Show HN: NoFile.io – A simple file storage site with lots of perks (nofile.io)
"It's ridiculously difficult to share a single file online without a bunch of hassle. Most sites either riddle their pages with ads so you have to guess where the correct download button is and usually restrict useful features to their premium users.

All those useful features have been added to NoFile and made available for anyone who wants to use it - all free from ads, registrations, payments and it respects your privacy. Here are some of the current features (more to come):

* Simple upload process compatible with nearly all devices - accepts files as large as 10 GB to be uploaded

* Upload & download files without Javascript enabled (nearly all features are still available, although the site runs smoother with Javascript enabled)

* Password protect files (hashed with SHA256)

* Ability to encrypt files with AES-128 on the client-side before uploading to the server for secure storage (BETA)

* Easily view the metadata of a file (file type, dimensions, upload date, size, etc.) on its download page (URL to a live demo below)

* Preview files (PDF viewer, video/image/audio previews) before downloading (see demo URL below)

* All transfers are made securely over HTTPS to prevent malicious users from viewing what you're downloading/uploading (forced SSL)

* Securely view your upload history without having to create an account (history is stored in your browser's local storage)

* Save files directly to Dropbox (Dropbox scripts are only loaded when button is pressed to protect your privacy)

* No tracking codes and no third-party CDNs are used for external scripts, CSS or fonts in order to protect your privacy

---

Here are a few demos

- Download pages

https://nofile.io/f/BJ6MyXboYLj (an image with its preview enabled)

https://nofile.io/f/UH58eLI68Cl (an image with its preview disabled by the uploader)

https://nofile.io/f/Yl4NcFvsliN (an image with password protection - password is 12345)

https://nofile.io/f/OoG2wQwS33R#c725690e45b3a393 (an image encrypted with AES-128, secret key is stored securely after the '#' and not transmitted over the HTTP protocol)

- Upload completed page

https://nofile.io/edit/?id=UH58eLI68Cl&key=w69gz2D5y0RoH9umu...

To start uploading your own file(s) within seconds (without signing up): https://nofile.io If you have suggestions, a complaint or any features that you would like to see added then feel free to leave a comment or use this contact form: https://nofile.io/contact/"

It looks like the 'Forum URL' and 'HTML URL' fields on the upload completed page are mixed up

Fixed, thanks for pointing that out.

