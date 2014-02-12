Imagine if the FDA, instead of blocking new drugs for 10 years and $1B, it simply withheld its endorsement until satisfied by the clinical trials. Consumers could then take the government's recommendations into consideration when making a decision and drugs could get to market much faster.
The history of medical reversals -- and in this case, nutrition reversal -- shows that the government isn't magic.
A whole raft of restrictions could be converted to warnings and recommendations, freeing up industry to innovate and consumers to take a little more responsibility for themselves.
Imagine the history of the past few decades if the state had outlawed any foods with more than X% cholesterol. Or trans-fats. Or any of the other food fads over that time. It would have been terrible, especially now that the recommendation is reversed. The whole time, consumers were allowed to factor government warnings into their decisions, but food producers weren't breaking the law by selling foods with (X+1)% cholesterol.
<<<The greater danger in this regard, these experts believe, lies not in products such as eggs, shrimp or lobster, which are high in cholesterol, but in too many servings of foods heavy with saturated fats, such as fatty meats, whole milk, and butter.
Here is my paraphrased takeaway:
Cholesterol you see in your blood results is still bad. Whole milk, butter, and fatty meats is still bad. Foods like eggs, shrimp, and lobster might be good.
I don't think this changes any of my mental models. The foods that I always thought of as "probably not great" are still classified as such, according to this article.
You're sure of that?
http://www.npr.org/sections/thesalt/2014/02/12/275376259/the...
My main takeaway:
> "Almost every single nutrient imaginable has peer reviewed publications associating it with almost any outcome," John P.A. Ioannidis, a professor of medicine and statistics at Stanford and one of the harshest critics of nutritional science, has written.
- Michael Pollan
Just one example-- that fat causes heart disease. Pure nonsense pushed by the soda and sugar industry.
https://www.theguardian.com/society/2016/apr/07/the-sugar-co...
Just eat a balanced diet, don't overeat, and don't eat too much processed food and red meat, and you'll probably be fine.
>Just eat a balanced diet, don't overeat, and don't eat too much processed food and red meat, and you'll probably be fine.
Wait, what? Why is the evidence against red meat so much stronger than that against cholesterol or fat?
Edit: or processed food for that matter, although I grant that a higher prior as being bad because of how far it is from what we would have eaten in our ancestral environment (depending, of course, on what you count as processing).
I believe everything else you've said is correct. But the health effects of red meat and dietary saturated fats have not been unequivocally established.
There are studies saying it is harmful, there are studies saying it is not:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Beef#Health_concerns
> The Harvard School of Public Health recommends consumers eat red meat sparingly as it has high levels of undesirable saturated fat.[34] This recommendation is not without controversy, though. Another study from The Harvard School of Public Health appearing in Circulation (journal) found "Consumption of processed meats, but not red meats, is associated with higher incidence of coronary heart disease and diabetes mellitus."[35]
> This finding tended to confirm an earlier meta-analysis of the nutritional effects of saturated fat in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition which found "[P]rospective epidemiologic studies showed that there is no significant evidence for concluding that dietary saturated fat is associated with an increased risk of coronary heart disease or cardiovascular disease. More data are needed to elucidate whether cardiovascular disease risks are likely to be influenced by the specific nutrients used to replace saturated fat."[36]
"Eat a variety of foods, avoiding large amounts of any one thing, and don't overeat; you'll probably be fine."
And what exactly counts as "processed" food?
[1]: http://thebigfatsurprise.com/
The last time I checked, average woman in the U.S. is 5'4" but weighs 165lbs; average man clocks in at nearly 200lbs. We can do better.
