Lily Drone Files for Bankruptcy (droningon.co)
Whenever I see companies like this with a spectacular demo but no product to show, I always think of the Richard Feynman quote, "For a successful technology, reality must take precedence over public relations, for Nature cannot be fooled."

I think the killer was really the very low projected price of the pre-order, even today nobody makes a drone that does what Lily was supposed to do for less than $999. They figure out they could do it but not at that price point, they would be losing a loot of money on each unit.

Meh.. what about NeXT/BlackBox/SteveJobs? There was actually none of it exists and he did awesome PR and made it work.

Feynman's quote was more in terms of the product obeying the laws of physics. Most of Jobs' products did.

but next was well on its way to declaring bankruptcy...

Next had terrible sales.. even jobs said so. The factory they built was so underutilized, they assembled the computers by hand instead of using the equipment because it was less work than doing the maintenance on it. It was designed to produce 150,000 machines a year... next sold 50,000 machines total over 6 years (an average of 700/month).

A few years into Next, Next abandoned the computer market, focusing on software. They tried to sell the factory to Canon, who pulled out of the deal. They laid off 2/3rds of their employees.

On multiple occasions, investors were forced to put in more funding just to keep Next solvent.

I wasnt able to find an exact number, but the amount of money apple paid for next may actually exceed the total revenue next pulled in during the 12 years they were in business.

Steve Jobs was one of a handful of people in the world who could pull off such feats. I think tyleo's comment still stands when it comes to everything (and everyone) else.

Color me unsurprised. They marketed it as an action-sport-filming drone, but the top speed was utterly inadequate for essentially all actionsports where drone filming would be cool. It literally wouldn't keep up with Usain Bolt running the 100m, nevermind a regular person on a bicycle.

Full disclosure: a friend of mine is one of the founders of a competing startup making a self-filming drone that has more than twice the top speed, so is actually usable. They've been shooting on location with top athletes using pre-production models for the past year, first production models are going to final assembly these days.

https://www.staaker.com

I really don't like when people use "full disclosure" as an excuse to advertise.

I think HN as a whole has way too much self-promotion going on.

It's especially grueling when people preface it with stuff like "shameless plug" or "not to push my own product, but..."

2nded

> the top speed was utterly inadequate for essentially all actionsports where drone filming would be cool.

This wasn't the reason they failed, though. They sold plenty of units, they just never delivered them.

Slow drones can be great for filming parkour runs, where the runner doesn't make a lot of forward progress but instead has a lot of vertical motion through interesting environments. e.g. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iS1itQxzAc4 had bits that were filmed with a DJI phantom, which isn't a terribly fast drone. Something slow with great obstacle evasion and auto-following would be perfect for parkour (not sure if Lily was supposed to have either feature, though).

Still, I'm sure that you're right about the vast majority of action sports.

There are many drones on the market that have high speeds and can follow you. AirDog is one of the well known ones, can go up to 42 mph, costs $1600.

The cool thing about Lily was the waterproof aspect. There are very few of them that aren't toys and aren't very expensive at the same time.

And there is one fewer now

No, there never was.

lol they raised so much with nothing in hand but a few cad files while we have a worldwide original test bench for drones made&done and can't raise a penny? deeper line being can you startup a single-model drone in an already populated, very competitive market?

$35 millions for doing nothing is quite impressive. I was watching the South Park episode "Go Fund Yourself" [0] just last night, and as often they are pretty much spot on.

[0] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Go_Fund_Yourself

HN discussion of the Lily Drone when it was first announced: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=9532777

> That is one of the first videos I've seen in a long time where I've thought "wow we can do that now?"

Tools to make better and better hoaxes/vaporware are more available to more people than ever before. BS detectors need to be recalibrated at least once a year

Here is the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4vGcH0Bk3hg

There are lies, damn lies, and commercials.

The DJI Mavick does most of the things that video claims the lily can do.

Yeah it can do all the follow/tracking/orbiting automatically. And also follow the controller signal as well (the others rely on image processing.)

The only things it is missing are waterproofing and throwing it up in the air to take off.

I read a while back (did not independently confirm) that they used a DJI Inspire for most of the promo video footage. I think the Inspire can do a lot of the same stuff too.

I thought it was funny they were using an existing product from a competitor to simulate what they claimed their future product could do.

"Lily raised over $35 million in pre-sales and even secured $15 million in investment"

HOW IN THE HOLY CRAPPING HELL did they manage to burn so much cash with NOTHING to show except a fraudulently-produced pitch video?

Is there criminal investigation happening? This smells very bad.

"Please don't use uppercase for emphasis."

https://news.ycombinator.com/newsguidelines.html

Supposedly 34 mil of customer money was in escrow. They were only operating of the 15 mil in investment. I don't know if that is true. If they invested that 34 million they could have made some money in interest.

in http://www.droningon.co/2017/01/12/lily-drone-project-cancel...

Apparently their original footage was from a DJI inspire.

So basically the video was just of some guy controlling a drone? There was no actual following ? The wrist device didn't actually do anything ?

Is this true ? Or did the prototype atleast work ?

reply


http://www.droningon.co/2017/01/15/san-francisco-superior-co...

reply


reply


Is there criminal investigation happening? This smells very bad.

Yes.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/ryanmac/2017/01/31/failed-drone...

They supposedly didn't even fully pay the company that made that video on their homepage from over a year ago.

>According to a different unnamed source, the company who made the video, CMI Productions, has also not been paid in full for its work. A CMI employee did not respond immediately to a request for comment. CTO Bradlow did not respond to questions about the video payments before hanging up on FORBES. A Lily spokesperson declined to comment on the lawsuit to FORBES, though the company is expected to file a response to the district attorney on Thursday.

Nothing to show for it? I bet a non-zero amount of execs at that company have a sweet rock waterfall pool in their back yard...

They had a factory line and were manufacturing devices, but they weren't able to reach their claimed production quality and never shipped.

I'm not sure how many failed devices they made which could easily eat millions in material, manufacturing, and design costs.

Hardware is hard!

