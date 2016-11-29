Gravity decreases in proportion to distance squared between objects, but its not observed beyond a certain distance. To compensate, that space was assumed to be filled with dark matter. This theory suggests that gravity switches from a inverse-square law to a different set of rules after a certain distance.
https://www.quantamagazine.org/20161129-verlinde-gravity-dar...
The bullet cluster is hard to explain without some form of dark matter.
However, dark matter is measurable physics. I'm sure if technology and knowledge keep getting better we'll be able to solve this one, but it won't help with the aforementioned fundamental philosophical questions.
Even in this universe, it's possible to be entirely cut off from regions. What does a black hole look like inside its event horizon? We have models, but it's impossible to measure. On a larger scale, assuming the continue expansion of the universe, the furthest galaxies will eventually be receding from us faster than the speed of light, making them un-observable.
So, it seems like it's still an open possibility, and even better, it might be resolvable one way or the other in the near future -- at least for the primordial black hole theory.
I'm just a layman, but I have touted my theory before, and I have yet to invalidate it. I have even asked friend who is a top physicist from Oxford, and though I did not describe my theory in technical enough terms for him to easily address, he found the idea intriguing (though perhaps he was simply humoring me, as the English do sometimes).
I've posted it here before and got nothing, but I understand aversion to a layman attempting to explain such things with only gnostic imagination terms.
Here it is:
A variation on m-theory/s-duality, if all matter in our universe passed through a single point at the time of the big bang, this could possibly explain quantum entanglement, both via single point origin, but also through what I call the dual universe theory. That is not to preclude more than one universe, but if another universe broke through our universe membrane (probably after a heat death if it existed at all before the event), then what we consider "dark matter" is really matter that still exists in the second universe. In my theory, quantum entanglement of this universes matter and that universes matter are a first order effect, and gravity is a second order effect, in that our matter or some of our matter seeks to return eventually to it's original dark matter state, by way of black holes or some other undiscovered phenomenon, and that gravity is the result of matter attempting to condense until eventually critical mass enough is reached by way of a star collapsing on itself into a black hole, and why almost every galaxy should have one.
Therefore, if my hypothesis is correct, studies of dark matter should focus on the relation and measurement of gravity and dark matter (concentrated in the non-matter areas of our universe, which makes it hard to measure directly).
Just my theory, I could be and most likely am wrong, but I at least think it could be a start for some physcist to develop a more proper scientific theory with more testable and falsifiable set of projections.
I think this is important to think about because I beleive dark matter will inherently be tied to our understanding of quantum entanglement and other quantum effects. Quantum computing is only the beggining. Imagine if we could have a quantum internet, no more fiber or physical medium restrictions, but atruly decentralized peer-to-peer system. Close to instant communication for long space travel. Uncensorable internet. It unlocks a host of civilization upgrade potentials.
I think you can gain a lot of understanding that way (plus enjoyment), but I don't think that kind of surface level understanding can be easily extended into new theories. In order to generate new theories, I would imagine that you need a background in the math behind all this stuff.
Anyway, as to your last point: my understanding is that entanglement in no way implies "close to instant communication." The speed of light is the still the upper limit on transferring information [0].
