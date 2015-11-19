Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Men Without Work (mauldineconomics.com)
18 points by hunglee2 3 hours ago | hide | past | web | 7 comments | favorite





I hate to be the one to say it, but this is a major contributing factor to the election of Donald Trump.

This problem will only be exacerbated by an unlimited flood of low-skilled, poorly-educated immigrants, legal or otherwise, into the US. Yet the Democratic party is staunchly opposed to any measures the might stem this flow. Instead, they lecture and name-call one of their former major constituencies, working-class males, who are the big losers in this equation.

reply


>poorly-educated immigrants

If you are alluding to Mexicans, they will just up and go home. They are here to provide for their families, if they can't do that from here they might as well join their loved ones back in the old country.

Here's some supporting evidence to my claim: http://www.pewhispanic.org/2015/11/19/more-mexicans-leaving-...

reply


It's so funny to watch how the Americans blame literally every problem they face on their current president. Before, it was 'Thanks, Obama' and before that 'George Bush is such an idiot!'.

reply


This bodes well for Men With Work (or ambition).

Also bodes well for pro-UBC arguments.

I don't think the early pioneers needed "work" to catch food, build shelter, and grow a harvest.

reply


The early pioneers were legally allowed to claim land for those activities, often resulting in brutal fighting with the native Americans already there.

Do you want "pioneers" fighting off rural/suburban families for their land?

reply


These articles are junk without also discussing divorce and children being raised by single mothers. Divorce destroys wealth(hurts gdp), and single moms in general produce sub-par results at best. Generally they are slut and thug factories. Try modeling that nerds. America is economically under-performing because of those two reasons. Expect more Trump like politicians in the future if you refuse to admit that women's lib is bad for the economy.

reply


Or, amazingly, if we provided resources instead to single moms instead of calling them "sluts" the bad outcomes would go away.

Our "grab them by the pussy" president, who you apparently just love, actively hurts women AND men by ignoring the fundamental problem of a people without support. You are the problem and you are pathetic for making it somebody else's fault.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: