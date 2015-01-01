Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Let's crash the integrated browser in Facebook (github.com)
I was surprised to read Facebook's in-app browser accounts for 48% of mobile internet traffic from iOS (versus 34% for Android). Thank you https://twitter.com/BenedictEvans for that stat.

While I am all for escaping the "black box" that is Facebook's in-app browser due to our inability to see what they are loading/tracking on the backend, that likely won't happen until people stop using Facebook all together, as it is more convenient for the everyday user. Simply put, Facebook's in-app browser creates less visual noise than a link opening externally in Safari (where there is often the animation of a new tab being created). This ignores the fact, however, that Facebook requires this behavior and thus I cannot be sure that my above statement "everyday people prefer a more convenient / less UX noisy solution" holds true.

Android solved that UX issue with Chrome custom tabs (https://developer.chrome.com/multidevice/android/customtabs). It uses a seamless UI exiting the app and everyone uses the up to date browser on the phone.

I only know detail about the iOS equivalent (https://developer.apple.com/reference/safariservices/sfsafar...) but I'm not expecting Facebook to implement it any time soon as it makes it a lot harder to track where a user goes (you can't access that) and/or inject content into the webview.

On the current Android and iOS implementations a user is far less likely to share on, say, Twitter, because they won't have their Twitter login cookies in the Facebook browser. I suspect Facebook is quite happy to keep things that way.

iOS also provides a way to have similar UX using Safari View Controller. https://developer.apple.com/videos/play/wwdc2015/504/

I hate every instance of the in-app browser. I always long press on a link and open it in safari whenever that's possible - those integrated browsers don't support my adblock plugin and are already slower than native safari.

TweetBot does a reasonable job here IMHO. It allows you to choose which browser opens links by default -- it supports Firefox, Chrome, Safari as well as its own in-app browser which is a WKWebView, which means it's just as fast as native Safari and respects your content blockers. Choosing a non-default browser is possible by long pressing on a link.

So I've heard. I've been meaning to install TweetBot for ages, just haven't gotten around to it (and Twitter.ipa is the app in which I most often do the long press to open links).

Bare with me here.

I remember of a time when Microsoft used to force you to use Internet Explorer on a default Windows OS install. They got sued for this which forced them to give user a choice to choose one browser from a selection of browsers (story: https://www.extremetech.com/computing/196170-microsoft-is-fi...)

The more I think of it, the more Facebook becomes the equivalent of an operating system for the average user. You can send/receive messages, do image editing, surf the web, but you have no choice of which software to use to do these tasks Once you're in FB ecosystem you're forced to use their array of services.

I see the same pattern happening again. I wonder if people will rise to the occasion and put a halt to this, just like it was done to Microsoft a decade (or so) ago.

I'd love to hear your thoughts?

On a different note: Apple app store has strict guidelines on any app that is trying to recreate an "app store" or OS system in their store and would reject/remove such an app. FB might be playing with fire here?

There's actually a setting to open links in your preferred browser. I changed it so I could keep all my history in one place.

This was only illegal because Microsoft was deemed a monopoly. One could certainly argue that Facebook has a monopoly, but such an argument would definitely be much more difficult than the one against Microsoft.

i see, you've got a point. When we think FB, we should be reminded that FB also owns other major social companies like Instagram and Whatsapp to name a few.

FB might be have a bigger monopoly than we might be aware of.

Thoughts?

I just wish they allowed you to disable the in-app browser. Because of this, I deleted the facebook app from my phone and use my browser to access it. It's been great for productivity too.

The safest way to use facebook is to use a wrapper so it can't track anything, like Metal for Facebook or Swipe then open links of Flynx btw. I highly recommend this approach, floating browsers are pretty good for productivity.

I dropped off Facebook long enough ago that I didn't even know this was a thing. But I cannot imagine the thought process where someone thinks that Facebook is a good wrapper around web browsing.

Multitasking on mobile OSes still sucks, to the point where an application with an embedded web browser can be nicer than trying to use the application and your actual web browser at the same time.

Today i learned aomething, too. But almost half of internet traffic?!!

One can avoid any browser problems by accessing Facebook using another browser.

The only functionality that appears to be missing is Messenger, which, paradoxically, still works on the desktop-served web page.

Reading this from the HN iOS app that, too, has this terrible popup-browser-feature. I doubt they track too much beyond clicks, so perhaps there's a user interface upside to this that I don't see? Are users actually happy with it?

What I'm missing is the public uproar: if Facebook were to open every website in an iframe I'm sure there would be a massive protest, but on mobile it seems like everyone is fine.

I don't think HN has an official app, iirc. I just save the bookmark to my home screen

Is the browser on Android in Facebook worse than using the default browser? In iOS, I think Facebook has to use the WebKit web view so it acts the same as Safari. (The criticisms about it being able to more easily/aggressively track you are still true though.)

The "default browser" for most Android users is Chrome, whereas in-app webviews use the system WebView. Google have decoupled it from OS releases in recent years and it's updated through the Play Store, so it's not awful... but it still lags behind and is missing features.

Not to mention, the in-app browser has no shared cookie storage etc, so all your logins are wiped.

I don't know about now, but a year or two back I stopped using the (Android) app and used the mobile website because the experience was significantly better. I'm aware that my close friends are in the same position.

> Is the browser on Android in Facebook worse than using the default browser?

Yes. As I use Firefox as my default browser on Android. Then I miss all my extensions and features, like ad blockers and reading mode.

Particularly since I don't use the default browser and I have a mode in my browser for reading articles nicely; yes it is much worse.

The option to use your real browser drifts in and out of messenger, I suspect I'm subject to some AB testing. Somehow FB always manage to forget my previous setting for this option :-(.

Is this for protest or mischief?

Yes.

Is GitHub now a blog?

With github.io, it's been a blog for quite some time. Putting contents in a readme is only a slightly different (though probably more inefficient for github) use.

There is code shared too, so it seems nice to have it all in one place.

I actually noticed github being used like this a lot too.

Nice englando

