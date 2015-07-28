I really disliked SystemD before I got my hands dirty with it. Assuming you're developing with any modern language, the language itself probably wraps OS differences anyways (Node / Golang / Rust / Ruby / Python / anything-libUV-based to name a few), not like you can convince developers to change their habits anyways.
This whole idea of isolation is also really inane. Each app will have different disk, io, network, cpu requirements. I also dream of the day Kubernetes can do this "sorting" better than an experienced operations team can, but that day is _far off_ (and I will die before I put redis/mysql/postgres/cassandra/any-other-mature-datastore behind docker and iptables)
Pods die, Kubernetes spawns new ones. Server goes full, Kubernetes spawns new node. Server runs out of disk space, Kubernetes evicts nodes until everything is good again. Server goes down, Kubernetes shuffles all the pods over to a different node. And so on. It does this at a scale of hundreds or thousands of machines. The utility it brings also applies to small clusters. You don't remove ops, you just flatten it into Kubernetes' operational model.
Equally importantly, Kubernetes also brings a declarative deployment model. You have the same with Systemd, but at the node level. Kubernetes is a bit like Systemd at the cluster level; its "units" are pods declared in YAML/JSON files, but unlike Systemd they run on any node the cluster, and are subject to a resource allocation model that includes things like persistent storage (e.g. AWS EBS volumes). You don't get anything close to that with Systemd, which is much more analogous to Docker.
I haven't heard anyone ever claim that Docker brings reproducible builds -- why would anyone assume that? What Docker give you is reproducible deploys; build once, deploy many times from the exact same image. Maybe that's what you're thinking of?
> Pods die, Kubernetes spawns new ones.
AWS ASGs also solve for this, as does every other cloud provider at the infrastructure level. For applications, systemd and any init system can restart an application when it crashes...
> Server goes full, Kubernetes spawns new node.
I assuming you mean utilization - again, ASGs/CloudWatch solve for this as do every other cloud provider (if they didn't a few minutes worth of Sensu plugins and good-to-go).
> Server runs out of disk space, Kubernetes evicts nodes until everything is good again
Right but this can and has lead to disaster. I got paged for bad response time and found out the issue was that containers were being evicted and pods were going critical because _all_ hosts were filling up on diskspace and there were no healthy nodes on which to put pods. This due to one bad service writing out tons and tons of log data). Had that been dedicated, I would have just gotten paged for one full disk and fixed the problem when it showed up instead of waiting for a bigger issue. This is super fixable in Kube (and was - that service now has its own volume and still lives in kube) - but my point is that it's a problem for everyone.
> Server goes down, Kubernetes shuffles all the pods over to a different node.
This effects response time of user facing applications as new 1GiB+ containers are shuffled around (I know, thats an unfair example). ASGs and Cloudwatch solve for this in a saner / safer way.
As for the reproducible builds, it was in response to the article which says:
> The ‘repeatable builds’ argument is the most interesting to me, in part because this is the same promise that java made in the 90s (write once run anywhere).
You may be correct that Docker doesn't promise this explicitly, but it is a big misconception. Additionally, `tar` solves for "reproducible deploys"...
I'm not an AWS employee, just figured I'd use a common cloud as an example.
- the deployment artifact is a "fresh" instance that's "booted" in a fraction of the time—as in a couple of seconds vs a few minutes—than a new EC2 instance would be
- since the deployment artifact is a fresh instance, there is no need to manipulate an existing instance already running your application as part of your deploy process (e.g. scp, ssh, unpack, run commands, restart/reload application)
- if you design your build pipeline appropriately, the actual data needed to be shipped is effectively just a diff from the previous image. In my org, that could mean the difference between shipping a 300MB vehicle to ~300 instances and shipping a 300KB vehicle to almost certainly less than 300 Kubernetes nodes
There are other things as well, but I wanted to stay roughly within the parameters of your examples.
If your organization doesn't already have a continuous integration story, I'd say it probably isn't ready for containers in production. If your cloud footprint isn't costing you let's say >= $50k/mo or so, I might argue that the engineering effort to Kubernetize your things is probably better spent in more direct ways on your product.
If you do have a CI/CD story, and you do have a very wide, expansive, and expensive cloud footprint, containers and Kubernetes are extremely compelling possible solutions.
I'm in that situation now (with a SaaS product), and my approach so far has been:
* set up tests
* set up Docker images
* set up docker-compose for easy local deployments
* do lots of work to make the app behave inside Docker
* take control of AWS and IAM using CloudFormation, making it easy to set up and roll back permissions
* bootstrap KOPS/K8s with CloudFormation
Future work:
* set up Jenkins CI on top of K8s
* K8s deployments of the app for CI
* staging K8s deployments
* K8s in production
This has been my first venture in operations and it's been very interesting and rewarding, but at times it gets very intimidating to "be" operations with no senior guidance. I enjoy the freedom and responsibility and I feel like I at least have a significantly better grasp on this than anyone else in the company, but I wish I knew of a way to feel like my work was good in an absolute sense, like "definitely good enough".
Has anyone here gone through a similar scenario, bootstrapping ops infrastructure in a small business? Would you have any remarks regarding architecture, or the politics required to make the importance of solid ops and the improvement of software reliability and security clear?
What's different about what you're referring to above and what the commenter mentioned? It seems to me like they were designing the app to be able to scale.
Say they are making a crud app. Keep no state in session. Deploy as easily as possible. Boom, done. Later you can add a load balancer to scale to 100 servers. Right now you can run it on 1. It is 'designed to scale'. But actually running your single app in a 1 node k8s cluster? That is days of extra work for nothing right now.
Yes, of course you may be working in a startup that requires 25GPUs to serve even one customer. No sarcasm. I can imagine some startups that might meet that requirement.
But there are an awful lot of startups that start massively overengineering their footprint early when all they need is a web server with a cold or hot spare (use a load balancer with automatic failover if you've got one in your cloud or something, if not I wouldn't stress, and automatic failover on prototype-level application code can cause its own issues) and a database server with a good backup story and some mechanism for quickly bringing up a new one if necessary. (This generally leads you to some sort of clustering thing or a hot replicated spare because it doesn't take long before your database requires hours to rebuild from a backup or something.)
You're often better served just giving occasional thought to how you might split things up in the future and using that to at least hint your design than actually splitting things up immediately.
The pros to Docker so far:
Dependencies: Dockerfile gives a list of explicit system dependencies for each app. This can be done in other ways with package files or config management but this was not being done before and this is an easy catch all to force it for any different type of environment.
Logical Grouping: App environment (Dockerfile + docker-compose.yml) lives alongside codebase in a single git repo
Deployment: Deploy to any box with `git clone myapp && docker-compose up` for testing/dev instances or migrations
Development: We mount the codebase from a host directory into each container, with git hooks to update the codebase, which works well for us (we have no CI)
Plus it's fun!
Cons:
Operational Complexity: Devs/Ops teams probably won't want to learn a new tool. I setup a Rancher instance to provide a GUI which makes things a bit easier to swallow. It has things like a drop in shell, log viewer, performance metrics, etc.
Network complexity: we never needed reverse proxies before, now we do.
Clustering/Orchestration: We don't cluster our containers, but the more we add the more I think we might want to, which would add a whole new layer of complexity to the mix and seems unnecessary for such a small shop.
Security?: lots of unknowns, lack of persistence can be bad for forensics, etc.
Newness: Documentation isn't great, versions change fast, online resources may be outdated.
Like you, I'm sometimes unsure if this is the right choice. Maybe a monolithic server or traditional VMs + Puppet would be easier, simpler, better? In the end, I think Docker just fit with the way I conceptualized my problem so I went for it. You may never get that "definitely good enough" feeling, but if it fits your workflow and keeps your pipeline organized and manageable, then I say go for it.
In my personal opinion, this is all good work to do. One minor nit: You probably want to get out of the habit of thinking about `docker-compose up` as a deployment, and just think of it as a much cleaner, much more "prod-like" local development environment.
> * do lots of work to make the app behave inside Docker
I'm curious about this. What was the overall nature of the work? Things you would have had to figure out in a distributed platform anyway, or container-specific issues?
> * take control of AWS and IAM using CloudFormation, making it easy to set up and roll back permissions
This is amazing, I applaud you for your foresight. I wish we had known about this pattern much earlier.
> * bootstrap KOPS/K8s with CloudFormation
This is where there's going to be another giant time sink, unless you're already pretty familiar with Kubernetes' resources—Deployments, Services, PersistentVolumeClaims, Secrets, etc—how they work together, what they enable, what their limitations are, and so on. Not to mention picking a network overlay plugin, deciding on a service discovery model, and understanding how Kubernetes works. BTW I am currently working on this very knowledge, and at least for me it's been pretty heady stuff at times.
>Future work:
>* set up Jenkins CI on top of K8s
>* K8s deployments of the app for CI
>* staging K8s deployments
>* K8s in production
Everything here seems relatively sane, in broad terms. I mainly caution against moving too quickly and also against spending engineering efforts on this if you are also an IC for the applications your teams are writing.
>This has been my first venture in operations and it's been very interesting and rewarding, but at times it gets very intimidating to "be" operations with no senior guidance.
Honestly, you seem to have the right mindset for this and so far you haven't mentioned anything that I see as a huge red flag.
>I enjoy the freedom and responsibility and I feel like I at least have a significantly better grasp on this than anyone else in the company, but I wish I knew of a way to feel like my work was good in an absolute sense, like "definitely good enough".
Welcome to ops! There will never not be an operational issue that either needs to be fixed or is silently waiting to strike at 3AM on Monday morning.
We use docker to solve the distribution/deployment headaches where we don't know and definitely cannot influence the (different) environments where the package will be deployed. Docker made a headache go away for us - we can make a deployment available to others, they can run it, and it generally will just work properly the first time.
The earlier alternative for that style of "reproducible deploys" was full virtual machine images, not tar.
The alternative in the years before shipping VMs was easy was configuring it manually on site or (if it made financial sense) shipping pre-configured hardware. Something like tar was never a reasonable alternative for deploys - even decades ago when big unix vendors controlled/owned/managed your whole system, them 'simply deploying' a tar package worked usually, but didn't work reliably.
Additionally, one big complexity re: Kube on dedicated is dealing with custom hardware. Kube and Docker really require modern and specialized kernels - This actually applies to AWS as well; the current Kube AMI for AWS doesn't install the `linux-aws` kernel for example, so you have no access to the ENA driver or the ixgbefv driver, and the t* and i3 instance performance is awful (the most common and the most vital machines respectively). There is a PR for that open somewhere and I'm sure it will be fixed soon, but you see my point.
After the hardware/kernel build (which you'll need to manage outside of Kube, so you'll probably choose something like Ansible), you'll probably want auth management at the host level (assuming you run on-prem), which you'll most likely fall back to Ansible for again.
I should probably also admit somewhere in this thread I actually use and prefer Chef :)
Unfortunately, the same culture which fucked modern web design (a new JS framework every 6 months) is starting to creep into Ops; some REALLY smart people make a tool which promises to be X but with X's main problem solved. They do the easy 80% and then abandon the project when the hard 20% needs to be fixed (and forget documentation).
That's a nice summary. The 2nd level ignorance of those people is astounding.
Oh, sure, write the 618th package manager, I'm sure you'll be the one who finally gets it right.
No need for JS for what can be done in plain HTML/CSS.
It can also potentially help with things like caching, but more traditional server-side templated designs can also use things like Varnish with the ESI feature, utilizing caching mechanisms in the framework / app (e.g. Memcache or whatever), etc.
I used to think SPAs were dumb, but now I love Rails 5 API-only mode + EmberJS + EmberData. It also makes server-to-server a breeze, because you already have your API. Mix in JSONAPI, swagger, and oauth and it's a pretty happy environment to build software in.
c2.com being a tragic example of this.
I was wrong. Load time was an abysmal 14 second(!) wait. I normally don't make jokes on HN but today I'll be pouring out a sip of dark roast for my metaphorical 'dead homie'.
Offloading everything like that to client is antisocial behaviour. Seriously. This goes beyond "bad engineering"; for any popular website, this literally means saving a bit on your servers while causing lots of electricity being wasted by your millions of visitors. This is the computing equivalent of selling extremely fuel-inefficient cars to regular people.
And I don't buy the argument that javascript-based client
apps scale better than servers rendered partials where there's been over a decade worth of solutions for scaling out the server layer. Also, you'd be applying a lot of the same techniques for scaling a pure API as something spitting out partial web views.
You can achieve that with a little sprinkle from jQuery.
For UI/UX rich experiences, taking advantage of OS animation frameworks and widgets, I would anyway advise native applications.
> terrible "wilderness years" of server templates and jQuery
where things go off the rails.
> terrible "wilderness years" of ... jQuery
is the part where things go off the rails (and literally off the Rails).
https://developers.redhat.com/blog/2017/05/04/breaking-up-th...
My guess is this technology will be some kind of cluster management. If there were a 'platform' for horizontally scaling data that managed sharding, rebalancing & backups plus gave me user-space hooks to override policies, databases might slowly & cautiously build on top of it.
Most DBs have their own of these (pgpool, mongos, redis sentinel, all of cassandra & hadoop) but would be cool to centralize the common reqs and collaborate.
As far as databases and horizontal scaling, this could probably be done currently within each Docker container at the database layer as you mentioned (CockroachDB also comes to mind). So let's say you add a new docker container with its own persistent+redundant storage volumes, and that container is running a cockroachDB node. You can add more containers as cockroachDB nodes, each with their own persistent+redundant storage, and you get all the DB sharding etc across nodes from cockroachDB while the redundancy+persistence are handled by Docker (plus storage solution) as far as restarting, migrating, reconnecting, etc. This probably has all sorts of problems I'm blind to but that's my rudimentary understanding.
Handling horizontal scaling, sharding etc at the storage layer directly through Docker sounds much much harder, and I don't even know what I've been talking about so far so I'll leave it at that
Here's a list of some people doing persistent Docker storage :
Flocker
Portworx https://portworx.com/
StorageOS https://storageos.com/
Rancher Longhorn https://github.com/rancher/longhorn
Quobyte https://www.quobyte.com/containers
Nexenta https://nexenta.com/solutions/containers
Infinit https://infinit.sh/docker
EMC REX-ray https://github.com/codedellemc/rexray
Ceph
Gluster
Mesos https://mesosphere.github.io/marathon/docs/external-volumes.html
Kubernetes https://kubernetes.io/docs/concepts/storage/persistent-volumes/
vSAN
Nutanix http://next.nutanix.com/t5/Nutanix-Connect-Blog/Containers-Enter-the-Acropolis-Data-Fabric/ba-p/11122
Netapp (Docker volume plugins for SolidFire+ONTAP+E-series)
AWS EBS/EFS
Oh baby the desire to pitch my WIP SaaS product. This is something I'm extremely keen on and I couldn't agree more!
docker run .... -v /storage:/storage myapp
- starting the various pieces of the app in the correct order
- permissions (uid, cgroup, maybe even virtual file system)
- environment variables, working directory
- passing around sockets
- restarting things if needed
- monitoring resource usage
- centralized logging
The idea is that Linux already solves that vast majority of these problems, as do cloud providers. I then ranted on a couple of the "problems" that containers and container orchestration "solve".
You're right tho - a bit of a ramble. Been a long day / on-call week :P I will think about how I could have been more eloquent for next time.
Deployment tool, not configuration tool. Ansible is awful for keeping environment
configured, it was from ground up designed as somebody's deployment script.
Generally, all these tools are doing the same thing, i.e. running a bunch of commands on a bunch of servers. I haven't discovered what specific details tho indicate Ansible being less suitable (or unsuitable) for configuration management.
I could easily imagine that the 'modules' in Ansible aren't as robust as those in, e.g. Chef, at least for some platforms. But my experience so far having used both Chef and Ansible with Windows VMs (on VMWare) is that Ansible is much better.
Hosts that were temporarily down when Ansible tried to ship configuration.
CFEngine or Puppet just apply the changes some time later without operator's
intervention.
> Generally, all these tools are doing the same thing, i.e. running a bunch of commands on a bunch of servers.
So does Ant or Gradle. Something is different about the operation, though,
because nobody uses Gradle to manage server configuration.
> I haven't discovered what specific details tho indicate Ansible being less suitable (or unsuitable) for configuration management.
The architecture and the protocol.
With Ansible you get synchronous sequence of operations that breaks on first
problem (e.g. host is down for maintenance). This is OK for deployment, but
not for ordering a configuration change, for which you don't care when it will
be applied, as long as it's soon enough. Note that deployment and managing
configuration are similar, but different things, and it's not uncommon to
need to do both (although not at the same time).
Then the protocol. Ansible uses brain-dead idea of using the
debugging/interactive channel (SSH) to configure things, including possibly
SSH itself. One small mistake can cut off your all remote access at once.
It's negligible risk if you only configure SSH daemon when deploying the
server, but it increases quickly in the log-term.
Not to mention that managing SSH access properly (e.g. not ignoring warnings
about hosts' public keys, but not just that) is much more tedious than keeping
a CA, so SSH is a bad choice for unattended operations.
Ansible is great for fire and forget machines you don't need or care about. You need real config management with an audit trail when you go enterprise.
If you develop in Elixir or Erlang, there's an additional issue that containers (such as docker) tend to interfere with hot code reload.
There are work-in-progress solutions (such as Elixir Distillery) that emphasize turning your app into a single package which can be deployed anywhere.
Even if you don't use Elixir, you may enjoy seeing how the Distillery packaging system works, and how hot code reload works.
A good intro is http://www.east5th.co/blog/2016/12/26/deploying-elixir-appli...
In the long term I predict that base OS everywhere will improve support for deployment, workload scheduling, resource allocation, endpoint discovery, and dependency management. These will match and eventually surpass the additional capabilities that containers offer, and then we can all go back to putting files on a server and restarting a process, which is all that 99% of us actually need.
The alternative is that container platforms grow their own hypervisor, effectively replace operating systems, and then build out their capabilities in storage, filesystems, networking etc until they are functionally basically indistinguishable from operating systems c.f. VMware. But I think the former option is more likely, it's just a gut feel.
If you’re deploying C programs that rely on system
libraries, things may get tricky if you cross flavors or
versions of linux. But you can probably deploy static-linked
executables more easily than setting up docker.
Fortunately, Linux supports packaging apps much like macOS bundles, where all shared objects are kept under a relocatable subtree. When building a binary that will be installed in bin/, for example, just use the following GCC flags:
-Wl,-rpath,'$ORIGIN/../lib' -Wl,--enable-new-dtags
Note that $ORIGIN is a special string that is expanded by the runtime linker, not by the shell at compile time. It's an unfortunate choice of syntax. Getting $ORIGIN to pass through to the compiler without being evaluated by a shell can be tricky when dealing with recursive make and shell invocations, such as from an RPM spec file.
Another example: when building a Lua module I'll use
-Wl,-rpath,'$ORIGIN/../..' -Wl,--enable-new-dtags
And there's another fun security restriction in there where chown erases any setcap permissions you had applied, just in case you had to adjust something and didn't understand why you suddenly lost your setcap permissions.
Most people don't set the DT_RPATH ELF tag. It's usually considered best practice to NOT set DT_RPATH. And that's generally good advice, except that advice assumes absolute paths. Most people aren't familiar with $ORIGIN, which allows using relative rpaths. In any event, my point is that most environments already allow LD_LIBRARY_PATH. If it's been restricted then --enable-new-dtags won't change that.
What --enable-new-dtags actually does is set DT_RUNPATH instead of DT_RPATH. DT_RPATH has higher precedence than LD_LIBRARY_PATH; DT_RUNPATH has lower precedence.
To reiterate, DT_RPATH and DT_RUNPATH are independent of LD_LIBRARY_PATH, and don't effect whether it's permitted or not. I recommend --enable-new-dtags to avoid confusion and unintentional side-effects.
I've known about $ORIGIN for awhile, but only recently hit upon --enable-new-dtags. I was hacking on a project recently ported to and packaged for CentOS 7. The relevant components were a Lua C module (acme.foo) binding a shared library (libacme-foo). The in-tree unit and regression tests used LUA_PATH, LUA_CPATH, and LD_LIBRARY_PATH so the in-tree objects were loaded instead of any that might happen to be installed on the system. I was adding some debugging code to the shared library and running `make check`, but my changes didn't seem to be coming through in the tests. I was totally confused.
After far too much wasted time, I eventually realized that CentOS 7's base Lua 5.1 package was built with an embedded rpath of /usr/lib64. A version of the package I was hacking on was already installed on the system. So /usr/lib64/libacme-foo.so was linked when dlopen'ing the Lua C module instead of the in-tree libacme-foo.so that should have been found with LD_LIBRARY_PATH. That's how I became familiar with the precedence of rpath and LD_LIBRARY_PATH, and the availability of the --enable-new-dtags option.
I'm not sure why Red Hat built their core Lua 5.1 binary with an rpath, but they almost certainly should have used --enable-new-dtags when doing so. Notably, /usr/bin/perl on CentOS 7 is built with --enable-new-dtags; it has DT_RUNPATH=/usr/lib64/perl5/CORE. Just as notably, AFAICT Python isn't built with any rpath.
It seems like PaaSes are the new JavaScript frameworks[0]. Kubernetes now has most of the "critical pieces" mentioned and Helm addresses the "rigid" config criticism. It's not newbie proof yet but I doubt your 1.5 man-year project would get anywhere close to K8s is in terms of maturity and stability. Please do your homework and consider contributing to an existing project before re-inventing the wheel.
[0] https://github.com/search?q=paas
* config file for resources.
* It does log capture/delivery mostly.
* it does chroot exec.
* it handles network ports, file paths, etc
* handles batch workloads.
[0] https://www.nomadproject.io/
[1] https://github.com/fabiolb/fabio
[2] https://docs.traefik.io/
Containers are great if you've got racks full of actual, physical servers and want to use them efficiently. Most people don't have that problem, though.
Can you post a link to how nix handles resource permissioning?
When someone could solve something that didn't work for me, they did. When no one could or didn't have time, they kept silent or politely tried to help me find the solution myself. And everything absolutely for free!
Sucks to hear about the negativity. For what it's worth, I've gotten a handful of pull requests accepted with positive experience each time.
This was somewhere in the second half of last year.
The env is moving fast, Kubernetes and Helm are on a tear. It's also worth taking another look at cluster standup CoreOS+Vagrant/Tectonic/Minikube/kubeadm are filling in gaps.
Note that I'm not saying containers are bad, just that the people who disagree are almost certainly speaking from experience in different environments where other trade offs make sense compared to where you're working.
If you spin up the VM once and it runs for days/weeks that is true. In a cluster scheduler environment you usually have immutable images where every change requires replacement of the workload. In such scenario your VM or container might get replaced a few time a day, during every deploy. That's where VM startup time becomes an issue.
That's kind of my point: that's a relatively unusual workload and even that assumes that you have both insignificant amounts of persistent data and frequent new deployments. If you're doing anything which copies much data or does non-trivial initialization work, saving a minute by launching a container vs. a new VM is still a healthy improvement but it's not the expensive part of a new deployment and unless you're churning many jobs per hour it's a rounding error in the total execution time.
(I'd still prefer a container for that kind of workload but it'd be for the consistency & simplicity aspects)
That might be true for enterprise (I simply don't know) but in the startup world these are these are actually the most common workloads: Stateless apps that scale vertically.
I agree that startup time doesn't matter much if you need to do lot of initializations. But in my experience in most infrastructures these are a few databases of which there are orders of magnitude less than other workloads.
When you run a bigger site, a lot services are using entire boxes/VMs so it doesn't make sense to stack them.
When you you have tons of systems, you optimize for easier management and debugging. You do not care about "wasting" some resources.
When I'm running my application stack on minikube, I can set a helm template variable to myproject.minikube.local.
The nginx ingress controller will route the myproject traffic to the proper backing service.
On prod, I'll set the template variable to super-social-money-maker.com and turn up the stack with a helm install. Here, ELB does the ingress for me, but as an app developer, I don't have to be concerned with the particulars of the cluster's ingress implementation.
Google built Borg/Kubernetes because they own all the host machines which are super powerful, and they need multiple apps on one machine to cut cost. But for the rest of us building apps, different VMs provided by cloud provider, such as EC2, already provides a nice way of resource isolation that is also cheap, so why do we need to run multiple containers per machine? Suppose c4.4xlarge is too big for your app, for cost effective reason, you want to leverage Kubernetes to run multiple apps on the same VM, why not just spawn multiple c4.xlarge or c4.2xlarge VMs, and run only one app per VM for you?
I admit this model won't fit us all, but for a significant number of us, this is already a good enough solution like containers, and it works today without needing to setup all kinds of fancy software defined networks, which we never know how long it's gonna last without signaling an issue.
I'm sorry, this article^H^H^H^H^H rant isn't worth reading. I don't understand why people write these posts where they so poignantly display their complete ignorance alongside their strongly held opinions. It's tacky and doesn't reflect well.
Load balancing is literally built-in via kube-proxy, NodePort and/or CloudProvider integration. Kube-DNS has existed for years (and is intentionally removable, but not at all duct-taped on). And the claim that Kubernetes didn't have Docker support... I mean, I literally don't even know what to say to that.
Most of this seems like reluctance of new Google or "Beta" technology.
I tried my hand at Docker Compose, then Docker Swarm as "native" Docker solutions for quickly deploying scalable WordPress LEMP stacks. I would completely agree that neither of those are mature for this type of implementation, especially when it comes to persistent storage.
Kubernetes, on the other hand, is another story. As long as you stick to using Docker strictly for building your container images, then Kube literally takes care of everything else. And this is all coming from a strictly ops perspective.
EDIT: I would also note that Kubernetes docs are probably the best I've seen. They may be complicated, yes, so up your reading/comprehension skills and quit wining :)
Many people have been forced into docker for a few years already, facing a ton of critical features that are completely missing. kube is a brand new project that only started to be usable recently, you seem to not take that into account.
It doesn't help that marketing around containers is "over promise and under deliver".
First, I don't know why you think this? Moreover, what is the practical implications of the claim? Have you ever had a problem with DNS service discovery in a Kubernetes cluster? Or else what is the point of bringing this up at all? (Nor does this change the inaccuracy of the other claims)
>Many people have been forced into docker for a few years already, facing a ton of critical features that are completely missing. kube is a brand new project that only started to be usable recently, you seem to not take that into account.
It's been 1.0 for well over a year and I still don't know what you're getting at in regards to docker. Kubernetes is (more or less) powered by Docker (at least historically, it's getting to a point where the container runtime is pluggable via CRI/CRI-O).
>It doesn't help that marketing around containers is "over promise and under deliver".
Also no idea what this means. Kubernetes and containers have done everything I've expected them to do. I usually see this comment from people who haven't actually ever used them for more than a day and gleefully point to articles talking about stale docker images with vulnerabilities, ignoring that nearly the exact same problem happens with naive VMs + CM deployment methodologies. Or otherwise think they're magic, when they're not.
Not seeing anything to change my initial conclusion here.
I used it for 3 years at different companies with more or less hassle. The route to container has been full of dangers.
Not really, but thanks for coming for me instead of offering any substance beyond hand waving.
>Maybe you're also lucky to have started with Kubernetes, maybe even fully managed on Google Cloud.
I mean, sure, I think it's crazy to try to use Docker in Prod without an orchestrator and don't think Swarm Mode is mature enough for such a use case. And no, I don't use GKE.
Now that we've dropped anything that was really being discussed, let me agree with you, Docker itself is not my favorite, but that has nothing to do with containers or orchestrators in general and instead has to do with the QA of Docker and the frequency of breaks and regressions.
You'll forgive me but implying that one one should just use an orchestrator points to one ignoring their history -or lack thereof-.
I have seen entire clusters taken out by a regression. Sadly, even the best orchestration cannot do much better than the core it is running on. You can google "docker in production" to get more substance.
I think we agree a lot actually :). Not sure Docker would call this one a regression, but... https://github.com/Azure/ACS/issues/3#issue-201986759 (that's me)
I would agree that Docker oversells and underperforms as well. I think it should be relegated strictly as a containerisation primitive and let the big boys handle orchestration.
Docker documentation seems to lag behind a whole minor version of the actual software.
It still baffles me how they are pushing Swarm as a production-ready orchestration tool but don't have persistent volumes completely figured out. But I'm just happy Kube is doing it right.
* Build a fully baked container for local use
* Build a container that mounts my local filesystem for the code directory so I can have a sane dev-test cycle with hot-code reloading
* Mount a directory when running locally containing credentials for accessing Google Cloud services
* Spin up a K8s cluster in arbitrary GKE accounts, template and deploy my deployment and service accounts, pin some with external IPs, etc
* Push containers to GCR
* Deploy my containers wherever - shared directory ones can only run locally.
This is for an architecture with about 4 microservices and that will probably grow.
Now I'm working on an ansible playbook to zip the code directory of one of my microservices, upload it to GCS, then run a build container on my cluster to build the docker image for my microservice and push to GCR from there so I don't have to waste time pushing large containers up to GCR. Once this is done I'll look at promoting containers through dev/test/prod environments since all config will be done with env vars.
I've never read about using ansible with K8s, but to me it's a no-brainer. Most people seem to cobble together bash scripts, but using the best of both has really led to a good experience.
The benefit we hope to get is isolation and cost efficiency.
It provides an API for what you're already doing with uploading zips to GCS, doing your build, and having the resulting container end up in GCR.
Disclaimer: I work at Google on GCP.
Just one suggestion - I'm uploading python files. It'd be nice to be able to exclude my `venv` virtual env directory from being zipped and uploaded since that's strictly for local use. From the docs I'm not sure if that's possible (I've not gone into detail with them yet).
If I can also run tests as part of the build process then I'd be sold.
I'm using docker-compose as well but I'm looking at moving to Minikube, so I can more realistically test my K8s clusters before sending them down to CI/staging.
I also don't want to maintain both docker-compose and K8s as I basically am ops by myself and I have NaN tasks in my backlog.
If you want to keep things up to date, there are many examples scripts out there that either 1) checking to see if your base container is out of date (if someone updated jessie:8, you should rebuild) and 2) checking if any packages are out of date (sometimes limiting to just security updates) meaning you run apk, yum, apt, etc. within each container (or extract their package lists and examine them outside the container).
You gain a lot in the isolation, but debugging can become more difficult and you've introduced new areas of dependency rot.
I generally like containers, but hate how there are so many different orchestration formats (k8s, marathon, nomad, swarm, etc.) many different network layers (weave, flannel, etc.) and many different ways to package/fit components together (CoreOS, DC/OS, etc.)
The ecosystem is messy.
With such a system in place, pulling updates could be pinned to a particular API call, with a particular payment address, which itself was attached to a particular data store. In theory, as long as you had access to the wallet that did the build before, you'd be able to do the same build at a later date.
I'm greatly simplifying this here, but my conclusion after getting a crypto payment OpenStack instance launcher PoC working was that applying crypto payments to deployment methods basically provided a lightweight federated layer that allowed logically linking processes, similar to what you would get with a Zapier/Apigee/IFTTT knockoff. Applied to microservice architectures it would allow deployments to be both trustworthy and repeatable at later dates.
Show me that $400k/year linux kernel job.
150-200k in salary + 50-100k in stock + 50k-100k for health/401k/parentalleave/food//office/hardware/concierge/gym + employer taxes + ...
The separation in rkt between setting up the isolation and handling the images or running of the code means that you can opt to launch a rkt image in anything from an actual chroot to a full container or even a full VM, or you can write your own if you have weird needs (e.g. if you want to do a seccomp-bpf type sandbox, you can do that).
E.g. I have deployments with etcd in a chroot (using rkt), and the rest deployed as containers, which with rkt defaults to use systemd-nspawn, and which means they have systemd running as the init in the container too and logging goes straight to the journal just like everything else.
Cron really depends on scale. For small deployments it's simple enough to simply use a cron or systemd and use a simple wrapper that uses e.g. Etcd or Consul or even a database table to arbitrate who gets to run for jobs that shouldn't run more than once. In practice depending on exactly what you do it's often simpler/better to write the jobs so it doesn't matter if they're started more than once anyway. Seen too many nasty surprises in systems where people just assumed nobody would ever end up with the scripts overlapping in time only for something to slow down processing until they do just that anyway. If you're first doing that, all you need to do to handle a smaller distributed system is to put your locking mechanism somewhere shared.
At scale it becomes more complex, but the overall principle still holds, though you may want to separate scheduling aka. the various distributed cron's.
As for load balancer, I agree it needs standardising, but it really is a small enough issue for smaller setups that it's fairly easy to solve. I've come to rely on setups that uses Nginx and rewrites incoming hostnames to a local hostname (e.g. foo.com => foo.com.service) and use resolvers in Nginx to point them to a SkyDNS instance. That means all the container config needs to do is set/delete Etcd keys to receive traffic for a given hostname.
But there's several load balancers out there that now can pull config directly from a suitable shared datastore, be it Redis or Etcd etc.
You might like to look at Kubo[1], which was jointly built by Googlers and Pivots to make this more manageable. We built it based on requests from joint customers who want BOSH as their infrastructure-level platform and the choice of Cloud Foundry or Kubernetes for application-level platform.
[1] https://github.com/pivotal-cf-experimental/kubo-deployment
edit: forgot my usual disclosure. I work on Cloud Foundry for Pivotal, though not on Kubo.
(Also, it saves syllables vs the alternatives)
I'm an HNer, I know of mature solutions that I trust, therefore Socrates is mortal.
After using Consul, I never want to go back to config files again.
https://www.consul.io/intro/
Or, I could put one more file on each box in addition to the other 100,000 files I put on there...
You don't need to invent a change management system, you just need to utilize from a myriad of existing consul OSS.
I'm not saying consul makes all the sense in the world for you, but there's definitely sound architectural thinking behind what the parent is talking about. It's not just a bunch of crazy talk :-D
Not throwing stones, a serious question. Made a few decisions to favor log files and change control systems vs a web app that had ACL's but no real auditing or change control mechanisms.
As anything it will work fine for small setups, but it will start having issues once you will add more nodes.
Depending on your goal using VCS (for example svn, yes not as hip, but it has a smaller footprint of not cloning the repo) provides versioning, or a database (which provides easy way of changing values) or a hybrid approach will be better.
There's also nothing to stop you from pushing config into git and then having a build that just syncs files to consul kv.
Using a distributed locking system for notification is really missing why it is for, why not use Postgres' notifications, AMQP is it because it's easier to tell it is not the right tool for the job?
I currently have colleagues implementing an event bus (although the use cases they mentioned is that they will most of the time send messages to individual machines or small group of them) for over 10k machines. Their first choice was to use Consul's KV, but after persuading them that we potentially could have scaling issues, they decided to drop it, unfortunately they are still misguided and plan to use Serf which will have its own issues as well, this time it might be network capacity.
The issue though is much simpler. We are all communicating through IP protocol, which is inherently point to point, why building abstractions to the problem, when network already matches perfectly the requirements. I think we are so used to using a tool for everything that it feels weird to not have to use one. I was able to have a working POC in 10 lines of Python code (of course a final solution would be more). Argument against using what I proposed was to not implement custom solutions because of maintenance issues (what will happen if I decide to quit), the thing is that one will write far more code to implement the solution with Serf or Consul.
> Also consul servers are strongly consistent but agents are eventually consistent, fwiw, so that statement will mean different things depending on how you've set up your infrastructure.
This is not true, KV is strongly consistent including agents (otherwise there's no point in being strongly consistent since all communication supposed to happen through agents), you could relax requirements on individual requests by adding ?consistency=stale, but if your application makes all requests this way, then it is a sure sign that you chose a wrong tool for the job.
> There's also nothing to stop you from pushing config into git and then having a build that just syncs files to consul kv.
Similarly there's nothing stopping you from using Solr as NoSQL storage, encode data using thrift and then store it in 2 column table (id and blob) in Postgres (then have a tool to edit the data directly which encodes/decodes the thrift data), using Coherence (Oracle's P2P caching solution) as primary source of data that is ETLed from Postgres data[1] etc. All those things I have seen done and it is really painful to watch.
[1] Perhaps this doesn't look as bad, but ETL to coherence took 5 hours, and Coherence since it was a caching solution if it detected a network partition just to be safe it decided to invalidate all data it had. The solution was to throw money at a problem, so why not have 2 or 3 environments with initial setup so while something happens to one you can switch to another while reloading the data. This kind of worked until a contractor installing a security system in a data center decided to plug in a dumb switch to two main distribution switches configured to work in HA, creating a loop and shutting entire network down. The site was down for hours until all of the data was loaded back.
You might argue that containers are fancy chroots. They are just built from scratch and packed each time
You will always need some form of configuration management, release management, infrastructure and operations, no matter how compartmentalised and 'serverless' the software coders think they are. Right now, the idea seems to be that if you stick your code and practically a complete user land in a container, you don't have to do those things, as if old style deployments were the reason for those practises to be in place. Obviously, it is the other way around, and by trying to bypass them, you will run into the exact problems they are meant to prevent. (i.e. not knowing what is available/what is released, not knowing the configuration within the infrastructure in a global scale, not knowing the side-effects of two opposing configurations because you have no management for that, not knowing what versions are used because it is spread out over different/many unmanaged files inside containers somewhere, not knowing what is secure/patched, not knowing what else is influencing your environment, no control over parameters that should be globally overridden...)
We take a different approach: you get do write your software, and may only configure requirements within its context. Those have to be defined in a SaltStack Formula with sane defaults, that has to run in a local environment, but also DTAP-style chains of environments with no changes to the app. You don't get a say in what it will run on, but your required facilities will be available. If it doesn't pass automated testing (i.e. sticking it in a VM, running a highstate and expecting a working app) it doesn't get passed to DevOps and you're stuck until you fixed your stuff. With regards to scaling, we make sure that a few calls are always available to the app and/or it's formula, so that we can register where it is and connect it to the correct balancing pools (i.e. incoming requests, but also FS, DB, queue pools). When it's up, it registers, and as long as the automatic health checks pass it gets requests sent to it. If the load is too high, we scale up, if it's been idle too long it scales down. But the app/software/code isn't aware of that nor does it need to be, and using the reactor system, we don't need 'extra' management software to make that happen. You set your KPI's and health checks where you need them, just like you would on any other setup, and you're golden.
Operational platforms have been built on containers and more are arriving all the time. Red Hat rebuilt OpenShift on Docker and Kubernetes. I work on Cloud Foundry for Pivotal. There are many others, including self-developed platforms like the one you've built.
The general platforms are written to make it easy for operators and developers to remain friends, by sharply drawing the boundaries of who does what. Operations gets manageable black boxes and development gets free platform features (routing, logging, service injection, balancing, healthchecks etc).
If a developer needs to care about how these are implemented, or do work above baseline to get these features, then my peers and I have more work to do.
It's almost, like, technologies are just tools that can be either applied or misapapplied to a given domain, either for better or for worse. Huh.
And it's surprising flexible! You don't need any overlay networking, you can just define a IP range and it will 'just work' as long as your nodes are in the same ethernet segment. If you grow to more than, let say, 500-1000 pods, you need some routing but still can do without overlay networks.
I'm currently working on a project where I use the kubelet standalone. I can give it a pod manifest and it will make sure the specified containers are running. This doesn't need any cluster components or data stores and is already useful for tiny use cases. Also using this now for my tests instead of docker-compose.
Isn't load balancer standardization found with Kubernetes Ingress? Though it doesn't let you select the lb algorithm though.
Isn't cron found in Kubernetes Cron Jobs?
Kiss is not something the systemd designers don't seem to understand, nor modularity
This seems like a strange complaint to me, because it's one of the best things about iterating with docker. Make a change, do a build (super quick because of fs layers) then run it. If it works, ship it!
Not only that, but now I can do the same thing in Windows. It's a wonderful time to develop linux applications.
You can accomplish this perfectly well with Docker, of course, though you have to use volumes and so on. Docker for Mac's mounting support has inotify/fsevents on both sides, though the volumes are not fast. (Fast enough for a React app, but enough for a Postgres database.)
E.g. for my Ruby web projects I'll often have things like this in a Makefile:
rundev:
docker run -t -i --rm -v ${PWD}:/usr/src/app -p 8080:80 ${IMAGE} bundle exec shotgun ${SHOTGUN_OPTS}
FROM ruby:2.3.1-onbuild
EXPOSE 80
CMD bundle exec puma --port 80
Saves me from polluting my hosts with whatever version of code I need for different projects.
At this point there's very little code I'm willing to run outside of containers, not for security reasons but because they prevent my laptop from getting full of cruft.
I couldn't imagine going back to developing outside of containers.
6 months x 3 smart devs who understand the linux kernel. So like $600k."
Really? $600k for three smart developers for 6 months?
So a smart Linux kernel developer costs $400k per year all-in?
How about various web and node.js developers LOL. Where are the other fields with comparable costs?
