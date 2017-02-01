As our society becomes more specialized it seems a bit absurd to have people make judgements mostly based on how well each side can make incredibly complex things comprehensible and convincing without any real understanding of the underlying principles in the field.
It seems likely that the best expert witness in this case is not the most correct or credentialed, but the most charismatic.
It would be interesting to see how some of these big software trials (Google v Oracle) would have come out if the jury were made up of people who were both impartial and familiar with the industry.
But if we take the idea of a jury to be about judging by one's peers, it should be patently clear (heh) that the jury ought to be composed of the peers of the defendant. As to how that works when there's a corporation on trial, I don't know. I have the funny image of Google and Oracle being judged by Microsoft, IBM and the FSF in the jury box :)
I'm a physicist, and once expressed to a judge I had met on the trail that I wished I could be judged by my academic peers. It was my belief that they would be more receptive to logical argument, understanding in their analysis, and more committed to fundamental principles. The judge was visibly surprised, but said little.
What later changed my mind was the realization that our society is a human one, and that humanity has a huge spectrum of experience. A group of physicists may not understand something about the world that others do. Furthermore, any select group of citizens will differ in belief somewhat from the interests of society at large.
But do I want educated and principled jurors on any jury that judges me, ones with enough fortitude to mis-trial a jury or nullify a law if that's what is required? Damn straight.
If the notion that your citizen-peers might not be informed troubles you, take time to help others form informed opinions.
Have you met any academics?
I would be too. What you said is rather arrogant. If you had based it on their having specific physics knowledge, that would be one thing. But to say that logic and reasoning is the exclusive realm of academia---that's very insulting to a lot of people.
How many people do you know outside of STEM that can comment on the characteristic of falsifiability of scientific theories? How many even bothered to take philosophy 101? How many have bothered to seriously invest themselves in substantive topics that will give them the tools and experience they need to make sound judgements in an array of different subjects?
We are talking about a society where in a large segment of the population does not believe credible scientific theories, and tend to latch onto what can and should be generally discarded viewpoints.
We (as a society) by and large do not hire people without basic math and reasoning skills; why do we suddenly pretend that these same qualifications should not be held in the justice system, or even entertain the idea that these qualifications should be raised to a higher standard. After all, juries sometimes have the power to ruin entire lives and families.
People's egos are not great bedrocks for their credibility and judgement to sit on. Let them be insulted.
Example (I'll let you be the judge of which one is being irrational): I know STEMers who are adamant atheists. I also know STEMers who are pretty devout and think that science supports all of their beliefs.
For a less controversial example just look at the sheer amount of fashion trends that sweep through the programming community. Pushing those trends is literally a core function of this website. Just like many people in america jump from fad diet to fad diet , and we jump from fad framework to fad framework. The number of software engineering decisions we make that are based on actual software engineering research is vanishingly small.
Fellow STEMers please understand that you (and me) are human and very likely just as irrational and emotional as any other group of people. Ignoring that fact will lead to a false sense of superiority.
Theoretically science is supposed to be that paragon of reasoning where we attempt to falsify our beliefs and thereby make the more correct ones stronger, but my interaction with the academic world has made me realize that science is again mostly about developing relationships so that your papers will be favorably reviewed, publishing junk to make sure your boss thinks you are productive, and researching whatever the people paying your bills are interested in researching.
Being better at that than the average population isn't a very high bar. Yes we make a lot of irrational choices and often times we will defend them in pseudo rational terms. Flame wars abound.
But the meta debate about the standard of proof for our claims is never far away. It counts for something to be able to come up with some sort of test or empirical support. Every front page story about medical experiments inevitably has a comment thread about correlation vs causality and various sorts of possible biases.
Do you really want to be judged by people who never had these sorts of debates and never had to defend their own arguments against this sort of criticism?
I am not saying these people are infallible, I am saying that they are obviously equipped with better tooling and experience to make such judgements than someone who has no serious experience in dealing with "hard" subjects.
It was probably a mistake for me to explicitly list "STEM", but I thought it would hopefully convey my point a bit better. We live in an extremely technology oriented society, so it's a rather important subject to be decently versed in. However, a good, invested effort into the subject of philosophy would definitely be more than sufficient to make up for people's knowledge and reasoning errors.
Are we going to pretend this is not the case?
And more to the point, fairly obviously false.
Why the hell would that realization change your mind? For society at large, that "huge spectrum" includes copious amounts of superstition and ignorance, which (one would hope) should be significantly lower in those people subjected to scientific scrutiny on a regular basis. You're gambling on something being in that spectrum that will positively offset this negative, but you don't know (or mention) what it is.
"But do I want educated and principled jurors on any jury that judges me, ones with enough fortitude to mis-trial a jury or nullify a law if that's what is required? Damn straight."
So you actually want a different kind of elite to be jurors, but not just physicists. You don't actually want citizens as a whole.
"If the notion that your citizen-peers might not be informed troubles you, take time to help others form informed opinions."
Have you ever tried that? What makes you believe that your citizen-peers are even interested in spending their valuable time to listen to someone else trying to change their opinion? Lots of people are quite fond of their uninformed opinions.
An educated, reasoning, and principled jury pool should not be an exception. It should be the expectation. We should expect it of our society as a whole and our school system in particular.
Taking the time to share interesting and useful insights to people at a moment when they're interested in exchanging ideas can be very effective.
Peers are supposed to know you, your character, and your history. It's the only hope you have of being truly considered innocent until proven guilty. The default situation of a juror should be "I can't believe they did it; convince me", not "I have no idea". More important, if a jury starts at "I have no idea", they're realistically starting at "this person wouldn't be here if they hadn't done something; they're probably guilty".
I don't think so. It's one thing to say that juries should be made of private citizens drawn from your nation/state/town. It's another thing entirely to say that juries should be made up of your buddies. Peer is not a synonym for neighbor. It means "equal".
There's of course a balance to be struck, and mobs will turn on people in an instant anyway. I'm merely saying that "peers" did not originally mean "random fellow humans"; it implied a level of connection above that.
Personally, though, I think we've idealized the "impartial" jury too much—mostly because I don't believe there's such a thing.
As someone who knows you can identify similarities between seemingly dissimilar text using mathematical analysis, I feel like it'd be easier to convince me that there was "non-literal copying."
Experienced developers should also easily recognize that two independently developed codebases may end up pretty similar at places simply because of the problem domain. There's for instance only so many ways you can structure the rendering code in your game efficiently.
A juror may vote not guilty even if they believe the defendant broke the law. They could do this, for example, if they believe the law itself is not just or not legitimate, as could be the case if they thought that software patents or copyrights were illegitimate.
A bigger problem is defining field boundaries and determine who gets to judge qualifications, both of which introduce points at which biases can be introduced systematically.
- If they're experts in the field, they may have had enough interaction with the case in question (or the people involved in the case) to have formed an opinion without having heard any testimony
- Due to their expertise, the jury could decide "it's easier (more convenient, more likely to be correct, etc) to defer to the expert" and just vote whichever way the expert votes
By not having experts, everyone makes their own decisions on how to weight different pieces of evidence, and no one's opinion drowns out anyone else's (at least, any more than would have happened anyway with that particular jury).
True but at the same time nothing says its all or nothing.
I really think there is an argument for cases like this to have ~4 people with degrees relevant to the case sitting on the jury which is likely enough to swing the jury's results if there is something that just wasn't communicated effectively or the issue being clouded by one party.
Sure there might be bias in that case, but I don't think its particularly pronounced when a civil suit is ultimately decided by a majority.
But way too often, I've had lawyers basically tell me that whether we should pursue something is basically a function of how much money we're willing to put into pursing it in court convolved with some vague probability function of how 12 random people will feel about how trustworthy our expert witness looks versus how the other guys.
I'd gladly trade a more "just" system for a more predictable one.
If you've ever worked at a company with an "problematic" architectural committee you might get a little scared of having them as a jury.
If new architecture had to be reviewed by a representative sampling of your workmates, randomly selected for each review, I don't think you'd have such issues.
i feel like we need to make allowances for specialised cases, in this circumstance you may as well be talking in german and expect english speakers to understand what's going on.
jury_of_peers = random12(peers(defendant) + peers(prosecutor)) OR random6(peers(defendant)) + random6(peers(prosecutor));
peers(X) is declared/set by X. num(peers(X)) >= num_citizens/10 so that corrupt X cant set 12 yes men.
This would incentivize X to be good to peers(X).
I recently read a comment that framed the law as being software. After my experience, I've come to think of juries as being the computers that run such "software" in the context of a trial: to execute the instructions as handed down by the judge, given the evidence and testimonies as factual inputs and to ultimately output a verdict that follows (as closely as possible) the rules codified in the law.
I feel that the problem really lies in the evidence provided by the expert witness. In this particular case, it sounds like there was an expert witness on both sides, but perhaps one witness was more effective than the other, at least to the jury. To reduce any bias, ideally there are (many) multiple witnesses providing testimony on the same issues, so that the evidence presented will average out to be as close to the factual truth as possible. Unfortunately, that's almost certainly not scalable in the context of a trial.
How many example source files have you downloaded that demonstrate a graphics library by drawing a cube. I bet they share a decent amount of similarity across most engines. That doesn't mean they are copies.
It is through logic like this that our courts are meant to function.
Why is there an assumption that you can explain anything to anyone? There is no law of nature stating that the maximum complexity anyone can invent is smaller than the complexity the average person can understand.
We aren't that special. We aren't magical unicors who work in all corners of our galaxy. No we are programmers, PhDs, mechanics, engineers. Our jobs share a lot in common with each other and can be easily broken down to their base components.
That's the job of a programmer like Carmack. To break things down into their simplest form and represent them clearly and consisely.
Frankly for him it's exactly what he's paid to do.
> There is no law of nature stating that the maximum complexity anyone can invent is smaller than the complexity the average person can understand.
Unless you think you, or this hypothetical person, is so unbelievably smart that they can operate on a plane so far above that of the common man that they can't explain what they do up there. Then I can see how you can think that way. I personally don't belive that is the case.
We as programmers don't do that and very few people do. For example, lets ask this question:
How do you advocate for funding for the job you do? You need to market yourself. How do the people you market to market to their bosses?
It's not PhDs all the way down the same way it's not turtles all the way down. There is a simple, consise, and understandable explination for every activity that humanity has done since the beginning of time. Wheather I know how to formulate it is one thing but one must exist.
Could John Carmack explain binary space partitioning in an interesting way that made Joe Average feel like he got it? Most likely yes.
But would Joe Average really "get it"? Could he make a meaningful judgement as to whether some other piece of software implementing BSP was more or less a copy of some other piece? (just using BSP as an example - not a good one)
I sincerely doubt it. As the saying goes, a little knowledge is dangerous.
Look at the number of people who claim that global warming is a myth because they saw a snowstorm last week.
Its fashionable, and feels liberal, to claim that we're all much the same, but we're not. John Carmack is what many would call a genius, who can conceive of things that are simply beyond the ken of the bulk of society.
Sure those people have other skills and virtues - but epecting them to make rational decisions about complex technical matters while two opposing sets of attorneys bark at them is...ridiculous.
The quote from Alexander Pope is actually "A little learning is a dangerous thing". People often get this wrong, which is probably a tiny bit ironic.
To machines and to fellow experts, yes - but not to the general population, and not to people who may be persuaded to jail him, or fine him at tremendous expense, if he doesn't adequately explain it while someone else is being paid big money to obfuscate his explanation.
This isn't advertising or fundraising. This isn't helping people understand who have an ulterior motive for understanding. This is a hostile environment trying to convict him, an environment that leverages ignorance.
And the complex topic at hand isn't sufficiently explained to ordinary people in a matter of hours, he'd have to put them thru a complete "high school thru post-doctoral education" process and bring them up in the vicinity of his level as an "among the greatest of all time in the field". When learning about a particular topic, I was directed to keep notes in a safe-deposit box precisely so if I was ever criminally charged for related reasons, I could literally put the entire jury thru the full education on the subject - and that would take about a month of courtroom time. I can't imagine Carmack's lawyer arranging to put a jury of commoners thru arithmetic-to-post-doctoral-rendering to "explain what he's doing".
I've heard it said that the simple (in rules) game of Go can be so complex that it takes mastery of seventh-level skills just to comprehend what ninth-level skills are doing. You can't just take someone who barely learned the rules and explain, in a short time, what the grandmasters are doing to win.
So, those very few people out there are basically fucked up with no recourse? How few are they?
Anyway, yep, we are normal people. Normal people that spent a decade or four learning something very specialized. Now, why should we take for granted that people that never learned anything in our specialty can understand anything we know in a week?
The system works when juries are able to differentiate between expert witnesses, and that may very well require more expertise than just applying everyday common knowledge to two competing expositions.
The wrong projects get funded all the time. In the legal system one should do better.
People of exceptional intelligence is able to learn new things and think through a problems easily, but what makes a real difference is if you already own the building blocks of the new idea or not. A transpiration vs. inspiration kind of thing.
Anyway, I think the argument is that you should be judge by average and impartial persons (a jury or a judge) because, otherwise, you are not in a egalitarian society.
Somebody could argue that an egalitarian society is not efficient, but history teach us where that finish: there is always people on the ready to declare themselves above the others. So we have to aim to some kind of balance.
The actual analysis of the code is something that they could then listen to expert findings about.
Contracts get really complex in the same way programs get complex. But, juries have mediated contract disputes for a very long time.
If anything that sounds like a complaint about expert witnesses not juries.
Hell, a few years back most Americans did not know that McDonald's was unhealthy, they had to be told this...
she peers over my shoulder at my monitor, which has (let's say) a screenful of some Ruby on Rails app in Sublime Text
Her: "Is that... code?"
Me: "Yep, that's right. It's the code for a web site."
Her: "Wow, your code is so beautiful!"
Me (surprised): "Really? What makes you say that?"
Her: "All those lovely colours! I didn't know you were so artistic - did you do the colours yourself?"
It would be nice if the answer could somehow always be a short expert witness testimony, but the reality seems to be that in some areas it's months or years of study.
In your example, you'd have to explain what source code is, what a graphics library is, methods of representing and comparing source code, and how the applicable laws are supposed to function. Sure, you could probably give them a vague impression in a short time, but not enough to decide something complex.
"Dr. Soandso, do you believe, based on your experience, that such an action would constitute a flagrant abuse? Of a kind that is unprecedented? And such an action would damage the reputation of many, you say? And were such an action to take place it would cause harm to the industry for decades?"
The jury needn't be an expert to make sound judgements. Expert witnesses do actually need to socially regarded as experts, and lawyers on both sides of this adversarial system should do everything they can to undermine those experts who are not impartial. And if each player in that system does their job well a layman should certainly be able to make a reasonably founded decision.
I've actually been in this exact situation as an expert witness. The defendant had written code in language "A", sold it, then wrote similar code in language "B". The question was whether code "B" had been written while looking at code "A".
The answer was yes, and I could prove it. Code often has a history that's apparent (e.g., you throw in an if statement to catch a weird input, and you add a comment like "fixing the wheelabrator-fry issue from december"). New code won't have the same history, and therefore should not have the same structure. If it does, the code must have been copied.
That's especially true if there are dated comments in the code.
What I wasn't asked was the economic value of the copying. Other experts handled that; I was just an expert in the two languages.
BTW: the final assessed value was much less than the cost of the trial. And I felt sorry for the defendant; most of the code had not been copied.
How does the Jury tell two experts apart, while one says Yes and the other No?
The article is, literally, about this not working.
If you think that is "extremely basic" I think you may be overestimating how poorly 1 in 12 people understand computer related concepts. I suspect it is far more, but I am biased.
Before software development I worked tech support. I have heard some nightmarish misunderstandings. I have had people who literally thought files in the computer were tiny pieces of paper (and just magnified or something, this person's view was not logically coherent). When explained otherwise many met my explanation with conspiracy theories, disbeliefs, explanation of the physical impossibility of solid state transistors and sometimes, the very best of times, interest and a promise to do extra research on the the off chance I might be right.
I have conversed with many, perhaps hundreds who literally could not understand the concept of a file. They knew that inside the magic box was 1s and 0s. In general they even had the vaguest idea that electrons or magnetism somehow stored those 1s and 0s, but the idea they could be organized into a into units smaller and more discrete that "the magic box" was so alien and unacceptable to their world view that they could not or would not accept it. Many simply didn't want to know, but a few brave souls tried and sometimes got themselves in to great trouble needing many help tickets to undo the results of their learning experiments.
There were several people who thought there computers were terminals to some server somewhere and could not accept that their information was stored locally. No amount of explanations that the C: Drive was a device in their computer could shake the notion that Earthlink or whoever else I was working for had the files. These people wanted so badly to believe their lives where so simple (or whatever they wanted to believe) that they could not possibly have a device the size of a laptop that was powerful to hold the contents of a bookshelf filled with novels and reference material. Maybe these people were just too confused about where facebook (myspace back then) posts went and could not compare that to where ms word documents went.
Then there were people who could never learn to navigate file tree. People, hundreds and hundreds of people, who could save and open documents, but when they accidentally clicked and dragged a document lost the moved document forever despite it just being in the wrong subfolder. These sad people would often have 10 versions of a document sometimes in the same folder with subtlety different names and they could never quite understand what they were looking when presented with the list of files produced by their misguided instruction. At least one such person is in my immediate family, I no longer do tech support for only because she has medical conditions that prevent computer use entirely, but after 15 or so years she never gained and understanding of file tree.
You want to explain to a group of 12 with no guarantee of prior knowledge how two files trees can be alike, yet not be so similar as to be copyright infringement. I commend you for your effort, I consider it a heroic task, and entirely possible if the 12 people all take to your explanation. I think it is more likely to fail entirely for some amount of those people.
Then show how what the two programs do are similar in they both sit between a game and computer hardware. Further, demonstrating they both share similarities with some other piece of software that does similar things.
Finally, show several core differences between each software.
I presume the VR software is an order of magnitude more complex than files and file managers.
Architects don't build houses they design them in the same way computer architects don't build programs they design them. The analogy is a little fiddly as programmers > compilers also works like Architects > construction workers. But the line of thinking is not that hard to follow.
When both sides put forward equally convincing analogies and few, if any, of the jurors know what is actually going on then how do they choose which analogy to believe?
Another consideration is in very close cases a random outcome is not necessarily a bad thing. Programmers like binary logic, but court cases are impacted by things like what someone thinks someone else was thinking. Being 'correct' in every case is less important for society than avoiding outright corruption and lawlessness.
If the jurors don't understand the fundamentals of what they are deciding how will they interpret cross-examinations? Certainly not on the merit of the argument, because they simply can't.
If it just comes down to who can sound more confident while making their side of the argument then justice goes to whoever can afford the best lawyers. Which largely seems to match the system we have.
It is not a very good but it is better than lawlessness, but only just so.
Though we get more nuanced each time, I fear our debate has started running in circles. Thank you for making reconsidering some of my opinions.
I'm not really sure how a jury of software developers would have changed the result.
And as a general matter, I'm wary of assertions that judges or juries would decide things differently if only they had "knowledge of the underlying subject matter." In Oracle v. Google, for example, the policy question was: does the fact that Google copied Oracle's API for interoperability purposes outweigh the fact that Google is making a profit by leveraging a platform Oracle built? The disagreement between the Federal Circuit and software developers did not have anything to do with knowledge of the subject matter. Everyone understood what an API was, etc. It had to do with values and priorities. "Interoperability" is something with a lot of value in the software field, but is more or less irrelevant to copyright. On the other hand, protecting authors from others profiting off their efforts is the primary value underlying copyright.
In so doing, I'd be profiting in part on the Lego-built platform, yet it seems crystal-clear in IP law that this is permissible.
And applying that reasoning to code leads to the weird result that the "functional aspects" of all code (not just APIs) should not be copyrightable. Indeed, once we're talking about functionality instead of interoperability, there is an argument that APIs should be more protected than ordinary code. APIs by themselves don't do anything. They're creative, rather arbitrary designs.
Which isn't relevant. Harry Potter is a creative work, including the character names, but the page numbers those characters appear on are not.
Similarly, Java is a creative work, and maybe even the interfaces are "creative" in that they aren't totally determined by the domain. But after the fact they're just a listing of resources, like a list of characters in a book.
Nobody is trying to say that "Dumbledore" isn't property of JKR, but everyone agrees we can discuss him and his characteristics. We can flip to pages where he appears, etc.
The court got bamboozled on this one.
> And applying that reasoning to code leads to the weird result that the "functional aspects" of all code (not just APIs) should not be copyrightable.
Right. You can't copyright the concept of adding one to another number, nor the code. You're copying the C-lang spec, not inventing "x++" yourself.
In the mix with creative elements, the work as a whole is granted protection that isn't available to the parts. Nobody says JKR owns "wizard", or the concept of wizards at boarding school, despite owning the copyright on her book about wizards at boarding school.
Even minor things like order of operands are creative choices. E.g., the common lisp standard library has a style of ordering arguments as you would in an English sentence. In CL, you vector-push an item into the vector. In GLIB, you array_append_val, into the array, an item. The choice isn't at all functional, it's a matter of taste and style.
[1] I don't get your point about "after the fact." After the fact, a book is just a sequence of characters. What's the relevance of that?
To pick a name is creative. To use that name afterword is not - it's literally referring to something by its given name.
My mother was being creative, you're just reading my business card.
> Even minor things like order of operands are creative choices.
They can be. But where they're standardized, they aren't.
If the API specifies these things they're now functional.
> An API is not just a "listing of resources.
Actually, that's all it is. The implementation lives somewhere else.
> It involves all sorts of creative choices in terms of what abstractions to expose, how to expose them, etc.
Right, and the API itself is a non-creative listing of them.
I'm not violating copyright by telling you that one of the characters in Harry Potter is named Dumbledore, nor would I be if I listed all the characters and the facts about them, despite that by necessity as a work of fiction they're all creative.
A black man being tried by an all white jury who are presumed to be his "peers" is often viewed as a racist miscarriage of justice.
Many would take the position that for a trial of a black man to be really just the jury should have some black jurors on it. Some may even go so far as to say that only an all-black jury could ever be fully comprised of that man's peers.
But how far should this be taken? Perhaps the black jurors, though they share the defendant's skin color, are in a completely different socio-economic class. Maybe the defendant is poor, uneducated, and from the inner-city, while the jurors are all wealthy and educated, and grew up in the suburbs. Or vice versa. How much does the defendant really have in common with the jury? Are they really his peers?
Often juries are supposed to be randomly selected from members of the community. The assumption is that if they're from the same community, they are peers. But what if the defendant has little to nothing in common with their community? Would their judgment of the defendant be informed or fair?
But if that's not fair, how much like the defendant should the jurors be?
Should homosexuals only be tried by other homosexuals? Heterosexuals only by other heterosexuals? Pedophiles only by other pedophiles? Drug users only by other drugs users? Murderers only by other murderers? Christians only by Christians? Whites only by whites? Blacks only by blacks? Politicians only by other politicians? Judges only by other judges? Police only by police?
Nothing in the constitution says anything about peers, and the fact that most juries are comprised of people who don't know much about the subject matter comes from lawyers wanting those people on the bench, since they're less likely to have pre-conceived notions - possibly notions conflicting with their clients' goals.
If you're trying to convince someone of something, it helps if they start with a blank slate.
It can be interesting going through the process as a juror but I didn't find that I learned much about the law as a result.
Since jury instructions both ask for a determination of whether a particular legal standard was met (phrased in legal terms), and explanation of what facts (in lay terms) the jury must find to say that that standard was met, I think your statement is not completely accurate.
This was not my experience. My jury was given a simplified description of the law with only relevant sections discussed.
There are always going to be complex technical matters that are relevant to lawsuits - this was the case before software even existed - and the way the system is supposed to work is that rather than the jury bringing their own set of preconceptions on the technical aspects, the expert witnesses answer the technical questions in the court (where they are subject to cross-examination etc.) and the jury makes the factual judgements that have always been their job.
I think of "non-literal" code copying as R&D. I think the Zenimax lawyers were claiming that the R&D that Carmack did for the Occulus, while still an employee of Zenimax, was key to making Occulus valuable. And it seems like Carmack even used Zenimax IP (Doom) to develop a demo that was shown to investors, without Zenimax permission. Essentially Zenimax was used as an R&D arm of Occulus.
Pretty messy case and pretty different from Google vs Oracle IMO.
Lawyers create new terms like that to intentionally make it difficult to apply previous case law to the case at hand. Both for the opposing lawyers and any judges on appeal.
But the point being is that my peer would be someone who is on equal legal footing with me. For example, in a criminal case a police officer should generally not be part of the jury. Even if the case is well outside his jurisdiction they enjoy far too many legal privileges to be considered my equal. This isn't a condemnation of police, it is just how things are.
I am actually far more afraid of being judged by a bunch of 'experts'.
I prefer the downsides and risks involved in a randomly selected jury pool.
Not to mention that the same bias you have could damage people. For example a doctor performing euthanasia might get compasion by most people, but disdain by the doctors that chose to never do such a thing.
There is no fair or justice, its not an objective value. Its a show we do because we know it keeps some people content, and some others fearful.
I think there is some value in occasionally rounding up average citizens, explaining the law to them, and making them listen to a trial.
Just a side note: the same argument can be applied to the political parties and elections.
What is a reasonable explanation of this discrepancy? Varying notions of what consitutes "evidence"? Or differences in facts?
Even if they aren't just liars, the lawyers can just keep trying different 'experts' untill they get one who tells the story they want to hear. It's just cover for making an argument from authority.
That's not even mentioning the epic level of incompetence I saw among others. I'm talking about "forensic experts" who didn't know any filesystem other than NTFS, and even then if the tool didn't do it for them they didn't see it... At least I know if I ever end up defending myself I have plenty of inside knowledge on how to undermine the prosecutors arguments.
Somehow I think John knows how to wipe a drive...
An unrelated, yet illustrative, counter example is the seemingly reasonable, yet false, assumption that RMS performs his own installs of GNU/Linux.
I completely resonate with John's issue with the expert's testimony and his understanding of it. John mentioned that their own expert testified differently but he didn't say whether or not their lawyers attempted to impeach their expert with cross examination. In the two cases I participated in, both sides agreed ahead of time on how to "handle" experts (in terms of cross examination). In one it was documents only (no testimony) and in one I was deposed by the opposing counsel after documents in which the lawyer clearly had some notes (presumably from their expert(s)) and was trying to get me to recant or change some of my points (I didn't need to).
In a jury trial I can imagine that having the jury understand your testimony is probably the most challenging.
And, like John, I consider the notion of 'non-literal copying' to be pretty ridiculous. In the limit it means "you read this code, understood how it worked, and wrote new code that could do the same function." You can stretch that to cover anything you have ever seen. Which is sad.
Wikipedia actually has a fairly good explanation of it in practice.
So they are actually trying, and the real problem is that existing copyright law, for literary works, is just not a match for how software tends to actually be developed, which is that "most code is worthless, there is very little that really should be protected".
(and before people argue that it could be millions of lines, the US, thankfully, refuses to have a sweat of the brow doctrine)
It's not even that. It's that the debugging is the hard part. The general idea of what the code should do is easy. Getting all the edge cases right is hard.
The result is that a) any two working implementations are going to be functionally equivalent (by tautology, because that's what "working" means), and b) "non-literal copying" doesn't actually help the "infringer" because anything short of literal copying or literal translation (meaning the thing a compiler does), is going to require you to redo the hard part anyway.
Of course the solutions are going to look similar, it's a re-implementation of the same core principles. How far could you go in implementing a VR game if you aren't allowed to use matrix transformations or dot products?
What I've seen from the sidelines is that what you want in an expert is someone who make your point, which has more to do with assertiveness than competence, and the credentials to back it up but who can't delve into the topic too deeply because information that the jury doesn't understand is an attack surface that defense attorneys can use to create doubt.
I imagine the rules are a little different in civil litigation where both sides are likely to have experts.
The open secret is that a lawyer writes all the expert reports and the expert just reviews and makes edits.
Until we put in place a system where an expert witness is more accountable to the court than a client, we will continue to have this problem.
What about translating from one language to another, like in Carmack's book example? You can't literally copy from c++ to Java, but it can look pretty similar. Would that be considered copyright infringement?
There's certainly a point where you are just duplicating unprotected function rather than making a copy dependent on the expression of that function in the original, and that's a tricky legal line with software, but non-literal copying is certainly a thing.
I thought the industry adopted "clean room" techniques decades ago to avoid this kind of appearance of impropriety.
It's more expensive, sure, but isn't eliminating legal risk something that typically gets paid for?
(Please correct me if I misunderstood the facts of the case)
So if you hire Carmack to write a rendering engine, then he quits and goes to work for another company, to write a different rendering engine, he is not "copying" the engine you bought. His memories of all the software he had previously written do not belong to you. You cannot contractually obligate him to forget a part of himself that makes him valuable as a software professional.
The work of a software professional is constrained, because while a given mathematical problem may be solved in an infinite number of ways, only a few of those ways will be optimal for any given set of computing conditions. Different implementations may be grouped by algorithm. With respect to computer graphics, all rendering engines will tend to converge on the fastest algorithms for painting pixels on rectangles. Because of this, all rendering engines will be very similar in some respects. But they will also markedly diverge in others.
There are pretty much only 4 types of algorithm: the fast way, the frugal way, the magical way (viz. both fast and frugal, but requires top-level expertise to invent or understand), and the hardware exploit. Carmack is certainly capable of writing magical algorithms. And he can remember how to make the pixie dust. He will also tend to write all his implementations in a similar style.
Thus it is very possible that one person could write identical code at different times, while having no specific memory of the previous time it was written, nor any need to refer to associated documentation around that instance.
The clean room is clean if no property of the other company was ever inside it. Carmack cannot be property, therefore his presence is not a contaminant. My opinion is that any non-disclosure agreement Carmack may have been a party to can only meaningfully cover the contribution of other individuals to the project, since Carmack-qua-Company-A-employee cannot meaningfully wall off knowledge from Carmack-qua-Company-B-employee. If Company A wanted to keep Carmack's raw knowledge and expertise from Company B, they would have had to get him to sign a non-compete agreement (which no one at his level of clout should ever do for less than a significant ownership share in Company A).
This is the entire point of non-compete agreements. To deny competitors the expertise the person has developed during their time at your company.
1) The IP in question was only reimplementable with Carmack involved, and the lawsuit was basically inevitable. Hiring Carmack in this scenario is reasonably perceived as an end-run around buying/licensing the IP itself.
2) The IP could be reproduced clean room without Carmack involved. Lawsuit is easily headed off.
A quick look at the docket shows the expert witness at issue is likely to be David Dobkin of Princeton. That name appears on the docket and in media reports. Let me know if that violates HN norms, but expert witness trial testimony is part of the public, permanent record in almost every case. If a witness is excluded for using unreliable methods, his or her value as an expert is ... diminished.
I don't know if he ever presided over code plagarism cases with clever Princeton CS undergrads but since he was department chair for a fair chunk of time, information on that may well provide interesting insight into his methodology and previous experience. (Reviewing papers for various computer graphics entities might also contain additional plagarism experience but that's unlikely to be code-comparison-type plagarism.) Given his CV I would be very surprised whether he has considered abstract syntax trees much since he got his PhD 43 years ago, but I am not convinced by Carmack that is automatically exculpatory.
I would consider him a reasonable pick as an expert in 3D geometry and algorithms (although he hasn't been active in the field in 10+ years he did it for a /long/ time which is likely sufficient) and he may have dealt with plagarism of regular text during his career a moderate amount, but he does NOT seem to be an expert in code-plagarism or code similarity. It's interesting that the former is good enough and they didn't need an expert in the latter.
In any case, given the positions he's been at, whatever he's getting paid, even $600+/hour, I doubt he /needs/ the money. (If he is in fact the expert witness.)
Normally when you design clean room implementations, you use different people and make sure that the people who write the code never see the prior written code and the person giving the spec doesn't see the newly written code.
They were just in-sufficiently cautious legally, possibly un-surprising given Carmack's prior history in founding Id software, and got hit with a lawsuit.
If this was not legal, we would all be bound to the same employer for life. This could be extrapolated to virtually any employee. Have you assembled burgers for McDonald's before? If so, you can't work at Burger King, because they also make burgers and you have proprietary knowledge of McDonald's burgers.
I have spoken with numerous individuals who added support for specification X to one vendor's product, then did the same at the next job, so on and so forth. One individual had implemented the same specification for 3 different companies, all competitors, in just a few years. When you consider the breadth and depth of some specifications, the code doubtlessly is similar in form and obviously identical in function.
I think that ZeniMax are seriously salty about shoving off VR now that it's blossoming. That being said, working on company equipment during company time? Carmack screwed up.
I'm fairly sure Carmack saw his role as one of a researcher, such that working on VR and sharing knowledge with the outside was part of what he was being paid for. I'm not familiar with his contract but I remember his communications regarding VR at the time and that's the way it appeared.
In general, this argument would be laughed out of court of course. However, Carmack worked not only in the same domain, he worked on developing the exact same product at both companies - so this opens up to potential liability.
Or more specifically, if Zenimax's claims are correct, while he was working on company time and equipment.
"This is just not true. The authors at Oculus never had access to the Id C++ VR code, only a tiny bit of plaintext shader code from the demo."
So it seems like it's not only code he wrote, but code other people at Occulus wrote too?
Thanks for mentioning that; I had forgotten that little nugget of history -- it does show this wasn't Carmack's first rodeo at this kind of employer/tech transition.
I had not read until browsing wikipedia just now that the the adaptive tile refresh technique at issue back in that transition was first implemented in a game called "Dangerous Dave in Copyright Infringement". (source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Adaptive_tile_refresh ) That's an ironic game title for ya given all that has followed!
1. There is are a lot, A LOT, of code regions that share similar constructions when analyzed in terms of dependencies. Dependencies only consider data flow and control dependencies. Where a statement X is control dependent on another statement Y (usually a if-condition or loop-condition) if Y decides whether X executes.
In my studies I have found modestly sized Java programs (~ 75 KLOC) have > 500 million patterns representing duplication in their dependence graphs.
2. Not all dependence structures which are "duplicate" would be considered duplicated by a human programmer [2]. It takes discernment by someone familiar with the code base to decide whether or not regions are actually duplicated.
I would argue you can draw similarities using automated metrics between disparate code bases. Those similarities are not evidence of copying. To decide whether similar regions are actually copied you would need to do further and subjective analysis. Without directly evidence of copying it would be very difficult to make a solid claim one way or the other. But, given the vast amount of similar code regions that exist (and assuming most code is not copied) I believe it should be given the benefit of the doubt.
Note: I have not studied density of duplicated code between different projects. The above is merely an conjecture based on my experience.
> There are objective measures of code similarity that can be quoted, like the edit distance between abstract syntax trees ...
If this became the primary legal metric, then programmers who stole code would change the code so that functions achieved the same output with practically no AST similarity. That is, they could maximize functional similarity while minimzing code similarity. This would be a large task, but one that might be easier and preferred to writing code from scratch, since you drastically reduce the trial and error process of writing code in a field where best practices aren't currently known.
But, while it's possible to game any 'objective' metric like AST distance, maybe that's preferable to the subjective and incentivized claims of an expert witness, who will be biased in favor of the party paying them. And while it's easy to get lost in the paragraphs of expert witness testimony, a collection of objective metrics is easy to compare to previous cases.
Also Copyright protects the expression of an idea, not the idea itself (that would be patent). You don't have to go through this much trouble to write code that achieves the same output.
It's a really great scam they've got going. Kenneth Lay would be very proud if he were still around.
It worked fairly well. I basically took the levenshtein algorithm and mapped it directly to ASTs and used that to find the % of similar elements in the code. It worked a few times and I caught 1 or 2 groups of cheaters.
....sadly in that class you were allowed to "work together" you just had to include a note saying you did so I've got no "kill count" anymore and I'm not planning on TAing any time soon (at least not for python).
Also that code was hacked together in a weekend and that anti-cheet was done in 2-3 hr. It's not production ready by a longshot.
If the original program was written in, say, F# and used a lot of pattern matching, then you could rewrite a straightforward moral equivalent in C# that used lots of visitors. Both the AST and IL will be substantially different, but the performance and functionality will be similar.
Even better, I'd work with a traced execution, and examine isomorphisms between call graphs and data structures.
Suppose there is a function y = f(x). You would write a different function g(x) such that g(x) = f(x) for every x, but such that the AST of g is different than the AST of f. You'd probably have to do this manually.
That's the important part. Sure, you can game an objective metric. The moment you use any metric you risk gaming, but at least you have something which is not "well ... I thought so. And I'm certainly not biased because I get paid by one side. Never ever."
Perhaps this is inevitable: rather than hoping to successfully convey a logical scientific argument to the judge/jury/arbitrator about a deeply technical area, instead the lawyers find themselves painting a more subjective simplified story that the audience may relate to... at which point you have to fight like with like. It's almost a post-truth kind of situation; the actual reality is irrelevant; it's instead how well the theatrical posturing is executed or how compelling the simplified version of the story is.
That said, I have no idea whether Carmack is in the right or wrong here. In my instance the system worked in my favour, but I suspect it had a lot more to do with having lawyers who were good at debating than the almost incidental fact that objectively and demonstrably I had done nothing wrong...
The outcomes seem to depend mainly on, as you say, which side can spin the most compelling simplified story that resonates with the arbitrator/jury.
As another poster says, perhaps use of analogies should be banned (Harry Potter in this case for goodness sake).
On the other hand if you take, for example, an engineer who learns to build bridges and builds a lot of bridges in one company, and then moves to a different company still building bridges, one would not think that just because they build a great bridge at company B, company A should be compensated.
Where do you draw the line between 'improving your craft / becoming a better software developer' to 'taking a company's IP'?
For the bridge example, just because they taught you how to build a great bridge, doesn't mean it was a trade secret. But if they had some sort of special sauce on how to build a bridge, it could be.
It's more complicated than this. They actually have to keep the information secret, usually through NDAs, controlling code, not letting people show it off at conferences, etc.
This sort of "mind" trade secret is hard to deal with. There isn't a clear distinction between talent/skill and information owned by your former employer.
I don't know if they can be enforced in the relevant jurisdictions though.
As for this part:
>The notion of non-literal copying is probably delicious to many lawyers, since a sufficient application of abstraction and filtering can show that just about everything is related. There are certainly some cases where it is true, such as when you translate a book into another language, but copyright explicitly does not apply to concepts or algorithms, so you can’t abstract very far from literal copying before comparing. As with many legal questions, there isn’t a bright clear line where you need to stop.
Non-literal copying is why I like the "Gaye Family vs. Blurred Lines" verdict and why a wide swath of business folks and industry creatives hate it. Also, it's nearly a 1:1 if you want to talk about Code like Carmack does or Music like Musicians do. It's a totally reasonable thought experiment for one side to claim "Well, a jury of non-musicians ruled the wrong way and called it derivative" to which I'd counter "Well, a jury of expert musicians would probably rule the same way because they understand the nuances even better than the average lay person." Again, these are hypothetical arguments with real-world consequences, but I don't think these cases can be easily ruled upon. There's always going to be some hard feelings at the end of it.
It was this deep understanding that made Occulus valuable and it was seemingly funded on Zenimax's time and dime.
This is because of the abstraction filtration comparison test that courts use:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Abstraction-Filtration-Compari...
I think it's garbage too, but such is life.
I don't think you can blame the expert for producing something that goes along with what the current law is.
It is dressed up to be "scientific," "learned," etc. but, when objectively analyzed, it is in reality utter garbage. But, and this is a big "but," it is the sort of garbage that cannot be refuted conclusively owing either to uncertainty in the science involved or uncertainty in the facts and assumptions on which it is based.
By this, I don't mean there are experts who have integrity and who will not allow their good names and reputations to be cynically used for such purposes.
But, for every expert of such integrity, it is (sadly) pretty easy to find others who can be bought.
Don't know what happened in this case but I instinctively can sympathize with the author here that this is what might easily have happened.
This seems to be a very common reaction when reasonable people are put through a lawsuit.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RZ4Sn-Y7AP8
So, what happens when you lock a Python programmer in a secret vault containing 1.5 TBytes of C++ source code and no internet connection? Find out as I describe how I used Python as a secret weapon of "discovery" in an epic legal battle.
Having said that, the concept of "non-literal copying" is, IMHO, nonsense. And dangerous. So I'll agree with Carmack on that much. And while I don't know (I don't think it's been revealed, although I haven't been following the case closely), it seems that Carmack had some hand in writing the original code, so of course the code will have similarities.
Also, the analogy of "Harry Potter with the names changed" is, from what I can tell, a pretty bad one for what actually happened.
In short, I think this is pretty much nonsense.
OTOH, Zenimax does have so evidence of wrongdoing on Carmack's part, so it's not like their case has no basis, and I am inclined to be biased toward Carmack. And there's always the possibly that I have no idea what I'm talking about and I'm just stark raving mad.
I remember so many stories growing up about similar situations. The main lesson was that it was actually way easier to be an expert witness when your side was totally in the wrong, because you could just make stuff up. Explaining the truth about how computers work is hard, compared to making up simpler explanations that don't happen to actually reflect reality.
That's not to say he didn't have influence; many times the games' stories were derived FROM the tech, not the other way around. Doom was originally supposed to be much more story- and character-driven, but that took a backseat given the focus on the development side was on the gameplay mechanics.
Also, this quote:
> Story in a game is like a story in a porn movie. It's expected to be there, but it's not that important
From "Masters of Doom".
Law enforcement are also trained to talk about their years of experience and how they're an expert when giving testimony regardless of facts and juries love it.
If I write a book called Gary Potter, about a boy who finds out he's a wizard and goes on (specific) adventures with his friends Jon and Germione... I'd be in trouble.
But a book about someone wishing for a better life > finding out they secretly had great powers > struggle to gain control/mastery of the powers > must use the powers to save the world from evil...
that's just a story framework and applies to Harry Potter, Star Wars, Hercules(the Disney version at least). There's variations in why they want the better life (abuse, boredom, etc), how they find out, and what the exact evil is. but if you abstract far enough, they're all basically the same story.
Using exact code and changing variables like "main_character_name" is clearly infringement, but using a similar abstracted flow shouldn't be. ESPECIALLY in code. If your end goal is to put pixels on a screen. you run algorithms to determine pixels > add those pixels to a buffer > send the buffer to the screen. There's not many other ways to do it. There's only so many ways to implement some things. And if a way is good, independently coming up with the solution isn't copying. In fact, if I came up with a different solution, it would be sub-optimal. For some problems, the abstracted flow of the code is defined for you. "We're doing VR, we want X, Y, Z to happen"... There's not a whole lot of options on how to do that.
If Oculus only figured out the flow-charts based on copying zenimax's prototype, then they perhaps are copying. And thats the argument zenimax is shooting for. "this is a non-trivial, non-obvious solution they only got by copying us".
But the next question is: at what level of abstraction am i just changing variables at a large scale? If I wrote a book about a young boy living with abusive relatives because his parents died and he finds out he's a wizard and moves away to a magical wizard school, does that count as copyright infringement? There's a point where it is, and a point where it isn't.
I can never find the source, but I once saw a 256x256 picture of yoshi, that immediately below it had a 128x128 version of the same picture (stretched to 256x256). Below that was 64x64, etc until the 1x1 was just a green pixel. Along the side it said "at what point does it stop being copyright infringement? If you started at the top (the high res), you could get pretty far down and still go "oh yeah, this is still the same image". but if you started at the bottom, you could get much higher and go "this is some weird abstract art of random pixels"
It was a mistrial due to jury deadlock, as reasonable doubt was present.
"... his expert testimony in trial is under seal, rather than in the public record."
So basically he's kind of threatening the expert witness now?
Any time someone publishes a work, they are putting their reputation at risk. If the work is bad, the whole world will know they did it. Carmack is saying he thinks this should be the case for reports and analyses given by expert witnesses.
I don't think that makes sense. There is no attempt to generalize this to things people do in secret. There is no claim that if something could risk your reputation then it follows that it should be made public.
Carmack's assertion is only that this particular work (for which the witness does voluntarily and is paid for) should be made public so that these witnesses use the same level of rigor they would for their other published work. And letting the public review it would have benefits too. (I am not agreeing or disagreeing with this.)
Ultimately, if we take Carmack's statements as true, it sounds to me like Facebook/Occulus' defense did not do an adequate job of instilling doubt in the report. He wrote that the defense did a technical tear down. I think if I was a juror, I would need to see this report completely destroyed. I'd need to see the same methodology applied to works where we know there was no copying and have it find false positives.
I agree that in this specific instance, it was the job of Oculus' legal team to discredit the report in front of the court. Publishing it after the fact for review by the public doesn't make sense, and calling for it is petty.
It's unfortunately infrequently pursued when the perjury occurs in a civil case, but if you want to agitate for consequences, agitate for prosecutors willing to enforce the law.
(Or for a civil cause of action for perjury, but that would have to be carefully crafted to prevent an infinite regress of lawsuits.)
It probably isn't even perjury. Even the law has some room for interpretation. That is the whole point of case history. Technology is so new and fluid that the legal system may never catch up to or well define the things a crafty obfuscator (expert witness or lawyer) can sling out.
Skilled practitioners in the area of science or engineering will immediately identify the obfuscation and unreality of it, but that does not make it perjury, which does have a much more specific and well defined case law meaning.
It doesn't sound like Carmack was accusing the witness of lying, but rather they they believed a bit too much in their own pet theory about how to detect copying in code.
I don't usually like to comment on trials, but I think perhaps he has a point here. If there were a reliable method for detecting 'non-literal copying' of code, then the person who made it should be making a killing by selling refactoring tools.
Except that this is an "expert witness", and not a regular witness. The expert witness offers his/her opinions.
Certainly, an attorney can (and this is true of any witness, not just expert witness) coordinate with a witness on a line of questioning which carefully avoids any questions where perjury would be necessary to avoid damaging the case. That's why we have witnesses subject to examinstion by opposing counsel, as well.
As our society becomes more specialized it seems a bit absurd to have people make judgements mostly based on how well each side can make incredibly complex things comprehensible and convincing without any real understanding of the underlying principles in the field.
It seems likely that the best expert witness in this case is not the most correct or credentialed, but the most charismatic.
It would be interesting to see how some of these big software trials (Google v Oracle) would have come out if the jury were made up of people who were both impartial and familiar with the industry.
