Andy Weir’s Best Seller ‘The Martian’ Gets a Classroom-Friendly Makeover (nytimes.com)
45 points by ilamont 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 63 comments | favorite





Wow I think we all need to step back and chill when it comes to swears. It's actually a really brilliant book in its current form, why would you change it for kids for the sake of a few minor swear words that the kids probably know better than you anyways.

I agree with you, but this is the reality of it. I'd much rather kids have a censored version of this book than not have it at all, which is the choice we actually have given how most schools are run.

And it's not like the swearing is in any way essential to the work. You're not destroying a great work of literature by replacing "fuck" with "crap." So while I agree we shouldn't be so uptight about swears, I'd say we also shouldn't be so uptight about removing them here.

It's hard playing moral arbiter. On the one hand, you want to make it accessible to as many students as possible as well as teach them the core of what you want. You could probably replace much of the cursing without changing the underlying narrative.

But I also totally understand your point. Why is every marvel movie jam packed with gratuitous violence. To the point where fighting is the entire point of the narrative. Characters will die in fantastic ways but is still equally traumatizing. But portraying love or swearing is too adult for children. Makes no sense to me.

Yeah, I see what you mean. But while the profanity probably could be removed, I think it would really take something from the character. The swears give the story a real, raw feel somehow -- they really make you feel as if it's actually happening.

He talks like the rest of us, not like a robot.

Agreed. I assume as a classroom tool, this book would be appealing to early high school (8/9 grade). By that age, a student ought to be capable of reading a swear word or two in context without being injured.

Totally agree. I have kids, and the book would certainly be inappropriate for them now. That said, the simple solution is to wait until they're old enough before exposing it to them instead of attempting to dilute the book.

Eric Idle should now write an entire Math textbook series based on the word Fuck. Really, you could just have them be comedic supplemental material to another textbook. I bet a talented teacher could use such material to really liven up a math class.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jixxYx9fklM

(For those who don't know, writing songs based on Fuck has kind of become one of Eric Idle's things.)

> for the sake of a few minor swear words

There are two F-bombs in the opening sentences, and over 160 swear words throughout. I'm not cool with my 8 year old walking around dropping F-bombs, and I'm not sure why you think it's your place to tell me I should be...

I can't wait for my son to read this book, but in it's original form it was completely inappropriate for him. I'm glad to hear this is available now - it's going on the Kindle soon.

The swearing adds some color to the book, but it definitely doesn't take away from the content. I'm OK with this tradeoff as long as it becomes more accessible to students.

Having read the book something like five times now[0] I'm actually okay with this.

The swearing and cursing does make it a better book, but removing that doesn't remove the beauty of it. The film adaptation was okay without it (though it lost some scenes I'd have loved it to have included, and I'm only somewhat okay with Matt Damon in the lead role).

Kids with cool parents will buy them the better version, and they'll get to show it off to their friends. Now it's not about who is reading the book, but who's reading the cool version of it.

[0] I bought it as a KDP novel for $0.99, somewhere between it being a free book online and it being picked up by a mainstream publisher. Every now and then I want to re-read some small part of it, and accidentally re-read it all. One of my favourite books, honestly.

To be honest, I was actually distracted by the the swearing because it really was unnecessary writing. Like there are places where as an editor I would have told him to cut it too. --E.g., when he finds out what re-runs his crew member has and immediately follows the sentence with some cursing. It just would have been better with a lot of other literary devices.

Although some books will lose something if you subtract the harsher language, this is not one of them.

Something was off about the swearing for me as well. Kept distracting me while reading the book. I’m perfectly OK with Bruce Willis foul mouthing his bloody way through a skyscraper. But for me this astronaut’s fucks are unimaginative, emotionally dull and repeating ad nauseam. I am reminded of Tourette syndrome.

It's not necessary in any real sense, but a foul-mouthed astronaut who doesn't swear isn't a foul-mouthed astronaut. It's a trait that works well with the character's irreverent attitude.

I think that must be a totally subjective thing; I wasn't distracted at all, and I think you can say this:

> It just would have been better with a lot of other literary devices.

about a lot of parts of any given book.

It's good that kids will get to read this as part of their class, but America as a country needs to relax when it comes to swearing. How much damage can reading the word fuck do to someone who is 13-18 years old?

It's not so much that "America" is uptight about swearing is that the minority that is uptight about it cares very intensely, and the people that aren't also aren't nearly as upset about what needs to be done to placate that minority as the minority is if not placated, and the squeaky wheel gets the oil.

I don't think America as a country is particularly uptight about swearing. I hear swearing all the time, everywhere I go.

We have a cultural norm that adult authority figures do not swear in front of children or provide them with educational materials containing profanity.

I can see why this norm may be irksome to some people but I don't see how it is harmful.

Obviously there is no damage, but part of schooling is teaching children how to behave in our culture. Our culture believes swears are unprofessional and crass.

I certainly wouldn't have any problems with it for 13-18 years olds, but I can see why there is some push back.

Especially in an age where saying "son of bitch" could be construed as a perpetuating hostile workplace environment for women.

I've got a filthy mouth and I sort of wish I didn't.

I'd also be against cleaning up important classic works that use language that isn't really allowed anymore. That is whitewashing history.

I don't know what age the coursework around the book will be targeted at, but my son could absolutely devour the book at 8 - I held off due to the language. I will be getting him a copy of the friendly version as soon as he's done with the series he's reading now.

Well, if parents got to choose their kids' schools rather than being forced to accept what the State gives them, then this wouldn't be an issue (or, rather, it'd be an issue for each school to consider on its own).

I believe that constant swearing is inappropriate. As a matter of fact, in that book it decreased believability for me. An educated astronaut, faced with a possible extinction, would want to leave a worthy testament/diary, and not an expletive-riddled notes.

I felt the opposite actually. To me, the swearing made it more believable -- sure, the guy is leaving a diary, but for all he knows, nobody will ever find it. Being stranded on Mars and facing one's own death seems like the perfect occasion for swearing.

I thought the swearing in that book was very tastefully done. For me it added a bit of lightness and humor to the whole thing. I'm actually pretty disappointed that they cut so many of the swears from the movie.

This. The profanity, in my opinion, is really well used in the book. It gives it a raw and authentic feel that you wouldn't otherwise get. You can really see yourself there because he's talking like a human, not some politically correct ideal of a person.

They curse like sailors

http://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/how-nasa-censored-d...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=msIUMu2PjBM

Technically they are sailors.

Astronauts are people too. Some people swear.

See the Apollo 10 logs: https://www.jsc.nasa.gov/history/mission_trans/AS10_CM.PDF

more relevant, astronauts mostly grow up outside of the Bible belt, hence they swear. People in the Bible belt pass this kind of laws to warp reality and make the big city seem like a dangerous lawles place.

Literally the central point of Watney's character through the whole book is that he refuses to accept he's going to die there and does whatever he can to prevent it.

“The consistent findings across the studies suggest that the positive relation between profanity and honesty is robust, and that the relationship found at the individual level indeed translates to the society level,” concludes the final paper, set to be published in the journal of Psychological and Personality Science:

https://4f46691c-a-dbcb5f65-s-sites.googlegroups.com/a/micha...

Sure it was inappropriate. Many educated people swear like sailors exactly because it's inappropriate. His profanity was part of his character, and other characters reacted exactly as though it was inappropriate.

Have you read the transcripts from the Apollo missions?

http://m.imgur.com/Y1klGHr?r

I'm with you. At times it seemed too forced--as if the author thought, "Oops, I forgot to add something to this sentence...a period? No, it needs a 'shit!'"

In some cases it really felt like they were just going back over text and adding them in as an afterthought.

no matter how intelligent or educated you may be, words are just words. if they harm your sensibilities, perhaps try ignoring people.

besides, a loud expletive is sometimes required in certain situations. :P

I don't think it's inappropriate as much as I think it's just pure laziness. Can't find a more descriptive word? Drop an F-bomb. Yeah... get on with your bad self!.

Picking battles and all that. I don't think it's worth keeping this book out of the hands of more kids for the sake of a few swear words. It's not exactly Catcher in the Rye.

The important part of the book isn't the swearing, it's the science and engineering. This isn't William S. Burroughs.

Why? The inner monologue with all its swearing is what made the book what it is. It's hilarious, witty AND you get to learn actual engineering.

Do other English-speaking countries deal with this absurd demonization of commonly-heard curse words?

Australia certainly doesn't have this problem, but that's probably not a surprise.

As an example, here is some colourful language in a novel was a pretty standard text for English Literature classes in my state: https://books.google.com/books?id=BRwwAAAAQBAJ&q=fuck#v=snip...

On the other hand, Australia has actual censorship backed by law.

>RC (Refused Classification) – Contains material that is considered offensive to the standards of morality, decency and propriety generally accepted by reasonable adults to the extent that it should not be classified. Classification is mandatory, and films that are Refused Classification by the ACB are legally banned for sale, hire or public exhibition, carrying a maximum fine of $275,000 and/or 10 years' jail if an individual/organisation is found to be in breach of this.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Australian_Classification_Boar...

Yeah this wouldn't be allowed in UK schools because of the swearing. "Crap" would be allowed, and "shit" might be in the context of a piece of literature being reviewed in an English class, but in a science class there's no need for it and it is considered inappropriate for children. For context, saying 'the f-word' or equivalent in earshot of a teacher would usually result in punishment.

That's not true. I just went through secondary education in the UK and we've studied pieces of literature with quite raw swears in them. It's not a massive issue.

south American countries have 14yr kids read books on a band of criminal, murderous, rapists orphans living in the outskirts of the city.

But, most countries there are suffering State coups recently and some even removed science (geography, chemistry, sociology) to add State doctrine classes (where kids 6 and up are educated on their duties but never on their rights as citizens)

> But, most countries there are suffering State coups recently

Since 2000, there have been coups or attempted coups in two countries in South America (Ecuador several times, plus Venezuela). You have to take a very unusual view of "recently" to make the idea that most countries in South America have "recently" had coups.

It's simple. The teacher/school would have to get permission from parents. Many parents would refuse to give permission. This would force the teacher/school to provide alternative material. That becomes a pain when part of the class is reading one thing and part is reading a different thing. Its just easier to avoid the situation all together by either "sanitizing" the book or using a different book.

reply


Somewhat interesting, all 3 started in Utah.

https://www.vidangel.com/news/mission/

https://try.clearplay.com/what-is-clearplay/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/CleanFlicks

I hope we get a sanitized version of Django Unchained for my high school U.S. history students. It really is a good story, but the constant use of the N-word is a problem.

I assume this is satire? Because god forbid history students hear a historically-used word....

Yeah, just like Huckleberry Finn. Obviously those kinds of works need to go through the censors before we can let children near them.

So somebody just locked in a made-for-school monopoly on the 'safe' text, and schools will now likely pay a premium. All to protect middle/high schools students from swear words they can hear in the halls everyday.

Kind of a travesty. It's nothing these kids wouldn't hear on the school bus every day.

A travesty? Is the story materially hurt by these changes? I see a lot of people saying we shouldn't worry about kids seeing swear words, which I fully agree with, but no one seems to be putting forth any good arguments that these edits are in any way detrimental.

If the original text hadn't had him swearing, would you have walked away thinking "Gee, that was nice, but it seems odd that he never said 'fuck'. I'll remove half a star from my rating for that'? If not, why is this edit in any way a negative, let alone a travesty?

Kids need models of appropriate behavior. They don't need models of inappropriate behavior -- they've already got it.

I think it is important for people to occasionally remember that the concept of what is "appropriate" is completely made up.

Well lets all walk around class naked and defecate in the trash cans then.

Yeah, middle schoolers can have pretty gutter mouths. I wish adults in school boards would connect with reality here.

(I have essentially the same rant about alcohol and high schoolers).

So that makes it OK to use expletives in an educational setting? Sounds pretty unprofessional to me. Now, they may have overdone it in this case, but in general, I think that expletives should remain outside of professional settings (classroom/workplace/lecture hall/etc.).

reply


reply


Because here in the USA, some parents are incapable of teaching their children right from wrong and will rely on the public education system to do it for them.

"Good morning, bitches! Who's ready to do some fuckin' math! Open your books to page 155, let's DO THIS SHIT!"

I would prefer my kids not have a teacher that talks that way. I think a majority of parents would not appreciate that.

Ha, the kids would love it, though. I wouldn't be surprised if such a teacher had better educational outcomes.

You hear someone at work say: "Fuck this bug, what a shitty compiler, let's go back to using clang". Or you hear them say: "I'm tired of this bug, what a terribly designed compiler, let's go back to using clang".

The second one gets the same message across in my opinion, but without resorting to obscene language.

reply


When millions of people have some harmless feeling you think is irrational, the thing to do is work around it, not whine about it on Hacker News.

