Anonymous E-mail Server Admin Interrogated at U.S. border and equipment seized (vc.gg)
Anonymous E-mail Server Admin Interrogated at U.S. border and equipment seized (vc.gg)





It would be fun to start a meme of carrying antiquated electronic waste devices, and getting them confiscated as a means of disposal.

Encrypt them with spacefiller data and start crossing borders, and then refuse to provide passwords and abandon them for sheer amusement.

Way more fun than recycling old laptops and batteries. And better than planning to travel empty handed, in anticipation of getting ripped off by pesky customs guards.

Carry an ancient, worthless 50 pound 2U rackmount server with a giant sticker on it that says "wikileaks mobile data collection unit", while the 6 x 36GB raid array is entirely full of a barebones centos install, ext4 partition and h.264 videos of never gonna give you up.

That will land you in Guantanamo!

For those not in the loop, this is the guy who runs http://cock.li

These officers refused to identify themselves to me at all, which is interesting "

Is that even legal?

And if it isn't, what's anyone going to do about it? Those officers were "never there," and that part of the encounter "never happened," and no one can prove otherwise.

Welcome to America, your cell is down the hall...

They did it and I guarantee no one will be held accountable for it, so what would it being illegal matter in this case? They do whatever they want to you if the state really wants to harass you, laws be damned.

Since when has something being legal or illegal ever stopped US law enforcement.

There is no actual accountability, so why should they care if what they do is illegal. They are the law, and they make shit up as they go

Sadly this is feeling more and more like the new 'normal'. Carry a copy of your essential data, heavily encrypted, in an 'attachable' hard drive. Leave the expensive display and keyboard (aka laptop) at home.

Now I'm wondering if I can patch Asterix so that if I text it a particular challenge and response will it take the number that is texting it and route my phone number to it.

Or don't carry anything, and take an old thinkpad with basically a throwaway thin client OS on it set up to allow you access to a vnc-over-ssh session elsewhere.

Terrifying

