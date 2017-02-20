Hacker News
Wearable Fitness Devices Don’t Seem to Make You More Fit
dkinventor
25 minutes ago
The author, perhaps inadvertently, describes a confounding issue in the study that validates his claims. Namely, the issue stems from the author's description of how fitness trackers are useful in the initial stages of a diet/exercise plan in order to help establish a routine. However, the study that the author cites gave the fitness trackers to participants 6 months into the study, when hopefully some plan has been established. This would seem to negate one of the key benefits of fitness trackers espoused by the author. Is it explained why the fitness trackers are given later on as opposed to at the beginning?
faitswulff
43 minutes ago
"More fit" in this article seems to exclusively mean "weigh less." I would argue that that is a very superficial definition of fitness.
djs070
34 minutes ago
> "...the primary reason to wear the devices isn’t to lose weight — it’s to be more active. But even in this respect, it didn’t work nearly as well as we might hope. In the IDEA trial, those who employed the technology were no more physically active than those who didn’t. They also weren’t more fit."
horsecaptin
34 minutes ago
Let's face it, if wearable fitness devices told you the complete truth, you'll stop wearing them.
