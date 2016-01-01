Ask HN: What is the most exciting development in your field right now?

I'm not sure I did justice to instant apps, because there's a language barrier playing in. But here's an example: I use the Amazon app maybe once every 2 weeks, and yet it's one of the apps consuming most amount of memory on my phone due to background services. After Amazon integrates instant apps, I'll be able to delete the app, and just google search for the product through my phone. The Google search will then download the required page as an app, giving me the experience of an app, whilst not even having it on the phone.
As an example, one survey (https://ashleynolan.co.uk/blog/frontend-tooling-survey-2016-...) put the number of developers who don't use any test tools at almost 50%. In the same survey about 80% of people stated their level of JS knowledge was Intermediate, Advanced or Expert.
Most developed implementation is BayesDB[1], but there's a lot of ideas coming out of a number of places right now.
[1] http://probcomp.csail.mit.edu/bayesdb/
e.g. store customer orders in the DB, and query `P(c buys x | c bought y)` in order to make recommendations - where `c buys x` is unknown, but `c bought y` occurred, and we know about 'other cs' x and y.
Is that sort of how it works?
[0] https://en.bitcoin.it/wiki/Lightning_Network
[1] https://lightning.network/
[2] https://download.wpsoftware.net/bitcoin/wizardry/mimblewimbl...
[3] https://bitcoinmagazine.com/articles/mimblewimble-how-a-stri...
Lambdas are lightweight function calls that can be spawned on demand in sub-millisecond time and don't need a server that's constantly running. They can replace most server code in many settings, e.g. when building REST APIs that are backed by cloud services such as Amazon DynamoDB.
I've heard many impressive things about this way of designing your architecture, and it seems to be able to dramatically reduce cost in some cases, sometimes by more than 10 times.
The drawback is that currently there is a lot of vendor lock-in, as Amazon is (to my knowledge) the only cloud service that offers lambda functions with a really tight and well-working integration with their other services (this is important because on their own lambdas are not very useful).
This also brings me to Traefik, one of the coolest projects I have come across in the last months.
Traefik + DC/OS + CI/CD is what allows developers to create value for the business in hours and not in days or weeks.
I find it difficult to deny the achievement of tangible progress that is implied by, for example, the self-driving car.
In my view, there are still a huge room of applications where wireless and sensor combined, and we already have web/native platforms. This is so exciting development!
Edit: there is a lot to be excited about these days
Google's Deep Mind put out some kind of cool stuff recentely [1], but I'm mostly just excited for anything that Ilker Yildirim [2] is doing with Joshua Tanenbaum, because it seems to triangulate more with how humans think about physics. When I was at CogSci 2016, Joshua mentioned combining this with analogical reasoning and that also sounded super cool, even though I'm not sure how to the two fit together.
[1] https://arxiv.org/abs/1612.00222
[2] http://www.mit.edu/~ilkery/
Transfer Learning (so we need less data to build models) http://ftp.cs.wisc.edu/machine-learning/shavlik-group/torrey...
Generative adversarial networks (so computers can get human like abilities at generating content) https://papers.nips.cc/paper/5423-generative-adversarial-net...
For example http://www.aeromobil.com/ or http://lilium-aviation.com/
I'm personally are rather disappointed that we still don't have a moon colony. Making that happen is unfortunately not part of my field.
- Meta-tracing, e.g. PyPy.
- End-to-end verification of compilers, e.g. CompCert and CakeML.
Programming languages:
- Mainstreamisation of ML-like languages, e.g. Scala, Rust, Haskell.
- Beginning of use of resource types outside pure research, e.g. affine types in Rust and experimental use of session types.
Foundation of mathematics:
- Homotopy type theory.
- Increasing mainstreamisation of interactive theorem provers, e.g. Isabelle/HOL, Coq, Agda.
Program verification:
- Increasing ability to have program logics for most programming language constructs.
- Increasingly usable automatic theorem provers (SAT and SMT solvers) that just about everything in automated program verification 'compiles' down to.
2) More understanding of the "bio psycho social" model of mental illness, with better coordination across different agencies to prevent suicide.
cross platform, open source, very fast
