I expressed an upfront concern about reverse engineering in another comment directly to the OP (no DRM is foolproof, etc). After skimming through the whitepaper I'd like ask you a few implementation questions about the feasibility of client trust:
• Can you tell me how the device token/keys are stored locally and accessed by the application? I understand the crypto itself (e.g. libsodium), but I'd like to know how you're protecting data on the client insofar as you can.
• Can you tell me what your methodology is for determining if an application has been manipulated or altered?
• How are you specifically obfuscating sensitive data or otherwise making the DRM bypass difficult (e.g. obfuscating data in .so files, etc).
I'm not trying to grief you here, I just want to talk about technical protection mechanisms in place.
Hope you found a better job and colleagues after that.
(Edit: Not a new idea, certainly, but well executed so far.)
https://github.com/rumuki/rumuki-server/tree/master/app
> How do I know my partner won't abuse my trust?
> You can't. However with Rumuki you have the discretion to only grant playbacks when you can keep an eye on them. You also have the option to revoke all playback grants and delete the recording if trust is ever lost.
There is, of course, no technological way to prevent someone from capturing a video through the analogue hole (i.e., pointing a camera to the video as it is played), even if we assume that is possible that a consumer device can be controlled to such an extent that its owner can't find a way to capture the video output digitally.
Your answer demonstrates that you've thought about this problem, not that you've solved it. I like the idea of this app, but I would argue that the core promise of your app is technically infeasible.
EDIT: I clicked through to read your whitepaper and see that you've explicitly called this concern out and admitted the DRM scheme cannot be foolproof. That's admirable, and I'm glad you did address it. I would gently suggest you place that disclaimer somewhere in your FAQ as well.
If you don't understand someone's sexual preference, the correct response is no response. You're not obligated to comment on everything.
The app does not protect from malicious partners, it just makes sure videos are still secure if one of the phones is stolen or lost. I even think there should be a feature to backup your key to your computer or your other phone.
If your ex is making secret copies of sex tapes while you are still in a relationship with him, I think you have bigger things to worry about than revenge porn.
Best bet is avoiding sextapes.
And again, it is a client app, assume it would be modified by a malicious party.
Just admit the problem is not possible to solve.
in my opinion this is one way to do it but prevents me from having a kind of "library" with videos to share with my partner.
how about a shared library that is watchable until access is revoked by one party?
there's also the question about sharing videos with a person that's not present (i.e. long distance relationship).
I can't imagine two horny teens like:
M: Show me something hot baby
F: Sure! But please install that app to take all the nececary security precautions before we proceed with our sexting...
This will gain traction among camgirls and other people that produce private porn (I just invented that term because I don't know how one would call porn distributed on an individual basis).
So thats like, pervware?
https://www.popehat.com/2016/11/06/private-porn-shoots-brill...
And yet, this solution still provides a dramatic increase in security for its users. Normally, files "exist by default", and will continue to do so forever. You have to take deliberate action to delete them. But here, files are effectively "destroyed by default", and can only be accessed via:
1. Consent of both parties.
2. One of the parties going out of their way to make a deliberate copy within a 7-day window, when (you hope) they're still well-disposed towards the other person.
A security solution does not need to be perfect.
Similar issues arise with systems like Hashicorp's Vault, which generates time-limited, revokable credentials for programs. Obviously, a compromised server could abuse a time-limited AWS credential. But that's still a much better situation than handling out AWS credentials with unlimited lifetimes, because they'll inevitably wind up in all sorts of strange places.
Expiration is not a solution to all your security problems. But it's much better than no expiration.
more importantly: they can't do that after the consent ended. so if the malicious partner starts to do this while the relationship is still intact, you're partially fucked.
if you decide to break up they can't record the video afterwards for revenge or blackmailing purposes.
By default, a message could disappear shortly after playback ended a la Snapchat.
But you could store the encrypted version and bring if back anytime with consent of both parties.
sex tapes can be fun but are something very private, potentially damaging and a liability in case the relationship ends on bad terms (which can happen under the best circumstances).
so without (even flawed) protection like this you've got two options:
a) don't do sex tapes, which is not a good option in case you want to make sex tapes.
b) try not to let a leak affect you, which is not a good option because you're only human and part of a larger society where sex tapes aren't universally accepted (maybe with the exception of porn actors).
using this you have at least another level control/protection that might defer all but the most technologically versed (or at least prevent super high-quality leaks).
