Ask HN: Do you think there is an opportunity for a better alternative to Upwork?
5 points by p17b 44 minutes ago





Yes. I have had nothing but problems with UpWork. The overall quality is just low from the jobs posted, to many of the freelancers on there and even the site itself.

