Edit: it's been made clear to me that of course this is one of few viable vectors when approaching outbound network with a really restrictive firewall (like Little Snitch). If a browser is already approved on making a given connection, then using a headless instance to do network talking is a smart way to do it. If you roll your own net code, a tool like LS will notify user and/or block. Dumb me!
As for what "injecting into little snitch" means, it could either mean injecting code into little snitch, because little snitch probably doesn't filter itself OR injecting a rule into little snitch.
I guess one could argue that the footprint of adding SSL client behavior to a sneaky hidden tracker might be shitty to do and make it more identifiable. But also SSL libraries are typically linkable on the host system anyway, no compilation past the headers needed.
It's just a weird "workaround" on their part if that's the intention.
Correct. It is likely users allow their primary browser full access to all hosts on ports 80 and 443, if not all ports.
Additionally, launching the browser gives you easy access to all the tastey session cookies and access to their keychain (I assume a lot of people give their default browser on OSX keychain access).
1. Only a tiny minority of macOS users use Little Snitch, and they're not necessarily the most sensitive/interesting targets.
2. If you're competent and you have enough privileges to inject a DLL into anything, the odds are overwhelming that you also own the kernel. Why would you waste time with a goofy firewall add-on package?
I joked on Twitter but I'm "ha ha only serious" about this: if you had this entire portfolio of tools and exploits 2 years ago, I'm not sure you could have gotten a job at Immunity. The leak is fascinating. The technical details: not so much.
I thought the Shadow Brokers/Equation Group dump demonstrated a not-especially-skillful group of inexperienced-seeming pentesters who happened to have acquired some interesting bugs on the black market. Today's dump shows a team that's way less impressive even than that.
You might say, well, just piggy-back the signal on something else. Indeed, that is better. But that solution is far more complicated because you have to control (cooperatively, or coercively) a legitimate end-point.
Ergo, I don't think it's clownish at all for the CIA to target LS, it addresses a real threat (to them).
