Bitcode also now deliberately trades off size vs speed and includes indexes used for LTO, etc.
They could be included those.
You should almost always expect bitcode to get beat by "llvm-dis|xz", because the goal of bitcode is not to be the most compact possible format, but instead, a compact formal the compiler can use effectively :)
Now, if actual on-device binary sizes increased, my guesses would be:
1. it now includes bitcode, or another architecture, in the binary (which would be interesting)
2. Something has gone horribly horribly wrong :P
reply
Binary sizes in iTunes connect (from our Xcode 8.3 build) all were 2x-3x larger depending on device.
With bitcode, app thinning and what not in the mix the Xcode build artifact is so much different from what's actually being downloaded it's hard to tell if this radar has real world implications for anyone but the developer uploading the build to apple. Still interesting, and potentially annoying though.
Bitcode also now deliberately trades off size vs speed and includes indexes used for LTO, etc. They could be included those.
You should almost always expect bitcode to get beat by "llvm-dis|xz", because the goal of bitcode is not to be the most compact possible format, but instead, a compact formal the compiler can use effectively :)
Now, if actual on-device binary sizes increased, my guesses would be:
1. it now includes bitcode, or another architecture, in the binary (which would be interesting)
2. Something has gone horribly horribly wrong :P
reply