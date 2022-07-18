Ask HN: Is having a personal blog/brand worth it for you?

I'm curious if people here find blogging as a valuable activity from the following perspectives: - Does the time spent writing feels worth it to you? - Did it help to get noticed/ find jobs or other opportunities? - Do you learn something new from it? Personally, I tried writing in some blogging platforms (medium, dev.to etc), then moved to self hosted solution with Hugo but honestly it was too much maintenance. Writing up my thoughts in presentable state took too much time/effort. Right now, I simply save my notes to my personal Notion for future reference.