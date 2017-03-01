reply
The ruling here seems focused on the point of whether the knowledge/use of a password constitutes self-incrimination, which people have a Constitutional right not to engage in. IANAL, but it seems akin to arguing that you have a Fifth Amendment right not to give up a DNA sample.
When you say, "but we have a constitutional amendment that protects us from self-incrimination", they say "sure but that doesn't apply here."
And of course it is child porn that is in question. It is a mere crime to "possess" it, that is to say, possess a hard drive on which images are found.
It goes without saying that images, at any point in time before, after, or during an investigation, can appear against your will on your hard drive.
But since it is so morally outrageous, it is the go to charge that prosecutors use to jail their personal and political enemies. Or just soft targets, I guess...
Imagine having encrypted disk format where fast delete happens by writing over the main key in the volume header with random data and not all zero or some other magic value. You could have lots of deleted disks and memory sticks and go to jail because you can't decrypt them when asked.
2. Give them a fecal sample, if they ask for you password.
3. ????
4. profit
reply