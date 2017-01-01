Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Fake News Challenge (fakenewschallenge.org)
The problem is not "fake news". The problem is people are treating the news like a product in the capitalist paradigm.

If you don't like the way your local bakery makes their bread you go somewhere else. Now if the media reports on something you don't like someone else will tell you what you want to hear.

This issue happens on both sides of the political spectrum BUT it does seem to be a lot worse on the conservative side of things. All the "liberal" news sources like the NYT and The WashPo seem to be doing lots of reporting on Trump supporters, discussing their fears and hopes, concerns and motivations. Even more conservative sources like the WSJ, not including their editorial page, are trying to take a bigger view of the world.

On the other hand my Apple News feed seems to perpetually have a FOX News story. The one this morning was "Is Trump Bashing the new Celeb nude selfie?"

All I know is the people who seem prone to believing the stupidest stories also believe global warming is a hoax and Obama was not born in this country. A significant portion of the electorate has been drinking from the well and cannot be reached.

It makes me sad to see yet another tech team go down the road of "machines will help us filter the truth"

They will not, and the reason has to do with language. Ludwig Wittgenstein tackled this 100 years ago. The best that machines will do for you is to label something as true or not as if you had consumed the article and decided on your own

That is a completely different thing from identifying fake news or truth

There's some value here. There are also some hard stops. You'll find them :) Best of luck, guys!

Wittgenstein wasn't around when a president used Twitter to both control the media and get elected.

Maybe news could rely on first principles approach. Quantify things like political stability, information availability, cultural problems, etc. and maybe apply a first principles approach and maybe an algorithm could tell use what the hell is going on at any given moment and maybe give us some insight into what may go on in the future as well.

I would assume intelligence agencies have something similar to the above. The problem is things happen in realtime and if a regime falls or a state fails or whatever, we have to adjust our models immediately.

Throwing out hands up and saying Wittgenstein solved it seems lazy but idk.

> Quantify things like political stability, information availability, cultural problems, etc

Good luck. It's a worthy goal, but we are very far away from being able to do this in a rigorous fashion. There is a reason academia has the distinctions of "hard science", "soft science", and "not science". Cultural and political dynamics, by their inherent nature, might never be objectively quantified.

How about a 'subjectiveness' ranking instead, with notations for "unable to find link to a source of factual claims"? That's the best we could ever safely do, and we would likely find interesting results (WaPo might be labeled more subjective than Fox News, for example, even though both would generally have low numbers of notations for 'unable to find link to source of factual claim').

As I said in another post: The only thing you can possibly check for with any reliability is the validity of the base, source event, if there is one. Any higher derivation in the wrong hands (Facebook, for example) is systemic censorship. How can we safely do that? Recursive link tracking, perhaps, to a "primary source," which relies on the AI matching the factual claim to an appropriate source, either a video, image, or text that can be considered the legitimate source based on context (for example, an article about Apple's earnings could link to a primary source of their press release).

Regardless, the most dangerous form of "fake news" is by the selection/omission of stories, and that seems pretty impossible to quantify with today's technology (and of course the most prevalent on all of our 'real news' sources).

> Regardless, the most dangerous form of "fake news" is by the selection/omission of stories

This. Very true, and woefully absent from most discussions regarding "fake news".

Not to sound cliche but I believe the bigger problem in this country is education, which apparently has failed many in this country on both sides of the political spectrum, if the past couple of years are any indication. I guarantee you fix people's problems with English, Math, and History in the classroom, you will have no need for machines or algorithms to filter junk that influences people online.

>It should be possible to build a prototype post-facto “truth labeling” system [...] Such a system would tentatively label a claim or story as true/false based on the stances taken by various news organizations on the topic, weighted by their credibility.

And of course nobody would love this technology more than the Chinese and Russian governments. Is a system aimed at quickly identifying obscure blogs that disagree with "high-credibility" sources supposed to help democracy?

Why China and Russia specifically?

>Such a system would tentatively label a claim or story as true/false based on the stances taken by various news organizations on the topic, weighted by their credibility.

Oh right, because we can all agree on which news organizations are credible. /s

It seems like Wikipedia would be familiar with a lot of the same challenges that come with identifying fake news articles. Anyone more familiar than I am with Wikipedia care to comment?

Wikipedia has a policy to only accept reliable secondary sources on controversial political articles. What comprises a "reliable source" is loosely defined, and what sources are considered reliable is ultimately decided by the editors in a somewhat per-article basis, with some global definitions which are not centrally listed anywhere but are enforced by senior editors and their admin friends. Because of the systematic bias that Wikipedia suffers from there is strong partisan bias in this selection, which resulted in a number of wiki clones with their own bias (e.g. Conservapedia), forums dedicated to show how bad this is (e.g. /r/wikiinaction) and has - among other things - been leading to a steady decline in the number of editors in the last couple years - everyone eventually gets bullied away from that place by a clique of editors + admins.

Quoting Wikipedia policy itself:

>If Wikipedia had been available around the sixth century B.C., it would have reported the view that the Earth is flat as a fact and without qualification. And it would have reported the views of Eratosthenes (who correctly determined the earth's circumference in 240BC) either as controversial, or a fringe view. Similarly if available in Galileo's time, it would have reported the view that the sun goes round the earth as a fact, and if Galileo had been a Vicipaedia editor, his view would have been rejected as 'originale investigationis'.

I am I missing something or is this challenge to produce a system which determines if the headline agrees with a body of text? Many so called "fake news" sites would pass this test with flying colors as their fake headlines are supported by equally fake stories. This seems more like a test against clickbait.

> It should be possible to build a prototype post-facto “truth labeling” system from a “stance detection” system. Such a system would tentatively label a claim or story as true/false based on the stances taken by various news organizations on the topic, weighted by their credibility.

So who decides what organisations are credible? Or orders them by their credibility? Someone has to create the list. Someone with obvious human biases towards one view or another.

Mainstream media and their corporate backers have already lost this battle. This whole fake news attempt to remain relevant has backfired already, since it's much easier to prove that the peddlers of fake news are those who uncritically backed and still excuse the Iraq war, Libya catastrophe, attempted overthrow of the Syrian government just to name a few recent adventures.

They've been beaten at their own game by an opponent better at using modern/popular methods of disseminating information.

Alas we are not supposed to use that term anymore:

https://www.washingtonpost.com/lifestyle/style/its-time-to-r...

Also somehow CNN shows in the front page of result for "fake news" image search on Google. It wouldn't be totally wrong, depending on how the term is defined.

Probably because the washington post has gotten caught enough times writing fake news: http://www.forbes.com/sites/kalevleetaru/2017/01/01/fake-new...

Fact: 99% of "fake news website" classifications are in fact false.

Probably because the trump subreddit does that super annoying "Upvote this post so that people see CNN when they search for fake news!" thing every few weeks.

I'd prefer to see computer learning to identify political propaganda and state the biases in the text as that would be truly unpartisan.

Does anyone know if this challenge has anything to do with Media Matters / Shareblue?

> Does anyone know if this challenge has anything to do with Media Matters / Shareblue?

If you scroll to the "About" section you can see who's who and do some digging to see if connected.

http://www.fakenewschallenge.org#about

Or just contact them and ask (info@fakenewschallenge.org).

From "America Matters" pdf:

"Media Matters has already secured access to raw data from Facebook, Twitter...

Predictive Technology

Bringing this data analysis to scale will also allow Media Matters to identify which individuals and outlets are the most destructive forces driving fake news, misinformation and harrasment.

Cutting-edge advances in cloud computing and machine learning will enable us to identify patterns and connections that would otherwise go under the radar. ... Media Matters' core budget for 2017 is $13.4 millions which covers a staff of 81. It is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

This budget allows us to create a 34 person research deparment engaged in media monitoring, research, deep dive analysis and rapid response... this budget also alows us to invest in technological innovations like the creation of an early warning system to identify in the profilerationof fake nws more efficiently and to create cutting-edge predictive technology that allows us to identify patterns and connections in order to asses how misinformation will move and how we can neutralise it. "

I agree. The problem is the only thing Democrats or Republicans hate more that each other nowadays is people who are nonpartisan. Very few sane voices can be heard over the screaming of partisan hacks lately.

I think The goal shouldn't be to the tech fake news. The goal should be to detect whether a specific claim is true or false. For that, you simply need a site, like a crowd sourced fact checking sites, where people are required to source their arguments precisely, unlike fake news which doesn't. Then you have a resource to turn to, similarly to how fact checkers are used in the face of fake news. That's the best you can do.

Fake News is indistinguishable when it is not a blatant lie, and when every news group is on the same page. Think war on ISIS.

I would like to see a test/quiz that shows you headlines or how they would be shared on facebook news feed and asks you to identify which you think are real/fake.

If everyone is thinking alike, then somebody isn't thinking.

As long as Google still puts Russia Today and plenty of other sites of questionable plumage on display this is a futile effort. It only works if the big names in news aggregation start by culling the worst offenders.

I don't think they're going about this the right way.

The first step to identifying 'fake news' (even in NYT or WSJ!) is to be able to pull out attributions from the source text.

This would give you some idea of where the information in an article actually came from. "Fake news" will tend to be either unattributed or misrepresent the thing it's quoting.

But a good first step toward better media literacy would just be giving people a representation of who actually said the the things in an article, and that seems much easier.

Is anyone else put off by this obsession with "solving" fake news? As if we can simply throw technology at such a contentious and controversial issue and then trust the results. It reads to me like the goal is censorship, where only "approved" articles/authors are allowed, all in the name of "fact checking". Never mind that it's incredibly easy to cherry-pick facts or exaggerations to target "offensive" articles (by both/all sides).

To detect "fake news", all you have to do is solve all problems in the field of epistemology, especially the ill-founded ones.

This is not solvable by humans or machine learning. For example "leonardo dicaprio charity linked to 3 bil money laundering scandal", "raport says trump spent night with hookers in Russia", "angelina jolie divorcig brad pitt", "terrorist attack in Paris, 200 dead" etc. Some of those headlines seems like clickbait and false news but they are not, good luck with classifying those and similar.

Tomorrow's lottery ticket numbers will be 12345

Tomorrow's lottery ticket numbers will be 12345, snissn says

    function isFakeNews(news_piece){
     var list_of_legit_sources = _get_current_approved_sources(); // makes synchronous http request to illuminati.com/api
    if list_of_legit_sources.inArray(getSource(news_piece)) return false; else return true; 
    }
^---- Sadly this is the reality for how fake news is going to play out

fake_news !== click_bait

It is simple: everything that does not match your beliefs is a fake news.

As far as I can tell, this is a serious project that's likely to have sincere community interest. They define the problem in concrete terms and have created a framework to objectively measure the success of submitted solutions.

When we start with something substantive like this and take it straight up to generic ideological soundbites, we cheat ourselves of the kind of intellectually interesting discussion that we might've had instead.

The day we believe that is the day the fascists win.

Not everyone that doesn't share your beliefs is a fascist.

That's definitely something that needs to be said. I've seen way too many instances where people immediately label someone a fascist for giving even an inkling of support for something Trump did. I wish people could calm down just long enough to have something resembling useful discourse.

99% of the time when I see "fascist" being thrown around its name calling. Now days I just read it as "something a left winger doesn't like". Antifa movements make a lot more sense in that context too.

Unfortunately, it's how most people, on both sides, define it.

Far too many people are unwilling to recognize that news that confirms their world view might be fact. They cannot or will not challenge it, and simply accept it as fact.

The right believes Obama is from Kenya, the left believes Trump just signed an order that banned Muslims. Both claims upon inspection fall apart immediately. The fact that both of these are so widely believed shows you how little critical thinking and research the average person does. They really just want "their team" to win, it's really a instinctual reaction more than a intellectual one.

The day we stop calling the side we don't agree with fascists just because we don't agree with them is the day we might start winning.

Fake news is generally identified by the reputation of its author (New York Times vs Alt-Right Patriot Freedom Observer). Nothing published by the Times or Wall Street Journal (despite any editorial bias) is fake, simply because we know (except in the rare circumstance) that they apply journalistic integrity in sourcing and writing articles. Much of what's published on "fringe" sites, especially if no mainstream outlets cover it, is likely fake (i.e. if it's making a factual claim about the world, not just expressing an opinion).

Obviously followers of these sites will fight back against any "fake" labels, by arguing there is a "cover-up" by organized opposition, that their truth is being suppressed, that any fake news classifier intrinsically has a liberal bias, and so on. The difficulty for me is not identifying what's fake, but convincing anyone else that it is.

It's not clear to me which is more of a problem. With obviously fake news you can at least use well-researched facts to argue against it. When CNN keeps pushing the narrative (i.e. relentlessly talking about Hillary "winning" the debates when in hindsight she obviously didn't) it's a much more subversive, subtle kind of fake.

Using "reputation" alone is a dangerous and naive standard -- the most powerful form of "fake news" is the selection/omission of stories and crafting of narratives around those stories, which is just as prevalent on "real news" sources like WaPo/CBS/CNN/NYT as it is on Fox/Breitbart and even 'fringe' sources.

With the issue of opinions derived from factual events, which fit the bill of being 'misleading' (to some groups, at least) -- how do you draw the line? The NYT is certainly not exempt from that (see: half of Paul Krugman's articles).

The only thing you can possibly check for with any reliability is the validity of the base, source event, if there is one. Any higher derivation in the wrong hands (Facebook, for example) is systemic censorship. How can we safely do that? Recursive link tracking, perhaps, to a "primary source," which relies on the AI matching the factual claim to an appropriate source, either a video, image, or text that can be considered the legitimate source based on context (for example, an article about Apple's earnings could link to a primary source of their press release).

So in your assessment "fake" just means non-mainstream. Haven't seen the word defined like this before.

No I think he means... Articles that are not sourced (citations, reports, interviews, journals).... etc have a higher likelihood of being false, than those that do.

Mainstream news orgs tend to be better about including citations, and sources. They are also better about publishing retractions, when they are caught saying something factually wrong.

I can't believe that we have reached this point

Man some of you guys seriously need to read Manufacturing Consent by Chomsky.

I'm as anti-Trump as it gets, but the idea that NYT or WSJ are bastions of reputable journalism is ridiculous.

See, for example, the list of controversies associated with the output of Pulitzer prize winner Thomas Friedman.

