy coalition.
On a meta-level, invoking "virtue signalling" is itself a signal that you want to ad-hominem the human subject rather than discuss and resolve the issues.
It is the opposite of rationality, and it's a bit weird that so many People Who Think They Are Rational are into the idea.
https://www.aclu.org/feature/aclu-response-ferguson
Ferguson and related issues are important and the ACLU did respond in important ways I referenced above.
However, we're now seeing an umbrella of issues targeting an even larger number of groups of people.
There are too many worthy issues. An organization like ycombinator or like its investments (Airbnb, Uber, etc) aren't altruistic by design, but can choose to be when they see fit. That's not bad. Right now it fits because there's either some PR to be gained (like Lyft) or some looming threat to fight (H1B visas and immigration). A tactical move like this is still good for everyone even if its motivation isn't philanthropic. It's a win-win. We should look at it more as a strategic investment for the common good.
I strongly disagree that this is purely for marketing. As someone working for one of the aforementioned companies, we are all aghast at how quickly this administration has jumped to eroding everything we believe in. These companies' moves are motivated by very real horror at the US going down a dark path.
The worst you could say about these actions is that they are self-interested, as the Muslim ban affects a lot of my coworkers in a very negative way that, say, inner city violence in Chicago does not. But it's definitely not so cynical as to be mere marketing moves.
And then "I don't care about the dozens of black people gunned down every day"
Seems a little selfish no? This is exactly the same mentality that Trump supporters had, just exchange Americans with coworkers and refugees with black people.
Maybe they aren't purely marketing moves, but I just have a hard time with it. Why can't Sergey show solidarity with our black community, who make up a large percentage of Americans, but can show up to protest in person for a temporary restriction on new people entering the US on top of the 120 day restriction that already exists?
> "the Muslim ban"
This sort of exaggeration probably doesn't help anyone.
Whether we do things because it looks good or is right is an interesting question. But to me, it is similar to the question of "are we kind because it makes us feel better? or because its right?".
Isn't this like complaining about Habitat for Humanity not doing enough to prevent forest fires?
But I do have a question for you, when the interests of those with influence align with the ignored, why would your initial reaction be a negative one?
By coincidence I made a site to direct people to various charities on HN when this post came up - it went nowhere of course.
If you're looking for an option to support other charities w/o feeling like you're actually just buttressing a corporation's branding --> https://helpsavetheusa.com/
So between Peter Thiel and the ACLU, I think we have some 1st rate minds at YC.
[1] http://www.forbes.com/sites/ryanmac/2017/01/28/peter-thiel-s...
[2] http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/316726-giuliani-t...
* Indonesia 204,847,000 (87.2%)
* Pakistan 178,097,000 (96.4%)
* India 172,245,158 (14.2%)
* Bangladesh 145,312,000 (90%)
* Nigeria 75,728,000 (47.9%)
If Indonesia suddenly became plagued by radical Islamic terrorism then it would be on the list too.
The seven countries targeted by the immigration ban have been either failed states or antagonistic to the US for the past 30 years, it is quite plain to say that it makes sense for Trump's companies -- and various other companies across a wide swath of industries -- to refrain from conducting business there. To say that other Muslim-majority countries aren't on the list due to conflict of interest is to deny this simple logic.
Plenty of other Muslim-majority countries have kept a lid on their populace by maintaining adequate internal security within their borders and providing valuable counter-terrorism intelligence to to the US, meanwhile the seven "countries of concern" have not.
[1] https://medium.com/@yonatanzunger/trial-balloon-for-a-coup-e...
I think you're hearing echoes in your "sound mind."
Six of the seven countries are failed states and the other openly calls for the US' destruction.
so its places where there are currently insurgent wars going on
or places that are considered state sponsors of terrorism
both situations complicate the ability to do background checks,
neither situation applies to most of the countries brought up when wondering why those places were left off the list
But considering the existing bullshit rollercoaster, you ask why MORE countries weren't banned ?
Maybe somebody should ask Obama's DHS head?
It's entirely possible for a leader to be simultaneously corrupt and motivated by hate.
Trump tried to find a way to institute this ban such that it wasn't blatantly a muslim ban. He decided that if he used a country list from the Obama administration, he could use that as a defense. This is generally how people try to create racist laws in modern times. The Voting Rights Act wasn't created because states created laws saying "minorities should be discouraged from voting". It was created because politicians came up with laws that targeted minorities without explicitly naming them.
Thiel went to Stanford Law, he knows this, he is just trying to recover because he still doesn't know what to do about the fact that Trump was talking literally, despite Thiel's insistence repeatedly that Trump was talking symbolically. If this isn't a muslim ban, Thiel can continue to insist that Trump's promise of such a ban was not literal.
(1) this could be just a trial balloon
(2) there are no other war torn countries on the list (and there are many)
(3) many of the stated reasons for this ban appear to be total nonsense, so people will start looking for alternative explanations.
They were the homes for Osama bin Laden(s), weren't they?
- YC would undoubtedly like to ensure there are no barriers to immigrant founded startups that they would like to invest in
- ensuring that there are fewer barriers to employment by immigrants in invested startups
- generally trying to build a better more open world (which is in line with the UBI initiative [0] as well as the stated interest in investigating new concepts for city design [1])
[0] - https://techcrunch.com/2016/05/31/y-combinator-announces-bas...
[1] - https://www.wired.com/2016/07/y-combinators-plan-build-new-c...
None of the flagged comments (at the moment) are constructive. There's one other dead comment that hit another filter, it hasn't been flagged.
The concern about HN becoming too political or not political enough is as old as HN. There are at least as many users complaining that we're suppressing all the political stories and what not. I wrote more about this at https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13516969 and https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13522433 if anyone's interested.
I'm a hn user since at least 9.8 years ago (my first HN handle was different than current, which is 7 years old).
To my impression as a relatively apolitical person, the site has become MUCH more political in the past year. I may be wrong in that though.
I was very happy to see YC do their part in what will be a 4-8 year (at least) battle of attrition and will. The ACLU is one of the best advocates for the people, in a country where corporate and religious lobbying trumps most.
Discussing politics is not the same as having an agenda.
> Right or wrong, this used to be mainly about startups.
I don't recall such a time and I've been here quite long.
> Now its become a highly political message board
This is most likely a reaction to real world developments involving a large number of HN participants.
Just like HN isn't a San Francisco local affair and yet when BART has issues you can expect it to be upvoted.
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=7774764
From the hundreds of Big 4 employees who now can't return home or travel overseas, to the 110,000 answers submitted to StackOverflow from the now banned countries, this affects the industry.
[0] http://progcode.co
No idea how accurate these figures are, but: https://www.opensecrets.org/lobby/clientsum.php?id=D00003147...
The ACLU isn't, and I think the parent's question is whether YC has funded any other companies of the same type.
"Peter is a part-time partner at YC, meaning he spends a small fraction of his time advising YC companies, does not have a vote in how YC is run, and in his case waives the equity part-time partners normally get."
Would YC be donating directly to the Democratic party if that got the same favorable tax treatment?
I tend to stay out of politics, and don't really label people as such, but Trump is a bad guy. I'm happy to donate engineering time to the ACLU.
That's not how most "just a left-leaning political organization"s behave.
Supporting the Constitution is left-leaning? Sign me up!
And yes they don't defend the 2nd amendment because there are already two large organizations focused on that.
I think it's accurate to say that the lawyers at ACLU have a position on the interpretation of the 2nd Amendment (viewable on their website) which is not consistent with the views commonly offered by the NRA. The ACLU would only go to court to help fight a 2nd Amendment violation where they believed one existed, so that's part of the difference.
[1] https://techcrunch.com/2014/04/20/president-obama-will-headl...
I set up a monthly donation to the ACLU last year, and encourage everyone who can afford to do so to join in.
We are delighted to be funding the ACLU as a non-profit[0] in our Winter 2017 batch.
The ACLU has always been important, but has a particularly important role[1] right now. We are honored to be able to help, and we will send some of our team to New York for the rest of the batch to assist.
The ACLU will have full access to the Y Combinator network and community, and they will present at Demo Day in March.
We are hopeful that the YC community will join us in supporting this important work. In particular, if you’re an engineer and want to spend some time helping them out, let us know.[2] We’ll keep you updated on opportunities.
Also, please consider donating to the ACLU.[3]
[0] http://www.ycombinator.com/nonprofits/
[1] https://www.aclu.org/blog/speak-freely/president-trumps-firs...
[2] https://ycombinatorevents.wufoo.com/forms/q42uszl19i1mu6/
[3] https://action.aclu.org/secure/donate-to-aclu
That's insane.
Also I'm happy that this is happening and did not realize such a thing was possible. Does ACLU count as an early stage startup?
PS: no need to downvote, jeez, I'm just pointing out a curious observation
Also, I see that you are a new account. You should read up on the standards for discussion here on Hackernews.
ACLU position:
Given the reference to "a well regulated Militia" and "the security of a free State," the ACLU has long taken the position that the Second Amendment protects a collective right rather than an individual right.
Of course, it's perfectly consistent to believe that the government of the United States of America does not sufficiently respect the civil liberties of non citizens.
