Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Ask HN: Do you think there is an opportunity for a better alternative to Upwork?
5 points
by
p17b
44 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
DigitalSea
19 minutes ago
Yes. I have had nothing but problems with UpWork. The overall quality is just low from the jobs posted, to many of the freelancers on there and even the site itself.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply