The non-employer (or even worse municipal - yuck!) pension can be created synthetically through a combination of annuities and life insurance. The problem with that approach is that since the other side is a private company that cares about the pay outs (and not just promising obligations to be paid by someone else), it ends up costing way more. Guaranteeing a perpetual $X/month (inflation adjusted) pay out twenty-five years from now is way more expensive than people realize or would be willing to pay for.
The real answer is: Accept that fact that most people cannot retire at the same lifestyle the enjoyed while working or adjust the latter well in advance so that instead of saving 5-10% you're saving 50+% of your money.
reply
Defined benefit plans need professional actuaries to estimate a future with so many unknown variables: interest rates, rates of investment return, employee lifespans in 20+ years, retirement ages, voluntary employee exit rates (just to name a few). Plus you have the problem of so few companies lasting anywhere near as long as a pension plan would last, so these legacy pensions have to get offloaded to the Pension Benefit Guarantee Corporation.
It's no wonder that the private sector has moved from 30% defined benefit and 10% 401k back in 1980, to 2% defined benefit and 33% 401k today.
What you mean to be saying is "accept the fact that without a radical change in how we view the purpose of employment and retirement, most people cannot . . ."
Basically, what's the goal? The goal right now is for each entity in the system to hold onto as much money as it possibly can. It's a company-first view of the problem, and therefore not one that really addresses the main point: People shouldn't be expected to work into their old age.
That's why people don't have a higher savings rate. Most people are idiots when it comes to spending, the dumbest habit of which is increasing your spending on pace with increased in income. Okay maybe not the dumbest as it's even dumber when they increase it faster than income (ex: new job => new car with higher monthly payment v.s. difference in salary).
> What you mean to be saying is "accept the fact that without a radical change in how we view the purpose of employment and retirement, most people cannot . . ."
> Basically, what's the goal? The goal right now is for each entity in the system to hold onto as much money as it possibly can.
Why is the company holding onto anything? If you're working as an employee and want to retire one day, demand to be paid for the services you're providing now, save them up, invest them, and then it's yours to spend. Why have the company guess at how to manage that? It's putting an awfully lot of eggs in one basket as well as if the company goes under, your pension will take a hit as well (since no company actually has a fully paid for sinking fund).
> It's a company-first view of the problem, and therefore not one that really addresses the main point: People shouldn't be expected to work into their old age.
Why not? What else are they going to do anyway and why should they be granted N years of do nothingness just because they're old? Sure sounds like a ponzi scheme to me ...
It's also why megacorporations and a very small percentage of people have such immense amounts of money and give essentially nothing back for it.
> Why not? What else are they going to do anyway and why should they be granted N years of do nothingness just because they're old? Sure sounds like a ponzi scheme to me...
What is so valuable about forcing everyone to work their whole lives? Who benefits?
The only crime here is 401ks being tied to employment and contribution limits.
The numbers on how many have retirement accounts are quite scary. Who's going to be there to fill that shortfall, social security? Doubtful it'll be there for anyone under 50.
The non-employer (or even worse municipal - yuck!) pension can be created synthetically through a combination of annuities and life insurance. The problem with that approach is that since the other side is a private company that cares about the pay outs (and not just promising obligations to be paid by someone else), it ends up costing way more. Guaranteeing a perpetual $X/month (inflation adjusted) pay out twenty-five years from now is way more expensive than people realize or would be willing to pay for.
The real answer is: Accept that fact that most people cannot retire at the same lifestyle the enjoyed while working or adjust the latter well in advance so that instead of saving 5-10% you're saving 50+% of your money.
reply