And it's not like the swearing is in any way essential to the work. You're not destroying a great work of literature by replacing "fuck" with "crap." So while I agree we shouldn't be so uptight about swears, I'd say we also shouldn't be so uptight about removing them here.
But I also totally understand your point. Why is every marvel movie jam packed with gratuitous violence. To the point where fighting is the entire point of the narrative. Characters will die in fantastic ways but is still equally traumatizing. But portraying love or swearing is too adult for children. Makes no sense to me.
He talks like the rest of us, not like a robot.
(For those who don't know, writing songs based on Fuck has kind of become one of Eric Idle's things.)
There are two F-bombs in the opening sentences, and over 160 swear words throughout. I'm not cool with my 8 year old walking around dropping F-bombs, and I'm not sure why you think it's your place to tell me I should be...
I can't wait for my son to read this book, but in it's original form it was completely inappropriate for him. I'm glad to hear this is available now - it's going on the Kindle soon.
The swearing and cursing does make it a better book, but removing that doesn't remove the beauty of it. The film adaptation was okay without it (though it lost some scenes I'd have loved it to have included, and I'm only somewhat okay with Matt Damon in the lead role).
Kids with cool parents will buy them the better version, and they'll get to show it off to their friends. Now it's not about who is reading the book, but who's reading the cool version of it.
[0] I bought it as a KDP novel for $0.99, somewhere between it being a free book online and it being picked up by a mainstream publisher. Every now and then I want to re-read some small part of it, and accidentally re-read it all. One of my favourite books, honestly.
Although some books will lose something if you subtract the harsher language, this is not one of them.
We have a cultural norm that adult authority figures do not swear in front of children or provide them with educational materials containing profanity.
I can see why this norm may be irksome to some people but I don't see how it is harmful.
I certainly wouldn't have any problems with it for 13-18 years olds, but I can see why there is some push back.
Especially in an age where saying "son of bitch" could be construed as a perpetuating hostile workplace environment for women.
I've got a filthy mouth and I sort of wish I didn't.
I'd also be against cleaning up important classic works that use language that isn't really allowed anymore. That is whitewashing history.
I thought the swearing in that book was very tastefully done. For me it added a bit of lightness and humor to the whole thing. I'm actually pretty disappointed that they cut so many of the swears from the movie.
See the Apollo 10 logs:
In some cases it really felt like they were just going back over text and adding them in as an afterthought.
besides, a loud expletive is sometimes required in certain situations. :P
>RC (Refused Classification) – Contains material that is considered offensive to the standards of morality, decency and propriety generally accepted by reasonable adults to the extent that it should not be classified. Classification is mandatory, and films that are Refused Classification by the ACB are legally banned for sale, hire or public exhibition, carrying a maximum fine of $275,000 and/or 10 years' jail if an individual/organisation is found to be in breach of this.
But, most countries there are suffering State coups recently and some even removed science (geography, chemistry, sociology) to add State doctrine classes (where kids 6 and up are educated on their duties but never on their rights as citizens)
Since 2000, there have been coups or attempted coups in two countries in South America (Ecuador several times, plus Venezuela). You have to take a very unusual view of "recently" to make the idea that most countries in South America have "recently" had coups.
By the way, thanks for the link. I just ordered a classroom version of the book for my kids to read (yes, I would be one of those parents who wouldn't give permission for their kids to read the original version.)
Somewhat interesting, all 3 started in Utah.
If the original text hadn't had him swearing, would you have walked away thinking "Gee, that was nice, but it seems odd that he never said 'fuck'. I'll remove half a star from my rating for that'? If not, why is this edit in any way a negative, let alone a travesty?
(I have essentially the same rant about alcohol and high schoolers).
I would prefer my kids not have a teacher that talks that way. I think a majority of parents would not appreciate that.
The second one gets the same message across in my opinion, but without resorting to obscene language.
Now imagine a professor saying that during a lecture; sounds even worse to be honest. You mentioned that you grew up in a foreign country. Is it normal to hear your professor or boss speaking like that in a professional setting?
When millions of people have some harmless feeling you think is irrational, the thing to do is work around it, not whine about it on Hacker News.
