If you don't like the way your local bakery makes their bread you go somewhere else. Now if the media reports on something you don't like someone else will tell you what you want to hear.
This issue happens on both sides of the political spectrum BUT it does seem to be a lot worse on the conservative side of things. All the "liberal" news sources like the NYT and The WashPo seem to be doing lots of reporting on Trump supporters, discussing their fears and hopes, concerns and motivations. Even more conservative sources like the WSJ, not including their editorial page, are trying to take a bigger view of the world.
On the other hand my Apple News feed seems to perpetually have a FOX News story. The one this morning was "Is Trump Bashing the new Celeb nude selfie?"
All I know is the people who seem prone to believing the stupidest stories also believe global warming is a hoax and Obama was not born in this country. A significant portion of the electorate has been drinking from the well and cannot be reached.
They will not, and the reason has to do with language. Ludwig Wittgenstein tackled this 100 years ago. The best that machines will do for you is to label something as true or not as if you had consumed the article and decided on your own
That is a completely different thing from identifying fake news or truth
There's some value here. There are also some hard stops. You'll find them :) Best of luck, guys!
Maybe news could rely on first principles approach. Quantify things like political stability, information availability, cultural problems, etc. and maybe apply a first principles approach and maybe an algorithm could tell use what the hell is going on at any given moment and maybe give us some insight into what may go on in the future as well.
I would assume intelligence agencies have something similar to the above. The problem is things happen in realtime and if a regime falls or a state fails or whatever, we have to adjust our models immediately.
Throwing out hands up and saying Wittgenstein solved it seems lazy but idk.
Good luck. It's a worthy goal, but we are very far away from being able to do this in a rigorous fashion. There is a reason academia has the distinctions of "hard science", "soft science", and "not science". Cultural and political dynamics, by their inherent nature, might never be objectively quantified.
As I said in another post: The only thing you can possibly check for with any reliability is the validity of the base, source event, if there is one. Any higher derivation in the wrong hands (Facebook, for example) is systemic censorship. How can we safely do that? Recursive link tracking, perhaps, to a "primary source," which relies on the AI matching the factual claim to an appropriate source, either a video, image, or text that can be considered the legitimate source based on context (for example, an article about Apple's earnings could link to a primary source of their press release).
Regardless, the most dangerous form of "fake news" is by the selection/omission of stories, and that seems pretty impossible to quantify with today's technology (and of course the most prevalent on all of our 'real news' sources).
This. Very true, and woefully absent from most discussions regarding "fake news".
And of course nobody would love this technology more than the Chinese and Russian governments. Is a system aimed at quickly identifying obscure blogs that disagree with "high-credibility" sources supposed to help democracy?
Oh right, because we can all agree on which news organizations are credible. /s
Quoting Wikipedia policy itself:
>If Wikipedia had been available around the sixth century B.C., it would have reported the view that the Earth is flat as a fact and without qualification. And it would have reported the views of Eratosthenes (who correctly determined the earth's circumference in 240BC) either as controversial, or a fringe view. Similarly if available in Galileo's time, it would have reported the view that the sun goes round the earth as a fact, and if Galileo had been a Vicipaedia editor, his view would have been rejected as 'originale investigationis'.
So who decides what organisations are credible? Or orders them by their credibility? Someone has to create the list. Someone with obvious human biases towards one view or another.
They've been beaten at their own game by an opponent better at using modern/popular methods of disseminating information.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/lifestyle/style/its-time-to-r...
Also somehow CNN shows in the front page of result for "fake news" image search on Google. It wouldn't be totally wrong, depending on how the term is defined.
Does anyone know if this challenge has anything to do with Media Matters / Shareblue?
If you scroll to the "About" section you can see who's who and do some digging to see if connected.
http://www.fakenewschallenge.org#about
Or just contact them and ask (info@fakenewschallenge.org).
"Media Matters has already secured access to raw data from Facebook, Twitter...
Predictive Technology
Bringing this data analysis to scale will also allow Media Matters to identify which individuals and outlets are the most destructive forces driving fake news, misinformation and harrasment.
Cutting-edge advances in cloud computing and machine learning will enable us to identify patterns and connections that would otherwise go under the radar.
...
Media Matters' core budget for 2017 is $13.4 millions which covers a staff of 81. It is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.
This budget allows us to create a 34 person research deparment engaged in media monitoring, research, deep dive analysis and rapid response...
this budget also alows us to invest in technological innovations like the creation of an early warning system to identify in the profilerationof fake nws more efficiently and to create cutting-edge predictive technology that allows us to identify patterns and connections in order to asses how misinformation will move and how we can neutralise it. "
The first step to identifying 'fake news' (even in NYT or WSJ!) is to be able to pull out attributions from the source text.
This would give you some idea of where the information in an article actually came from. "Fake news" will tend to be either unattributed or misrepresent the thing it's quoting.
But a good first step toward better media literacy would just be giving people a representation of who actually said the the things in an article, and that seems much easier.
function isFakeNews(news_piece){
var list_of_legit_sources = _get_current_approved_sources(); // makes synchronous http request to illuminati.com/api
if list_of_legit_sources.inArray(getSource(news_piece)) return false; else return true;
}
When we start with something substantive like this and take it straight up to generic ideological soundbites, we cheat ourselves of the kind of intellectually interesting discussion that we might've had instead.
Far too many people are unwilling to recognize that news that confirms their world view might be fact. They cannot or will not challenge it, and simply accept it as fact.
Obviously followers of these sites will fight back against any "fake" labels, by arguing there is a "cover-up" by organized opposition, that their truth is being suppressed, that any fake news classifier intrinsically has a liberal bias, and so on. The difficulty for me is not identifying what's fake, but convincing anyone else that it is.
With the issue of opinions derived from factual events, which fit the bill of being 'misleading' (to some groups, at least) -- how do you draw the line? The NYT is certainly not exempt from that (see: half of Paul Krugman's articles).
The only thing you can possibly check for with any reliability is the validity of the base, source event, if there is one. Any higher derivation in the wrong hands (Facebook, for example) is systemic censorship. How can we safely do that? Recursive link tracking, perhaps, to a "primary source," which relies on the AI matching the factual claim to an appropriate source, either a video, image, or text that can be considered the legitimate source based on context (for example, an article about Apple's earnings could link to a primary source of their press release).
Mainstream news orgs tend to be better about including citations, and sources. They are also better about publishing retractions, when they are caught saying something factually wrong.
I'm as anti-Trump as it gets, but the idea that NYT or WSJ are bastions of reputable journalism is ridiculous.
See, for example, the list of controversies associated with the output of Pulitzer prize winner Thomas Friedman.
