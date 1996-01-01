Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
CIA trying to inject into Little Snitch (imgur.com)
Stranger is that they feel like they need to open a "hidden" browser instance to connect to the internet. A browser isn't really a necessary part of establishing a connection -- unless there's some missing context here. Is my grandmother running the CIA data ops division?

Edit: it's been made clear to me that of course this is one of few viable vectors when approaching outbound network with a really restrictive firewall (like Little Snitch). If a browser is already approved on making a given connection, then using a headless instance to do network talking is a smart way to do it. If you roll your own net code, a tool like LS will notify user and/or block. Dumb me!

Exactly. Firewalls like Little Snitch primarily filter traffic primarily based on the binary initiating the connection, and only secondarily based on the target port or address. When little snitch pops up the 10th time in 30 seconds, you will just approve all traffic from your browser, so using the browser to send all traffic is great way to avoid being caught.

As for what "injecting into little snitch" means, it could either mean injecting code into little snitch, because little snitch probably doesn't filter itself OR injecting a rule into little snitch.

I mean they could just write some net code that sends packets to whatever port, but launching IE and doing everything over HTTPS or whatever is much more stealthy when it comes to network monitoring and system logs.

But why not spend ten minutes and make their net code use SSL and then avoid it altogether?

I guess one could argue that the footprint of adding SSL client behavior to a sneaky hidden tracker might be shitty to do and make it more identifiable. But also SSL libraries are typically linkable on the host system anyway, no compilation past the headers needed.

It's just a weird "workaround" on their part if that's the intention.

Consider perhaps Windows firewall. I believe it can be configured to block connection by opening program.

Perhaps bots are more easily discernible from a human user who's using a real browser. If the goal is to be stealthy, then they'd want to appear as human-like as possible.

I would guess that the hidden browser could have access to data (login cookies, browser history, combined with another vulnerability maybe even anything the user enters in other browser windows) that a separate program would not have accesss to.

Intent is to evade firewalls that allow per-application rules, such as Little Snitch (I think?) and Windows firewall.

> such as Little Snitch (I think?)

Correct. It is likely users allow their primary browser full access to all hosts on ports 80 and 443, if not all ports.

Additionally, launching the browser gives you easy access to all the tastey session cookies and access to their keychain (I assume a lot of people give their default browser on OSX keychain access).

Oh, duh. Wow, dumb me. One of those "can't see the forest for the trees" mistakes on my part. Thanks for the reality check!

Little Snitch will warn you (ask permission) if a new process wants to connect to the internet. If the beacon can pass information through an browser process though, I expect most people have Little Snitch rules to allow their browser to send any traffic without warnings.

It's possible I've misunderstood, but I don't think they're trying to inject Little Snitch. I think they're trying to inject into Little Snitch, in order to evade its restrictions.

You haven't misunderstood. That's what they're talking about. This is a bad headline.

Ok, we injected an 'into' into 'inject Little Snitch'.

That's what I figured. It probably makes sense if you don't know what "inject" means in a context like this.

This is clownish:

1. Only a tiny minority of macOS users use Little Snitch, and they're not necessarily the most sensitive/interesting targets.

2. If you're competent and you have enough privileges to inject a DLL into anything, the odds are overwhelming that you also own the kernel. Why would you waste time with a goofy firewall add-on package?

I joked on Twitter but I'm "ha ha only serious" about this: if you had this entire portfolio of tools and exploits 2 years ago, I'm not sure you could have gotten a job at Immunity. The leak is fascinating. The technical details: not so much.

I thought the Shadow Brokers/Equation Group dump demonstrated a not-especially-skillful group of inexperienced-seeming pentesters who happened to have acquired some interesting bugs on the black market. Today's dump shows a team that's way less impressive even than that.

I don't swim in these circles so forgive my ignorance -- What is significant about Immunity? Are you saying these exploits are trivial and/or old news?

Little Snitch users are the kind of people who can and would expose CIA beacon signals. It's not so much that LS users are juicy targets, but rather that they are substantial exposure risks.

You might say, well, just piggy-back the signal on something else. Indeed, that is better. But that solution is far more complicated because you have to control (cooperatively, or coercively) a legitimate end-point.

Ergo, I don't think it's clownish at all for the CIA to target LS, it addresses a real threat (to them).

Using kernel implants to hide signals from these kinds of network security tools is literally 1990s-grade hacker opsec. It's the actual, precise use case for which "amodload" was written, in 1996, by a 20-year-old, for a closed-source OS. I stand by my assessment.

"Inject into" is their wording. The meaning is unclear. Is the goal to disable a working installation of Little Snitch?

Their goal is to suborn and evade it. In context, "inject into" should be understood to mean "to inject code or configuration of choice into a software package".

Hmm... lame

