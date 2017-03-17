But there is a hierarchy to this just like everything in nature. The exceptionally strong and bright animals have more freedom in why they choose to do and how they do it. And that system has worked to get us all this far.
The system this article is pushing against isn't fun for many but inevitable. The further you are from the top the more subject your performance is to poor evaluation schemes conceived by those far from the top too.
[0] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Capitalist_Realism:_Is_there_n...
Ideologies are, in my view, stronger than facts, which often only represent the past.
(these days the word "fact" is a bit of a trigger, but I thought about that well before all that jazz, and the current phenomenom seemed to prove my point to many of my friends)
Sounds very reasonable. Does anybody have good examples of this approach? I have the impression that this is similar to the environment of Bell Labs during the "golden years".
http://www.nber.org/papers/w15531 http://www.nber.org/papers/w20511 http://www.nber.org/papers/w16745
The Heisenberg Uncertainty Principle has found a new refuge. While atoms are evading it ([1]), people implement it.
[1] https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/atomic-spins-evad...
Similar to https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hawthorne_effect ?
