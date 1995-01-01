The article is properly scathing about the building of apartments with balconies and sliding doors not more than 100 feet from very busy freeways. But, it does not follow up on Garcetti's point: we need to be more aggressive in curtailing vehicle pollution.
As their particulate graphs point out, vehicle pollution has an 80/20 quality. A few vehicles cause a disproportionate amount of pollution - they cause the spikes in the graphs. This is also evident from driving around. You can clearly smell, and see, when you are following a badly tuned truck, or almost any 1970s and earlier car.
> We find that reductions in traffic
congestion generated by E-ZPass reduced the incidence of prematurity and low birth weight
among mothers within 2km of a toll plaza by 6.7-9.1% and 8.5-11.3% respectively, with larger
effects for African-Americans, smokers, and those very close to toll plazas.
There are people who install "delete-pipes" though, and they should be taken out back and made to inhale what they spew.
Summary: Electric cars are much heavier, and therefore generate more brake dust, tire and road wear (and therefore constituent particulates), etc.
Brake regeneration also avoids using the brake pedal altogether in many cases because an EV slows down significantly when the gas pedal is released.
With electric power, smaller brake pads, and less need to use them, I'm surprised the article believes there is only a 1% reduction in overall particle pollution for EV's vs. gas cars.
Plus, a typical EV is a small and modern 0-2 year old car compared to the gas vehicles out there, such as a 7-year-old, inefficient, v8 engine SUV.
If the brake pads are smaller and aren't required to slow down in many cases, the EV should win here. As far as kicking up existing particulate matter, EV's shouldn't be penalized for kicking up dust on the road which is almost entirely from gas cars and 18-wheelers.
Since they use regenerative braking, doesn't that reduce this?
I know of more than 1 study which has proven serious adverse health effects for people living near traffic axis. It's so obvious: constant noise keeps your stress level high 24 hours a day, and air pollution adds damage to the brain, lungs, cardiovascular system, etc.
