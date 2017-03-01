Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Man jailed indefinitely for refusing to decrypt hard drives loses appeal (arstechnica.com)
This reads as extremely bizarre. I mean, reading the fifth amendment makes it pretty clear - no one should be compelled to witness against oneself. However, it looks like the current executive and judicial are thinking "well, those Founders were just idiots for putting such an amendment in, clearly it'd be much easier to prosecute people if we could compel them to witness against themselves, so why don't we just ignore it and put people in jail indefinitely until they agree to witness against themselves?". Terrifying that it is so easy for them to completely ignore all constitutional protections.

and this is why the software you use to encrypt hard drives should support plausible deniability. You give away the (other) password and the decrypted drive contains nothing but cat pictures.

So if I forget my password, I can be in jail forever?

That would be an interesting case but that's not what seems to be argued here. The state is arguing that they have enough evidence that "the presence of child porn on his drives was a 'foregone conclusion.'". It's likely the defendant didn't use forgetting-the-password as a defense because it was obvious via IP traffic and witness testimony that he had regularly and recently used his computer.

The ruling here seems focused on the point of whether the knowledge/use of a password constitutes self-incrimination, which people have a Constitutional right not to engage in. IANAL, but it seems akin to arguing that you have a Fifth Amendment right not to give up a DNA sample.

Reading this story actually makes me ill. When a technical defense protects you from the state, they jail you for contempt.

When you say, "but we have a constitutional amendment that protects us from self-incrimination", they say "sure but that doesn't apply here."

And of course it is child porn that is in question. It is a mere crime to "possess" it, that is to say, possess a hard drive on which images are found.

It goes without saying that images, at any point in time before, after, or during an investigation, can appear against your will on your hard drive.

But since it is so morally outrageous, it is the go to charge that prosecutors use to jail their personal and political enemies. Or just soft targets, I guess...

It would be interesting to know why he has not used this excuse.

Imagine having encrypted disk format where fast delete happens by writing over the main key in the volume header with random data and not all zero or some other magic value. You could have lots of deleted disks and memory sticks and go to jail because you can't decrypt them when asked.

1. Hardcode it into the DNA of your gut flora using CRISPR.

2. Give them a fecal sample, if they ask for you password.

3. ????

4. profit

Nit: He is pleading the fifth, not claiming he forgot his password, no? I agree with the sentiment that this possibly sets a bad precedent.

Assuming it's shown to be a foregone conclusion you have child porn on your machine, yes.

Then why hasn't this person been prosecuted yet? Are they just wanting him to give up his credentials so that they can refer to this case as a precedent?

reply


A possibility is that if they prosecute based on what they have now, then he will _never_ decrypt it - they may be aiming to break up a porn-ring or the actual producers, and he may have very valuable data on the drive, that may potentially save lives

They clearly don't need to prosecute him now, since it looks like he can be jailed indefinitely and everyone's cool with it. Scary stuff.

Same. I can't understand why, if it's a foregone conclusion, the other stuff can't be used to convict him.

Then charge him for it. This is such an insane precedent to set, I cannot believe anyone is OK with this like we don't have a long and proud history of railroading people we disagree with for any number of stupid reasons.

Almost like they chose this particular topic to set a precedent...

