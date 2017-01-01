Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
How Do You Know a Developer Is Doing a Good Job? (professorbeekums.com)
3 points by beekums 39 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





> Can they write good code?

This is the most important but also impossible for non-technical managers, or even technical ones that were never that good themselves.

Are there companies out there the do independent audits of developers/code quality? If always wondered if there is a business opportunity there.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: