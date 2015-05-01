After following Patrick's writings and stories for a number of years now, I can confidently say that his relentless transparency has been one of the greatest gifts I received in the industry. His advice may not strictly work for everyone in the literal sense, but I believe that diligently attempting to use his suggestions as a template is, itself, a highly productive exercise in programming and business.
There is one particular note I want to make about patio11's success: Patrick is a phenomenal marketer with remarkable business savvy who happens to be a programmer. He is not primarily a programmer, which is evidenced by his recent work at Stripe and the work he is best known for on HN (essentially, writing about shipping software, not the software itself).
This is not to say he is not a good programmer - I simply can't comment on that, though I have reason to believe he is after seeing Starfighter's game. Rather, he leverages that skill set as a means to an end, not an end in itself.
I think this is a really important point to make because I see many people who try to pursue significant career success by e.g. ranking up on TopCoder, or open sourcing impressive software. While those things can lead to success, there is a vast, long tail of people who are very capable programmers with no recognition doing those things. Healthy self-promotion and efficient improvement/maintenance of one's technical skills has a much higher probability of success than attempting to become Fabrice Bellard.
This is demonstrative - in my opinion, the sum of all of patio11's advice can be summarized as follows: Don't be a programmer, be a $SOMETHING who happens to program, and program well.
- knowing when to move on to something new (Appointment Reminder -> Starfighter) when he didn't have the 'fire in his belly'y any longer
- financial planning using a simple spreadsheet: the retirement fund!
- when to borrow money and how to calculate risk
- when to join a company (rather than start something new)
- the value of personal leverage (personal and professional development)
- when and how to sell your startup
- the trials of shipping (six weeks became three years)
- setting goals for the future
- the value of family
I've added Patrick's year in review to a few other bootstrappers and solopreneurs that I have felt are helpful, instructive or inspiring:
If any of his companies were making him a good enough living, I don't think he would have gotten a day job at Stripe.
"when he didn't have the 'fire in his belly'y any longer"
I've been running my own company for almost 5 years after 5 years of side-projects and failures. To actually go from a project to a successful company, you need to do lots of boring work that has nothing to do with technology or development. Most of it is a slog, but is still required. You can eventually outsource this and hire other people, but this will take some time.
You will lose your fire at some point, but you still need to push through this. I've tried to partner with many different friends over the years on different business ideas and ventures. They all failed at some point because my partner (usually another developer) would get bored when things get tough or they had to work on something other than a cool library.
If you can't get through this, it's probably better to stick to working a job.
The other problem with Patrick is that everything he builds is from a developer perspective. Starfighter was a cool concept, but much too complicated for most people (from the business side of things. You need to spend time and money with tutorials attempting to convince business owners why this new concept is better than what they are currently using).
This is actually the lens through which I view his writings: master solo marketer. He's managed to build a brand around these parts that, when viewed critically, is hard to explain. That's not easy. Some of the business decisions described here are baffling.
Feels like 1/2 of the Startups for the Rest of Us podcast! Which is to say, sharing the experiences when things didn't go as planned is also helpful.
"Doing [meat-and-potatoes work on marketing and sales that the business needed] was a real joy back when I was running Bingo Card Creator, but repeating it felt a lot like repeating high school."
Oh boy, that's exactly how I feel when I'm in the mood to make a new product. Patrick nailed it.
All three of us are software developers. We like developers. We spend a lot of time talking to developers, in particular about their careers.
We had no trouble finding clients, but a lot of trouble convincing clients to take the CTF model seriously; virtually all of them wanted us to function like a traditional recruiter, offering 10 candidate profiles for every open req. That's a job that is 90% saying "no" to people.
It was dispiriting watching developers we knew to be strong get rejected for positions because they didn't have the right resume, or didn't solve some pen-and-paper programming puzzle quickly enough. It was a drag for all of us. It made us unhappy.
Life is too short.
