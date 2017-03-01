reply
FLIR has a new version [3] launching Q2 for $200.
[1] http://www.flir.com/flirone/ios-android/
[2] http://www.thermal.com/products/compact/
[3] http://www.flir.com/flirone/products/?id=81752
These things are really cool, we use a standalone one in my office for thermal testing products. It's not just fingers on screens, you can see footprints from someone walking across the floor.
http://www.phonearena.com/news/Battle-of-the-thermal-imaging...
Keep in mind, it only works for a very short amount of time as the surface cools down quickly. I don't think it's an attack vector you should worry about.
You can just as easily shoulder-surf the user as he unlocks the phone. It works even better with the "stroke gestures" that is common on android devices - most users don't disable the "draw line" option... it's much easier to spot and remember than a pin pad entry :D
Moreover, you can't rotate your keys.
