Quick prosperity has usually been achieved by distribution of the cost elsewhere.
The main goal of a community is some degree of sustainability, which strictly conflicts with ultimate profit and prosperity.
And if each community tries to prosper you get hard interactions at the edges, including equivalent of tribal or trade wars.
This is partly why the model does not scale, especially in the modern world.
Hierarchical models are open though to corruption if not handled carefully, and subject to alienation of the leaders.
Conventional economic theories fail to make a useful practical distinction between value creation and resource/wealth enclosure and monopolisation. (This is deliberate - you need to know about Henry George to understand why.)
An updated scientific economics would highlight that distinction instead of attempting to obfuscate it.
I suspect it's harder to be corrupt if you're generating real social value, and relatively easy to be corrupt when you're simply appropriating value tokens.
Most alternative communities were set up to explicitly de-emphasize the goal of material wealth in exchange for emotional, religious or environmental wealth.
