Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Notes for the New Year (ycombinator.com)
18 points by craigcannon 45 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





> ... don’t be afraid to ask for what you want

10 years—that's the number of years it took me (in my personal and professional life) to reach a where I'm able to comfortably express what I want (although I still struggle). I often made the fatal mistake of assuming that others—like my partner, or manager—to simply "know" what it is, exactly, that I want. In retrospect, I'm unsurprised: asking for help was not something my parents, or culture (Asian), encouraged. It was the opposite.

Not only until I began managing people (in my previous role) did I realize how difficult it really is to infer what people want. I'm not a mind reader. Nobody is.

So, I agree: don't be afraid to ask for what you want.

reply


Great set of notes. As usual, I love Sam Altman's very terse, to-the-point writing style.

This is a great list of things I think anyone should take to heart in terms of how to structure their lives (if you're into that kind of thing) - invest in yourself, work on things that are big opportunities, etc.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: