All those useful features have been added to NoFile and made available for anyone who wants to use it - all free from ads, registrations, payments and it respects your privacy.
Here are some of the current features (more to come):
* Simple upload process compatible with nearly all devices - accepts files as large as 10 GB to be uploaded
* Upload & download files without Javascript enabled (nearly all features are still available, although the site runs smoother with Javascript enabled)
* Password protect files (hashed with SHA256)
* Ability to encrypt files with AES-128 on the client-side before uploading to the server for secure storage (BETA)
* Easily view the metadata of a file (file type, dimensions, upload date, size, etc.) on its download page (URL to a live demo below)
* Preview files (PDF viewer, video/image/audio previews) before downloading (see demo URL below)
* All transfers are made securely over HTTPS to prevent malicious users from viewing what you're downloading/uploading (forced SSL)
* Securely view your upload history without having to create an account (history is stored in your browser's local storage)
* Save files directly to Dropbox (Dropbox scripts are only loaded when button is pressed to protect your privacy)
* No tracking codes and no third-party CDNs are used for external scripts, CSS or fonts in order to protect your privacy
---
Here are a few demos
- Download pages
https://nofile.io/f/BJ6MyXboYLj (an image with its preview enabled)
https://nofile.io/f/UH58eLI68Cl (an image with its preview disabled by the uploader)
https://nofile.io/f/Yl4NcFvsliN (an image with password protection - password is 12345)
https://nofile.io/f/OoG2wQwS33R#c725690e45b3a393 (an image encrypted with AES-128, secret key is stored securely after the '#' and not transmitted over the HTTP protocol)
- Upload completed page
https://nofile.io/edit/?id=UH58eLI68Cl&key=w69gz2D5y0RoH9umu...
To start uploading your own file(s) within seconds (without signing up): https://nofile.io
If you have suggestions, a complaint or any features that you would like to see added then feel free to leave a comment or use this contact form: https://nofile.io/contact/"
