Automation is set to hit workers in developing countries hard
theoutline.com
10 points
by
jgrahamc
28 minutes ago
2 comments
favorite
S_A_P
2 minutes ago
Are we sure this is the case? I imagine that automation can allow humans to increase the breadth of "problems" they address in everyday life. It will certainly change the employment landscape, but we can now address new issues that are nice to have and not necessity items.
tmaly
20 minutes ago
Maybe people end up shunning the companies and goods made by robots. People return to a barter system.
