Ask HN: What is the most exciting development in your field right now?
51 points by yellow_viper 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 39 comments | favorite





As an Android developer, I'm most excited about instant apps. If it works as marketed, you won't have to hold on to the apps which you use maybe once or twice a week. Instead, you'll be able to download the required feature/activity/view or whatever else on the fly.

I'm not sure I did justice to instant apps, because there's a language barrier playing in. But here's an example: I use the Amazon app maybe once every 2 weeks, and yet it's one of the apps consuming most amount of memory on my phone due to background services. After Amazon integrates instant apps, I'll be able to delete the app, and just google search for the product through my phone. The Google search will then download the required page as an app, giving me the experience of an app, whilst not even having it on the phone.

My field is web development, and, to be honest, the most exciting thing going on is that more people are starting to complain about the complexity of development. Hopefully this will lead to people slowing down and learning how to write better web software.

As an example, one survey (https://ashleynolan.co.uk/blog/frontend-tooling-survey-2016-...) put the number of developers who don't use any test tools at almost 50%. In the same survey about 80% of people stated their level of JS knowledge was Intermediate, Advanced or Expert.

To me as a web developer, the most exciting new development is react native (not react itself) - it's redefining the border between web and native apps in a way that cordova and xamarin never did.

It's all subjective, but as a data analyst I'm excited about probabilistic databases. Short version: load your sample data sets, provide a some priors, and then query the population as if you had no missing data.

Most developed implementation is BayesDB[1], but there's a lot of ideas coming out of a number of places right now.

[1] http://probcomp.csail.mit.edu/bayesdb/

Sounds like in many applications of machine learning (I'm thinking mainly of the swathes that name-drop it on a landing page, and probably usually mean 'linear regression') this could replace the brunt of the work.

e.g. store customer orders in the DB, and query `P(c buys x | c bought y)` in order to make recommendations - where `c buys x` is unknown, but `c bought y` occurred, and we know about 'other cs' x and y.

Is that sort of how it works?

Interesting. Do you know anything about agent modelling? Any ideas how if/it ties to it?

The agent modelling that I'm aware of is in simulation. I have a feeling that there would be a lot of interesting duality between the fields of agent based simulation and monte-carlo based probabilistic modelling, but I don't know enough about the former to say off hand.

In the Bitcoin space, I'm most excited about the Lightning Network [0][1] and MimbleWimble [2][3], which are in my view the two most groundbreaking technologies that really push the limits of what blockchains are capable of.

[0] https://en.bitcoin.it/wiki/Lightning_Network

[1] https://lightning.network/

[2] https://download.wpsoftware.net/bitcoin/wizardry/mimblewimbl...

[3] https://bitcoinmagazine.com/articles/mimblewimble-how-a-stri...

Web Analytics I feel is years behind data science - but tools like http://snowplowanalytics.com/ are becoming much more widespread and are taking market share away from Google and Adobe which is good for everyone. Free GA is still the best tool for small sites.

Not really my main field, but in web technology it seems that severless architectures such as Amazon Lambda will be a pretty big game changer in the near future:

Lambdas are lightweight function calls that can be spawned on demand in sub-millisecond time and don't need a server that's constantly running. They can replace most server code in many settings, e.g. when building REST APIs that are backed by cloud services such as Amazon DynamoDB.

I've heard many impressive things about this way of designing your architecture, and it seems to be able to dramatically reduce cost in some cases, sometimes by more than 10 times.

The drawback is that currently there is a lot of vendor lock-in, as Amazon is (to my knowledge) the only cloud service that offers lambda functions with a really tight and well-working integration with their other services (this is important because on their own lambdas are not very useful).

Container orchestrators becoming mainstream is something I'm very excited about. Tools like DC/OS, Nomad, Kubernetes, Docker Swarm Mode, Triton, Rancher make it so much easier to have fast development cycles. Last week I went from idea, to concept, to deployed in production in a single day. And it is automatically kept available, restarted if it fails, traffic is routed correctly, other services can discover it, the underlying infrastructure can be changed without anyone ever noticing it.

This also brings me to Traefik, one of the coolest projects I have come across in the last months.

Traefik + DC/OS + CI/CD is what allows developers to create value for the business in hours and not in days or weeks.

I agree on kube + rancher + deis + traefik etc.. Can you elaborate on why and how you use DC/OS though?

That in the past people used to deceive (delude) themselves and other fools around them with theology, speculations and metaphysics, today they do the same with statistics, probability and abstract models.

Nassim Taleb reader/Twitter follower? In my (limited and mostly anecdotal) experience this sort of categorical seems to lead to more, perhaps different kinds of superstition. People read "The Black Swan" and start talking like statistics, probabilities etc. were suddenly completely meaningless. Humans seem to always have to live in extremes.. ;)

Not sure where you are from, many (I am from NL and not many believers in the first category anymore; I live in the south of Spain and there not many either, but from what I read in the US there are plenty left, to my dismay but who cares about that) are still deceiving themselves with theology. But yeah mean that both are beliefs and there it does not matter? Or?

This seems incredibly cynical in light of the current breakthroughs in machine learning, and probabilistic modelling. It really feels to me as though the AI revolution isn't something to dream about anymore, because we're living in it.

I find it difficult to deny the achievement of tangible progress that is implied by, for example, the self-driving car.

Care to elaborate?

Unicef open sourcing RapidPro ( https://community.rapidpro.io/about-rapidpro/ )

Embedded systems - Wireless Sensors Networks, I know it has been there for long time but IoT would encourage it more. It could enable development of different kinds of devices as well. Look at camera industry for example. There should be more types of sensor to be more popular than just the image sensor. Quadcopter/Drone/AI etc.

In my view, there are still a huge room of applications where wireless and sensor combined, and we already have web/native platforms. This is so exciting development!

I think web assembly is the piece most likely to change front end development in a meaningful way. A little hard to see now, as the WASM component has no direct access to the DOM, no GC, and no polymorphic inline cache. So, dynamic languages are hard to do with WASM. Once those gaps are closed, however, it should be interesting to see if javascript remains the lingua franca or not.

The size of embedded electronics we have now. Makes me very excited about the near future. As a hobby I am excited by the advances in programming language development; most seemingly tiny and incremental but a lot of long term research is getting working implementations and that is brilliant. Another hobby is the robust push for timer perfect emulators of more and more older systems. But more than anything VR excites me; it is not 'my field' per se (I plod around clumsily with little demos) but it will be in the future. And it will never end.

Edit: there is a lot to be excited about these days

I'm honestly just super-pumped about any artificial intelligence system that's starting to get an intuition of physics.

Google's Deep Mind put out some kind of cool stuff recentely [1], but I'm mostly just excited for anything that Ilker Yildirim [2] is doing with Joshua Tanenbaum, because it seems to triangulate more with how humans think about physics. When I was at CogSci 2016, Joshua mentioned combining this with analogical reasoning and that also sounded super cool, even though I'm not sure how to the two fit together.

[1] https://arxiv.org/abs/1612.00222 [2] http://www.mit.edu/~ilkery/

Deep learning architectures built by machines (so we no longer have to design architecture to solve problems) https://arxiv.org/abs/1611.01578

Transfer Learning (so we need less data to build models) http://ftp.cs.wisc.edu/machine-learning/shavlik-group/torrey...

Generative adversarial networks (so computers can get human like abilities at generating content) https://papers.nips.cc/paper/5423-generative-adversarial-net...

In general, this is a question that I would ask interviewees (for any position). And answer other than shock shows that they are keeping abreast in their field.

Then I would fail. Not because I don't follow tech news, but because I feel what is being created now is stuff we should have had decades ago (what company is even working on flying cars?).

reply


Worded properly, that would actually be a rather good answer to the hypothetical interview question.

> (what company is even working on flying cars?)

For example http://www.aeromobil.com/ or http://lilium-aviation.com/

I'm personally are rather disappointed that we still don't have a moon colony. Making that happen is unfortunately not part of my field.

That's not a bad answer though - it demonstrates you understand the value of those things we should have had years ago, and might include things which aren't being worked on yet (even though they should be).

Lots of people, apparently. http://newatlas.com/david-mayman-vtol-flying-car-jpa-intervi...

Deep learning is a game changer for image processing (that should be fairly obvious to anyone reading HN). It still requires a lot of expertise to use, but it's enabling people to do things that were previously extremely difficult or even impossible to achieve.

Compilation:

- Meta-tracing, e.g. PyPy.

- End-to-end verification of compilers, e.g. CompCert and CakeML.

Programming languages:

- Mainstreamisation of ML-like languages, e.g. Scala, Rust, Haskell.

- Beginning of use of resource types outside pure research, e.g. affine types in Rust and experimental use of session types.

Foundation of mathematics:

- Homotopy type theory.

- Increasing mainstreamisation of interactive theorem provers, e.g. Isabelle/HOL, Coq, Agda.

Program verification:

- Increasing ability to have program logics for most programming language constructs.

- Increasingly usable automatic theorem provers (SAT and SMT solvers) that just about everything in automated program verification 'compiles' down to.

1) Infused ketamine as a treatment for major depression and suicidal thinking

2) More understanding of the "bio psycho social" model of mental illness, with better coordination across different agencies to prevent suicide.

.net core

cross platform, open source, very fast

In the embedded/IoT world, I'm fairly excited about two upcoming RTOS's: mynewt (http://mynewt.apache.org/) and Zephyr (https://www.zephyrproject.org/).

Perl6

Perl in general. Lots of innovation going on.

Is p5-mop core yet?

Amazon Polly wrt text-to-speech (much cheaper than Ivona and maybe better over the long-term)

autonomous cars & swarm control

