Will We Ever Know What Dark Matter Is? (nautil.us)
There is no evidence that dark matter even exists other than the fact that our universe is not expanding at the rate we think it should, based on our current theory of gravity and how much mass we can account for based on the radiation currently reaching us (light). I think it's far more likely that our theory is incomplete rather than some whole new class of invisible matter/energy being conjured into existence just to counter-balance our 1) wrong equations and/or 2) wrong observations. So many non-scientists think dark matter is proven. It isn't. It's nothing but pure conjecture.

A bit off-topic, but not totally: I am so sick of nautil.us spamming my back button into oblivion that I won't click a nautil.us link never more, until they fix that and someone here say it is fixed.

I normally just open things in a new tab, avoids that problem entirely.

But just for you, I clicked the link normally, waited for it to load, hit back, and ended right back up at the HN page. So either an adblocker fixes the problem, or they have.

They seem to be adding history items when you scroll. Try scrolling down the page some, then going back. It took me about ten clicks to get back when I tried it.

You seem to be correct.

Though the new tab approach still works.


Back button doesn't work at all for me once I scroll partway down. It just bumps me back to the top of the article and then loops infinitely

In Firefox, I just right-click on the back button, and select.

Dark matter as particles, rather than some undiscovered gravitational effect at galactic scale, seems like a difficult case to make. If it is particles, the distribution of dark matter in a galaxy has to be highly dependent on the distribution of ordinary matter, or vica versa, and yet there is no interaction. I'd bet on gravity waves and/or quantum mechanical gravity effects leading to an explanation, rather than the discovery of a new class of matter.

I don't think we will ever know the answers to fundamental philosophical questions such as why or how the universe exists.

However, dark matter is measurable physics. I'm sure if technology and knowledge keep getting better we'll be able to solve this one, but it won't help with the aforementioned fundamental philosophical questions.

The how is likely just another question of physics; I recall watching some PBS special that hypothesized some collision of higher-dimensional branes.

Even if it is a question of physics that doesn't mean it's an answerable one. There may be impenetrable barriers between us and any supposed higher-order multiverse.

Even in this universe, it's possible to be entirely cut off from regions. What does a black hole look like inside its event horizon? We have models, but it's impossible to measure. On a larger scale, assuming the continue expansion of the universe, the furthest galaxies will eventually be receding from us faster than the speed of light, making them un-observable.

So how do these branes exist? The fundamental question remains.

My favorite pet theory (head-canon may be a more appropriate term) is that Dark Matter is a set of matter that's just as rich and interactive as ours - made up of particles that follow the analogue of our laws, with weak, strong and electromagnetic forces - but slightly different, so that that parallel universe is full of intelligent life, investigating "shadow matter" that only interacts via gravity, wondering how sad and empty and dark it must be for those particles that make up only 10% of the universe.

Have we already ruled out the possibility of dark matter just being huge numbers of black holes without notable accretion disks?

Not completely, but seemingly unlikely.

http://resonaances.blogspot.ch/2016/06/black-hole-dark-matte...

"It certainly isn’t any ordinary object or particle—that has long since been ruled out" is the first sentence of the second paragraph.

I think we will, but it is going to be a surprise for many current theoretical physicists once we do.

I'm just a layman, but I have touted my theory before, and I have yet to invalidate it. I have even asked friend who is a top physicist from Oxford, and though I did not describe my theory in technical enough terms for him to easily address, he found the idea intriguing (though perhaps he was simply humoring me, as the English do sometimes).

I've posted it here before and got nothing, but I understand aversion to a layman attempting to explain such things with only gnostic imagination terms.

Here it is:

A variation on m-theory/s-duality, if all matter in our universe passed through a single point at the time of the big bang, this could possibly explain quantum entanglement, both via single point origin, but also through what I call the dual universe theory. That is not to preclude more than one universe, but if another universe broke through our universe membrane (probably after a heat death if it existed at all before the event), then what we consider "dark matter" is really matter that still exists in the second universe. In my theory, quantum entanglement of this universes matter and that universes matter are a first order effect, and gravity is a second order effect, in that our matter or some of our matter seeks to return eventually to it's original dark matter state, by way of black holes or some other undiscovered phenomenon, and that gravity is the result of matter attempting to condense until eventually critical mass enough is reached by way of a star collapsing on itself into a black hole, and why almost every galaxy should have one.

Therefore, if my hypothesis is correct, studies of dark matter should focus on the relation and measurement of gravity and dark matter (concentrated in the non-matter areas of our universe, which makes it hard to measure directly).

Just my theory, I could be and most likely am wrong, but I at least think it could be a start for some physcist to develop a more proper scientific theory with more testable and falsifiable set of projections.

I think this is important to think about because I beleive dark matter will inherently be tied to our understanding of quantum entanglement and other quantum effects. Quantum computing is only the beggining. Imagine if we could have a quantum internet, no more fiber or physical medium restrictions, but atruly decentralized peer-to-peer system. Close to instant communication for long space travel. Uncensorable internet. It unlocks a host of civilization upgrade potentials.

I think it comes off as a little crazy to hypothesize about these things if your level of experience is basically reading wikipedia (as mine is).

I think you can gain a lot of understanding that way (plus enjoyment), but I don't think that kind of surface level understanding can be easily extended into new theories. In order to generate new theories, I would imagine that you need a background in the math behind all this stuff.

Anyway, as to your last point: my understanding is that entanglement in no way implies "close to instant communication." The speed of light is the still the upper limit on transferring information [0].

[0] http://physics.stackexchange.com/questions/15282/quantum-ent...

