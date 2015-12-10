Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The New Face of American Unemployment (bloomberg.com)
The first chart is a good example of why a pie chart is usually not the correct choice for data visualization. Pie charts are usually quite hard to read, but this one is particularly bad as it has an animation looping through different years' data; it's impossible to discern the actual trends at a glance.

Much better would be a simple line graph with the trends for each series. More fancy, and perhaps a slightly better way to emphasize the narrative of the article, would be plotting the relative change from the first year (2007) for each series.

The manager of the wire mill in Scottsdale, Pennsylvania (pop. 4200 and dropping, 98% white, median income $32K, "archetypal Rust Belt town") says “We’ll just about hire anybody that we can get our hands on if the person comes in drug-free and they show up for work on time.” They still have problems finding people. Who would move there?

This is the plight of small-town America.

Well perhaps they should consider paying better wages or offering better working conditions if they truly have problems finding people.

Note one of the white elephants in the room. Ageism.

Scares the hell out of me to be frank...

"Nearly half of U.S. children now have at least one parent with a criminal record." That's somewhat dystopian.

They're including everything from traffic violations to felonies. I guess it wouldn't be as interesting of a statistic if they explained what it actually was.

> between 70 million and 100 million Americans, or as many as one in three American adults—have some type of criminal record. Many have been convicted of only minor offenses, such as misdemeanors—and many only have arrests that never led to a conviction.

https://www.americanprogress.org/issues/poverty/reports/2015...

This is the source of the stat.

Traffic violations now count as "criminal record"? According to what definition of "criminal"?

I mean, I'm not saying you're wrong, but this is so intuitively wrong that I wonder if you (or the article) is using a non-standard definition of "criminal". If not, is this a change? Has it always been defined this way?

Here is the link of the report referenced in the article. https://www.americanprogress.org/issues/poverty/reports/2015...

Definitely, but they keep it pretty vague. I'm assuming they're not just counting felonies, but also maybe someone who had some minor incident when they were a teenager.

I could see a lot of parents having some stupid minor on their record from when they were a bit more reckless.

Most crimes committed by minors in the US are expunged from their records when they come of age.

I believe you're slightly misreading chucknelson. I don't think he said "minor" to mean "underage", but rather "not felony". ("Minor" may have a distinct meaning from "misdemeanor", but IANAL.)

And unfortunately, teenage bad judgment doesn't automatically end on the 18th birthday...




