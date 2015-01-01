While I am all for escaping the "black box" that is Facebook's in-app browser due to our inability to see what they are loading/tracking on the backend, that likely won't happen until people stop using Facebook all together, as it is more convenient for the everyday user. Simply put, Facebook's in-app browser creates less visual noise than a link opening externally in Safari (where there is often the animation of a new tab being created). This ignores the fact, however, that Facebook requires this behavior and thus I cannot be sure that my above statement "everyday people prefer a more convenient / less UX noisy solution" holds true.
On the current Android and iOS implementations a user is far less likely to share on, say, Twitter, because they won't have their Twitter login cookies in the Facebook browser. I suspect Facebook is quite happy to keep things that way.
I remember of a time when Microsoft used to force you to use Internet Explorer on a default Windows OS install. They got sued for this which forced them to give user a choice to choose one browser from a selection of browsers (story: https://www.extremetech.com/computing/196170-microsoft-is-fi...)
The more I think of it, the more Facebook becomes the equivalent of an operating system for the average user. You can send/receive messages, do image editing, surf the web, but you have no choice of which software to use to do these tasks Once you're in FB ecosystem you're forced to use their array of services.
I see the same pattern happening again. I wonder if people will rise to the occasion and put a halt to this, just like it was done to Microsoft a decade (or so) ago.
I'd love to hear your thoughts?
On a different note: Apple app store has strict guidelines on any app that is trying to recreate an "app store" or OS system in their store and would reject/remove such an app. FB might be playing with fire here?
FB might be have a bigger monopoly than we might be aware of.
Thoughts?
The only functionality that appears to be missing is Messenger, which, paradoxically, still works on the desktop-served web page.
What I'm missing is the public uproar: if Facebook were to open every website in an iframe I'm sure there would be a massive protest, but on mobile it seems like everyone is fine.
Not to mention, the in-app browser has no shared cookie storage etc, so all your logins are wiped.
Yes. As I use Firefox as my default browser on Android. Then I miss all my extensions and features, like ad blockers and reading mode.
The option to use your real browser drifts in and out of messenger, I suspect I'm subject to some AB testing. Somehow FB always manage to forget my previous setting for this option :-(.
