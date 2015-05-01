Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Kalzumeus Software Year in Review 2016 (kalzumeus.com)
I owe a great deal of my own personal success to Patrick McKenzie and Thomas Ptacek, both of whom have been steadfast, consistent and generous advisors (both in public comments and in "hey can I bounce this off of you" emails).

After following Patrick's writings and stories for a number of years now, I can confidently say that his relentless transparency has been one of the greatest gifts I received in the industry. His advice may not strictly work for everyone in the literal sense, but I believe that diligently attempting to use his suggestions as a template is, itself, a highly productive exercise in programming and business.

There is one particular note I want to make about patio11's success: Patrick is a phenomenal marketer with remarkable business savvy who happens to be a programmer. He is not primarily a programmer, which is evidenced by his recent work at Stripe and the work he is best known for on HN (essentially, writing about shipping software, not the software itself).

This is not to say he is not a good programmer - I simply can't comment on that, though I have reason to believe he is after seeing Starfighter's game. Rather, he leverages that skill set as a means to an end, not an end in itself.

I think this is a really important point to make because I see many people who try to pursue significant career success by e.g. ranking up on TopCoder, or open sourcing impressive software. While those things can lead to success, there is a vast, long tail of people who are very capable programmers with no recognition doing those things. Healthy self-promotion and efficient improvement/maintenance of one's technical skills has a much higher probability of success than attempting to become Fabrice Bellard.

This is demonstrative - in my opinion, the sum of all of patio11's advice can be summarized as follows: Don't be a programmer, be a $SOMETHING who happens to program, and program well.

I've taken this lesson too, and I'm curious about what set of values for $SOMETHING is. In theory it is "everything", but in practice the two common values I see are "marketer" and "scientist". I really can't get excited about marketing, and it's difficult to justify going for a PhD. What are some values for $SOMETHING that others here have seen success with?

If anyone is interested in how much Appointment Reminder sold for: https://feinternational.com/buy-a-website/6192-b2b-saas-prof...

$120,000 in credit card debt (with interest) for a sale of $215,000 (less taxes)? Something doesn't add up.

Patrick never ceases to deliver on value to this community and many others. Even though this is a story about how he latest startup didn't go as planned (he's now full time at Stripe), he drops knowledge bombs for us all to learn:

- knowing when to move on to something new (Appointment Reminder -> Starfighter) when he didn't have the 'fire in his belly'y any longer

- financial planning using a simple spreadsheet: the retirement fund!

- when to borrow money and how to calculate risk

- when to join a company (rather than start something new)

- the value of personal leverage (personal and professional development)

- when and how to sell your startup

- the trials of shipping (six weeks became three years)

- setting goals for the future

- the value of family

I've added Patrick's year in review to a few other bootstrappers and solopreneurs that I have felt are helpful, instructive or inspiring:

http://startupclarity.com/a/bootstrappers-2016-year-review/

I've been following Patrick since the old BoS days. He is great at marketing, but isn't a very good example of a 'solopreneur' or a bootstrapper.

If any of his companies were making him a good enough living, I don't think he would have gotten a day job at Stripe.

"when he didn't have the 'fire in his belly'y any longer"

I've been running my own company for almost 5 years after 5 years of side-projects and failures. To actually go from a project to a successful company, you need to do lots of boring work that has nothing to do with technology or development. Most of it is a slog, but is still required. You can eventually outsource this and hire other people, but this will take some time.

You will lose your fire at some point, but you still need to push through this. I've tried to partner with many different friends over the years on different business ideas and ventures. They all failed at some point because my partner (usually another developer) would get bored when things get tough or they had to work on something other than a cool library.

If you can't get through this, it's probably better to stick to working a job.

The other problem with Patrick is that everything he builds is from a developer perspective. Starfighter was a cool concept, but much too complicated for most people (from the business side of things. You need to spend time and money with tutorials attempting to convince business owners why this new concept is better than what they are currently using).

>He is great at marketing, but isn't a very good example of a 'solopreneur' or a bootstrapper.

This is actually the lens through which I view his writings: master solo marketer. He's managed to build a brand around these parts that, when viewed critically, is hard to explain. That's not easy. Some of the business decisions described here are baffling.

Patrick is an excellent writer and a great member of this community, but perhaps you should re-evaluate whether he's really this business genius dropping knowledge bombs. Not to be a downer, but none of his startups really worked out. None of his products turned into viable businesses. I think some of his business advice is downright dangerous. For instance his willingness to sacrifice his health (multiple times) on self-imposed death marches is very bad. Also I'm baffled by his evaluation of Appointment Reminder. If you don't want to run that kind of business, why start it in the first place? It just doesn't make sense. Don't start a restaurant if you don't like the grind of running a restaurant.

I agree with this. I appreciate everything Patrick has spent his time writing and sharing but it's hard to reconcile the writing to the reality sometimes. There's a lot about his world I just don't understand. In this post (https://www.kalzumeus.com/2015/05/01/talking-about-money/) he talks about a 30k/week "rack rate" (I don't really get this term), yet he closed down his most profitable revenue stream which would allow him a good salary (i'd guess more than Stripe is paying) for a mere six weeks of work per year. I don't know Patrick and don't know his motivations but there is always a good deal of talk about being a salaryman (sounded miserable) and charging a lot of money, so why the most lucrative business he had was shuttered is beyond me.

none of his startups really worked out

Feels like 1/2 of the Startups for the Rest of Us podcast! Which is to say, sharing the experiences when things didn't go as planned is also helpful.

Patrick is such a tease. I want to know what that two week project at Stripe that /every/ company should have is now.

I'd love a series of interviews with the people you've dealt with over the years at your Ogaki bank and their perceptions and misconceptions about your account and the transactions that go in and out of it.

From the article:

"Doing [meat-and-potatoes work on marketing and sales that the business needed] was a real joy back when I was running Bingo Card Creator, but repeating it felt a lot like repeating high school."

Oh boy, that's exactly how I feel when I'm in the mood to make a new product. Patrick nailed it.

Why were you unable to keep StockFighter running?

I've written this before on HN, so will re-share it to buy more time before completing a big write-up on Starfighter:

All three of us are software developers. We like developers. We spend a lot of time talking to developers, in particular about their careers.

We had no trouble finding clients, but a lot of trouble convincing clients to take the CTF model seriously; virtually all of them wanted us to function like a traditional recruiter, offering 10 candidate profiles for every open req. That's a job that is 90% saying "no" to people.

It was dispiriting watching developers we knew to be strong get rejected for positions because they didn't have the right resume, or didn't solve some pen-and-paper programming puzzle quickly enough. It was a drag for all of us. It made us unhappy.

Life is too short.

