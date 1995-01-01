Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
L.A. keeps building near freeways, even though living there makes people sick (latimes.com)
The article quotes Mayor Garcetti as saying that "improving air-filtration, building design and tailpipe emissions" may be better than zoning restrictions.

The article is properly scathing about the building of apartments with balconies and sliding doors not more than 100 feet from very busy freeways. But, it does not follow up on Garcetti's point: we need to be more aggressive in curtailing vehicle pollution.

As their particulate graphs point out, vehicle pollution has an 80/20 quality. A few vehicles cause a disproportionate amount of pollution - they cause the spikes in the graphs. This is also evident from driving around. You can clearly smell, and see, when you are following a badly tuned truck, or almost any 1970s and earlier car.

Related: the Princeton study that concluded that reducing congestion near toll booths lowered birth defects for nearby residents

> We find that reductions in traffic congestion generated by E-ZPass reduced the incidence of prematurity and low birth weight among mothers within 2km of a toll plaza by 6.7-9.1% and 8.5-11.3% respectively, with larger effects for African-Americans, smokers, and those very close to toll plazas.

https://www.princeton.edu/~jcurrie/publications/Traffic%20Co...

An acquaintance of mine is a realtor and he noticed a seemingly higher incidents of sickness associated with people living close the highway. He believes he sold more houses around the highway where one spouse got sick and died from cancer, and the surviving one was selling the residence than in other parts of town.

Will electric cars change the health issues related to living near freeways? I know we are a long way away from replacing most of the vehicles with electric.

As a cyclist my primary concern is diesel trucks with scant emissions controls belching particulate and other combustion byproducts. I see little movement to get these off the road.

1995 and older heavy duty diesels are now banned in California (with some exceptions). 1996-2009 will be banned over 2020-2023.

Most trucks on the road should be Tier IV and using DPF + DEF. I think they mandated it as a requirement for all semi trucks a few years back as well.

There are people who install "delete-pipes" though, and they should be taken out back and made to inhale what they spew.

Perhaps, but it looks like there are significant tradeoffs:

http://www.digitaltrends.com/cars/electric-car-particulate-m...

Summary: Electric cars are much heavier, and therefore generate more brake dust, tire and road wear (and therefore constituent particulates), etc.

Brake regeneration is a large part of the braking force for many EVs when the brake pedal is pressed, so the brake pads in some EV cars are actually smaller than their gas siblings.

Brake regeneration also avoids using the brake pedal altogether in many cases because an EV slows down significantly when the gas pedal is released.

With electric power, smaller brake pads, and less need to use them, I'm surprised the article believes there is only a 1% reduction in overall particle pollution for EV's vs. gas cars.

Plus, a typical EV is a small and modern 0-2 year old car compared to the gas vehicles out there, such as a 7-year-old, inefficient, v8 engine SUV.

A big factor is that gasoline engines don't release all that much particulates.

"Electric-powered vehicles, of course, have no exhaust emissions. However, because they’re 24 percent heavier on average, the study found that EVs shed more particulate matter from tires and brakes, and also kick up more particulate matter from road surfaces."

If the brake pads are smaller and aren't required to slow down in many cases, the EV should win here. As far as kicking up existing particulate matter, EV's shouldn't be penalized for kicking up dust on the road which is almost entirely from gas cars and 18-wheelers.


I can see tire and road wear, but I'd expect electric cars to use brakes less than normal cars due to regen.

> more brake dust

Since they use regenerative braking, doesn't that reduce this?

Musk's got it in the bag anyways with his boring company.

Please don't post trollish comments on HN. I don't like it when you do that.

Because in that country, the pricetag is more important than health. I wonder if there will ever be a tipping point for this type of issues.

It's so amazing how much shit people are (apparently) willing to eat (or maybe simply have no clue about due to lack of education due to lack of money).

I know of more than 1 study which has proven serious adverse health effects for people living near traffic axis. It's so obvious: constant noise keeps your stress level high 24 hours a day, and air pollution adds damage to the brain, lungs, cardiovascular system, etc.

If we ever try to make healthcare a non-profit industry, then sure.

I'll be moving to LA soon for work.. Are there any areas anyone can recommend that have a lot of trees/plant life/parks? I also appreciate farmers markets and a health food store. I'd like to not be too far from e.g. Santa Monica or Northridge

I would, but you named one place in the valley and then Santa Monica, so I have no clue where you'd actually be working => can't recommend an area.

If you don't mind commuting a little more, I would suggest Simi Valley. It's right over the hill from San Fernando/Northridge and has much less traffic.

Simi is also more family-oriented if that is the type of city you are looking for.

