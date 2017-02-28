Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Is S3 down?
387 points by iamdeedubs 24 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 107 comments | favorite
I'm getting

{ "errorCode" : "InternalError" }

When I attempt to use the AWS Console to view s3






Yup, same here. It has been a few minutes already. Wanna bet the green checkmark[1] will stay green until the incident is resolved?

[1] https://status.aws.amazon.com/

I'm seeing green checkmarks across the board, but they just added a notice to the top of the page:

> Increased Error Rates

> We are investigating increased error rates for Amazon S3 requests in the US-EAST-1 Region.

I guess sub-1% to 100% failure rate is technically an "increase".

http://downdetector.com/status/aws-amazon-web-services looks like a reasonable alternative place to check/report downtime.

I just check Twitter, since Amazon's status is always a lie. My personal dashboard is still showing no problems. It's bad enough that the main public status is always green even when there's clearly a problem, but you'd think they could at least make the private status accurate.

Gah. It was up 3 minutes ago. Anyone have any suspicion this is another ddos episode? I saw that SO was down last night too: https://twitter.com/StackStatus/status/836450836322516992

Pretty confident that isn't it. S3 was returning InternalErrors for 22 seconds before it started timing out and/or returning 503s to all my requests.

I'd bet that something broke (causing InternalError responses) and then nodes started marking themselves as failed (causing the timeouts and 503s soon after).

Which is coincidently down.

Maybe they are hosted on S3 facepalm or maybe they just got a surge in traffic

downdetectordown.com ?

yep, page won't load.

There was an alert on the personal health dashboard[1] a second ago, it said S3 Operational issue in us-east-1 but when I tried to view the details it showed an error.

Then I refreshed and the event disappeared altogether.

[1] https://phd.aws.amazon.com/phd/home?region=us-east-1#/dashbo...

Still green now, 8 minutes in.

I've had a few non-Amazon providers tell me AWS things are not working in the last 5 minutes, no note from Amazon though.

Nice.

Just sent out a notice to our customers via our status page. I really wanted to be able to add a link back to AWS detailing the issue but that's a pipe dream I suppose.

Just went yellow

Did it? Still fields of green for me.

While keeping the status green for s3, they have at least put up a notice at the top:

Increased Error Rates

We are investigating increased error rates for Amazon S3 requests in the US-EAST-1 Region.

Yeah I just now saw that. Probably regional cache clearing or something.


Still green for me

Just went yellow

Increased Error Rates

We are investigating increased error rates for Amazon S3 requests in the US-EAST-1 Region.

https://status.aws.amazon.com/

Check individual services ...

Amazon Simple Storage Service (US Standard) Service is operating normally


They don't show it on the status dashboard at https://status.aws.amazon.com/ (at least at the time I originally posted this comment).

But if you go to your personal health dashboard (https://phd.aws.amazon.com/phd/home#/dashboard/open-issues) they report an S3 operational issue event there.

Edit: Mine is reporting region us-east-1

Edit 2: And now the event disappeared from my personal health dashboard too. But we are still experiencing issues. WTH.

Also seeing the intermittent event on the personal dashboard. Wonderful.

Apparently they need a special/separate status page for everyone's personal health dashboard too. SMH.

Down for us as well. We have cloudfront in front of some of our s3 buckets and it is responding with

    CloudFront is currently experiencing problems with requesting objects from Amazon S3.
Can I also say I am constantly disappointed by AWS's status page: https://status.aws.amazon.com/ it seems whenever there is an issue this takes a while to update. Sometimes all you see is a green checkmark with a tiny icon saying a note about some issue. Why not make it orange or something. Surely they must have some kind of external monitor on these things that could be integrated here?

edit: Since posting my comment they added a banner of

"Increased Error Rates

We are investigating increased error rates for Amazon S3 requests in the US-EAST-1 Region."

However S3 still shows green and "Service is operating normally"

https://twitter.com/aws_shd/status/836635812020158464

"Increased API Error Rates - 9:52 AM PST We are investigating increased error rates in the US-EAST-1" "S3 operational issue - us-east-1"

Yeah and still a green check mark :D

Would love to know the threshold for "Increased" -_-

"I felt a great disturbance in the Force, as if millions of voices suddenly cried out in terror, and were suddenly silenced. I fear something terrible has happened."

What kills me is that their status page still shows nothing is wrong.

https://status.aws.amazon.com/

Their status page probably can't refresh because S3 is down.

Its unreal watching a key web services fall like dominoes. Its too bad the concept of "too big to fail" applies only to large banks and countries.

Thanks for posting this. I've passed this information through my network.

Slack image uploads are hanging.

Yes it's down for me. I can't access files stored on S3. Also, the service I run is hung trying to store files on S3.

This seems like an appropriate time as any... Anyone want to list some competitors to S3? Bonus if it also provides a way to host a static website.

Google Cloud Storage comes to mind. From what I recall they can host static websites as well.

Rackspace's Cloudfiles. Does support static websites.

I use both RS Cloud Files and Google's Cloud Storage. Google's is superior in nearly every way.

The only con is that it is a Google product that could be deprecated at any point in time. But, with all the acquisition stuff happening over at RS, I'd be lying if I said I wasn't worried about them killing of their cloud offering.

Incredible how much stuff this affected for me. Opbeat is not loading and I can't even deploy because CircleCI seems to depend on S3 for something and my build is "Queued". This seems so dangerous...

We got timeouts to our bucket address from every location we tried starting at 10:37 Mountain time (GMT-7). Slack uploads started failing, imgur isn't working, and the landing page for the AWS console is showing a 500 error in the image flipper in the middle of the page. The Amazon status page has been all green, but there is a forum post about people having problems at https://forums.aws.amazon.com/thread.jspa?threadID=250319&ts...

In the last couple of minutes that forum post has gone from not existing to 175 views and 9 posts.

Yes. Have heard confirmation from Amazon that this outage is affecting us-east-1.

It is, of course the checkmark will stay green throughout this as Amazon doesn't care about actually letting its customers know they have a problem.

The AWS status page is still showing all green but how has a header saying they are investigating increased error rates. https://status.aws.amazon.com/

One of my heroku apps is down, and I cant' log into the heroku dashboard to check it out. I'm guessing this is related.

Not sure if its related or not (I'll just assume it is), but dockerhub is down as well. Haven't been able to push or pull for the last 15 minutes, some other folks complaining of the same thing.

Dropbox is down as well. This is going to be gud.

This is one of the times that I am glad to be running my own distributed object storage. I'm sure it's not as robust as Amazon, but......

Yup, same here. For a moment, I was worried that the UI showed 0 buckets. Gave me a heart attack.

Yup it looks so. My console says I have zero buckets, my Lambdas are timing out and https://aws.amazon.com/ returns a big:

"500 The server encountered an error processing your request." message

Down in US-East-1 as of 17:40 GMT. Amazon SES also down in US-East-1 as of a few minutes later.

Hearing reports of EBS down as well.

I confirm for SES being down in US-East-1 :-(

trello and giphy both seemed affected

I'm running into timeouts trying to download elixir packages, and I'm willing to bet this is the cause

I get this in my aws console.

Increased API Error Rates

09:52 AM PST We are investigating increased error rates in the US-EAST-1 Region.

Event data Event S3 operational issue Status Open Region/AZ us-east-1 Start time February 28, 2017 at 6:51:57 PM UTC+1 End time - Event category Issue

Can't access my website which is hosted on s3 (http://joshuajherman.com).

they're down to 3 nines

All of our S3 assets are unavailable. Cloudfront is accessible but returning a 504 status with the message: "CloudFront is currently experiencing problems with requesting objects from Amazon S3."

I'm getting this using s3cmd:

$ s3cmd ls WARNING: Retrying failed request: / ([Errno 60] Operation timed out) WARNING: Waiting 3 sec... WARNING: Retrying failed request: / ([Errno 60] Operation timed out) WARNING: Waiting 6 sec...

FreshDesk makes extensive use of S3 and it's been unbearably slow to load for the past hour or so. All on S3 requests.

Yeah, we host on S3 (US-East-1 I think) with Cloudfront for caching / SSL. Some of our requests get through but it's been intermittent. Lots of 504 Gateway Time-Outs when retrieving CSS, JS.

Is this only affecting US-EAST-1?

Uh-oh. Same here... and tried taking a screenshot of pinging s3.amazonaws.com and Slack upload hung.

Down from the outside; The internal access (from within EC2) APIs still work.

Any specific regions? us-west-2 seems fine to me. [edit] now I can't see any of my buckets in the web interface.

Appears to be us-east-1

same here, east us seems non-responsive

Same here, i mistakingly went to the dashboard first too. Silly me.

Quora is down too.

My EC2 Servers are also not provisioning.

Definitely experiencing non-loading for dependencies hosted on S3 at the moment...

Upload failing for me from Sacramento --> us-east-1

Dropbox using this? Can't seem to sync

They used to, but i think they are off it now.

Totally fucked.

It appears to be down. My website runs on S3 and my monitors are going nuts!

S3 and Elastic Beanstalk (S3 dependencies) ... no issues with RDS at the moment

Yes, affecting elb in us-east-1 right now. web services are down and unable to bring up the elb screen in the aws console.

S3 Ireland (eu-west-1) seems to be doing fine at first sight.

Not sure if it's related... but I'm having issues with Amazon Cloud-drive.

I would assume, I couldn't even share a screen shot of my evidence to my team on slack!

Lol... It's interesting how much depends on Amazon's infrastructure at the moment.

Down for me.

Is cli working for anyone else? I can't use the console UI, but aws s3 ls and get commands seem to be working fine.

SES is also down

We're getting errors indicative of an S3 outage too.

Anyone else seeing ELB/ALB issues?

Yes

Same here. US East (N. Virginia)

Their status page images are hosted on S3, so will be a while for the green checkmarks to update

Same

Having issues as well.. big issues..

Looks like it. Brief panic caused here.

Dead as a doornail for me

Yea seeing the same thing

Seeing the same here

Yup - dead in the water

what's the SLA for s3?

Seeing it here as well.

Same here

Same problem bro...

SES also down.

in the s3 web interface requests to S3 backend end with 503 Service Unavailable

Yep, same here.

any one get more info from AWS?

Yes.

fuck the police

