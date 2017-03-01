Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Thermal images reveal what parts of a screen were tapped (theatlantic.com)
25 points by r721 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 20 comments | favorite





This was a common mechanic in the splinter cell games, you'd wait for a guard to go through a door with a keypad and you'd put on your thermal vision goggles to find the 4 numbers. I guess that now that thermal cameras are becoming more ubiquitous this has jumped closer to reality. Back then I can't imagine there were thermal cameras that were small and cheap. Nowadays you can get a flir lens for your phone at about $200 - $300 if I recall correctly.

reply


Yep, $250 for the FLIR One [1] or Seek Compact [2].

FLIR has a new version [3] launching Q2 for $200.

[1] http://www.flir.com/flirone/ios-android/

[2] http://www.thermal.com/products/compact/

[3] http://www.flir.com/flirone/products/?id=81752

These things are really cool, we use a standalone one in my office for thermal testing products. It's not just fingers on screens, you can see footprints from someone walking across the floor.

reply


Very cool - any thoughts on the relative strengths and weaknesses of the FLIR vs Seek models?

reply


No personal experience with either. But my quick internet impression: the FLIR's main advantage is that it has a second (higher resolution) visible light camera, which it uses to add an edge detail overlay to the image. The disadvantage is that it has its own battery and has to be recharged.

http://www.phonearena.com/news/Battle-of-the-thermal-imaging...

reply


The video they showed seems faked. Why do his other presses and swipes he makes after entering the password not show up in the thermal image? Why would they fake this?

reply


Easy fix. Number pad should come up with numbers in different random order each time.

reply


That'll break for people who use "shapes" on the keypad.

reply


This is nothing new. I remember an article/paper about the same thing but with pin pads.

Keep in mind, it only works for a very short amount of time as the surface cools down quickly. I don't think it's an attack vector you should worry about.

You can just as easily shoulder-surf the user as he unlocks the phone. It works even better with the "stroke gestures" that is common on android devices - most users don't disable the "draw line" option... it's much easier to spot and remember than a pin pad entry :D

reply


Definitely not new. You can easily do this with off the shelf FLIR handheld devices. Used to work in a data centre and our electrician would use the FLIR to inspect electrical panels for faulty breakers. We were chatting about the FLIR and she was like watch this, put your hand on the table then remove it, you could point the FLIR at the table 10-20 seconds later and still see your hand imprint. Was very cool. I think it cost ~$10k or something though.

reply


As mentioned upthread, FLIR offers smartphone attachments for ~$250 nowadays. Dunno about the quality w/r/t the professional-grade stuff, though.

reply


Solution add a feature to warm up the screen to exactly 98 degrees to avoid detection. Learned this from sneakers.

reply


For more sensitive areas, scramble pads are usually used. Solves a lot of security issues if you think anyone will go through much effort to get into an area.

reply


For anyone curious like myself: https://www.identiv.com/products/physical-access/utrust-phys...

reply


Or present a random 5 digit pin the user needs to enter before entering their personal pin. If the user has touched every button, then you get no information from that.

reply


From the thermal photo in the article, it looks like you get the sequence based on the residual heat intensity. Re-using digits would complicate that a bit, but I don't think pressing half of the buttons randomly before entering the real code eliminates the attack vector.

reply


Most of this risk is mitigated with finger print auth like Touch ID. Though, nothing is perfect.

reply


Biometrics aren't cryptographically secure. You can't deterministically derive a key from biometric data.

Moreover, you can't rotate your keys.

reply


Fingerprint auth exposes you to court-ordered unlocking though.

reply


I recommend that everyone use an extended-length PIN for your phone. Both Android and iPhone support it. Mine is 12 digits; a bit of extra time, but vastly more difficult to brute-force or shoulder-surf.

reply


Why digits and not a real password? I have found that typing 10 letters is not too inconvenient on a phone.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: