Like startups, most intentional communities fail. Why? (aeon.co)
20 points by alannallama 1 hour ago | 7 comments





Because emergent systems respond to incentives fluidly without needing centralized coordination. They outperform designed systems.

The problem I see with these communities is that they never manage to achieve prosperity. The best of them sort of get by, but none of them are actually rich, or anywhere close to it. I think that points to some fundamental problem in what they are doing.

The problem is the definition of prosperity. How much and what do you want or need to prosper? How much dependency will you accept? How much maintenance risk?

Quick prosperity has usually been achieved by distribution of the cost elsewhere.

The main goal of a community is some degree of sustainability, which strictly conflicts with ultimate profit and prosperity.

And if each community tries to prosper you get hard interactions at the edges, including equivalent of tribal or trade wars.

This is partly why the model does not scale, especially in the modern world.

Hierarchical models are open though to corruption if not handled carefully, and subject to alienation of the leaders.

Non-hierarchical (or rather non-explicit) models are even more open to corruption.

Not necessarily.

Conventional economic theories fail to make a useful practical distinction between value creation and resource/wealth enclosure and monopolisation. (This is deliberate - you need to know about Henry George to understand why.)

An updated scientific economics would highlight that distinction instead of attempting to obfuscate it.

I suspect it's harder to be corrupt if you're generating real social value, and relatively easy to be corrupt when you're simply appropriating value tokens.

Would you mind elaborating on that?

Are there any alternate communities that have actually had that as a goal? If not, you can hardly count that as a failure.

Most alternative communities were set up to explicitly de-emphasize the goal of material wealth in exchange for emotional, religious or environmental wealth.

