Ask HN: Is S3 down?

{
"errorCode" : "InternalError"
}
When I attempt to use the AWS Console to view s3
[1] https://status.aws.amazon.com/
reply
> Increased Error Rates
> We are investigating increased error rates for Amazon S3 requests in the US-EAST-1 Region.
I'd bet that something broke (causing InternalError responses) and then nodes started marking themselves as failed (causing the timeouts and 503s soon after).
Then I refreshed and the event disappeared altogether.
[1] https://phd.aws.amazon.com/phd/home?region=us-east-1#/dashbo...
Nice.
Increased Error Rates
We are investigating increased error rates for Amazon S3 requests in the US-EAST-1 Region.
We are investigating increased error rates for Amazon S3 requests in the US-EAST-1 Region.
https://status.aws.amazon.com/
Amazon Simple Storage Service (US Standard) Service is operating normally
But if you go to your personal health dashboard (https://phd.aws.amazon.com/phd/home#/dashboard/open-issues) they report an S3 operational issue event there.
Edit: Mine is reporting region us-east-1
Edit 2: And now the event disappeared from my personal health dashboard too. But we are still experiencing issues. WTH.
CloudFront is currently experiencing problems with requesting objects from Amazon S3.
edit: Since posting my comment they added a banner of
"Increased Error Rates
We are investigating increased error rates for Amazon S3 requests in the US-EAST-1 Region."
However S3 still shows green and "Service is operating normally"
"Increased API Error Rates - 9:52 AM PST We are investigating increased error rates in the US-EAST-1"
"S3 operational issue - us-east-1"
Slack image uploads are hanging.
The only con is that it is a Google product that could be deprecated at any point in time. But, with all the acquisition stuff happening over at RS, I'd be lying if I said I wasn't worried about them killing of their cloud offering.
In the last couple of minutes that forum post has gone from not existing to 175 views and 9 posts.
"500 The server encountered an error processing your request." message
Hearing reports of EBS down as well.
Increased API Error Rates
09:52 AM PST We are investigating increased error rates in the US-EAST-1 Region.
Event data
Event
S3 operational issue
Status
Open
Region/AZ
us-east-1
Start time
February 28, 2017 at 6:51:57 PM UTC+1
End time
-
Event category
Issue
$ s3cmd ls
WARNING: Retrying failed request: / ([Errno 60] Operation timed out)
WARNING: Waiting 3 sec...
WARNING: Retrying failed request: / ([Errno 60] Operation timed out)
WARNING: Waiting 6 sec...
[1] https://status.aws.amazon.com/
reply