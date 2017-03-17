Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Every attempt to manage academia makes it worse (svpow.com)
61 points by balsam 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 18 comments | favorite





All employers want their employees to "do the job to the best of their ability". But the freedom given to you to decide how your success is measured is proportional to your experience and past performance. There are those in both academia and private industry that get a lot of freedom to do their work/research.

But there is a hierarchy to this just like everything in nature. The exceptionally strong and bright animals have more freedom in why they choose to do and how they do it. And that system has worked to get us all this far.

The system this article is pushing against isn't fun for many but inevitable. The further you are from the top the more subject your performance is to poor evaluation schemes conceived by those far from the top too.

reply


I'm sure this resonates with university lecturers all over the Western world. The late writer and university academic Mark Fisher has some interesting points about this effect in his 2009 book "Capitalist Realism: Is there no alternative?"[0]. He saw it as an inevitable byproduct of the infiltration of neo-liberal ideology into the academic sphere. Setting targets and measuring performance indicators are justified with efficiency arguments, but ultimately cause an increase in bureaucracy and a decline in mental health.

[0] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Capitalist_Realism:_Is_there_n...

reply


I have often argued that "being realist" is a failure in and of itself. If people said "well, there's a king and that's what it is", we'd never have got to where we are now.

Ideologies are, in my view, stronger than facts, which often only represent the past.

(these days the word "fact" is a bit of a trigger, but I thought about that well before all that jazz, and the current phenomenom seemed to prove my point to many of my friends)

reply


While I think there is a lot of truth to this, I don't see how it can effectively be applied to our existing educational institutions. They've sort of become a self-serving bureaucracy at this point, so even without misguided policy pushing them in the wrong direction, I don't think doing the best work they can is actually their primary focus.

reply


Naive response: Throw out the bureaucrats. Leave those with subject knowledge. Tell them to do their work to the best of their ability? Stop measuring things. Talk to them once in a while.

reply


What about the bureaucrats with tenure?

reply


>"could it possibly be … that the best way to get good research and publications out of scholars is to hire good people, pay them the going rate and tell them to do the job to the best of their ability?"

Sounds very reasonable. Does anybody have good examples of this approach? I have the impression that this is similar to the environment of Bell Labs during the "golden years".

reply


I would agree ... nowadays ... not sure the hiring function of any institution is capable of doing this anymore ... it's sad that the good old Bell Labs days seem over ... how this impacts the future remains to be seen though ...

reply


You're going to need some sort of controls, if only to kick out the folks who retire in place.

reply


If one were being truly radical about this, a possible solution is to replace researchers' salaries with pensions -- remove the incentive to retire in place by allowing you to retire at home if that's what you want.

reply


A smaller-scale UK based example (which gets a mention in the blog comments) is the MRC's Laboratory of Molecular Biology in Cambridge. Still very much a going concern although I suspect it's culture has changed somewhat over time.

reply


This is a bunch of cool sounding scientific nihilism, but it's false. Nclb was a great attempt to manage academia and it worked.

http://www.nber.org/papers/w15531 http://www.nber.org/papers/w20511 http://www.nber.org/papers/w16745

reply


> as soon as you try to measure how well people are doing, they will switch to optimising for whatever you’re measuring, rather than putting their best efforts into actually doing good work.

The Heisenberg Uncertainty Principle has found a new refuge. While atoms are evading it ([1]), people implement it.

[1] https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/atomic-spins-evad...

reply


Reminds me of James C. Scott's "Seeing like a State", which chronicles how various attempts to make complex, organically developed institutions organized and intelligible has historically made things much, much worse, from planned cities to collective farms. If it ain't broke...

reply


So many early-career researchers (myself included) bemoan this system and it pushes many of the away from academia and towards fields where you aren't constantly playing tricks (fake co-authorship, salami publishing, over-hyping conclusions) to get ahead in a game where everyone's striving for a tiny number of badly paid jobs.

reply


>as soon as you try to measure how well people are doing, they will switch to optimising for whatever you’re measuring, rather than putting their best efforts into actually doing good work

Similar to https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hawthorne_effect ?

reply


The Hawthorne effect describes how any change in environment can temporarily lead to positive effects. The sentence you quote is more akin to Goodhart's law (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Goodhart%27s_law).

reply


Please look at the comments section of that post too.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: