How Nathan Barry Bootstrapped ConvertKit from $5k to $600k/month in 2 years (indiehackers.com)
«Bootstrapped» with 55k$ and an already succesful business is not exactly boostrapping to me.

This achievement is very impressive nonetheless. Growing a business even in a known environment is very hard, I know it first hand.

It's especially interesting that he shares numbers, some I'd love to be able to do but money is particularly taboo in my field. Having your accountant and banker tell you that your numbers are actually very good compared to others despite being under the target you set to yourself is especially comforting.

Having your banker call you and congratulate you because you're now largely cash flow positive is exhilarating.

> «Bootstrapped» with 55k$ and an already succesful business is not exactly boostrapping to me.

That's exactly what it is. $55K is next to nothing for starting any kind of company, even if you quit your job and start as a freelancer (arguably the simplest kind of company) you'll need some capital to catch you if you have a dry spell.

Business that get started on $0 are extremely rare.

This absolutely falls in the 'bootstrapped' category, as long as these are not $55k of VC money, but your own.

Yeah thats what bootstrapping is, having enough money to sustain yourself and capitalize the business without outside investors.

A lot of people would have given up after two years of zero growth and paltry revenue—it's incredible that he persevered.

