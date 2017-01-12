reply
Next had terrible sales.. even jobs said so. The factory they built was so underutilized, they assembled the computers by hand instead of using the equipment because it was less work than doing the maintenance on it. It was designed to produce 150,000 machines a year... next sold 50,000 machines total over 6 years (an average of 700/month).
A few years into Next, Next abandoned the computer market, focusing on software. They tried to sell the factory to Canon, who pulled out of the deal. They laid off 2/3rds of their employees.
On multiple occasions, investors were forced to put in more funding just to keep Next solvent.
I wasnt able to find an exact number, but the amount of money apple paid for next may actually exceed the total revenue next pulled in during the 12 years they were in business.
This wasn't the reason they failed, though. They sold plenty of units, they just never delivered them.
Still, I'm sure that you're right about the vast majority of action sports.
The cool thing about Lily was the waterproof aspect. There are very few of them that aren't toys and aren't very expensive at the same time.
> That is one of the first videos I've seen in a long time where I've thought "wow we can do that now?"
The only things it is missing are waterproofing and throwing it up in the air to take off.
I thought it was funny they were using an existing product from a competitor to simulate what they claimed their future product could do.
HOW IN THE HOLY CRAPPING HELL did they manage to burn so much cash with NOTHING to show except a fraudulently-produced pitch video?
Is there criminal investigation happening? This smells very bad.
Apparently their original footage was from a DJI inspire.
Is this true ? Or did the prototype atleast work ?
http://www.droningon.co/2017/01/15/san-francisco-superior-co...
https://www.forbes.com/sites/ryanmac/2017/01/31/failed-drone...
>According to a different unnamed source, the company who made the video, CMI Productions, has also not been paid in full for its work. A CMI employee did not respond immediately to a request for comment. CTO Bradlow did not respond to questions about the video payments before hanging up on FORBES. A Lily spokesperson declined to comment on the lawsuit to FORBES, though the company is expected to file a response to the district attorney on Thursday.
I'm not sure how many failed devices they made which could easily eat millions in material, manufacturing, and design costs.
Hardware is hard!
