Hi HN, I’m Isaac, co-founder and CTO of Armory in the YC W17 batch. Ever had a deployment fail only to find out it was impossible to rollback to the previous version? Or get paged at 2am when the user experience is broken? Armory.io makes deployments boring (like ‘waiting for your code to compile’ boring), non-events that happen continuously, and always in the background. We do that by simplifying the installation and configuration of Spinnaker - an open source continuous delivery platform from Netflix. We all worked together at our last company and experienced the pain of scary deployments with low engineering velocity. When I became the SVP Engineering there, I decided that needed to change. We broke a brittle monolith app up into microservices, started deploying with Kubernetes, and created a CI/CD pipeline that allowed us to go from deploying just a few painful times per month (taking weeks and multiple manager approvals to deploy) to 2,000x deployments per month, continuously. The cascading effects were that we started working on parts of the codebase that had been stagnant for years because we were afraid to touch them (the original developers had long left the company). Here’s a screenshot of a chart that shows the delta: http://drod.io/43452e3V0N28 — each color is a different microservice; you can see how those blossomed as we broke the monolith up and started deploying each microservice on the cadence that was best for it. And we had much happier engineers, too, because they could see their code running immediately in production, and they took ownership of it running successfully in prod (as a side effect we went from a traditional ops team to a no-ops approach). I’ll be doing an AMA here for the next hour and I’d love to hear your stories of deployments gone wrong, hear your questions about Armory, or anything else on your mind.