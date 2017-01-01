Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Uber president Jeff Jones is quitting (recode.net)
Uber doesn't have a prayer of rehabilitation until Kalanick himself goes. The rot goes straight up to him. Jeff Jones was a much more recent acquisition who came from staid corporate America (Target) -- I don't think he was the problem.

The short tenure, job description, and his history makes this bit believable: "Jones determined that the situation at the company was more problematic than he realized."

I agree. There's enough social awareness that people don't want to support a company run by jerks like Travis Kalanick. In an era with socially conscious consumers, integrity of leadership matters.

It is easy enough to switch to Lyft (I live in major metropolitan area) without any inconvenience. And the Lyft driver's I've talked with about all the controversy say they make more $$$ and are happier driving for Lyft.

i wish that were true outside the US :( i really really want lyft here in AU so that i can ditch uber

Given that he quit just in six months, probably he did not even wait for his RSU grants to mature (1 year cliff for stock grants). The situation might be much worse that what appears.

The "echo chamber" works both ways. When there is excitement and buzz, it drives startups to success like no where else. Apparently it works in reverse too and people love to see the big kid on the block take hits.

Sorry, this is not just or mainly what's happening here. Every time an anti-Uber article comes up, someone pops in and says something to the effect of your comment, but it simply isn't true.

Uber is evil. They do evil things. They should not be supported. Yes, people like to see the titans fall, but people also like to see those who behave poorly get what they deserve for that behavior. That's what's happening here.

For reference, here is a list I compiled a while ago of all the scummy things Uber does that would make one glad to see it go.[1]

[1] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13793923

Kalanick forgot that proverb we're taught as kids: "Be nice to the people you pass on the way up, because you'll be seeing them again on the way back down."

Meta: how can you write an article about Uber's president leaving and leave out the massive lawsuit from Google's parent company?

The lawsuit is from Waymo which is technically a sibling company to Google.

I really hope that Uber serves as a warning to companies who think they can ignore customer complaints. I've never dealt with such an opaque company in my entire life, in terms of getting any actual human support whatsoever regarding anything.

Google wants to have a word with you. Or rather, they don't want to, and won't let you if you do.

> I really hope that Uber serves as a warning to companies who think they can ignore customer complaints. I've never dealt with such an opaque company in my entire life, in terms of getting any actual human support whatsoever regarding anything.

I've had positive experiences interacting with Uber support. The few times I've contacted them via the app to report an issue with a ride I've gotten a response relatively quickly and I think every single time ended up with them crediting me back either the full value of the ride or at least a token amount. As a customer, I think Uber's been awesome.

But that's not what any of the recent talk about Uber is about. The issues are about being there as an employee, the culture they promote, and the values they espouse.

>But that's not what any of the recent talk about Uber is about. The issues are about being there as an employee, the culture they promote, and the values they espouse.

I really think it is related, though. Those values flow from the top down, and when executives set the tone for treating people unfairly the rest of the business will suffer down to the lowest level of employees.

In the cases where I've had a sub-par experience with Uber in the past, I've had the opposite experience. Giving a poor rating for the trip triggered a response from a Uber employee who resolved the complaint. This was quite a while ago, so things may have changed and YMMV.

Have you had a positive experience getting in contact with any human customer support person at Google?

When I'm paying for a product, sure.

What kind of issues have you had? Every time I emailed ubers customer support after an unsatisfactory or badly charged trip, I had the trip fully refunded, and the customer contact was pleasant and understanding.

I think Uber's biggest problem is the broken relationships it has with so many of it's drivers. Their abuse of their labour force is the reason unions exist.

While this is big for the company, I am curious what it means for recruitment of future executives at the company.

My understanding is at this level it's about personal connections and grooming an image. With that in mind, does it become harder to attract great executives on a go-forward basis for Uber?

I don't think so. Within some circles that may be true, but if they cast a wide net, I don't think it should be an issue. Just as sinking ship companies are able to attract people who think they can rescue them, or prove themselves capable, I think Uber can find the same kinds of executives if they reach outside "tech".

> With that in mind, does it become harder to attract great executives

A good analogy would be attracting candidates for coaching positions in sports.

If you're a team in a bad situation, you'll have to settle for candidates that don't have the experience usually required for the position, or people who've done it before who haven't had huge success.

Also most great execs are already in a great position - why would they step into a bad situation unless you gave them a higher title or more power?

Basically you get either a placeholder or an unknown quantity. The unknown quantity is just that. They might be awesome (everybody has to have had a first head coaching job) or completely overwhelmed.

There's an important difference: compensation.

If a losing team wants a winning coach, they will either have to settle for someone inexperienced, or pay up to get someone experienced in turnaround situations.

Same with companies, except with turnarounds the most substantial part of compensation is the company's stock. If the turnaround is successful, the executive will get wildly rich as the stock appreciates (and rightly so).

With Uber, the stock is greatly overvalued, which means anybody coming in is trying to turnaround the company, but only to maintain the current imaginary valuation. Where's the upside?

I wonder if it's a good idea to apply to Uber. With all the controversy, you could argue for a pretty good salary bump or signing bonus to compensate.

Though, if executives are quitting after 6 months even before their stock vests, maybe it's more than just the outrage machine news clamoring for clicks and views.

There's lots of other companies out there that are paying good salaries that don't have these problems. It doesn't make sense to me to seek out a ship that's taking on water to sign up for. I know some Uber employees and none of them are happy with the situation.

"That was not the reason for Jones’ departure, sources said, even though it meant that Kalanick was bringing in a new exec who could outrank him. Instead, these sources said, Jones determined that the situation at the company was more problematic than he realized."

Why did you quote the article and not add a comment? I read that in the article so adding it here doesn't add any value to the discussion.

I appreciate somebody extracting the money quote. I don't even remotely have time to read everything posted here.

Same, I scan trough comments way more than I scan through articles.

> He is leaving after apparently deciding the current controversies are too much to handle.

Not exactly leadership material.

