This achievement is very impressive nonetheless. Growing a business even in a known environment is very hard, I know it first hand.
It's especially interesting that he shares numbers, some I'd love to be able to do but money is particularly taboo in my field. Having your accountant and banker tell you that your numbers are actually very good compared to others despite being under the target you set to yourself is especially comforting.
Having your banker call you and congratulate you because you're now largely cash flow positive is exhilarating.
That's exactly what it is. $55K is next to nothing for starting any kind of company, even if you quit your job and start as a freelancer (arguably the simplest kind of company) you'll need some capital to catch you if you have a dry spell.
Business that get started on $0 are extremely rare.
