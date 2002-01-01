And now they've realized that ads slapped onto content isn't sustainable. Gee whiz, welcome to the wonderful world of content publishing, that all other newspapers and magazines have been made painfully aware of in recent times.
It sucks that a bunch of people lost their jobs today, but really, to think that Medium was doing literally one single thing in an innovative way was just plain naive.
Medium has unambiguously, objectively succeeded by that metric. They are by far the premier blogging destination. President Obama didn't post on Blogger. He posted on Medium.
If you think that's easy, you should try it yourself. Maybe you'll be the next Ev.
I'm not saying what they've done is easy by any means, I'm saying that what they've done is not innovative and should be considered so just because they have a lot of users. Clearly a lot of users does not solely make a business successful, as evidenced by their layoff of 1/3 of the company today.
Also, innovation is doing something in a new way, whether by customers or product. And nothing they are doing is by any definition new.
Is that really "doing something in a new way"? Or is it "doing the same thing in a new place?"
You could say the same about Obama posting on Tumblr: http://barackobama.tumblr.com - except he hasn't done so in three years.
Medium makes it really easy to post something that looks good across devices etc., and has good sharing integration. That's all.
You say that as though it's easy to do these things...
Don't get me wrong, I'm not talking down Medium's product - it's fantastic. But the OP claimed that Medium has "unambiguously, objectively succeeded" in being innovative, and I just don't see it. I'd actually argue that Tumblr was far more innovative - there are some fascinating forms of content that came out of that place, not to mention the whole social network, reblogging effect, etc. etc.
But neither has shaped up to be a particularly successful business, and placing perceived innovation above that might not be wise when you're talking about user generated content. What happens if either of them fails?
That's... not an easy thing to do. Making anything to do with technology "easy" is no small feat; that Medium was able to do this with as big an incumbent player as WordPress (for example) is an even bigger feat.
Google built blogger to the point where it killed every other blogging platform, and then once they became enamored with social and Google Plus they let it languish to the point where it had almost become unusable.
Medium's genius was recognizing this empty market that Google had conquered but abandoned, and created what blogger would have been had it continued to be updated for the world of gifs and emojis.
Agreed. I feel the same way about Dropbox. You can already build such a system yourself quite trivially by getting an FTP account, mounting it locally with curlftpfs, and then using SVN or CVS on the mounted filesystem.
Satire doesn't work if most people believe it.
...are you serious? Yes, I could do all of those things, then I'd have a terrible Dropbox-like clone that only I can use. And I'd be responsible for running it.
Human society is literally built on the idea of us not needing to do things that we could do for ourselves. Most of the things you can do "for free", or even "for cheap", are only on that value spectrum if your time is worthless.
Those are all valuable features that give it an edge over Blogger and Wordpress and other platforms.
You can also see the difference in quality of comments/discussion on wordpress vs medium. On medium, people are highlighting and sharing and discussing. On wordpress, they aren't doing that often (at least not on my blogs).
The "huge picture header" is a case in point. A few years ago Medium's default design was to have a large picture at the top, with a headline laid out in white text on top of the picture. That design is not possible anymore (I think they removed it because it wasn't mobile-friendly)... But if you took a break from Medium and came back, you'd just be left wondering how to do it.
I remember spending about 30 minutes googling for that option, until I found mention of its deprecation tucked away in a FAQ section at Medium.
I'm pretty sure the goal of people at Medium is to create value and it's not obvious to me how much innovation is required.
For 15 years or more the world has demonstrated a huge appetite for personal publishing: Blogger, MovableType, LiveJournal, WordPress, Twitter, Tumblr.
And in this moment, a lot of those options have not aged well. They haven't stayed particularly current and a lot of them seem institutionally incapable of modernizing.
So, Medium can provide an enormous value just by being the same thing we already know works but done in a modern way.
However, in 2016-2017, Medium is the best answer to the questions "How do I quickly write a pretty blog post?" and "How do I get people to read my thoughts?"
Tumblr fading out of public consciousness made room for Medium too.
Of course some good writers are still there but they are lost in all this really annoying noise that stopped me from reading medium.
The same (silly) logic was once applied to facebook. "It's just another friendster/myspace!" people said.
Once they opened up to everyone, they captured an entire generation. And once they introduced Chat, they basically killed every other IM service [1]. At this point, it was game over for everyone else.
Meanwhile, Medium is another Tumblr, or another Blogger, or another LiveJournal, but the visual design attracts thought-piece bloggers instead of personal ones. This is a self-selecting but heterogeneous group, so there's no strong network effects. How do they grow beyond this, or adapt to monetize their existing userbase? What makes them think they won't just jump to the next free blog host?
[1] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=11114518
Not to be too unkind, but that's the reality of lots of stuff coming out of SV.
Whether or not Medium is "remarkable or innovative" is whether it becomes successful. If it's successful than it's remarkable and people will bend over backwards to determine what innovations made that possible.
In all honesty, it's very easy to technically build & maintain Medium with as few as 5 engineers. Add a few more people (say 5 - 6 more) and you have a good business (not a crazy growth startup) that can generate revenue and most importantly be sustainable.
As for generating revenue: it's very easy to charge people a few $ / m for stuff I'd consider extra features (premium themes and custom domains).
It's sad those 50 people lost jobs (I feel for them - I had lost my previous job when a startup decided to downsize), but in all honesty - what do 150 do at Medium and more importantly, WTF did Medium do with ~123 Million [0]?
[0] - https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/medium#/entity
Its due to a deeply embedded business philosophy where CEOs and other business people try to create bigger companies, and not necessarily better companies. Sometimes they are able to trigger a mushroom growth, but most of the times they fail. But due to survivor bias, they create a few more wannabe CEOs who again trey to create bigger and not better companies, and the cycle repeats.
Medium currently had a full fledged Sales, Support, HR and even a big ass operations dept. And 2 or 3 offices across United States. Their operations & other business depts were quite big in head count, even rivaling local oracle offices(which usually have about 1000+ employees). I can't necessarily say whether they had inefficiencies in their company structure, but they certainly over hired.
Even disheartening thing is that they might have already dried up most of their cash, and still don't know how to run a business. Executives are currently playing a dangerous game of "Let's see if we can raise more" and "We'll think of something".
I'm guessing they have a lot more than 5 reviewers, writers, editors...
Now why you need 150 people to build a pretty straight forward blog platform is a very valid question...
So better to focus resources now than be walking dead in a year or so, jettison unnecessary products/projects, and hope for the best. It's a great product, and with time and luck, they'll sort out a good business model, but like the rest of the publishing world, they're still sorting things out.
Despite being one of those made redundant, I enjoyed being there, and wish them the best. On that note, you should ask yourself if you are prepared for winter, because winter is coming.
>So, we are shifting our resources and attention to defining a new model for writers and creators to be rewarded, based on the value they’re creating for people. And toward building a transformational product for curious humans who want to get smarter about the world every day.
It is too soon to say exactly what this will look like.
Oh, I've got a guess, and it certainly doesn't involve me getting paid more per view or read than I do via Spotify or any other "Artistic Content as Commodity" platform. Medium has been a decent trade-off: They don't charge me, and I don't expect anything but "exposure" in the grand sense. Not surprised this isn't exactly rolling in dough as a business model, but I'll stick around to see how they fare.
https://medium.com/@6StringMerc/media-analytics-prtsc-beer-d...
How do you feel the balance of compensation is, and how do you feel about your control - or lack of - of your own content?
Just let it sink in what that means for journalism. If the economics of the internet come to be all-encompassing, there will be no revenue model to support any professional publications.
There's obviously no shortage of hate for "mainstream media" right now, so probably many people can't await the demise of that industry. I'm just wondering which blogger we'll send to cover Ebola in Guinea-Bissau and which twitterer will file & finance 14 FOIA lawsuits[0]. But maybe democracy works just as well without people digging into "Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court documents".
[0]: http://www.charliesavage.com/?page_id=303
This is an enormous failing on the part of management as well as Silicon Valley culture in general. These startups hire far too many people far too early, piss away a bunch of money, and then lay off half their workforce and "pivot" once they realize their business plan actually sucked balls from the start.
You'll notice the engagement is absolutely terrible. Between 10-100 likes, and even those stats are inflated by (no doubt terrified) Medium employees. Keep in mind, the rough "like" to "view" ratio is ~1:100, so hardly any of these posts are even cracking 10,000 views. Those are okay numbers when you're paying your writer/marketing guy $200 per post. Hardly the foundation for a company valued last year at $400M.
Of course, Medium could monetize with banner ads like every other site, and it does have enough traffic to do that (it's the 371th most visited site in the world.) However, most writers only write on Medium because there aren't any ads. If Medium suddenly started monetizing on my content "YouTube style" I would leave them for Wordpress in a second. The Medium community is fine (they'll drive 100-1000 views per post on my pieces) but that's not enough to justify graffitying my content with ads.
It seems like there's a major identity crisis going on here. On one hand, a lot of great pieces are published on Medium.
(Perhaps not as many since Medium de-funded/spun-out their flagship in-house publications, Matter and Backchannel). But there's also a crazy amount of crap. The top stories on Medium are almost invariably listicles and trite "How I Xed my Y in Z days".
I get the feeling Medium set out to position itself as a curated Wordpress (which might justify that gargantuan valuation) but these days it feels pretty much like an awkward, less popular, and slightly more erudite Buzzfeed.*
*Buzzfeed is not without its own problems. See traffic stats here: http://www.alexa.com/siteinfo/buzzfeed.com
I think there's probably a problem in these numbers, but I'm 99% certain you've misread the tea leaves.
The Ringer page views are through the roof. But those are not coming from regular Medium users who typically leave reviews. So the problem is, why don't these visitors engage more, rather than why doesn't The Ringer have any page views.
IMO, big sites like The Ringer are bets that obscure what's wonderful and working at Medium. For a blogger like me, posting to Medium is a 10x on page views. 37Signals posted something similar. All the mid-size blogs that come over are having a great time.
Since you're a Medium advisor, maybe you can shed some light: how many of The Ringer's page views are coming because of native Medium readers vs. because Bill Simmons is linking to articles?
If I'm a deep-pocketed advertiser with little social media engagement (unlike Simmons), how does posting to Medium benefit me? Why am I not better off paying Bill Simmons to tweet about my product than pay the Medium middle man?
Relatedly, is it fair to extrapolate Medium's "10x on page views" on your blog to the average user, who doesn't start off with 20k Twitter followers? (Note: Medium uses Twitter followers to kickstart your Medium following.)
For the average user who doesn't know how to market their posts, I agree, Medium is a godsend. There's a small community of committed readers (good for page views) and the design is great (good for sharing.) But do you really think that these are game-changing advantages? Do you think that these advantages will survive once/if Medium starts plastering its posts with banner ads?
If Medium allows native video publishing, that would certainly be a curveball.
The Bill Simmons media empire has crashed and burned.
I heard Bill say on a podcast that he had a different theory about where media had gone. It was faster, mobile and more immediate.
So the initial implementation of The Ringer seemed like short, trite pieces produced quickly. Like you'd get a dumb Game of Thrones piece within 15 minutes of an episode airing.
Thankfully, they seem to have backed off and gone back to long form, loving fan pieces with obscure links and embeds. For example, this Donald Glover piece:
https://theringer.com/you-have-to-take-donald-glover-serious...
TLDR; I'm curious what you think of the more recent Ringer stuff. Because to me, it's so much better and is exactly why I loved the old Grantland.
I too loved Grantland and have been disappointed with Simmons' more recent efforts, but this is good. And Atlanta is fantastic.
The obvious alternative to advertising is micropayments, either behind a paywall or on a donation basis - similar to what Brave is trying to do. The problem is our habits as consumers are so deeply ingrained to expect content as free it's going to be a huge uphill battle if that's what they're thinking.
I'm still astonished there are 100 people worked at medium.
"Renewing Medium’s focus" is a pretty underhanded way of saying "Medium downsizes by 33%"
I don't know what model they can come up with except the Ad-revenue model from per post views. This is not a tech issue, but an issue with the business of Internet.
Since they have got a lot of good quality publishers, they may go for a subscription model, but then it would not seem very open to new publishers/readers. They may go for a per-blog subscription model for some high-quality publishers like The Economist, Backchannel etc.
Another thing about Medium that gets me boiling is their news feed, its always populated by very popular bloggers and I have to literally scroll a mile to get any post from a new or a small blogger with less than 10K followers on twitter. So it becomes about Popularity rather than Quality(Starbucks articles about Christmas gifts is not as good as my CS Professor's ramblings). So to get those posts I would have to unfollow other popular bloggers. There is nothing like Facebook's "See it First" approach. Only reason I use Facebook these days is for its "See it First Feature" which lets me control my news feed really well.
This really looks like failing CEO's post from here. But they have got so much content from good posters like Addy Osmani, Kevin Rose etc, that it would be hard to see it go. I don't know why many posters on Medium gave up their own managed blogs. I know it makes posts look pretty, but so does Wordpress (which even gives a lot of customization options).
There's an incentive alignment issue with these types of models which try to quantify "value" from a holistic perspective. You could say those Facebook Pages which steal memes and do likes-as-votes shennanigans "create value" for people too as they generate tons of Likes and EdgeRank exposure.
Medium was always a hub for clickbait thought pieces, but a revenue model like the ones implied would only make it worse.
I agree that it would be better, both for producers and consumers, to find a different model, so I hope they can figure it out!
https://blog.medium.com/introducing-highlights-a4df69e8ed43
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13089574
Ad driven content basically is a sham. It's a way to let companies do whatever they want with people's minds.
Even a startup gets blinded by the fake money that ads promise. I would hope that this move starts something in the media industry to stop thinking about ads as a revenue source.
