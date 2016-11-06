Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: Rumuki, a prenup for sex tapes (rumuki.com)
118 points by nathankot 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 63 comments | favorite





This is a cool idea.

I expressed an upfront concern about reverse engineering in another comment directly to the OP (no DRM is foolproof, etc). After skimming through the whitepaper I'd like ask you a few implementation questions about the feasibility of client trust:

• Can you tell me how the device token/keys are stored locally and accessed by the application? I understand the crypto itself (e.g. libsodium), but I'd like to know how you're protecting data on the client insofar as you can.

• Can you tell me what your methodology is for determining if an application has been manipulated or altered?

• How are you specifically obfuscating sensitive data or otherwise making the DRM bypass difficult (e.g. obfuscating data in .so files, etc).

I'm not trying to grief you here, I just want to talk about technical protection mechanisms in place.

I'm incredibly impressed by the design work on this. As someone who has studied design the past few years, the landing page alone is filled with little details and choices that taken together just succinctly and beautifully communicate what this app does. Definitely inspiring to know Nathan just hacked on this on his own -- I hope it is a terrific success!

This is not foolproof. What if someone records the video from another phone while playing. Similar to snapchat.

There is no accounting for the analog loophole

This app would have saved my career a couple years ago. Now, when I visit the old office to say hi to my ex-colleagues, I still can't get past the nickname they gave me because of what happened.

What did you expect?

I expected my colleagues to respect the things I do in private and realize I'm just human. And at the very least, if they were going to publicly respond, I'd have expected them to compliment me instead.

This sucks, I can't imagine what goes through the mind of people making fun of someone for something like this that is clearly private.

Hope you found a better job and colleagues after that.

Where's the legal contract part? If my video is leaked by the other party, I'd like to at least have a clear contract so I can issue takedown notices, sue for copyright damages, etc.

(Edit: Not a new idea, certainly, but well executed so far.)

i observe it was written in Haskell

https://github.com/rumuki/rumuki-server/tree/master/app

Ummm, so shoot a video of the playing video. Or hack into the display circuitry. With that, you could stream a copy somewhere, even if both parties were present.

OP here, this is addressed in the FAQ, I'll paste it here :)

> How do I know my partner won't abuse my trust?

> You can't. However with Rumuki you have the discretion to only grant playbacks when you can keep an eye on them. You also have the option to revoke all playback grants and delete the recording if trust is ever lost.

While you literally did address the question (and I applaud you for responding), you didn't actually answer it.

There is, of course, no technological way to prevent someone from capturing a video through the analogue hole (i.e., pointing a camera to the video as it is played), even if we assume that is possible that a consumer device can be controlled to such an extent that its owner can't find a way to capture the video output digitally.

In principle, what stops one party from simply reverse engineering the client app and permanently retrieving the file? Once the video file is decrypted on the client, even briefly, you've lost control.

Your answer demonstrates that you've thought about this problem, not that you've solved it. I like the idea of this app, but I would argue that the core promise of your app is technically infeasible.

EDIT: I clicked through to read your whitepaper and see that you've explicitly called this concern out and admitted the DRM scheme cannot be foolproof. That's admirable, and I'm glad you did address it. I would gently suggest you place that disclaimer somewhere in your FAQ as well.

As always, the only way to be certain your genitals wont be on the internet is to not film them. But then again.... that's not fun.

I think you're being sarcastic, but I just can't tell. I'd guess 99% of people doing this have just as much fun without filming.

I don't get the point of sextapes. I have excellent recall, so why do I need a video record?

I don't get the point of handcuffs in the bedroom, but some people like them, so that's up to them.

If you don't understand someone's sexual preference, the correct response is no response. You're not obligated to comment on everything.


I think it should be put more clear that it is possible to keep the "red key" (see https://rumuki.com/#how-it-works), but it is not kept by the app if it is not modified to prevent accidental leaks only.

The app does not protect from malicious partners, it just makes sure videos are still secure if one of the phones is stolen or lost. I even think there should be a feature to backup your key to your computer or your other phone.

Sure. But I would imagine that most videos start off with sincere mutual interest and only later due to bad breakups or stolen phone etc become a problem.

That was my thought too. It's not going to stop a determined person, but it's probably enough to prevent the casual voyeur.

Most people who leak sex tapes involving an ex probably don't think of doing so while they are still in a relationship with said ex. By the time they think of revenge, the victim-to-be should already have revoked access.

If your ex is making secret copies of sex tapes while you are still in a relationship with him, I think you have bigger things to worry about than revenge porn.

in my opinion this is the main point people pointing out the "just videotape it" problem miss.

I somewhat agree. But relationship status can be very vague and ambiguous. Let's say that you discover that your partner is unfaithful. You're pissed off, but you hide it until you've had a chance to clone those sextapes. Then you talk it out, and see how things go.

Best bet is avoiding sextapes.

Ask for frontal camera access, detect recording devices.

Uh-oh, nobody wants their face filmed while watching porn.

And again, it is a client app, assume it would be modified by a malicious party.

Just admit the problem is not possible to solve.

Like any other security concern, I don't think it's ever 100% solvable, you just get as close to solved as you reasonably can.

i just read the page again and realize this is for a single view and a maximum of 7 days for sex tapes recorded while both partners are present.

in my opinion this is one way to do it but prevents me from having a kind of "library" with videos to share with my partner.

how about a shared library that is watchable until access is revoked by one party?

there's also the question about sharing videos with a person that's not present (i.e. long distance relationship).

Very nice work on the website. It looks great and it's highly informative.

This is a clever idea that I feel has lots of uses, not just sex tapes.

It has indeed. It's more commonly known as "DRM".

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Secret_sharing

I agree. I'd be pleasantly surprised if this isn't patented already.

I didn't notice this issue addressed anywhere: what if the blue adversary/sex partner simply steals the red phone for a few minutes in order to grant access to the blue phone? Will red be informed of this? Is there some sort of passphrase that only red knows, to prevent this?

Yup, you can set an in-app passcode that locks the UI (you're asked to set one different from the phones passcode)

It seems like a good idea, but won't work.

I can't imagine two horny teens like: M: Show me something hot baby F: Sure! But please install that app to take all the nececary security precautions before we proceed with our sexting...

This will gain traction among camgirls and other people that produce private porn (I just invented that term because I don't know how one would call porn distributed on an individual basis). So thats like, pervware?

This would lower resistance to making a video in the first place due to the stronger security. Surely some people would not use it because they aren't security minded or they're inebriated or something, but I think it does have value.

I think you are understanding the app-foo of our youngest adult generation. Installing and using this app would be low resistance. I see 20 year olds jump through much bigger hoops just to score a date or play a game.

haha, great. Awesome landing btw. I'd love to be updated on how your project goes. Blog?

Couldn't agree more. I clicked on the link being skeptical, but the landing page is so well done that I came way impressed. Congratulations on shipping this product, and wish you all the very best.

Thank you!!!

Thanks! It's already on the App Store (since today,) I've been working on this for about 2 years now.

Hmmm thinking better still would be some kind of cooperative playback whereby it's not possible to play or record the video without direct cooperation from the other device. One device could store a one time pad for the video and the other could store the XOR with the one time pad. Both have to cooperate to play back. Could be extended to N devices devices using Samir's algo

In many places, paying for sex is illegal. Paying to make a pornography video isn't. Could this be used to build the Uber for sex?

reply


In short...No. https://www.popehat.com/2016/11/06/private-porn-shoots-brill...

TL;DR: Very long and pretty offensive post that boils down to "because the courts aren't stupid and can probably tell the difference and by the way there are some specific legal requirement that when making porn you need to cross-reference IDs and you're probably not doing it".

Pretty offensive? What is it that you find so offensive about the post?

The domain mocks the Pope's hat.


This question is asked commonly enough that Popehat dedicated at least one post to explaining why the "porn exception" would flop:

https://www.popehat.com/2016/11/06/private-porn-shoots-brill...

Do a external recording while having access and this solution fails.

I mean, that's obvious, right?

And yet, this solution still provides a dramatic increase in security for its users. Normally, files "exist by default", and will continue to do so forever. You have to take deliberate action to delete them. But here, files are effectively "destroyed by default", and can only be accessed via:

1. Consent of both parties.

2. One of the parties going out of their way to make a deliberate copy within a 7-day window, when (you hope) they're still well-disposed towards the other person.

A security solution does not need to be perfect.

Similar issues arise with systems like Hashicorp's Vault, which generates time-limited, revokable credentials for programs. Obviously, a compromised server could abuse a time-limited AWS credential. But that's still a much better situation than handling out AWS credentials with unlimited lifetimes, because they'll inevitably wind up in all sorts of strange places.

Expiration is not a solution to all your security problems. But it's much better than no expiration.

I guess you are right, but I think if this solution became mainstream people would do a backup as soon as they have access. This solution will give some false security and some extra security by luck and antagonist incompetence. It won't make that much of a difference.

The point is that the other person only turns into an antagonist after some point (hence the "revenge" in revenge porn). It takes a more twisted mind to do a backup just in case you end up splitting and hating your ex.

What's to prevent someone from taking the video of the video? The snapchat question.

then you'd lose the fully quality.

more importantly: they can't do that after the consent ended. so if the malicious partner starts to do this while the relationship is still intact, you're partially fucked.

if you decide to break up they can't record the video afterwards for revenge or blackmailing purposes.

Did you patent this?

Why not make this work for files of any kind?

By default, a message could disappear shortly after playback ended a la Snapchat.

But you could store the encrypted version and bring if back anytime with consent of both parties.

What happens when one person dies? Is the other cut off, or is the system smart enough to have a dead man's switch option that lets you allow access if no response is given in X hours / days?

Presumably, this is tied to access to the phone. If the deceased person has left their phone password behind, whoever has the password can grant access to the video.

hopefully the other person is cut off, otherwise the system would be practically useless.

... Or just don't trust everybody...

if you're in a relationship at some point you should be able to trust the other to some degree or you won't be able to relax and enjoy it. there's no watertight way to completely assess the others reliability though, so you're always dealing with a certain amount of uncertainty.

sex tapes can be fun but are something very private, potentially damaging and a liability in case the relationship ends on bad terms (which can happen under the best circumstances).

so without (even flawed) protection like this you've got two options:

a) don't do sex tapes, which is not a good option in case you want to make sex tapes.

b) try not to let a leak affect you, which is not a good option because you're only human and part of a larger society where sex tapes aren't universally accepted (maybe with the exception of porn actors).

using this you have at least another level control/protection that might defer all but the most technologically versed (or at least prevent super high-quality leaks).

