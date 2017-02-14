No thanks, but I'd be glad to try it and give constructive feedback if you can provide a link without the e-mail requirement.
I like to think of us as a like minded community trying to help each other rather than worrying about harvesting e-mail during a beta cycle. Why not make it optional until you are v1.0?
That said, it looks like you've done some nice work.
Do you have mobile apps in progress?
To skip the mail signup, you can jump straight to the download link here:
https://goo.gl/8ZBHQx
Thanks for the kind words!
No mobile apps yet. I know, this is a huge sore point for myself as well. It's definitely on the road map and I'd like to get the desktop app stable and some more features ironed out before I dive into the mobile app realm.
I'm coming to the conclusion that the answer to this is always yes. I wonder if the correct answer is for everyone to have their own note taking app. There's a balance between using an existing tool and having one that does what you want.
I was also surprised by the email signup to try a beta. That made me think I'd have to buy a paid app in a few months. (Not that there's anything wrong with paid apps, but I'm not a fan of trial versions of software.)
The main thing I was thinking of doing differently was zipping the whole thing up, so that it would become a single file that you could pass around, similar in concept to a CBZ.
Edit: Haven't really looked too much at the software, just really excited about the notebook format.
Zipping is a great idea, I didn't even consider that. I'll definitely look into it.
I've mainly been considering trying to integrate Git into the application for both version control and the remote features. It would auto add, commit, push and pull from remote and allow people to use a git repo they host or an already available service like github or gitlab. It would try to be as seamless and out of the way as possible.
It would be quite a bit of work and I'm interested on hearing what others have to say before I dive into that rabbit hole.
Though, Mercurial doesn't have a particularly great git-export story, so syncing to GitHub or the like is harder. (Fossil has a better story there, with first-class git export, but a different workflow, and harder integration story (a RESTful JSON API)).
Git tends to be harder to integrate with, as there is sort of an expectation you'll maintain a shell process for it. [1]
As to zipping, with Git, you need to zip the whole repo.
Fossil can zip files upon storage, or you can zip the *.fossil file.
Mercurial can bundle with gzip, to simplify things a bit.
My point being, though git can give you some nice places for users to deploy to, it can be a bit of a pain to work with, and a couple other SCM systems might need to be considered. They might make your life a lot easier.
[0] https://www.mercurial-scm.org/wiki/MercurialApi
[1] https://git-scm.com/book/be/v2/Embedding-Git-in-your-Applica...
Git is appealing to me personally because it's just so ubiquitous and there are plenty of free services out there to use.
Also, how do you feel about others (i.e. me) making Collate-compatible software? Like, I'm really tempted to make a web-app for viewing/editing, or even just a vim/VScode plugin for that interface-integration.
Like I said, I'm really enthusiastic about the file format!
I would be absolutely flattered and would support any Collate-compatible software. The file format itself is open and MIT licensed and any contributions and discussions would be welcome!
I put a lot of thought into the file format and I'm really glad you're excited about it! Please feel free to reach out to me if you have any questions about the format or if anything is unclear at hello@collate.rocks.
So one would download an image, attach it to the note, and then they could right click on the attachment and click insert into body or something like that.
Another idea was to create a web clipper 'note type' and expand past just simple markdown notes. Note types would be for example, a web clipper note type which would download a webpage for offline consumption as a note. Or a list note type which has check boxes, list items, etc. One could potentially be a gallery or image note type for attaching and viewing image.
I'm still thinking through the idea and implementation but it's one of the features I'd really like to implement. I think it would make note taking way more flexible than just markdown.
You can achieve this without leaving markdown: I currently do this in NValt using a markdown preview theme that supports Github-flavoured markdown checkbox syntax ([] or [/]) [1], amongst other extensions.
[1]: https://github.com/dg2/nvalt-prime
Next should be the web clipper equivalent of evernote.
In short it's a tree with potentially infinite depth, search, tags (#work) and contacts (@mummy), and the ability to change the root of the tree.
It's also possible to share nodes in read or read/write with other users.
It's exportable to Markdown and other formats.
Sadly Collate notes nor Workflowy are free software (as in libre), and I cannot install them on my server :-(
Couple of years ago I made Atea [0], a text-based note taking/TODO/time tracking app for MacOS. Since it stores everything in plain text files, synchronisation can be offloaded to Dropbox etc.
There's no sorting, attachments end everything else Collate offers, but I still use if for tracking time and managing projects.
[0] https://github.com/pkamenarsky/atea
Thanks!
Collate seems to hit all the right notes though, so I'll probably switch to that.
http://brettterpstra.com/projects/nvalt/
I'm glad that Collate hits the same use cases for you as it did for me!
It starts from a different conception of the nature of atomic knowledge. Details at the web site. Text-only, no mobile support (yet?), bit of a pain to install, but the most efficient I've ever known of and easy to use (I hope). Uses postgresql as the back end. I'd consider hosting the db for users, with discussion.
Let's say I have two devices; both are offline. Now when I make changes to the same file on both devices, what happens when both devices come online? I guess there will be data loss?
In the future, I'd like to integrate git into the application and have a simplified conflict resolution where a a diff would be shown and you're given a accept this version or this other version.
It's built off the [Collate data format](https://github.com/Collateapp/collate-file-format) which is just plaintext markdown files with YAML encoded metadata. One of the underlying principals of Collate is that you should be able to traverse your notes in a file browser and edit them in a text editor manually if for whatever reason Collate doesn't work for you. The current iteration of Collate is exactly that, and I'm looking to build on top of that going forward!
I currently keep notes as Markdown files, with similar key/value pairs at the start of each. I then have a hacky script [1] that extracts all such data from each note with a particular tag, and prints the results as a table. So I have automatically generated tables for my notes on talks (with columns for the date, venue, speaker's name, and talk series), books (title, author, publisher), recipes (title, course, source, whether I've cooked it), etc. without needing any special configuration.
If I were to use Collate, I'd keep notes on talks/books/recipes in separate notebooks, so it would be a useful feature to display a table of all key/value pairs in a particular notebook.
[1]: https://github.com/jamesscottbrown/nvalt-scripts
It fits all your points but come with agendas, tags, can export into a crazy amount of format and a whole bunch of useful things I use on a daily basis.
It's already cross platform (without relying on electron), lightweight and can even work without any Gui installed
